Independence Contract Drilling Is Still Cheap Given Fundamentals

I think Independence is more likely to reach highs not seen since the beginning of the O&G downcycle than sink substantially below current levels.

It was another great quarter as Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) leaves behind the multi-year oil and gas bear cycle.

On November 6th, the Texas-based company reported results of 3Q18. Although revenues and non-GAAP earnings did not exceed expectations by much, possibly explaining the lack of much post-earnings share price appreciation, the positive trends in utilization and dayrates remained largely unchanged.

(Source: Company's video on Vimeo)

More specifically, Independence managed to utilize its 15-rig fleet at a rate of 99%, for a record number of operating rig days of 1,345 that was nearly 10% higher YOY. Very importantly, and easing my concerns from earlier in the year, dayrates continued to climb fast, this quarter surpassing $20,500 versus an already impressive $19,411 in 2Q18.

As a quick recap, I bought a few shares in August after estimating that, in a steady state, an adjusted annual EBITDA of about $27.2 million meant that a share price of $4/share looked very cheaply valued at less than 8x EV/EBITDA. In my model, I somewhat aggressively estimated an average dayrate of $21,000 and a per-contracted rig day margin of $8,000. A bit surprisingly to me, Independence is half a step away from producing these levels of revenues and profits only a couple of months after my long-term projections were made.

See below a few key operating metrics from 3Q18:

(Source: Company's earnings report)

Less encouragingly, I was taken aback by SG&A, which increased 32% YOY, substantially above last quarter's 15% YOY rise. I believe this P&L line item alone best explains why net loss in the quarter was not narrower than reported, despite the outstanding drilling results. It is possible that some of the headwinds may have been caused by certain incentives paid ahead of the Sidewinder acquisition, and that they may not be recurring going forward. I will certainly keep an eye on these overhead costs going forward.

On the stock

I jumped back into ICD at $4/share in August and, not surprisingly, have seen the stock bounce around quite a bit between then and now - reaching $5/share in early October, before sinking again. Back to the starting point at $3.91/share today, I continue to think that ICD is priced to own. As the charts below illustrate, the stock trades near the bottom of its 12-month EV/EBITDA range, while a price-to-book multiple of 0.65x also looks very enticing.

ICD EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Helping to support bullishness, and likely serving as the next positive catalyst, is the acquisition of Sidewinder that closed on October 1st - Independence's 3Q18 statements did not reflect the financial results and position of the private driller. With its fleet more than doubling to 34 rigs in the current quarter, the company's growth opportunities should not be limited by the original drilling asset base, which is now fully operational and under contract.

I continue to expect quite a bit of volatility ahead for ICD - as one should of a micro-cap stock in the energy space. But over the longer run, I find it much more likely that the stock will reach highs not seen since the beginning of the 2014-2018 oil & gas downcycle than sink substantially below current levels.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.