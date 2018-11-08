ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot, October 2018: MRRL Gaining In Popularity

Please note: This article was first released one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

Fund additions, closures, or notable adjustments

Last month, UBS announced suspension of further sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL).

The funds

Fund Ticker Inception Assets / m Volume / k Yield TER Adjusted TER 1x fund Equity Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) 5/2012 16.8 1.1 4.96% 0.70% 1.56% (SDY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL) 5/2012 42.3 3.4 7.15% 0.75% 1.58% (DVY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV) 9/2014 16.9 5.5 11.21% 1.45% 1.93% Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) 3/2015 62.0 40.8 18.53% 1.65% 2.03% Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN (HOML) 3/2015 3.2 0.6 0.00% 1.65% 2.03% Alternative equity Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP) 6/2014 30.9 16.4 12.62% 1.45% 1.93% Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET) 5/2015 5.3 1.9 8.25% 1.65% 2.03% (VNQ) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) 10/2012 449.2 283.6 21.15% 0.80% 1.61% (MORT) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) 10/2015 36.2 20.9 21.15% 0.80% 1.61% (MORT) 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ) 2/2016 75.5 46.6 15.13% 1.65% 2.03% (MLPI) (AMLP) 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ) 2/2016 37.0 0.9 10.74% 1.95% 2.18% (IMLP) 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (BDCL) 5/2011 230.4 138.4 15.91% 0.85% 1.63% (BDCS) 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (LBDC) 10/2015 6.2 1.3 15.91% 0.85% 1.63% (BDCS) Balanced Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) 12/2013 243.8 145.6 17.72% 0.90% 1.66% (YYY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) 11/2013 21.7 7.7 14.04% 1.25% 1.83%

Assets and volume

The chart below shows the assets under management and the average volume for all of the 2x ETNs. We can see that MORL is still the largest of the 2x ETNs, followed by CEFL and BDCL. MORL, CEFL, and BDCL are also the three most actively-traded ETNs.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Note that several of the ETNs are thinly traded. For those illiquid ETNs, it is recommended to use limit orders to ensure that the transaction is executed at an acceptable price. Moreover, it is highly recommended to check the indicative price of an ETN, available on the UBS ETRACS website (e.g. here for CEFL), before buying or selling the low-volume ETNs. This is because financial websites or brokers often quote the last-traded price, which can deviate significantly from the NAV (technically, "indicative value" for the ETNs) for the thinly traded ETNs.

Yields

One of the major attractions of the 2x leveraged ETNs is their often mouth-wateringly high yields. The yields (trailing 12 months) of the funds are displayed graphically below, arranged in order of smallest to largest. Note that HOMX is a total return fund, and hence pays zero distributions. MORL/MRRL lead with 21.2% yield, followed by SMHD at 18.5% and CEFL at 17.7%. All of the ETNs pay monthly except for BDCL/LBDC, MLPQ, and MLPZ which pay quarterly (and except for HOMX which pays no distributions at all).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Dividend growth rate

Investors might be interested in whether or not the 2x ETNs have been able to grow their distributions. The following chart shows the 1-year DGR and 3-year (annualized) DGR for the 2x ETNs, where available. Note that these are calendar year DGRs and therefore only show data where full years are available, for example, the 1-year DGR represents the distribution increase from 2016 to 2017, while the 3-year DGR represents the distribution increase from 2014 to 2017.

With another year under our belt, four more 2x ETNs that were incepted during 2015 now have two full calendar years (2016 and 2017) of distribution history: SMHD, LRET, LBDC, and MRRL. HOML was also incepted in 2015, but since it is a total return ETN, distribution growth rate is not applicable.

We can see from the data below that 11 out of 12 leveraged ETNs for which data have been available have managed to increase their distributions from 2016 to 2017. LMLP showed the largest 1-year DGR increase (+32%), followed by SMHD (+26%) and DVYL (+20%). The only 2x ETN that decreased their distribution in 2017 was CEFL, which reduced payout by -12% (as predicted at the start of 2017 in "CEFL/YYY Investors Face Imminent 12% Distribution Cut").

