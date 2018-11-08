Is It Time To Long The ITA ETF?

The midterm election results suggest the ETF is a good buy, given that both parties are in favour of defense spending.

The US midterm elections are finally over. Democrats take over House, while Republicans maintain control of the Senate. This divided government is expected to result in increased political gridlock. While there are many policy matters the two parties disagree on, there are also a few policies that they agree on. One of the policies with mutual agreement is defense spending. As a result, this is favorable for defense stocks, particularly the iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

The investment pursues to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index composed of U.S. equities in the aerospace and defense sector. The fund aims to at least invest 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index. The expense ratio of the ETF is 0.43%.

A representative sampling indexing strategy is used to manage the Fund. It is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index.

The top 10 holdings of the fund are:

Risk Note: The Fund may experience tracking error, which is the divergence of the Fund’s performance from that of the Underlying Index. Tracking error may occur for various reasons, including differences between the securities and other instruments held in the Fund’s portfolio and those included in the Underlying Index, differences in transaction costs, and the Fund’s holding of uninvested cash.

Earlier this year, the government passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which approved $717 billion for defense spending. In fact, this bill passed with strong support from the Democrats, as 67.5% of House Democrats and 85% of Senate Democrats voted in favor of the bill. The bill involves spending on new fighter planes, combat vehicles and tanks from major defense stocks that make up the ITA ETF.

With the President determined to strengthen military as much as possible under his administration, and the fact that Democrats have been in favor of increased defense spending, is a big bullish factor for the sector. While a divided government may end up in gridlock over other issues, which may threaten government shutdowns, ‘defense spending’ may not be as big of an issue during these tense periods. Therefore ITA ETF investors should not have to worry about any political risk following the midterm election results. I would consider it a safer bet than other riskier sectors that may experience more volatility during tense budget spending disagreements and ‘gridlock’ situations.

The ITA ETF had declined significantly from its all-time high of $218.83 during the October market selloff, before recovering to the current price of around $200. The ETF is still trading about 8.6% lower from its all-time high. Moreover, the ETF is also attractive from a valuation perspective.

Valuation Metric ITA ETF S&P 500 Price to Earnings 18.67 19.1 Price to Book 4.29 3.1 Price to Sales 1.78 2.1 Price to Cash Flow 15.84 12.8

Data Source: Yahoo Finance & Morningstar

In comparison to S&P 500, the ITA ETF valuation looks quite appealing to buy into, especially the Price to Sales ratio of a mere 1.78, compared to the S&P 500’s 2.1. Overall, the ETF certainly does not look overvalued at this level.

Bottom line

The ITA ETF is trading about 8.60% lower from its all-time high, and is attractively valued for investors to buy into. With the midterm election results out, and both parties generally in mutual agreement over defense spending, I believe the ETF is an appealing buying opportunity at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.