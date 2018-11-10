Blue-Chip BDC Yield 9.1%, 'Special Dividend' Likely Soon, Insiders Are Buying

It recently hiked its dividend by 2.6%. A special dividend is likely to come soon.

A Little History

Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Business Development Company ('BDC') that went public in 2004. It has consistently turned out solid returns for investors. Since 2004, ARCC has paid out $20.21 per share in dividends, much more than its IPO price of around $15.00. Because of conservative management, ARCC quickly recovered after the 2008-09 Crash and continued to pay a high level of dividends (unlike many other financial companies that stopped paying dividends or never saw their price recover).

Here is the dividend history of ARCC since the Great Recession. While Ares Capital did have to cut the dividend, the cut was a fairly modest 7 cents (or 17%).

Business Model

The continuing decline in total number of US banks has created a tremendous backdrop for BDCs like ARCC which are in the business of lending to small and medium-sized companies (referred to as the "middle market") which otherwise would not have access to such capital. ARCC is a leader in the middle market direct lending with a $11.2 billion portfolio spread over 360 companies.

ARCC's portfolio is primarily based on first and second lien senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and to a small extent, equity in private companies. ARCC's portfolio has little or no exposure to risky investments such as Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLOs), or "Pay in Kind loans" (PIKs), which gives it a conservative risk profile. As of the end of Q3, there no longer appears to be any CLOs or PIK exposure.

While it is diversified over many industries, its highest exposure is to healthcare and business services, which together make up around 37% of total assets. Consumer products companies make up an additional 8%.

Its debt investments' typical range is from $30 million to $500 million each. Its portfolio of companies has an average yield of 9.2% and reported weighted average debt to EBITDA of 5.4 and 2.2 coverage as of Q3 2018. EBITDA in Q3 is now 12.7% higher than EBITDA in 2017 which grew 6% in 2017 and 4% in 2016. The portfolio is well diversified holding strongly performing assets with significant free cash flow.

A Battle-Tested BDC

Since inception in October of 2004, Ares Capital has seen both good times and bad. Its operations have been tested by the financial crisis to which management responded with a disciplined and repeatable investment process and long-term historic outperformance. The company has managed to pay dividends since 2005 and even at the depths of the financial crisis still paid $1.40 in dividends for the year 2010. Since 2012, annual dividends, which have from time to time included special dividends as well, have been above $1.50 per share a year.

Since inception, ARCC has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index returning 420% to shareholders nearly doubling the 221% returned by the S&P 500 index.

Also, since inception, ARCC has outperformed its BDC peer group and high-yield asset class by a wide margin generating average annual returns of 11.8%.

Since inception as well, ARCC has generated 220 basis points more gains than its BDC peers and also significantly outperformed banks as well.

Recent Dividend Hike

ARCC has paid a consistent $1.52 dividend for the past 5 years, which it just recently raised to $1.56 (or by 2.6%) in August. The stock currently yields 9.1%.

Following the ACAS acquisition, management took a shareholder-friendly measure by waiving management fees of $10 million per quarter for ten quarters following the acquisition in order to help with dividend coverage. It has consistently covered its dividend payouts through core earnings and net realized gains, as seen below.

Such a strong performance merits a label of blue chip for Ares Capital. What is the secret behind its success?

Strong Active Management

The 10.5% investment yields at ARCC are considerably higher than the 7.9% average middle market yields. Since 2011, ARCC was able to consistently lend companies at higher yields than the average.

In spite of the higher yield, ARCC management has used active management to limit its average non-accrual rate to 2.7%, which is considerably lower than the high-yield bond default rate of 5.1%.

The success of ARCC management can be attributed to several factors:

ARCC is the largest BDC company, and it has the advantage of going after large attractive deals that small-sized BDC companies cannot finance. The ACAS acquisition significantly increased Ares size, which increased this advantage.

Also because of its size, ARCC is able to negotiate better financing terms with the banks.

Ares Capital has a significant direct origination platform bypassing, in the vast majority of cases, intermediaries. This results in significant savings by not having to pay a commission.

The ARCC investment committee has an average industry experience of 22 years. They are extremely selective on all the potential cases they review, only closing on about 4% of deals over the last seven years. Furthermore, 91% of loans are directly sourced in order to improve due diligence and control of contract terms.

Due to their strict investment standards, they have consistently recorded higher net gains than their BDC peers by a wide margin.