In terms of 3-year DGR (from 2014 to 2017), data are now available for CEFL and DVHL, as both were incepted during 2013. Here, SDYL and DVHL have the highest 3-year DGRs of +15% and +10% respectively. CEFL had the lowest 3-year DGR of -16%, while DVHL, BDCL, and MORL also had negative 3-year DGR numbers.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

It should be remembered that the distributions of the 2x ETNs are not only affected by the yield of the underlying holdings but also changes in price of the ETNs. This is because the ETNs are 2x leveraged. Hence, increases in the price of the ETNs will boost their distributions, and vice versa. See this Lance Brofman article for a detailed explanation.

Expense ratios

Regarding the expense ratios, UBS engages in the (rather dubious, in my opinion) practice of hiding their financing spread within their pricing supplement, which makes their headline management fee (known as "tracking rate") look lower. For example, SDYL has an annual tracking rate of 0.30%, a figure that is displayed prominently on the fund's website, but you have to dig into the pricing supplement to see that you are being charged an additional 0.40% in financing spread. This means that the total financing rate will be 0.40% + 3-month LIBOR (currently 2.41%). Adding all three fees together gives a total expense ratio [TER] of 0.30% (tracking rate) + 0.40% (financing spread) + 2.41% (3-month LIBOR) = 3.11%.

However, remember that these ETNs are 2x leveraged. Thus, I devised an "adjusted TER" that takes into account both the current LIBOR rate and the leverage of the fund, which can be achieved by simply dividing the total expense ratio (including LIBOR) by 2. I believe that this value is more useful when one is trying to compare the expense ratio of the 2x ETNs versus unleveraged funds. In fact, with some of the adjusted TERs being lower than the expense ratios for unleveraged 1x funds, it might be able to juice your portfolio by up to nearly 1% a year by synthetically replicating a 1x position (as described in Build Your Own Leveraged ETF (ETRACS Edition)).

The following chart shows the expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) and the adjusted TER of the funds, arranged from lowest to highest. MLPZ has the highest expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) of 1.95%, and its adjusted TER comes out to 2.18%. SDYL has the lowest expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) of 0.70%, and its adjusted TER comes out to 1.56%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The 3-month LIBOR rate increased by about 8 bps last month, putting renewed pressure on 2x ETN expense ratios.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Position within 52-week trading range

I also calculated the position of the stock price of each 2x ETN as a function of their 52-week trading range which is a metric I have found to be quite useful when making buy or sell decisions. As a value investor, I am more inclined to buy a stock when its price is close to its 52-week low. Conversely, I am reluctant to buy stocks when their prices are close to their 52-week highs (of course, momentum investors will disagree).

In the below chart, 0% on the x-axis indicates the midpoint of the 52-week trading range. The -50% position indicates the 52-week low while +50% indicates the 52-week high. Note that some of these values may be unreliable due to the low liquidity of some of the ETNs.

We can see from the chart above that nearly all of the 2 ETNs have moved lower within their 52-week range, with HOML and CEFL being close to the bottom. Only 4 out of the 15 2x ETNs are trading above the mid-point of their 52-week trading range.

Performance

The following chart shows the recent performance of the suite of 2x ETNs, in terms of total return [TR]. 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year TR values are given were available, with time periods longer than 1 year being annualized. The figures on the chart show the 1-year total return percentages.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

We can see from the chart above that there is a large variation between the 1-year TR performances of the 2x ETNs. SDYL (19%) and DVYL (17%) are the top 2x leveraged ETNs. The worst ETN by 1-year return is HOML (-27%).

Reminder about Series B ETNs

In October 2015, UBS launched six new "Series B" ETNs, four of which were 2x leveraged (MLPQ, MLPZ, MRRL, LBDC). The main difference between the original "Series A" ETNs and the Series B ETNs is that the former are co-guaranteed by both UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, whereas the newer the latter are guaranteed by UBS AG only. In theory, this should make the Series B ETNs less valuable than the Series A, since the former is solely guaranteed by UBS AG. However, it is hard to imagine a scenario where UBS AG goes under and its subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG (and by extension the Series A notes) remains unscathed.

In the same announcement, UBS also stated that they do not intend to issue any new notes in any of its existing Series A ETNs. While this could, in theory, make those ETNs "broken products", a few simple guidelines could help prevent investors from going astray. First, this "does not affect the terms of the outstanding Series A ETRACS ETNs... including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms", meaning that if the ETNs were to deviate significantly below their NAV, large players could buy the notes on the open market and have UBS redeem them (the minimum number of shares for redemption is 50,000) at their NAV. This arbitrage potential should act as a driving force to push the price of the ETN back up towards its NAV.

