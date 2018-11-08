Diamond Offshore: November Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis (Part I)

According to the third quarter results, the average daily rate is now $333k/d with a 54% utilization and 97% efficiency.

Diamond Offshore owns 18 rigs and no more jack-ups. The rig age average for Diamond Offshore fleet is about 18 years, excluding the Black-series drillships with an average of 4 years.

Diamond Offshore released its November fleet status on November 5, 2018. Contract backlog indicated as of October 1, 2018, is $2 billion (~1.9 billion as of November 5, 2018).

Image: Diamond Offshore semi-submersible Ocean Monarch

Investment Thesis

Diamond Offshore (DO) is one of the five main offshore drillers that I am following on Seeking Alpha and have not filed for bankruptcy - e.g., Pacific Drilling or Ocean Rig UDW (which is about to be acquired by Transocean).

It includes Transocean (RIG), Ensco (ESV), including the merger with Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE), new Seadrill (SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (SDLP).

DO data by YCharts

Diamond Offshore is a particular case in this industry. The company managed to keep an excellent balance sheet with a low level of debt which is unique. However, this situation has not been cost-free for the company which saw its rig fleet eroding at a fast pace.

Diamond Offshore's fleet status is now reduced to 18 floater rigs and no more jack-up after selling this year the jack-up Ocean Scepter. The issue is that without a sufficient rig fleet, the company is losing its competitiveness and becomes a second-hand player in an offshore drilling world where consolidation appears to be an elegant solution to revive this struggling industry and correct both a concerning backlog erosion and a rig oversupply.

Diamond Offshore should be considered as a long-term investment principally due to its solid balance sheet that I will study in my Part II. However, the company must first solve a vital weakness urgently: its eroding rig fleet.

Diamond Rig Fleet Description

As I said in my preceding article about Diamond Offshore and the challenges that the company is facing, we are witnessing a nascent offshore drilling recovery, which is still agonizing slow to evolve despite multi-year high oil prices.

Unfortunately, it is not a "full-blown" recovery, and it is more restrained to the jack-ups portion of the offshore drilling (shallow water) and specific floaters in the North Sea (Semi-submersibles HE). However, the recent oil bull run has motivated analysts and investors to bet again in this struggling industry. The argument is that higher oil prices will push for a significant increase in contracting activity going forward and, subsequently, revamp revenues and profit.

Until now, the recovery which has triggered this wave of investors' optimism has not produced the financial effects anticipated and will not contribute to any positive outcomes for well over a year, in my opinion. Diamond Offshore published its November 5, 2018, fleet status and released its third-quarter results, and it is time to analyze both.

The Part I will present the company's fleet status.

Complete Fleet Analysis as of November 5, 2018

Semi-Submersibles, Deepwater rigs, and Midwater rigs

Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Name Year Built Spec. Contract End Current day rate K $ Downtime Location 1 Ocean BlackHawk 2014 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' Drillship mid-4/20 mid-4/20 -mid 4/21 495 Undisclosed [Anadarko] US GoM +1y opt. (SPS) 2Q19 2 Ocean Black Hornet 2015 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' Drillship Mid-6/19 1Q'20-1Q'22 495 Undisclosed [Anadarko] US GoM +2 x 2y opt. 3 Ocean BlackLion 2015 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' Drillship Mid 2/20 400 [Hess] US GoM +options 4 Ocean BlackRhino 2015 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' Drillship Mid 5/20 400 [Hess] US GoM (10d) 2019 5 RIG TBD ? DS 15K Drillship 2Q'20-2Q'22 Undisclosed 220? [BP] Global Semi-submersibles 1 Ocean Great White 2016 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' SemiSub Early 5/19-mid 7/19 Undisclosed 310(?) [Siccard Point] In transit +3xwell options 2 Ocean Monarch 2008 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' SemiSub Mid 11/18 Early 11/19-Early 3/21 Undisclosed Undisclosed 150? [Cooper Exxon] Australia [Posco/Daewoo] Myanmar Five options wells 3 Ocean Valor 2009 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' SemiSub Mid 11/18 - mid 11/20 289 [Petrobras] Brazil 4 Ocean Courage 2009 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' SemiSub Late 2/18 -Late 7/20 380 [Petrobras] Brazil SPS 4/19-5/19 0 rate 5 Ocean Apex 2014 Ultra-deep Water >7,500.' SemiSub Early 5/19-Late 7/19 (2 wells) Early 1/19 - Late 7/19 (4 wells) Undisclosed Undisclosed [Woodside Energy] Australia 6 Ocean Endeavor 2007 SS 15K early 5/19 - early 5/21 Undisclosed [Shell] UK Deepwater Floaters 1 Ocean Valiant 1988 Deepwater 5,000' to 7,500' SemiSub Mid 12/19 Undisclosed [Total] UK Midwater Floaters 1 Ocean Patriot 1983 Midwater 450' to 5,000' SemiSub Early 6/20 Undisclosed ($110k/d?) [Apache] UKNS

