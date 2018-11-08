Diamond Offshore - Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results (Part II)

However, while the company made some progress compared to the second-quarter 2018, the revenue erosion due to a falling backlog is quite evident on a yearly basis.

Diamond Offshore reported a loss for the third quarter of 2018 earnings of $0.37 per share or $51.112 million, compared to a gain of $0.08 the same quarter a year.

Investment Thesis

Diamond Offshore (DO) is one of the best offshore drillers with a clean balance sheet, low net debt, and potential for growth assuming a full-blown recovery in the offshore drilling sector that seems to materialize, albeit at an agonizingly slow pace.

The company presents a puzzling situation involving a fundamental business contradiction. This dichotomy is simple to describe but very difficult to solve. On the one hand, the company is stable financially, but on the other side, this financial strength has been possible by weakening its business model by reducing its rig fleet to bare bones insufficient floaters count. This situation needs an urgent fix, in my opinion. However, the CEO Marc Edwards is procrastinating and refuses to act decisively about the need to fix the company's weakening rig fleet, thinking that the offshore drilling industry will offer better "distressed" deals later this year as he said last quarter.

Last quarter already I wrote that oil majors are starting to spend money again in exploration CapEx and tendering activity is slowly increasing. Consequently, good assets have been grabbed fast directly at the shipyard (West Mira, West Rigel, etc.).

Transocean (RIG) and Ensco (ESV) have been quick to recognize the situation and saw that this market was offering buying opportunities, and have acquired some good assets at a significant discount with mixed results for Ensco. Recently, Transocean purchased 33.3% of the semisubmersible Norge.

I do not see much opportunities remaining, and I believe Diamond Offshore should consider a merger after missing on this part. Again, Transocean and Ensco are not shy and are very active on this side.

However, Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corp. (L) which complicates the situation significantly.

Diamond Offshore - 3Q'18 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Diamond Offshore 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 620.1 634.0 609.7 555.6 470.5 388.8 349.2 391.9 374.2 399.3 366.0 346.2 295.5 268.9 286.3 Net Income in $ Million −255.7 90.4 136.4 −245.4 87.4 −589.9 13.9 116.1 23.5 16.0 10.8 −31.9 19.3 -69.2 -51.1 EBITDA $ Million −125.8 254.8 299.2 −222.4 213.0 −536.9 140.3 187.1 145.3 106.2 108.0 217.5 85.0 32.1 60.3 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 14.3% 22.4% 0 18.6% 0 4.0% 29.6% 6.3% 4.0% 3.0% 0 6.5% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.86 0.66 0.99 −1.79 0.64 −4.30 0.10 0.84 0.17 0.12 0.08 −0.23 0.14 -0.50 -0.37 Cash from operations in $ Million 160.6 40.3 265.8 269.8 241.3 64.1 186.5 154.6 98.7 78.2 189.8 127.2 83.8 47.0 58.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 197.0 489.1 72.2 72.3 58.1 475.3 64.8 54.4 29.5 42.4 28.8 38.9 31.5 59.0 69.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −36.5 −448.8 193.6 197.4 183.2 −411.2 121.7 100.1 69.2 35.8 161.0 88.3 52.3 -12.0 -11.3 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 199 112 155 131 134 103 81 156 123 161 277 376 430 419 477 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2,245 2,620 2,488 2,266 1,980 2,308 2,163 2,085 1,981 1,981 1,972 1,972 1,973 1,973 1,973 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.15 137.20 137.20 137.16 137.21 137.17 137.25 137.17 137.25 137.23 137.24 137.23 137.50 137.43 137.43

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues Diamond Offshore reported a loss for the third quarter of 2018 earnings of $0.37 per share or $51.112 million, compared to a gain of $0.08 the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter results include a charge to settle a previously filed lawsuit and further restructuring costs. Excluding these one-time items, Diamond Offshore had an adjusted net loss of $35 million or negative $0.26 per share.

Contract drilling revenues were $188.456 million during the quarter, down 4.9% compared to the same quarter of 2017. It was below guidance.

Revenues for the third quarter were $286.3 million down 21.8% from the same quarter a year ago and up 6.5% sequentially. Scott Kornblau, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The increase [in revenue] was primarily driven by the Ocean Valiant and Ocean Courage working the entire third quarter compared to the second quarter out of service time associated with the special survey and upgrades to the Ocean Valiant and maintenance to the Ocean Courage. Partially offsetting this increase was the Ocean Great White rolling off contact early in the third quarter to begin mobilizing to the U.K., whereas the rig was under contract the entire second quarter of 2018.