On the other hand, if the notes were to deviate significantly above their NAV (say >10%), then... what are you waiting for? Sell the notes right now on the open market and buy them back later when the price falls back to its NAV. This also serves to remind that one should always check the indicative value of the ETNs on the UBS ETRACS website before buying any fund. To my knowledge, despite UBS announcing suspension of issuance of new Series A ETN shares, none of the ETNs have ever traded significantly above (>10% ) their NAV for any sustained period time. This could be because UBS still has a reservoir of "Previously Issued But Unsold Notes Available for UBS Securities LLC to Sell" for each ETN, allowing supply to match demand until the reservoir becomes fully exhausted.

Reminder on leverage

An interesting feature of the ETRACS 2x leveraged ETNs is that their leverage resets monthly rather than daily, which is the norm for most leveraged funds in the market. It is well known that decay or slippage in leveraged funds will occur when the underlying index is volatile with no net change over a period of time. By resetting monthly rather than daily, the decay of the ETRACS ETNs might be somewhat mitigated.

Seeking Alpha author Dane Van Domelen has conducted both theoretical and empirical research into the performance of leveraged funds. His research showed that in most cases, the decay is not as serious as is often initially thought to be. My own research on the live performance of the 2x ETNs showed that monthly resetting has generally helped rather than hurt performance.

Moreover, the 2x ETNs charge a finance cost (3-month LIBOR plus a variable financing spread) to maintain their 2x leverage. Due to prevailing low interest rates, the finance charge is currently relatively low, but this could change when/if interest rates rise in the future. Still, the financing rates charged to these ETNs are still much lower than what the majority of retail investors would be able to access from their brokers. This means that from an expense ratio point of view, it would usually be better to buy the leveraged fund than to try and replicate it yourself with a margin loan from your broker.

Reminder on ETN structure

It should be noted that investors in the 2x ETNs are subject to credit risk from the fund sponsor, in this case, UBS. If UBS were to go bankrupt, the ETNs will likely become worthless. Professor Lance Brofman has argued that the risk of ETN investors losing money due to UBS going bankrupt is, barring an overnight collapse, minimal because the notes can always be redeemed (the minimum number of shares for redemption is 50,000) at NAV.

Moreover, since ETNs are debt instruments, their distributions are considered as coupon payments rather than as dividends. Distributions from ETNs are therefore treated as interest tax-wise and subjected to the ordinary income tax rate.

Quick commentary

Last month, it was announced that UBS was suspending the further sales of sales of MORL. I discussed this at the time in "What To Do About MORL?" , and members should first read that article if they haven't done so already if they find the discussion below difficult to follow.

About a month has passed since the announcement, and let's see how MORL, and its series B counterpart MRRL, have behaved since then. As seen in the chart below, MORL began trading at a significant premium soon after the announcement, but the premium narrowed in the second half of the month, before widening again slightly to its present position.

MORL data by YCharts

We can also see this more clearly from the premium/discount chart of MORL vs. MRRL that I prepared using the closing prices of the two ETNs. The premium reached above 6% in mid-September and has generally vacillated between 0% and 2%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

This constant fluctuation is great for traders who wish to arbitrage the difference between these two virtually identical notes. Basically, one buys MORL when it is trading at the same price as MRRL (which should around the indicative value), and then replaces with MRRL when MORL rises to a significant premium.

How about AUM? We can see that MORL's assets have declined to $460 million, while MRRL's assets have increased to $37 million, indicating some degree of rotation between the two ETNs.

MORL Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

However, looking the shares outstanding, MORL is still at over 30 million notes, close to the amount that was outstanding when we looked at the funds in our last piece, meaning that the decline in AUM can be largely attributable to the drop in share price of the note. On the other hand, MRRL has seen its shares outstanding more than double over the same time frame, from 1.1 million to 2.4 million currently, meaning that more investors are actually piling into these high-yield investments.

One nice thing about the announcement is that MRRL has become a much more liquid investment than before. MRRL now regularly trades above 100K shares, whereas previously its average volume was only 10K shares. The increased volume is also a plus for the traders who are moving in and out of MORL/MRRL.

MORL Volume data by YCharts