Conservatively Managed Balance Sheet

Management nonetheless strives to maintain a conservative balance sheet, with debt to equity remaining low at 0.66 times and their weighted average interest rate on debt coming in at 3.87%. With recent changes in the law, business development companies will be permitted to operate with up to two times debt to equity. While we do not expect ARCC to use this extra leverage irresponsibly, this does give them the flexibility to moderately increase leverage when appropriate.

Ares recently changed its policy in response to changes in the law about how much leverage it can use. Management outlined the new policy in this recent investor presentation from September.

Several BDCs are taking advantage of the new law to increase their leverage. Done correctly, this will allow them to be more profitable. Risk management will be even more important with the additional leverage. In the slide above, Ares lays out its plans. Key is that management intends to keep its investment grade credit rating. That is not only prudent but also will likely make the increased leverage more profitable, as a downgrade in credit rating would likely cause increases in interest costs.

The reduced management fees on assets obtained due to the higher leverage is also a good thing for investors. As an externally managed BDC, there is already more than enough incentives to add to assets to increase fees. Getting a smaller fee for these assets will decrease the incentive to add them to get more fees and increase the incentive to acquire assets that will perform well.

Just as increasing leverage increases profits generated when things go well, it increases losses when things go poorly. So, keeping the leverage ratio at a fairly conservative 0.9 to 1.25 level strikes a good balance. And it leaves a cushion if more leverage is needed on a short-term basis.

A High Dividend Is Great, But Only If It’s Safe

High dividends are only good if the company has the ability to keep paying them. So, how does one go about determining if a BDC has the ability to keep paying good dividends? The most reliable way for a BDC to get that cash is from NII (Net Investment Income) or DNII (Distributable NII).

This slide from the earnings presentation covers the 5 most recent quarters for Ares Capital. Besides the dividend paid in each quarter, it includes 2 important metrics: NII per share and NAV per share.

NII per share is important because it is the main source of cash to pay the dividend. Realized gains are also used to pay the dividend, and even sometimes to pay special dividends, but gains tend to vary a lot quarter to quarter. Note that NII has generally increased over the 5 quarters and that it has covered no less than 80% of any quarter’s dividend. The NII for the current quarter exceeds the dividend payment by 5 cents (which is more than 10% of the dividend).

NAV per share is important for dividend safety as well. Ares Capital holds a lot of assets with a shelf life (when debt matures and is paid off for example). As such, it has to recycle cash into new investments. A downward trend in NAV means that a BDC, when it exits investments, will get less cash to put into new ones. It is not a coincidence that BDCs with long-term down-trends in NAV usually end up cutting the dividend. On the other hand, an increasing NAV means a BDC has a chance of increasing the amount of cash it gets when it exits investments and so can buy even more investments to help it grow. A slow and steady increase in NAV is a good sign that the dividend is safe and increases the chance that in the future the dividend might be increased.

Near-Term Internal Growth Drivers

ARCC has multiple levers for internal growth in the next year.

First, ARCC continues to aggressively rotate assets acquired in its acquisition of American Capital. Just since the end of Q3, it has exited $389 million in investments and rolled the cash generated into $412 million of new investments. The new investments were higher up the capital structure on average and more of them had variable rates.

Second, in this rising interest rate environment, ARCC has a portfolio positioned not only to survive but also to potentially benefit from it. It has been repositioning its debt towards fixed rate debt, with 91% of principle outstanding now being fixed rate. Ares has effectively made its revolver fixed rate using interest rate swaps, so in effect, 100% of its debt is fixed rate. Furthermore, 90% of its loans are on a floating rate. This combination means that it may stand to benefit from internal growth as interest rates rise. Small moves higher in interest rates would lead to significantly increased interest income, as seen below:

Finally, it has an outsized opportunity with its "30% bucket." Due to the Investment Company Act, a BDC must invest 70% of its assets in so-called "eligible portfolio companies." This means that it can invest up to 30% into "non-qualifying" assets, which tend to have higher yields. ARCC has historically utilized this through its Ivy Hill Asset Management (IHAM), Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), and more recently, its Senior Direct Lending Program (SDLP). These programs continue to represent an opportunity for Ares to generate outsized gains

Attractive Valuation

Investors who buy ARCC are buying into the largest BDC with a proven track record and reliable dividend distributions. ARCC is currently trading just a tiny 0.5% premium to its Net Asset Value. We consider that the current valuation is attractive and would not be surprised to see the premium to NAV increase substantially. Investors tend to reward reliable dividend payers with higher prices as in the case of Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) which trades at a hefty 57% premium to NAV. MAIN and ARCC have fairly similar NAV yields, but ARRC trades at a much better valuation.

