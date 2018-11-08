AT&T: Winter Is Coming For Streaming Service

AT&T remains cheap, but the focus on the streaming wars in media over the 5G network is capping the upside.

The problem all along with the buyout of Time Warner is the fear that AT&T (T) would become a slow moving conglomerate. The recently announced OTT plans for late 2019 from WarnerMedia confirm these fears as the integration plans and merger delays leave the new media giant behind in reaching the market. For this reason, my $40 target still remains more of an upside target as opposed to a first step on the path to a higher price target.

Late To The Party

AT&T announced that an upcoming streaming service won't reach market until Q4'19. Guess it's better late than never, but WarnerMedia is going to reach the market with an OTT option far after key competitors ramp.

The service plans to include HBO as the base and add other assets like Turner and Warner Bros along with other hidden library assets. The price point is going to be the troubling part of the deal with the suggestion that the inclusion of HBO makes the OTT service start at $15. The wording from WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey would suggest a $20+ price tag.

The problem here is that Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) already have very strong streaming services that have only gotten stronger as AT&T focused on closing and integrating the merger, instead of building the business. These other companies from YouTube owned by Alphabet (GOOG) to Apple (AAPL) to Facebook (FB) will have some sort of streaming service by the time WarnerMedia hits the market.

The other issue is that Disney (DIS) is likely to beat WarnerMedia to the market with their OTT service in the battle of large entertainment companies with large library content. Disney expects to reach the market with their OTT service potentially called Disney Play in Fall 2019 giving them a probable head start on WarnerMedia. The entertainment giant already has the ESPN Plus service on the market for $4.99 and the Disney Play service will cost less than Netflix placing the WarnerMedia product at the premium price point without necessarily the most or best content.

The big question with when WarnerMedia hits the market whether any remaining customers will exist. A customer with an OTT lineup that already includes Netflix, Disney and ESPN+ could have little interest in adding the WarnerMedia service.

Even worse, both Netflix and Amazon have limited corporate push to generate massive profits and cash flows. WarnerMedia could pressure corporate parent AT&T to spend more on content without the benefit of signing up new subs.

Overplayed Risks

The stock continues to struggle at around $31 still offering investors an incredible 6.5% dividend yield. The point of the above discussion was surrounding the company capping the upside unlike Verizon Communications (VZ). Verizon is trading at multi-year highs by focusing on 5G while AT&T is trading at multi-year lows focusing on becoming a media giant.

The dividend, though, isn't at risk. A capped upside doesn't prevent investors from enjoying a dividend that is at 10-year highs.

T data by YCharts

Remember that AT&T has free cash flow projections of $21 billion this year with about half the year of Time Warner in the numbers. The new dividend payout is about $3.6 billion per quarter providing an easy payout ratio of 56% based on Q3 numbers.

Source: AT&T Q3'18 investor briefing

The wireless giant is spending heavily on capital spending mostly for the 5G wireless network that the tech giants can't match. Sure my concerns exist with AT&T being able to cover the content spending to keep up with Netflix at $12 billion in new content this year, but the company still has plenty of cash to pay the dividend and also pay down debt.

The question here is more one of ultimate success than generating solid financials in order to cover the large 6.5% dividend yield.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that winter is coming and WarnerMedia doesn't having their streaming service anywhere in sight. Another year before entering the streaming wars is far too late in an increasingly competitive market where AT&T is only allowing tech giants to gain a foothold they'll never give up.

Continue to use the weakness to own the market dividend of AT&T as the market overreacts. Though, the hope is that the wireless giant shifts back towards actually focusing on wireless.

