Tableau Continues To Impress

In a previous article on Tableau (DATA) back in August, I remarked that I believed the company to have significant upside ahead. At the time, the stock was trading at a price of $103.

Since then, we saw the stock dip back slightly to $96 before rising to $120 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

With this being said, I still see Tableau as having significant upside from here and would still be a good buy at this price.

For one, the net loss incurred by this company has continued to decrease based on the most recent earnings report. As a technology company in a high-growth phase, it is expected that Tableau would be seeing a net loss due to the high operating expenses incurred in growing its business.

However, while the incurred net loss had fallen by 39% on a six-month basis from $97 million to $58 million for Q2, net loss on a nine-month basis was down by 45% from $143 million to $79 million for Q3:

Source: Tableau Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Moreover, revenue performance continued to be stellar for this company. Total annual recurring revenue was up by 45% year-on-year to $762.6 million (compared to a 44% increase to $697.7 million for Q2), while subscription annual recurring revenue was up to $362.4 million which was up 160% year-on-year.

In an earlier article surrounding Tableau, I argued that the stock's upside might be limited due to a lack of free cash flow growth. While this metric is not of particular concern to investors during the early high-growth stage, it does become increasingly important as investors ultimately wish to see significant growth in cash for the company to expand its operations.

However, there are two subsequent points I would make regarding this.

Firstly, when we look at free cash flow per share for Tableau, we see that growth in this metric has been a cumulative 341% over the past five years.

Source: ycharts.com

Moreover, when we look at cash and cash equivalents (which represents cash before subtracting any cash outlays for operating expenses or capital expenditures), this metric is up by nearly 2% over the past nine months.

Source: Tableau Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

While this is a modest rate of growth, it is still quite impressive given total cost of revenues were also up by nearly 23% for the nine months ended September 2018:

Source: Tableau Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Moreover, the fact that subscription annual recurring revenue has been increasing is highly encouraging, as this brings greater predictability to revenues going forward and therefore, is likely to result in more stable cash flow.

Taking this into account, I am of the view that my recent concerns on cash flow growth were unjustified. This company is doing just fine in that respect.

In conclusion, I continue to take a bullish view on Tableau. With stellar revenue growth and a strengthening position in terms of cash flow, this stock is continuing to deliver.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.