Diamond Offshore: November Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis (Part I)

Image: Diamond Offshore semi-submersible Ocean Monarch
Investment Thesis
Diamond Offshore (DO) is one of the five main offshore drillers that I am following on Seeking Alpha and have not filed for bankruptcy - e.g., Pacific Drilling or Ocean Rig UDW (which is about to be acquired by Transocean).
It includes Transocean (RIG), Ensco (ESV), including the merger with Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE), new Seadrill (SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (SDLP).
Diamond Offshore is a particular case in this industry. The company managed to keep an excellent balance sheet with a low level of debt which is unique. However, this situation has not been cost-free for the company which saw its rig fleet eroding at a fast pace.
Diamond Offshore's fleet status is now reduced to 18 floater rigs and no more jack-up after selling this year the jack-up Ocean Scepter. The issue is that without a sufficient rig fleet, the company is losing its competitiveness and becomes a second-hand player in an offshore drilling world where consolidation appears to be an elegant solution to revive this struggling industry and correct both a concerning backlog erosion and a rig oversupply.
Diamond Offshore should be considered as a long-term investment principally due to its solid balance sheet that I will study in my Part II. However, the company must first solve a vital weakness urgently: its eroding rig fleet.
Diamond Rig Fleet Description
As I said in my preceding article about Diamond Offshore and the challenges that the company is facing, we are witnessing a nascent offshore drilling recovery, which is still agonizing slow to evolve despite multi-year high oil prices.
Unfortunately, it is not a "full-blown" recovery, and it is more restrained to the jack-ups portion of the offshore drilling (shallow water) and specific floaters in the North Sea (Semi-submersibles HE). However, the recent oil bull run has motivated analysts and investors to bet again in this struggling industry. The argument is that higher oil prices will push for a significant increase in contracting activity going forward and, subsequently, revamp revenues and profit.
Until now, the recovery which has triggered this wave of investors' optimism has not produced the financial effects anticipated and will not contribute to any positive outcomes for well over a year, in my opinion. Diamond Offshore published its November 5, 2018, fleet status and released its third-quarter results, and it is time to analyze both.
The Part I will present the company's fleet status.
Complete Fleet Analysis as of November 5, 2018
Semi-Submersibles, Deepwater rigs, and Midwater rigs
|Ultra-Deepwater Drillship
|Name
|Year Built
|Spec.
|
Contract
End
|
Current day rate
K $
|
Downtime
Location
|1
|
Ocean
BlackHawk
|2014
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
Drillship
|
mid-4/20
mid-4/20 -mid 4/21
|
495
Undisclosed
|
[Anadarko]
US GoM
+1y opt.
(SPS) 2Q19
|2
|
Ocean
Black Hornet
|2015
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
Drillship
|
Mid-6/19
1Q'20-1Q'22
|
495
Undisclosed
|
[Anadarko]
US GoM
+2 x 2y opt.
|3
|
Ocean
BlackLion
|2015
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
Drillship
|
Mid 2/20
|
400
|
[Hess]
US GoM
+options
|4
|
Ocean
BlackRhino
|2015
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
Drillship
|
Mid 5/20
|
400
|
[Hess]
US GoM
(10d) 2019
|5
|
RIG TBD
|?
|
DS 15K Drillship
|
2Q'20-2Q'22
|
Undisclosed 220?
|
[BP]
Global
|Semi-submersibles
|1
|Ocean Great White
|2016
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
SemiSub
|Early 5/19-mid 7/19
| Undisclosed
310(?)
|
[Siccard Point]
In transit
+3xwell options
|2
|Ocean Monarch
|2008
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
SemiSub
|
Mid 11/18
Early 11/19-Early 3/21
|
Undisclosed
Undisclosed 150?
|
[Cooper Exxon]
Australia
[Posco/Daewoo]
Myanmar
Five options wells
|3
|Ocean Valor
|2009
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
SemiSub
|Mid 11/18 - mid 11/20
|289
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|4
|Ocean Courage
|2009
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
SemiSub
|
Late 2/18 -Late 7/20
|
380
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
SPS 4/19-5/19 0 rate
|5
|Ocean Apex
|2014
|
Ultra-deep
Water >7,500.'
