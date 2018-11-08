Is It Time To Long Copper?

The trade dispute between the US and China has hurt China's economy, consequently putting pressure on copper prices.

Copper prices have declined by about 17% since reaching about 3.30 USD/lb in June 2018. Copper is currently trading at 2.75 USD/lb. Consequently, the United States Copper Index ETF (CPER) has also declined by about 17%, and is currently trading at $17.22, as shown by the chart below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The CPER ETF pursues to track the performance of the SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return (SCITR). Any interest income from its underlying holdings is added onto the performance. The fund charges a total expense ratio of 0.80%.

The fund's underlying index, the SCITR, intends to mirror the performance of the investment returns from a portfolio of copper futures contracts, which are traded on the COMEX exchange.

The SCITR uses market price signals, such as backwardation and 12 month price change, as part of its strategy. The CPER ETF is rebalanced each month, whereby futures contracts are rolled over, to reflect these changes to the index.

Risk Note: Investors should be aware of the possible contango effect risk regarding such Futures-based ETFs. The risk occurs during rollover periods. If the price of futures contracts (which the fund will purchase and roll into) is higher than the spot price (which is usually the approximate futures price of the existing futures that the fund will be selling out of), then the ETF investors will incur a loss as result of the transaction.

The current holdings of the fund include:

Holdings Percentage (%) Future Contract on Copper Future Mar 2019 48.49 United States Treasury Bill 0.44

Copper is the most broadly traded base metal, and is considered a strong indicator of the health of the Chinese economy. Given the recent slide in copper prices, is this a good time to buy into the CPER ETF? Let us dig deeper into what the fundamental drivers of copper are telling us.

Trade War Fears

The recent trade dispute between the US and China has caused economic concerns. The Chinese economy reported GDP growth of only 6.5% for Q3, missing the estimate of 6.6%. The slowdown in China’s economy is the main culprit for the slide in copper prices over the past several months.

The price of copper has become very sensitive to news related to the US-China trade dispute. In fact, last week copper made some gains when the likelihood of a trade agreement increased as President Trump told reporters that a “very good conversation” with President Xi Jinping. However, copper gave up those gains when markets realised a deal between the two nations was not as close as they had anticipated.

Any potential trade agreement between the two nations will certainly be a strong bullish factor for copper, and therefore investors looking to get into the CPER ETF should keep a close eye on developments about the issue. Nevertheless, keep in mind that representatives of the two nations met a few times before on the trade dispute, and it did not result in any positive trade deal. Hence investors should remain cautious on news of any potential new meetings, and only buy into the ETF once there is more certainty for a new trade deal. Until then, any escalation in the trade dispute will continue to put pressure on copper prices.

Chinese government support

Amid the slowdown in the economy, the Chinese government has stepped in to boost infrastructure spending, and has spent about $328 billion in the first 3 quarters of this year. Furthermore, China is also easing credit facilities to businesses and has cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 1 percentage to boost economic activity.

The fact that the Chinese government is willing to step in to boost the Chinese economy is a great bullish factor for the CPER ETF.

Copper supply shortage

There are signs appearing of a potential shortage supply of copper in 2019. In fact, analysts are predicting a shortage of 44,000 tones next year. I believe this is a strong fundamental driver that will push copper prices higher. Amid the market noise on the ongoing trade dispute, the markets could be overlooking the supply side fundamentals of copper. Hence this could be a good buying opportunity in the CPER ETF.

Hawkish Fed

The hawkish Fed and rising US interest rates have also been hurting commodities prices this year. The Federal Reserve has raised rates three times already this year, and is expected to raise rates again in December. As a result, the US Dollar has strengthened, making dollar-denominated commodities like copper more expensive to buy worldwide, thereby weakening demand for the metal.

Given the recent string of positive economic data, the Fed is likely to stay hawkish for the foreseeable future. Hence the dollar is likely to stay strong, and therefore undermine any fundamentally driven upward movements in the CPER ETF.

Strategy

The CPER ETF has declined by about 17% from its 52-week high, which makes a great buying opportunity. While developments on the trade dispute between the US and China are likely to continue influencing the price of copper, the supply side fundamentals are favoring the bulls at the moment. Moreover, increased infrastructure spending by the Chinese government will also support demand-side fundamentals. Therefore, any investors looking to get into the CPER ETF for the long term should consider adding to positions at these price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.