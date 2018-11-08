The Best Months Are Still Ahead

With the midterm elections now behind us, a substantial weight has been lifted from Mr. Market's shoulders. The stock market's enthusiastic reaction on Wednesday attests to Wall Street's relief, and investors clearly took advantage of the bargain stocks on sale once the results were in. In today's report, we'll examine the many factors which point to a resumption of the market's upward path from here. We'll also discuss the bullish 6-month seasonal tendency for equities which begins in November.

Analysts and commentators are divided as to whether or not a gridlocked U.S. Congress will be good or bad for the stock market. Cogent arguments have been made both for and against the benefits of gridlock for equities, but Wednesday's rally was likely a signal of the market's intermediate-term (3-9 month) intentions. At minimum, Wednesday's powerful upside move was a conspicuous show of optimism which suggests that investors aren't troubled by the prospect of gridlock. It's also possible that the rally reflects a widespread belief that one of corporate America's biggest concerns, namely the U.S.-China trade war, will be at least somewhat attenuated by the bipartisan Congress in 2019.

Not only is the market relieved by the end of the latest voting cycle, but it also now has the benefit of a bullish seasonal cycle in its favor. With the onset of November, the stock market's so-called "best six months" have begun. The tendency for stocks to outperform in November through April was made famous by Yale Hirsch of Stock Trader's Almanac (STA). Based on STA's research, an initial investment of $10,000 in the Dow during only the period from November 1 through April 30 each year since 1950 would have resulted in a 7.5% average return and a profit of nearly $1 million.

Additional supporting evidence for the bullish post-election stock market outlook is provided by Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research. Yardeni found that from 1954 to 2014, the S&P 500 has a perfect record of advancing in the 12 months after midterm elections. The biggest gain during this period was the 33.2% rally in the 12 months after the 1954 election. The smallest was the 1.1% gain following the 1986 midterms. In every case, however, the stock market has posted a 1-year gain.

Now let's examine the market's internal profile. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) had one of its best one-day performances of the year on Wednesday in the wake of the Congressional elections. The benchmark index gained nearly 2% for the day and decisively confirmed the start of a new rally based on the rules of my trading discipline. The SPX has now closed more than two days above its 15-day moving average, as have the other major indices, which technically confirms an immediate-term bottom has been established based on the rules of my trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

Another confirming technical sign of strength for the stock market's recovery rally is the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500. This is my favorite measure of how "overbought" or "oversold" the large-cap stocks are on a short-term basis. A couple of weeks ago, I pointed out that this indicator hit its most "oversold" reading since the 2008 credit crisis. To be exact, the 20-day oscillator registered a -238 reading on Oct. 29, the day the SPX closed at the 2,641 level. Only during the September 2008 stock market crash was the oscillator lower than this (at just under the -300 level). The implication of last month's extremely sold-out 20-day oscillator reading was that the next relief rally would likely be a mighty one. As we've seen so far this week, that is certainly the case.

Source: WSJ

The most recent 20-day SPX oscillator reading for Wednesday, Nov. 7, was +24. This marked the first time since Oct. 8 that the oscillator was in positive territory. Usually, whenever the stock market has gone from an extremely sold out condition to a normal condition (as Wednesday's reading suggests), the market still has plenty more upside potential in the days ahead before the 20-day oscillator reflects an "overbought" market. We're still a ways from the stock market being overbought, so there's no need to fear an overheated market condition right now despite the extremity of the latest rally.

Providing supporting confirmation to the SPX oscillator is Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BofAML) widely watched Sell-Side Indicator, which is also coming off an extremely oversold reading. BofAML's indicator, which measures equity allocations in analysts' portfolios, triggered a "strong buy" signal after the October stock market sell-off. This indicator has been accurate 94 percent of the time, according to CNBC.

Providing additional technical confirmation for the start of the latest rally is the internal momentum of the broad market. My favorite measure of internal momentum is the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. This indicator has turned up sharply in the last several days and is confirming the market's rally. The technical significance of this indicator is increased by the fact that the last post-correction rally after February's decline wasn't initially confirmed by a rise in this indicator. What this chart tells us is that the momentum of the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows is reversing. This means that the incremental demand for equities can be expected to increase on at least a short-term basis. A rising 4-week high-low momentum indicator also reflects the near-term path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate.

Source: WSJ

While we're on the subject of the 52-week highs and lows, it's worth mentioning that the number of NYSE stocks making new lows has been shrinking every day since last week. There were still 48 new lows on the Big Board for Wednesday - a bit more than I'd like to see following a market rally of this magnitude. Ideally, there should be fewer than 40 new lows on the NYSE to let us know that internal selling pressure is no longer a problem. That said, I found it encouraging that on Wednesday there were only a few bond funds on the 52-week new lows list. That's a huge improvement from the last several weeks and is an encouraging first step in the right direction. As long as the income funds remain off the new lows list for a few more days, we'll have a strong indication that the market's main trouble spot since September is no longer an issue. This would, in turn, benefit the stock market as a whole since it would suggest that the interest rate factor is no longer one of Wall Street's major concerns, short-term.

The stock market remains in fine shape when viewed from the standpoint of corporate fundamentals and liquidity factors. The trajectory of earnings remains positively sloped, as does the Treasury yield curve. What's more, there are enough short-term technical factors supportive of the latest rally to justify investors initiating new conservative positions in stocks and ETFs which are showing relative price strength versus the S&P 500 Index. My focus right now is on the consumer staples sector and the U.S. healthcare providers industry, both of which have shown remarkable relative strength lately. See iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) chart below, which I've added to my portfolio.

Source: BigCharts

While the technical and fundamental weight of evidence is bullish, investors should refrain from taking on too much risk just yet. We need to see more improvement in the market's internal profile before we can buy with both hands. Specifically, we should see the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows shrink to below 40 for several days to let us know that the last vestiges of internal selling pressure have completely dried up. For the near-term outlook, in other words, selectivity is the key.

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large-cap major averages will continue to trend higher in the coming six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.