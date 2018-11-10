Iluka Resources: About To Generate A$400M In Operating Cash Flow

The company was planning to spend almost A$400M on capex, and it looks like it won't have to borrow to fund the investment in additional production capacity.

Iluka is taking advantage of the high zircon price and has been able to secure an additional 12% price increase for the current quarter.

Introduction

In a recent article on Kenmare Resources (OTC:KMRPF), I highlighted the strong prices for titanium feedstock materials which allowed the company to initiate a dividend policy. High feedstock prices are good for all producers working on mineral sands projects, and I think it’s about time I revisit Iluka Resources (OTC:ILKAF) as it has been several years since checking up on this Australian mineral sands operator.

Iluka’s main listing is on the Australian Stock Exchange where the company is trading with ILU as its ticker symbol. As the average daily volume in Australia is in excess of 2 million shares, I would strongly recommend to trade in the company’s securities through the facilities of the ASX. The current market capitalization is approximately 3.5B AUD. As Iluka also reports its financial results in AUD, I will use that as the base currency throughout this article (unless indicated otherwise).

A very strong rutile and zircon market results in supersized returns

As I explained in the Kenmare article, 2018 appears to be a great year for the producers of titanium feedstock materials (ilmenite, rutile, zircon) from mineral sands projects. After a relatively long period of low prices (which forced Sierra Rutile (OTC:TNUMF), one of my favorite rutile companies, to sell itself to… Iluka Resources. This catapulted Iluka to be one of the most prominent mineral sands companies out there, and I have been keeping an eye on its developments.

In its half-year update, Iluka has pretty much confirmed the same picture that was painted by Kenmare Resources: the prices are on the rise, and this translates into exceptionally high revenues and cash flows. In the 6 months between April 1 and October 1, Ilua sold its Zircon for $1410/t (a 15% price increase), but it is expecting to do even better in the current six month period as the company negotiated an average price of $1580/t.

The excellent prices resulted in Iluka reporting a revenue of A$662M, which is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the first half of 2017. Iluka also reported an A$170M decrease in its operating expenses, but this was mainly attributable to an impairment charge which was recorded as an expense in H1 2017. This explains almost 90% of the lower cost base, while the remaining difference in expenses was caused by changes in the inventory management combined with higher marketing and selling expenses.

After deducting almost A$17M in finance expenses, Iluka’s pre-tax income increased to A$194M which resulted in a net income of A$141.7M attributable to its shareholders. Divided over a total share count of 422M shares, the net income is almost exactly 30 cents per share. On an annualized basis, this puts Iluka at a P/E ratio of approximately 14, but that would be cutting corners. After all, it generated a much higher zircon price in Q2 than it did in Q1, and the Q4 price will be even higher than the prices generated in Q2 and Q3. So I’m actually expecting Iluka to do even better in the second half of the year.

Free cash flow negative due to a A$380M capex? Yes and No.

The strong net profit is a good starting point, and I was also expecting the company to convert the paper profit into real cash flows. Australian companies like to make things a bit more complicated as they consider the ‘operating cash flow’ to be the total amount of cash received minus the cash expenses. While that’s theoretically correct, I feel more comfortable looking in the footnotes which provide a more detailed overview of the operating cash flow:

Source: financial statements

That’s important, as a large part of the cash flow was generated by selling some of its inventory. This obviously is a non-recurring event, and after excluding the changes in the working capital position, Iluka’s adjusted operating cash flow came in at approximately A$184M. Still a good result but obviously not as impressive as the reported A$324M.

Source: financial results

As Iluka spent just A$94M on capital expenditures in H1, its adjusted free cash flow was approximately A$90M. That being said, we can clearly see this year’s capex was substantially higher than last year’s A$25M and as Iluka plans to spend a total of A$385M this year, of which almost A$300M will have to be spent in the second half of the year. This means Iluka won’t be free cash flow positive this year as its entire operating cash flow will be spent on expanding the company’s footprint.

This also means we should look at the sustaining capex to determine the normalized adjusted free cash flow for Iluka (the free cash flow based on the sustaining capex instead of also including the expansion projects).

Unfortunately Iluka hasn’t provided a breakdown of sustaining capex versus expansion capex, but as the company spent just A$64M and A$91M on capital expenditures in FY 2016 and FY 2017, it’s clear the full-year capex is substantially lower than A$100M, and should be lower than the annualized depreciation rate of A$85M. After all, its projects require a relatively high upfront capital, but very little sustaining capex.

If I would use a sustaining capex of A$75M (88% of the depreciation charges), the annualized free cash flow would be just over A$300M. I think that’s a very fair assumption and I’m convinced Iluka’s financials will reflect this once it completes the expansion projects.

Investment thesis

Iluka is definitely taking advantage of the strong prices for the titanium feedstock materials and it’s now very likely it will be able to fund its entire capex (sustaining + growth) from its full-year cash flow result which means the balance sheet won’t have to bear the consequences of investing in new properties.

This means Iluka is in an excellent position to continue to serve its customers, and I’m optimistic about the company’s longer-term future. A higher production will mitigate the impact of a slightly lower zircon price once it comes off its multi-year highs. I have a small long position in Iluka Resources (I sold some when the company’s share price was trading above A$11), but will be looking to add to this position.

