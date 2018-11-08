W&T Offshore: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

The stock is now trading at intermediate support around $7.00 (cautious buy potential depending on the future oil prices).

On October 18, 2018, W&T closed on a significant debt refinancing, which reduced total debt principal outstanding from $903 million to $625 million plus $61 million already drawn.

Revenues jumped to $153.46 million in Q3, up 39.2% from a year ago and up 2.6% sequentially.

Source: W&T Offshore, Inc - Gulf of Mexico

Investment Thesis

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is typical mid-tier US offshore oil and gas producer. It is a business primarily confined to the US Gulf of Mexico (shallow and deepwater).

The company produces from assets located either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water), representing about 45% of the daily production of oil, or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water,) which represents over 50% of the daily output.

The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been leading W&T for the past 31 years.

W&T Offshore produces oil and liquids NG, which represents 84.4% of the total revenues and natural gas, which represents 14.8%.

Revenue repartition is indicated below:

2018 has shown so far (three quarters released) excellent production and revenues for the company which enjoyed a significant increase in the oil prices, in spite of lower production of oil equivalent - averaging now about 37K Boe/d for the first nine months of 2018, compared to about 42K Boe/d in 2016.

W&T Offshore enjoyed increased revenues and was able to strengthen its weakening balance sheet with some impressive growth potential highlighted by the recent joint-exploration program with Baker Hughes (BHGE).

W&T Offshore owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

W&T Offshore business model

As I explained in my preceding article, W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" company which will move fundamentally based on three primary principles:

West Texas crude oil spot price and NG price. The daily output of oil equivalent. The debt load and ability to pay it off.

W&T Offshore Inc. - Q3 2018 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 126.23 104.06 77.72 99.66 107.40 115.21 124.39 123.32 110.28 129.10 134.21 149.61 153.5 Net Income in $ Million −477.57 −51.61 −190.51 −120.92 45.93 16.48 23.24 31.94 −1.30 22.47 227.50 36.08 44.40 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - 67.89 68.00 76.14 52.23 72.27 77.15 88.10 95.00 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 42.8% 14.3% 18.7% 25.9% 0 17.4% 19.7% 24.1% 28.9% EPS diluted in $/share −6.29 −0.68 −2.49 −1.58 0.48 0.65 0.17 0.23 −0,01 0.17 0.19 0.25 0.32 Cash from operations in $ Million 53.88 −1.57 29.71 −40.98 2.10 23.35 81.18 −15.60 64.74 29.09 74.98 40.21 179.66 Capital Expenditure in $ Million - - - - - 24.54 24.19 20.46 35.34 50.99 21.12 27.30 27.52 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 11.59 −39.01 16.81 −45.86 −4.28 −1.20 56.99 −36.06 29.40 −21.90 53.86 12.91 152.14 Total Cash in $ Million 7.46 85.41 370.62 171.82 73.35 70.24 126.10 72.32 106.16 99.06 130.71 129.44 339.06 Total LT Debt in $ Million - - - - - 1,020.73 1,018.98 995.48 993.76 992.15 970.34 985.83 983.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - 137.33 137.51 137.55 137.58 137.83 138.85 138.93 138.97 Oil Production 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 46.8 44.8 43.3 42.9 41.5 40.3 42.7 43.1 36.5 37.5 37.0 37.6 36.5 Realized price ($/Boe) 28.92 24.84 19.33 25.28 27.97 30.83 32.12 31.10 32.43 36.79 39.92 43.38 45.32

Liquidity:

Total liquidity on October 18, 2018 was $220.1 million, consisting of an unrestricted cash balance of $40.8 million and $179.3 million of availability under our revolving bank credit facility.

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

Revenues jumped to $153.46 million in Q3, up 39.2% from a year ago and up 2.6% sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $92.2 million, up $35.0 million, or 61% compared to the third quarter of 2017. The company's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 60% for the third quarter of 2018, up from 52% in the third quarter of 2017.

On September 28, 2018, W&T Offshore closed on the sale of non-core overriding royalty interests in the Permian Basin for net proceeds received to date of $50.5 million.

One significant event was the JV created to drill up to 14 wells. Three successful wells have been drilled already. The JV should have enough cash to drill the 14 wells.

2 - Free cash flow W&T Offshore is generating positive free cash flow and made $74.27 million ("TTM") and $12.91 million for 2Q'18. W&T Offshore is passing the test FCF, and continuing oil prices strength will help W&T to generate more FCF in 2018.

3 - Oil equivalent production and other consideration

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 61% of the third-quarter production, up from 60.1% the second quarter.

Source: W&TI presentation

Production averaged about 37,571 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which was in the middle of the company production guidance range. Production was lower due to well and platform maintenance, weather and pipeline outages.

Reserves as of Q3'18:

4 - Net debt

According to Morningstar, the net debt is about $644.88 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.9x which is down significantly from the precedent quarter.

The joint venture program provides more financial flexibility to the company. WTI will spend less on exploration CapEx. As a result of establishing a JV drilling program, the company has revised its 2018 CapEx program downward to $75 million from $130 million as previously reported.

On October 18, 2018, W&T Offshore closed on a significant debt refinancing, which reduced total debt principal outstanding from $903 million to $625 million plus $61 million drawn on a revolving bank credit facility, simplified the capital structure, and extended the maturities of its revolving bank credit facility and high yield debt to 2022 and 2023, respectively, while maintaining strong liquidity in excess of $200 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

WTI balance sheet is now in much better shape and getting better sequentially, due primarily to rising oil prices which reached $45.32 per Boe this quarter, and a timely Joint Venture with Baker Hughes which eased the CapEx required. As I said during the precedent quarter, investors have to concentrate solely on the future price of oil and planned oil and gas production. The recent joint-exploration program is a significant positive because it gives more flexibility to the company to pay the debt in 2019/2020 and allows the company to maximize the drilling potential of its precious assets.

WTI retraced recently after reaching a double top at $9.50 (strong sell recommended at this level). The stock is now trading at intermediate support around $7.00 (cautious buy potential depending on the future oil prices). In my opinion, WTI should re-test line resistance of the ascending broadening wedge pattern described in the graph above, and I recommend buying WTI around $6.25 or lower. However, if the stock crosses support, I suggest waiting for the next support that I see around $5.20. The stock will fluctuate according to the future oil price.

