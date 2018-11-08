Is Now The Time To Buy Energy Stocks? (Podcast)

Energy is the classic late-market-cycle investment that rises to the fore when growth begins to slow and stocks look expensive.

What’s more, energy stocks have been subdued since the summer of 2014.

The market doesn’t seem prepared for a reversal, since the three largest energy producers – U.S., Russia and Saudi Arabia – are reaching new production highs.

A possible catalyst could be Iran, which has vowed to take revenge for U.S. sanctions, and has successfully tested new stealth drones that could target oil tankers.

Even without geopolitical instability, it’s plausible that the current robust energy supply will fail to keep up with fast-growing demand, and prices will steadily rise.