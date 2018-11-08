Which Is The Best Oil Stock For Dividend Investors?

The outlook is positive over the next couple of years as well as in the long-run. Shell is already positioning itself for a future without oil.

Thesis

All major oil & gas companies benefit from higher oil prices and were able to report solid quarterly results through the last couple of weeks. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has delivered especially strong results compared to its competitors. In terms of dividend yield, valuation and total shareholder returns, Shell looks like the best among its peer group right now.

Through a big portion of natural gas exposure and assets in other non-oil segments, such as wind parks, Shell also looks like the lowest-risk bet among its peers, as other supermajors are more weighted towards oil production.

The oil price slump that started a couple of years ago was a major problem for all oil & gas companies, as revenues, earnings, and cash flows took a major hit during that time. Over the last couple of quarters, oil prices have recovered nicely, though.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The price for WTI as well as for Brent has risen considerably over the last three years, during Q3 oil prices hit new multi-year highs. This has resulted in higher revenues per barrel of oil that was pumped, while costs remained relatively unchanged. This allowed all oil majors to report solid quarterly results during the last couple of weeks.

Source: ogj.com

The oil price outlook over the next couple of quarters is positive as well, the Energy Information Administration believes that oil prices will remain at roughly the current level through the next 14 months. Investors can, therefore, expect that oil companies like Shell will continue to report strong earnings and cash flows, relatively on par with what they earned during the third quarter.

Shell's Q3 results: Massive cash flows, despite adverse working capital movements

Shell has produced net earnings of $5.7 billion during the third quarter, which equates to ~$23 billion in net profits on an annual basis.

RDS.B Market Cap data by YCharts

Shell now trades at just 11.8 times annual net profits, as its market capitalization has declined to ~$270 billion. What matters even more than net profits is Shell's ability to generate cash flows, though. Cash flows are what the company needs for all the actions that are beneficial for shareholders:

- Capital expenditures, for both maintaining production levels from legacy assets as well as for expanding production via new projects.

- Debt reduction, which makes the company a safer investment and which leads to lower interest expenses, thereby allowing for higher earnings and cash flows in the future.

- Stock buybacks, which reduce the company's share count, thereby increasing the value of each remaining share. At the same time, a lower share count means that the company's dividends (total) are less costly, all else equal.

- Dividends, which provide income to investors, while at the same time dividends can stabilize a company's share price during harsher times.

A company's ability to generate significant cash flows is thus of utmost importance, and luckily Shell is able to deliver massive cash flows:

Source: Shell's earnings report

Shell produced operating cash flows of $12.1 billion during Q3, which equates to roughly $48 billion on an annual basis. This metric includes a build-up in Shell's working capital, adjusted for that its operating cash flows would have been even higher, at $14.7 billion during Q3, or ~$59 billion on an annual basis.

During the first six months of 2018 Shell's cash generation was not this high, but the company has nevertheless already produced $31 billion in operating cash flows during the first nine months of 2018, not adjusted for working capital movements. When we annualize that number, we get to ~$41 billion in cash flows. Due to the fact that oil prices during Q1 and Q2 were lower than they are right now and lower than the EIA's forecast for 2019, the $41 billion estimate is conservative. It is likely that Shell will produce even higher cash flows during the coming four quarters as well as during fiscal 2019.

Shell's cash generation is high relative to that of its peers, which allows for above-average shareholder returns

Even the $41 billion estimate shows that Shell is not trading at a high valuation at all, though -- shares are valued at 6.6 times annual operating cash flows, which equates to a cash flow yield of 15.2%.

Market cap numbers from Seeking Alpha stock pages

We see that Shell's cash flow yield of 15.2% is higher than the peer group average of 13.0%. This is despite negative working capital movements at Shell, which I did not adjust for in the $41 billion estimate for annual cash flows.

BP's cash flow yield is even higher than that of Shell, but payments related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill are not included in the operating cash flow number. Those payments totaled $6 billion so far this year, which lowers the amount of cash that BP can use considerably (the cash flow yield would be 12.6% adjusted for that). Once the GoM payments are dealt with BP will be a very strong cash generator relative to the valuation its shares trade at right now, though.