Furthermore, if the discount to NAV returns (or even if the premium stays very low), then ARCC may utilize its share repurchase program to put upward pressure on the share price. Investors buying today would be buying into a proven blue chip BDC and would be paid handsomely.

Price Target - 14% Upside Potential

A good way to determine a price target is to determine a required minimum yield and to determine a price based on that yield. Given the risks and potential of investing in Ares Capital, a 7.5% yield is a reasonable one. With the current dividend annualized to $1.56, that produces a price of $20.80.

Even a more conservative 8% required yield would imply a price of $19.50, or a roughly 14% higher from the recent closing price. So, ARCC is at a good value for the dividends it pays. And, that isn’t taking into consideration the high likelihood of a special dividend early next year.

Risks

The biggest risk to a business development company is that the companies it has loaned money to will have some difficulty repaying the loans. While Ares Capital will benefit from increased payments if interest rates increase (due to most of its portfolio being composed of loans with variable rates), those increased payments could hamper the ability of its investment companies to pay. The history of low accrual rates does provide evidence that Ares Capital has selected companies that will have few problems, and the fact that the economy is still quite robust further reduces the odds of defaults. With management being so experienced, it’s also likely that problems will be spotted early and resolved before any repayment problems develop.

Good Chance For A 'Special Dividend' Soon!

This slide is from the Q3 earnings presentation, and it shows the history of dividend payments over the last 5 years. It also better shows the addition or special dividends that ARCC has paid in the past.

But the most important item, which could easily be overlooked, is circled in green. Ares has some $0.84 a share of income that it didn’t distribute from last year. As a BDC, Ares Capital has to pay out the lion’s share of its taxable income so that it can maintain its status and mostly pay no taxes. However, it can carry over some of that income and distribute it the following year. Ares Capital did this with the $0.87 per share extra from 2017. It has to distribute this money this year.

GAAP Net Income is not the same as taxable income, but it's close enough that it’s clear that Ares didn’t spend that $0.87 in extra income from last year. So, likely, through the magic of accounting, Ares will spend down that pool of extra income from last year and build an entirely new pile of extra undistributed income for this year.

The problem is that this year’s pile is likely to be larger than last year’s pile and that in order to wait to distribute this money next year, Ares has to pay a 4% excise tax on the amount of undistributed income held over and not distributed to shareholders. So, while it's prudent to keep this cash to make sure the dividend is safe, at some point, it gets too expensive to keep that much cash. At that point, the best way to get rid of a big chunk of it is a special dividend. The 2017 amount exceeded the dividend payments for the first 2 quarters of this year. Prudent regular dividend increases are unlikely to reduce the under-payment by any significant amount, so it’s very likely this will continue to grow. Based on these factors, a shareholder should expect a special dividend in the not too distant future, most likely early next year.

Buyback Program In Place, Insiders Are Buying

ARCC has extended its $300 million share repurchase program to February 28, 2019. This creates a natural support as management has shown willingness to use this program in the past.

Several insiders have been buying, notably, Co-Chairman Michael J. Arougheti buying $390,000 worth of shares in the open market on March 15. The table below lists all insider purchases so far for 2018. Note that there were no insider sales.

We like it when insiders start buying the shares in large amounts as it signals confidence in the company's prospects, and ownership in its shares in turn gives management an incentive to make the company profitable and maximize shareholders' value.

Bottom Line

ARCC is a solid, long-term holding for any investor who is building a dividend portfolio. No wonder, this company is often referred to as the "Blue Chip" of the BDC sector. Those who invest now should experience the benefits of some or all of the short-term prospects highlighted above, including a low valuation, a highly generous yield, and the prospect of a "special dividend". But these advantages are really "icing on the cake". The real reason to invest in ARCC is the long-term solid track record it has established of paying dividends through thick and thin and ARCC's solid portfolio of assets. ARCC is a strong buy at the current price and should be a core holding for high-yield investors.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9-10% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like ARCC and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange-traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs, and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