SemiSub
|
Early 5/19-Late 7/19 (2 wells)
Early 1/19 - Late 7/19 (4 wells)
|
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
|
[Woodside Energy]
Australia
|6
|Ocean Endeavor
|2007
|
SS 15K
|
early 5/19 - early 5/21
|
Undisclosed
|
[Shell]
UK
|Deepwater Floaters
|1
|Ocean Valiant
|1988
|
Deepwater 5,000' to 7,500'
SemiSub
|
Mid 12/19
|
Undisclosed
|
[Total]
UK
|Midwater Floaters
|1
|Ocean Patriot
|1983
|
Midwater 450' to 5,000'
SemiSub
|
Early 6/20
|
Undisclosed ($110k/d?)
|
[Apache]
UKNS
Stacked Rigs
|#
|Name
|Year Built
|Status
|1
|Ocean America
|1988
|
Cold stacked
Malaysia
|2
|Ocean Onyx
|2013
|
Cold Stacked
US GoM
|3
|Ocean Rover
|2003
|
Cold Stacked
Malaysia
|4
|Ocean Confidence
|2001
|
Cold Stacked
Canary Islands
|5
|Ocean Guardian
|1985
|
Available
Source: Diamond Offshore fleet status report.
Fleet
The fleet can be divided into three groups:
|
Semi-subs
Drillships
|Deepwaters
|Midwaters
|Total
|Number of working rigs
|11
|1
|1
|13
|Cold stacked/idle
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Total rigs
|15
|1
|2
|18
Note: The rig age average for Diamond Offshore fleet is about 18 years, excluding the Black-series drillships with less than 4 years in operation. The company owns now a better and more recent fleet, after retiring a number of old rigs and owns a small fleet more competitive. This situation will get even better if the company decides to retire the Semisubmersible Ocean America which is cold-stacked.
Backlog Analysis
Contract backlog indicated as of October 1, 2018, is $2 billion (~1.9 billion as of November 5, 2018). In the last company press release, it is said:
As of October 1, 2018, the Company’s total contracted backlog was $2.0 billion, not including a $135 million margin commitment from one of the Company’s customers.
The backlog erosion that I have been complaining about for many months is still ongoing. As we can see with the graph above, Backlog went from $7.4 billion in 1Q'15 to $2 billion in 3Q'18.
According to the third quarter results, the average daily rate is now $333k/d (from $357K/d in 3Q'17) with a 54% utilization and 97% efficiency. The company indicated a total operating loss for the third quarter of $23.04 million.
The drillships sub-section is the most important one in terms of backlog amount and represents over 50% of the total backlog as evidenced by the graph above. Diamond Offshore sold its last jack-up a few months back and does not own any more jack-ups now.
The backlog extends to 2022 with a total of $844 million estimated in 2019 and $137 million estimated remaining in 2018.
The company announced three new contracts:
- The semi-submersible Ocean GreatWhite in the North Sea with Siccar Point for three wells
- The semi-submersible Ocean Apex in Australia for four wells with Woodside
- And the semi-submersible Ocean Monarch in Myanmar for seven wells with Posco Daewoo
Conclusion
Despite a variety of new contracts announced this month, the backlog continues to erode significantly, which is concerning. The recent fleet status report is encouraging and shows some good signs for a floaters' recovery in 2019. However, a full recovery is still elusive, which includes longer contract duration and above all higher daily rates.
Revenues will continue to be impacted by low daily rates and fewer rigs to be contracted. The offshore drilling industry is becoming very competitive, and only the stronger will survive the next few years.
The takeaway for investors is that the company is in a transition period that may take a long time before resolving adequately. Trading a significant part (50%) of your position using the volatility of the market is recommended.
This article will be followed soon by Part II which will analyze the third-quarter earnings results in details.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.