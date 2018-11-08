Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: 6.00% Yield From A BlackRock Muni

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

The stabilization of the stock market returned the confidence in the companies and it seems the market participants lost part of their motivation to invest in safer assets. The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished the week in a red territory after a serious decline on Friday. On a weekly basis, the benchmark fell by $0.48 (if we exclude the $0.25 dividend).

Yes, the current market environment is unfavorable for most of the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds, but we believe there is still a way to be profitable if you choose the right strategy. Now the question should be: What is the right strategy? Currently, the Munis provide us with strong statistical reasons to review them as potential additions to our portfolio. We strongly recommend having a hedging reaction which can be used in case of some market turbulence. The hedging reaction should be some fund which is traded at a premium or relatively high Z-score. Of course, you can use directly iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF as a hedge.

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF). The Z-score of -2.00 points tells us that the current discount deviates 2 times from its mean for a one-year period. The statistical edge is accompanied by an attractive discount of 10.75%. All sounds good, but actually the true reason behind my decision to review it was the distribution rate of the fund. Currently, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is among the funds with the highest returns on price in the sector.

The current dividend is $0.0605 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 5.42%, and the current yield on price is 6.08%. As per the latest report from September, the earn coverage ratio is 101.98%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Florida intangible personal property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. Due to the repeal of the Florida intangible personal property tax, the Board approved an amended policy in September 2008 allowing the Trust the flexibility to invest in municipal obligations regardless of geographical location.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

Source: CEFData.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

The chart below shows that so widened spread between the price of the fund and its net asset value was not so typical in the last several years. Therefore, I consider the situation as a potential to include it to our portfolio at a very reasonable price.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

Source: CEFData.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "AAA" and "AA". Definitely a great quality here! The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 20%, and those from Illinois are 12.71%.

The number of holdings in the portfolio is 193, and "Transportation" and "Prefund/Escrow" are the sectors with the biggest weights. Another important characteristic of the portfolio is that its effective duration is 7.79% and its yield to worst is 4.87%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, you can use the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF). Over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation. The BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is currently trading around its net asset value, and its six-month Z-score is 0.20 point.

BBF data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BBF can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 11/04/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

