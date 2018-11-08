IPO Update: TuanChe Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO

I will be closely watching the post-IPO action for a potentially lower entry point.

TC is growing rapidly but economic and financial regulatory uncertainties abound.

The firm provides an online automobile sales platform combined with offline group sales events in China.

TuanChe intends to sell $34 million of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based TuanChe (TC) was founded in 2010 to connect and match automotive manufacturers, dealers and secondary dealers with consumers through collective purchase activities at sales events, and an online wholesale market.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Wei Wen, who previously founded Bright Sunshine Technology.

TuanChe has developed a new car group purchase service that covers more than 30 cities across China. They utilize big data analytics to understand automotive demand by location to improve the efficacy of their event planning.

Additionally, the company also leverages the services and products of providers in China’s automotive industry, such as aftermarket service providers, financial institutions, and insurance companies.

Customer Acquisition

The company uses its online platform to promote offline events, driving group customer acquisition of automobiles.

Given management’s belief that most automobile sales occur in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, TC has focused its customer event and industry customer (auto manufacturers, dealers, secondary dealers, etc.) marketing efforts in these lower-tier cities.

Management also believes that the combination of online and offline marketing (omnichannel) differentiates its approach to generating buyer customer concentrations at offline events, an improved shopping experience, and greater efficiencies for suppliers.

According to an iResearch report cited by the firm, ‘the transaction volume of omnichannel automotive marketplaces was 1.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 10.3 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 49.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing substantially, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 62.3% 2017 79.5% 2016 116.5%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

The average revenue per automobile sold has increased sharply over the past several reporting periods, per the figures below:

Average Revenue Per Car Sold Period ARPCS Variance 1H 2018 $270.00 32.1% 2017 $204.40 28.4% 2016 $159.20

(Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge)

Thus, TuanChe is increasing its average revenue for each auto sale as it has also scaled its operations, and at an accelerating rate.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Report Linked, the Chinese new cars industry market has registered revenues of $421.3 billion in 2017, representing a CAGR of 6.5% during the period between 2013 and 2017.

However, of concern is the scale-back of tax incentives for small engine cars starting in 2017.

Major competitors that provide or are developing online automotive wholesale platforms include:

Autohome (ATHM)

Bitauto (BITA)

Carsing

Chezhinao

Guazi

RenRenChe

Che101

Financial Performance

TC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue, growing at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit

Fluctuating but high gross margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/2 years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source:TuanChe F-1/A)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $40.7 million, 2.9x prior period

2017: $42.4 million, 2.4x prior period

2016: $17.8 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $29.5 million

2017: $29.5 million

2016: $15.1 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 72.5%

2017: 69.6%

2016: 84.8%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: ($7.4 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($9.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($8.2 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $23.1 million in cash and $19.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($7.5 million).

IPO Details

TC intends to raise $34 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4 million of its ADSs offered at a midpoint price of $8.50 per ADS, not including customary underwriter options. Each ADS will be represented by four underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Wie Wen, will be entitled to fifteen votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $15.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $621 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.0%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50.0%, or US$13.4 million, for the development and expansion of our business, including to expand our geographic coverage, grow our consumer base, improve our consumer experience, broaden our service offerings and enhance our service capabilities; approximately 30.0%, or US$8.0 million, for strengthening our information technologies and data analytics capabilities; and approximately 20.0%, or US$5.3 million, for general corporate purposes, including funding potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group and AMTD Tiger.

Concluding Thoughts

TuanChe originally filed to raise $150 million in a 'best efforts' IPO, bu has since sharply reduced the transaction size to the current $34 million.

It isn't surprising given the recent poor performance of many Chinese IPOs on U.S. markets combined with the recent higher overall market volatility.

TuanChe's financial results have been impressive, with significant topline revenue and gross profit growth. Additionally, its revenue per car sold and sales and marketing costs have been trending in the right direction.

As to valuation, the IPO is not cheap - compared to much larger (although slower growing) Autohome, TC is going out at a discount, but it has negative earnings vs. ATHM’s strong EPS and EPS growth.

For risk-on investors, the IPO may present the opportunity to access a potentially strong growth stock. For more cautious investors on China-based growth stocks like me, it may be wiser to watch the post-IPO open market action to see if there is a lower entry point opportunities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week starting November 19, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation Commentary Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be closely watching the stock post-IPO and may purchase a small number of shares for my personal portfolio.