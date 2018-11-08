Entercom: Don't Overlook This 5% Yield Concern

We take a look at Entercom after its recent third quarter results in the paragraphs below.

"Too many people spend money they haven't earned, to buy things they don't want, to impress people that they don't like." - Will Rogers

Today, we are going to discussed one of the most off the radar names in my current portfolio. The company is undervalued, pays a big dividend and has seen substantial insider buying in 2018.

The firm is having a few challenges integrating a huge new business and is overlooked by the market. It just delivered third quarter results this week as well. What company am I talking about? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

Entercom Communication (ETM) is Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania based radio broadcasting company. Exiting 2016, the company owned the fourth largest portfolio of radio stations - 127 - in the United States covering 28 top markets. The company derived over 50% of its revenue from 8 markets: Boston, Buffalo, Denver, Kansas City, Miami, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle. The company was controlled (through class B voting shares) by the Field family.

That all changed in February of 2017 when Entercom announced that it had agreed to merge with CBS Radio, a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation. The deal was in the form of a stock-for-stock Reverse Morris Trust transaction. CBS Corporation shareholders ended up with ~72% of Entercom, with Entercom shareholders owning the balance.

For those unfamiliar, a Reverse Morris Trust transaction is a tax-optimization strategy for the parent company - in this case CBS Corporation - that wishes to spin off unwanted assets. To actuate this transaction, CBS Corporation spun off its CBS Radio subsidiary into a separate company and merged it with a third-party company: Entercom. This merged entity then issued shares to shareholders of the original parent company. Even though CBS owns more than 50% of the company, Entercom management controls the day-to-day operations and have five board seats to CBS's four. Another example of this type of transaction was the 2007 Verizon Communications (VZ) spinoff and subsequent merger of its Northeast landline subsidiary with FairPoint (FRP). The tax structure was not likely the only motivation for this type of transaction: CBS Radio's declining revenues over the past couple of years make bad optics for a standard IPO. Currently the company has a market capitalization of just over $1 billion and sells for just north of $7.00 a share.

The Radio Market:

There are approximately 40-45 radio station ownership groups in the United States with the vast majority of them owning between 20 and 50 stations. However, like most industries, this market is dominated by a couple of large players. iHeart Media generates the largest amount of revenue with over 800 radio stations in approximately 160 U.S. markets, including 45 of the top 50. Post-merger, Entercom controlled 244 stations in 47 markets, including all top 10 markets and 23 of the top 25. A few stations were divested to comply with FCC market ownership statutes. The company currently has 235 stations in its stable.

93% of adults listen to the radio at least once a week versus 87% for television. Even smart phones (80%), PCs (50%), and tablets (37%) lag its market penetration. Approximately 240 million American adults tune into broadcast radio once a week. It also has broad demographic reach with at least 92% of Millennials, GenXers, and Baby Boomers using the radio each week. Radio claims to have the best return on investment for advertisers of any media.

Given the size of the business Entercom is integrating, there have been some hiccups along the way. These were apparent in third quarter results that came out Tuesday. These numbers caused the stock to fall some 10% initially before as the market sift through the details of the quarterly results.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per share came in at 26 cents, a couple of pennies below expectations. Entercom made nine cents a share in profit in 3Q2017 before the integration of CBS Radio.

Revenues surged over 200% on a year-over-year basis to just under $380 million thanks to the contribution from the much larger CBS Radio business. This is very close to the consensus.

On a same-station basis, net revenues for the quarter were $378.5 million compared to $395.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. However, operating expense for these stations also fell to $291.8 million from $305.5 million the year before.

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $86.7 million, down $3 million from the year ago period.

Management was optimistic heading into the fourth quarter and provided this view on the upcoming quarter:

Revenues have improved significantly since the first half of the year and the fourth quarter is on track for significant growth, currently pacing up 4%. Expenses are down significantly, driven by synergies, and we anticipate solid double digit EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter.

Verdict:

Despite its decent market cap, Entercom is sparsely followed by Wall Street. The day before earnings, Guggenheim reiterated their Buy rating and lifted their price target by a quarter to $8.75 a share. It was first analyst commentary I can find on ETM since early June.

Revenues should be solid in the fourth quarter given the massive amount of advertising spend from this year's mid-term elections (the most expensive in history). ETM is not expensive at ten times FY2018, given the consensus is Entercom will earn over a buck a share in FY2019. Add in an approximate five percent dividend yield and an insider (Joseph Field) who has been a substantial buyer of the shares in 2018, Entercom has a compelling investment case at these trading levels.

Another recent SA article speculated the shares could triple over the next 2-3 years. We are a little more skeptical, but the stock seems to have considerable long-term value here.

"Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants." - Epictetus

Bret Jensen is the founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.