Stacked Rigs

# Name Year Built Status 1 Ocean America 1988 Cold stacked Malaysia 2 Ocean Onyx 2013 Cold Stacked US GoM 3 Ocean Rover 2003 Cold Stacked Malaysia 4 Ocean Confidence 2001 Cold Stacked Canary Islands 5 Ocean Guardian 1985 Available

Source: Diamond Offshore fleet status report.

Fleet

The fleet can be divided into three groups:

Semi-subs Drillships Deepwaters Midwaters Total Number of working rigs 11 1 1 13 Cold stacked/idle 4 0 1 5 Total rigs 15 1 2 18

Note: The rig age average for Diamond Offshore fleet is about 18 years, excluding the Black-series drillships with less than 4 years in operation. The company owns now a better and more recent fleet, after retiring a number of old rigs and owns a small fleet more competitive. This situation will get even better if the company decides to retire the Semisubmersible Ocean America which is cold-stacked.

Backlog Analysis

Contract backlog indicated as of October 1, 2018, is $2 billion (~1.9 billion as of November 5, 2018). In the last company press release, it is said:

As of October 1, 2018, the Company’s total contracted backlog was $2.0 billion, not including a $135 million margin commitment from one of the Company’s customers.

The backlog erosion that I have been complaining about for many months is still ongoing. As we can see with the graph above, Backlog went from $7.4 billion in 1Q'15 to $2 billion in 3Q'18.

According to the third quarter results, the average daily rate is now $333k/d (from $357K/d in 3Q'17) with a 54% utilization and 97% efficiency. The company indicated a total operating loss for the third quarter of $23.04 million.

The drillships sub-section is the most important one in terms of backlog amount and represents over 50% of the total backlog as evidenced by the graph above. Diamond Offshore sold its last jack-up a few months back and does not own any more jack-ups now.

The backlog extends to 2022 with a total of $844 million estimated in 2019 and $137 million estimated remaining in 2018.

The company announced three new contracts:

The semi-submersible Ocean GreatWhite in the North Sea with Siccar Point for three wells The semi-submersible Ocean Apex in Australia for four wells with Woodside And the semi-submersible Ocean Monarch in Myanmar for seven wells with Posco Daewoo

Conclusion

Despite a variety of new contracts announced this month, the backlog continues to erode significantly, which is concerning. The recent fleet status report is encouraging and shows some good signs for a floaters' recovery in 2019. However, a full recovery is still elusive, which includes longer contract duration and above all higher daily rates.

Revenues will continue to be impacted by low daily rates and fewer rigs to be contracted. The offshore drilling industry is becoming very competitive, and only the stronger will survive the next few years.

The takeaway for investors is that the company is in a transition period that may take a long time before resolving adequately. Trading a significant part (50%) of your position using the volatility of the market is recommended.

This article will be followed soon by Part II which will analyze the third-quarter earnings results in details.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.