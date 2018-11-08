Aussie Dollar: Gains May Moderate Going Forward

In this regard, the AUD/USD could remain in a stationary pattern for the foreseeable future.

In this regard, it is highly unlikely that the Reserve Bank of Australia could justify a rate hike at this point in time.

The Aussie dollar has seen a 1-month high against the greenback recently thanks to a higher-than-expected trade surplus.

When I wrote about the Aussie dollar last month, I termed the currency as being “one to watch.”

My reason for stating this was:

The AUD could be significantly oversold against the USD on a technical basis and could rise for this reason Interest rates are likely to move to the upside given rising inflation in Australia On the other hand, pressure on Australia’s housing market could lead to a fall in the currency

Since last month, we have seen the AUD/USD level off in the month of October, before seeing a sudden rise to 0.7199 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

So after seeing a sudden jump to a 1-month high, what can we expect next for this currency?

Well, a significant reason for the jump in the AUD has been a higher-than-expected trade surplus, with the same coming in at $3.02 billion compared to a prior analyst estimate of $1.7 billion. Export growth was primarily driven by a rise in resource exports. Moreover, export prices rose by 3.7 percent compared to an increase of 1.9 percent for imports.

This, coupled with the news (albeit short-lived) that US-China trade negotiations had made significant progress were two key factors in pushing the Aussie dollar higher.

However, fears still remain that the AUD might see some weakness, at least in the short-term. Specifically, while inflation currently stands at 1.9%, the downturn in Australia’s housing market has sparked concerns that a rate cut could be on the way at some point next year, with the Reserve Bank of Australia widely expected to hold interest rates at the current cash rate of 1.5%.

Moreover, while I stated that inflation is rising, a significant part of this is due to volatility in petrol prices. In the absence of such an increase, underlying inflation was 1.6 percent. This has an important implication for interest rate rises, as it means that rising prices are not wholly being driven by increased consumer demand, but by rising commodity prices.

Therefore, a rise in interest rates would likely be deemed too risky at this point in time, given that this could upset economic growth in Australia. Moreover, Australia currently has the second-highest household debt to GDP level in the world after Switzerland, and this has ultimately reduced consumer spending in Australia.

My take on the Aussie dollar at this point in time is that we would need to see a significant reduction in household debt along with a pickup in real inflation for the Reserve Bank of Australia to justify raising rates. In this regard, while I don’t see too much downside risk for the AUD against the USD, the currency may remain stationary for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.