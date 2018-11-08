Sleep Country Canada: Macroeconomic Factors Likely The Reason Behind Weak Sales Growth

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) (TSX:ZZZ) posted poor same store sales growth in its Q3 2018 earnings. Despite a robust economy in Canada, a combination of elevated Canadian household debt and the current rising interest rate environment have likely limited Canadian consumers from buying mattresses. Sleep Country's P/E ratio has now slashed in half since mid-2017. Although the company’s outlook is not as bad as it looks, conservative investors should probably wait for signs of improvement before investing.

ZZZ data by YCharts

Recent Developments

Decelerating same store sales growth rate

Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2018 earnings is disappointing. Although the company posted another quarter of positive same-store sales growth, this growth rate has decelerated to only 0.2% year over year (see chart below). Its total sales only grew by 4.4% year over year to C$183.9 million. Its operating EBITDA of C$37.7 million in Q3 2018 was an increase of only 5.2% year over year (it was 13.2% year over year in Q2 2018).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Weak mattress sales

Sleep Country's slow SSSG in Q3 2018 was primarily due to disappointing mattress sales. As can be seen from the chart below, its mattress revenue only grew by 2.4% year over year. Fortunately, Sleep Country’s accessories segment continued to perform well. Its Q3 2018 revenue increased by 12.8% year over year. This was only a modest decline of 90 basis points sequentially.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

What might have contributed to a slowdown in its same-store sales

Management indicated that they have not seen any competitive changes in the landscape. The company indicates that they are still experiencing strong on-line sales. However, Sleep Country’s traffic trends are quite weak in the past quarter. We believe this has to do with macroeconomic trends in Canada.

Strength in strong GDP growth markets

Sleep Country’s management noted that its sales in certain markets are strong. For example, Quebec was quite strong in Q3 and the first half of 2018 as well. This coincides with the strong projected real GDP growth rate of 2.4% in Quebec in 2018 (see chart below).

Source: RBC Economics

Another factor that we believe might have contributed to Sleep Country’s weak sales is a combination of high Canadian household debt and rising interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, Canada’s household debt-to-income ratio is quite elevated compare to the Great Recession back in 2008 and 2009. Its debt service ratio (debt service payment as a percentage of household disposable income) of 14.2 is also near the high of 14.9 back in the Great Recession (see second chart below). The high household debt together with rising interest rate have constrained consumer spending on items that do not frequently require replacements (e.g. mattresses).

Source: RBC Economics

Source: RBC Economics

Outlook is not as bad as it looks

Canadian economic growth rate remains robust

Despite elevated debt service ratio in Canada, Canada’s GDP growth is expected to remain robust in the second half of 2018, registering growth rates of 2.3% and 2.1% in Q3 and Q4 respectively.

Source: RBC Economic Research

Revenue from accessories should continue to grow at a rapid pace

Sleep Country has a strategy to grow its accessories revenue through opening new stores in malls and renovating its existing stores. The company has opened several mall stores in 2018. We believe this presents good opportunities for the company to take advantage of the exit of Sears Canada late last year. The customer traffic in malls will also help it to add visibility to its brand and boost sales in accessories. The company is also in the midst of renovating its existing stores to its enhanced store. The newly designed store is aimed at boosting accessories revenue as well. We believe this is the reason behind its strong sales in accessories.

Valuation

Sleep Country’s valuation has declined by half since July 2017. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s forward P/E ratio has declined to the low of 13.58x. The decline in share price from the high of about C$40 per share to below C$24 has made Sleep Country’s share price very attractive.

ZZZ data by YCharts

Sleep Country currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.185 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.9% (trailing 12-months). With a low payout ratio (about 39% in 2017), we believe Sleep Country should be able to continue to grow its dividend in the next few years.

ZZZ data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Sleep Country indicated in the conference call that the entire industry might be experiencing a mid-single digit decline in sales in the past quarter. Although Sleep Country still delivered positive SSSG, we believe the overall industry sales decline in the past quarter may be a sign of intense competitions in the upcoming quarters. This is because Sleep Country’s competitors need to compete aggressively to reduce its inventories back down to a normal level. In order for Sleep Country to drive top line growth, the company may also need to increase its advertising expenses aggressively. This may hurt its operating margin.

Investor Takeaway

Share price of Sleep Country has become quite attractive. However, unless the company can reaccelerate its top and bottom lines growth momentum, we do not see how its P/E ratio can trade at a premium (e.g. above 20x). Hence, we think conservative investors should wait on the sideline especially because we are now in the latter stage of this economic cycle.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

