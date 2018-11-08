Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 4 November 2018

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Rupice polymetallic project in Bosnia and Herzegovina

On 1 November, Adriatic Metals announced assay results from a further two drill holes from the current drill program at its Rupice project. The best interception was 42m @ 14.1% Zn, 8.4% Pb, 245g/t Ag, 5.7g/t Au, 1.4% Cu, and 34% BaSO4 from 222m in hole BR-22-18, which is equal to 1,025(AuEq.)m. This hole was drilled on a more westerly azimuth than usual with the aim of acquiring gold, silver and copper assay data in the vicinity of historical drill hole BR-76-89:

Source: Adriatic Metals

The company plans to continue drilling with four rigs in operation ahead of a maiden resource estimate at Rupice in 2019.

Adriatic Metals owns a historic open cut zinc/lead/barite and silver mine at Veovaca and Rupice, which are 15km apart:

Veovaca was mined between 1983-1987 and produced a zinc, lead and barite concentrate. The company has already defined a JORC compliant mineral resource of 4.4 million tonnes grading 2.0% zinc, 1.1% lead, 36g/t silver with significant gold and barite credits:

Source: Adriatic Metals

Currently, only around 35% of the historic drilling at Rupice has been analyzed for precious metals and the high correlation between high-grade base metals and precious metals values noted from the deposit could provide a significant opportunity.

I think that Rupice could be a diamond in the rough as the recent drill interceptions show very high grades of gold and silver. Fellow SA contributor The Critical Investor recently covered Adriatic into much detail and calculated some scenarios for resources and economics at Rupice and Veovaca. I think it’s a very good read and you can find it here as Adriatic is unfortunately not listed in the USA and there's no profile on SA.

2) KSM gold-copper-silver project in Canada

On 30 October, Seabridge Gold (SA) announced the assay results for the first two holes from the summer drilling program on the Iron Cap deposit at its KSM project in northwestern British Columbia. Hole IC-18-75 intersected 583m @ 0.59g/t Au and 0.41% Cu from 991.6m, which is equal to 727(AuEq.)m

The company seemed very excited as the widths of gold and copper mineralization were pretty good and the grades exceeded the KSM resource average. Seabridge said that the improved size and higher grade of the deposit will likely change KSM’s mine plan. Results from another 12 holes are expected within the next few weeks and a new resource estimate could be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

KSM is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the world in terms of reserves with a total of 38.8 million ounces in proven and probable reserves as of February 2018.

Source: Seabridge Gold

In 2016, Seabridge completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for KSM which I think shows some very unimpressive economics:

Source: Seabridge Gold

The internal rate of return is in the single digits at today’s gold price and barely improves at $1,500 per ounce. Also, with an initial capital requirement of around $5 billion, this is a project that will be very hard to finance and any cost overruns would be devastating. And I think Seabridge knows this – one of the key points in its corporate presentation is that it’s valued at just $17 Enterprise Value per ounce of gold reserves, meaning that it markets itself as a leveraged play on gold prices:

Source: Seabridge Gold

3) Las Chispas silver-gold project in Mexico

On 1 November, SilverCrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF) reported its best drill result so far as BA18-96 intersected 14.1m @ 14.4 g/t Au and 2,132.4g/t Ag from 200.2m, which is equal to 559(AuEq.)m.

Holes BA18-94 and BA18-95 were also impressive as they intersected 4.6m @ 33.06 g/t Au and 2,092.1g/t Ag and 3.5m @ 33.06 g/t Au and 14.2m @ 3.99 g/t Au and 580.2g/t Ag, respectively.

Source: SilverCrest Metals

The company’s planned in-fill program aims to upgrade the current inferred resource at Las Chispas by improving the drill density to around 25 meter centers for confirmation of continuity, grade and thickness of the vein.

Las Chispas is located in the state of Sonora, close to the Santa Elena and Mercedes mines:

Source: SilverCrest Metals

In September, SilverCrest released an updated mineral resource estimate for the project which showed 511,800 ounces of gold and 48.3 million ounces silver in the inferred category:

Source: SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest is continuing its Phase III exploration program with eight drills operating on site and it plans to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the first quarter of 2019. A new resources estimate with results from 15,000 to 20,000 meters of drilling is also planned for the first quarter of next year.

Conclusion

Adriatic Metals is focused on two interesting polymetallic deposits in Bosnia and Herzegovina and I view the company as mostly a zinc play. The country sources a large part of its electricity through hydroelectric schemes and power is cheap. I also like that Bosnia has good infrastructure with Adriatic’s projects centered around the town of Vares, which is only 15km by road from an operating railway line. I stand by my earlier assessment that Veovaca and Rupice have a potential to become a low-cost project focused on zinc and the two deposits seem to have a good exploration potential. Adriatic listed on the ASX earlier in 2018 and it has a cornerstone investment and strategic relationship with Australian copper producer Sandfire Resources (OTC:SFRRF). Adriatic raised $10 million in its IPO and Sandfire subscribed shares for $2 million for a relevant interest of 7.7%, which I find as a strong vote of confidence for the company. Adriatic’s shares are currently not listed in the U.S. so if you want to gain some exposure, you’ll have to go to the ASX.

KSM is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the world in terms of reserves but I doubt it will be developed anytime soon no matter how much its economics improve. The initial capex is just too large and the internal rate of return doesn’t look impressive at all. The company markets itself as a leveraged play on gold and I think it has a good potential to be just that. But then again, if gold spikes to $1,500, the shares of most gold miners would soar.

The silver and gold grades at Las Chispas look amazing and it’s no surprise that SilverCrest has a market capitalization of over $200 million. The company has so far reported an amazing 119 drill intercepts of over 1,000 g/t AgEq, 30 intercepts higher than 5,000 g/t AgEq and 15 intercepts greater than 10,000 g/t AgEq. However, I have several concerns and I think that the company could be grossly overvalued. As the Angry Geologist pointed out in a December 2016 blog post, the veins at Las Chispas are very narrow which means that dilution will be an issue. He was also concerned that high grade zones were found as very small, discrete shoots and that it could be impossible or at least very expensive to remove residual blocks.