However, while the company made some progress compared to the second-quarter 2018, the revenue erosion due to a falling backlog is quite evident on a yearly basis, and it is concerning. The company beat on earnings and revenue this quarter.

2 - Free cash flow Diamond Offshore generated $117.3 million in FCF ("TTM") with minus $11.3 million this quarter. Free cash flow is an important gauge to evaluate the long-term financial strength of the company. The takeaway here is that the business model is slowly degrading.

Nonetheless, DO passes the FCF test, despite having the two last consecutive quarters of negative free cash flow. Marc Edwards, the CEO, noted in the conference call:

Given the uncertainty around the timing of the recovery, we proactively improved our liquidity position by establishing a $950 million credit facility which matures in 2023. This new facility, combined with our existing credit facility provides Diamond over $1.25 billion of liquidity until 2020.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion

I recommend reading my Part I about the fleet status and analysis of the backlog.

We notice that the backlog has been going down regularly since 2015, and it is still uncertain to predict a bottom for the company despite a better oil price environment.

However, with a few contracts in the drillship segment, the company managed to slow the backlog erosion despite the early termination of the Ocean GreatWhite by BP, and the Ocean BlackHawk by Anadarko. Marc Edwards said about the Ocean GreatWhite in the conference call:

[O]ur contracting activity, recall that in the second quarter Diamond was able to secure an additional five years of backlog with three major operators: Shell, BP, and Anadarko, at rates significantly above the prevailing market. In this past quarter, we are announcing three additional contracts, one in the North Sea and two in the Australasia region. We’d previously announced that we are mobilizing the Ocean Great White from the Asia-Pacific region to the North Sea.

The fleet status showed in detail below clearly indicates a situation of continued weakness, in my opinion, that may last longer than previously expected unless the company decides to act firmly and move towards a merger to revamp the company's weak fleet. As we can see in the chart below the company shows a concerning contract backlog after 2020.

The backlog is now $2 billion as of November 5, 2018. Note: The $135 million for the early termination of the Ocean GreatWhite has not been included.

Marc Edwards said some positive comments about a long-term contract for the Ocean GreatWhite in the North Sea.

4 - Net Debt Net debt is now $1.497 billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.8 which is good and means that the company can repay its net debt in about five and one-half years based on its EBITDA ("TTM"). It is one of the best ratios in the offshore drilling industry and a sign of financial strength, especially after establishing recently a $950 million credit facility which matures in 2023 and amended the company existing credit facility.

However Moody's downgraded Diamond Offshore's debt to B3 from B2 on October 5, 2018.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that a meaningful and sustained offshore drilling recovery does not take hold before Diamond's negative free cash flow increases and its interest coverage further shrinks. If EBITDA/Interest falls below 1.5x then the ratings could be downgraded. Debt funded acquisitions or newbuild construction could also result in a ratings downgrade.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Diamond Offshore's business model is now similar to Transocean. The company owns only a floaters fleet now. The only difference between Transocean is that Diamond Offshore fleet is shrinking and the contract backlog is eroding as well, despite some signs of life coming from the floaters recently.

The company is presenting a concerning problematic business model.

On the one hand, Diamond Offshore is offering a rock-solid balance sheet with a pristine debt profile, but, on the other side, the fleet presents many weaknesses, and the company will have to address them sooner or later if it wants to support the company's cash flow in the next few years. Moody's early October echoed this conclusion.

Marc Edwards is a good CEO, but he seems over-optimistic when it comes to the company's fleet and future potential. The market is a challenging market, and the floaters' recovery has not materialized yet. Even if we experience an increase in contracting to start in 2019, the problem will be only half-solved because the daily rates are not increasing sufficiently and the rig oversupply is here to stay for a year or two.

One elegant solution for Diamond Offshore should be a merger with another offshore drilling company.

Technical analysis

DO may be showing a decisive breakout of its descending broadening wedge pattern with line resistance at $20.80 (I recommend selling at least 50% of your position at this level) and line support at $14.25 which has been crossed but needs confirmation. We are now testing the double bottom the company experienced in mid-February (It may be an opportunity to accumulate at this level depending on the future price of oil). The next resistance is at $16.50 now (assuming an accumulation below $14, I recommend selling at resistance).