RDS.A Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Due to its high cash flow yield Shell is easily able to finance a highly attractive dividend yield of 5.9% -- the highest among its peer group. Shell has not cut its dividend since world war II, so its dividend is highly reliable. Its US peers Chevron and Exxon Mobil have a more consistent dividend growth track record, but their yield is just two thirds of Shell's dividend yield. With their most recent dividend growth rates of 3.7% and 6.5% it will take Chevron and Exxon Mobil many years until their yield on cost breaches 5.9%. It is likely that Shell will have started raising its dividend until then, which is why Shell is, I believe, the more attractive income stock right here.

Shell's dividend is not the only way for Shell to return cash to its owners, though. The company has announced a $25 billion share repurchase program earlier this year, during the third quarter of 2018 $2.0 billion of that were spent. The company plans to repurchase $2.5 billion worth of stock during Q4. At that pace the program will be finished by the end of 2020. The $25 billion program will allow Shell to reduce its share count by ~9%, which will boost earnings per share and cash flows per share by ~10%.

This is the most aggressive buyback program among the top oil companies. Chevron, for example, has recently launched a $3 billion buyback program, which is enough to buy back just ~1.5% of its shares. Exxon Mobil, which has repurchased a lot of shares before the oil price crash, does not have any meaningful buyback authorization at all right now, as cash flows are needed for its dividends and for capital expenditures.

Source: Shell presentation

Shell has produced free cash flows of $8 billion during Q3, which is enough to finance the $2.5 billion quarterly buyback, the $4.0 billion quarterly dividend, and some debt reduction on top of that. Shell's gearing has declined to 23.1%, the company thus is not overleveraged at all, its balance sheet is looking relatively strong.

Shell is well-positioned for the future

Its strong balance sheet is a plus, and Shell's cash generation allows its management to pursue attractive opportunities. Shell is increasingly weighting its portfolio towards natural gas and LNG projects, which have a somewhat better ultra-long-term outlook than oil. Natural gas is a cleaner source of energy compared to oil, which is why demand trends will be more favorable over the coming decades.

Shell is, on top of that, investing into other non-oil assets such as renewable energy and electric utility services. Shell has, for example, started to supply electricity to industrial customers in the UK, and Shell is investing into wind parks in the North Sea. The majority of Shell's investments are still made in oil & gas, and that will not change in the foreseeable future, but it nevertheless is a positive that Shell is gaining traction & experience in other segments already. With its strategic view at future energy markets Shell will likely be able to remain highly profitable for many decades.

In the near term Shell will profit from the start-up of several major projects that will boost its earnings and cash flows through 2020:

Source: Shell presentation

Shell plans to increase its production by more than 600,0000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through 2018 and 2019, with an additional 250k boe/d being under construction that will come on line beyond 2019. This includes several deep water projects as well as planned expansion in the Permian basin and other projects.

Another 600,000 boe/d are not yet under construction, but in the planning stage, which provides a very strong growth outlook through the early 2020s. These projects that are currently planned, but not under construction, include deep water projects in Nigeria, the expansion of Shell's operations in Kazakhstan, etc.

Thanks to the near-term ramp-up of its growth projects Shell's cash flows and earnings should rise considerably, which will allow for even more buybacks and/or for dividend increases throughout the next couple of years. Additionally the higher cash flows will allow Shell to invest more money into its non-oil / renewable businesses.

Takeaway

Shell has turned into a massive cash-generator, which allows for a combination of growth investments (oil & gas for the near term, renewables for the long run), attractive dividends, and huge buybacks. Shell offers the best dividend yield among its peer group, and at the same time Shell trades at a steep discount to its peers, as shares offer a cash flow yield of more than 15% (based on a conservative cash flow estimate).

Through its long-term view that includes investments in non-oil assets and through the ramp-up of new projects over the next couple of years Shell should be able to deliver compelling results and attractive dividends in the near term as well as in the long run, which is why Shell is my favorite supermajor right here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.