Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michelle Wright – Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

David Watza – President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital

Michelle Wright

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning and welcome. Thank you for joining our call today. We are delighted by your continued interested in Perceptron. Late yesterday, we issued a release with the first quarter results for our 2019 fiscal year, which is available on our website at investors.perceptron.com. We also filed our Form 10-Q last night. On the call with me today from Perceptron is David Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based upon information we believe to be true as of today. Please see the release and our SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third parties.

Finally, in yesterday's press release, we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures that we will be discussing in this call. Unless otherwise noted, our comments are in U.S. dollars. Plus, references to years will be for our fiscal years, which end on June 30th.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments, after which I will come back to discuss our financial results in more detail and then we will open for Q&A. Dave?

David Watza

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today's update. We appreciate you taking the time to learn more about our exciting business on which we continue to make improvements. We had a record first quarter in terms of satisfying customer requirements with revenue of $21.4 million. This represents the highest quarterly revenue ever for our first fiscal quarter, and an increase of 10.9% from the prior year period. We believe we are well positioned to continue delivering strong top-line results for the year.

We are encouraged by the strong positive customer response we received at a recent customer open house we hosted at our headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan. We showcased our new and improved products. This was the first chance for many of our customers to see and hear about these developments. Our customers were enthusiastic with how we are changing the business to provide them new and significantly advanced products and solutions now and in the future.

Our gross profit for the quarter was 38.8% which reflects our ability to identify and implement cost savings and efficiency measures to further expand this important profitability metric. As we continue to launch new and innovative products, our internal benchmark is that those new products should be accretive to this metric. We also announced this quarter that we have nominated a new board member to stand for election at our annual shareholder's meeting in December.

We are very excited to announce the nomination of Jay Freeland, the former CEO at FARO. His experience will be very beneficial to our company and to me personally. Jay has been nominated to succeed one of our Board members, Bob Oswald, who will be stepping down following the annual meeting. We wish Bob and his family well and thank him for his more than 20 years of service to the Company.

It is an exciting time for Perceptron as we continue to push forward in our journey of continuous improvement through our long-term strategic growth and diversification objectives as well as continued cost reductions. We are proud of the accomplishments we have made over the past several years, and we are planning to continue our upward trajectory. While we are excited about our financial results, we are even more excited about the future we are creating with new products and solutions we're developing and releasing.

Now, I would like to tell you a little more about the customer event we held at our Plymouth facility. We were able to showcase several live demonstrations of our new products to the over 40 customers in attendance. We had two demonstrations of our AccuSite product, one measuring a cast and machined rear cradle which is a very complex part to measure made easier by our technologies and a second AccuSite measuring a vehicle door assembly. As a reminder, this is the product that we already had a customer purchase over 20 systems. We're in the process of successful installing these systems in their facilities.

We also had a demo of our improved gap and flush solution, which has the ability to measure glass and has enhanced algorithms to allow it to measure without needing correlation. We believe these are industry-leading technologies that will increase the demand of this product as well as our win rate. This new system is using our recently launched Helix solo product which is based on the Helix evo platform that was launched just over one year ago. Additionally, we are able to exhibit our auto guide machine tending product that was actively racking and deracking a complex part. This product will allow our customers to automate manual activities as they pursue efficiencies and automation on their factory floor. This is a new solution for us and should open up new demand from our customers.

We also shared a video showcasing the ruggedness of our Helix evo sensor including the sensor crashing into the part, docking the sensor into a tank of water to illustrate it's IP67 rate and having the sensor get it cord intentionally cut other part and then after all that having the sensor measure with no impact to its accuracy.

Last, we were able to share a beta version of our V7 scanner, showing customers its unique scanning capability. This product is going to be released to the market in the next few weeks. It will be a strong addition to our CMM products. Each of these products adds significant appeal to our customers. Attendees left with a renewed appreciation of how we are changing this business and we're encouraged by the feedback we received both during and after the event.

I would like to thank our talented team for their dedication, knowledge and persistence leading up to the successful event. Their ability to collaborate across departments speaks to our unique competitive advantage and the strong financial results we've enjoyed over the past several quarters. I can't thank them enough.

Consistent with our prior updates, we remain focused on further expansions of our engineering and research and development capabilities which will enable us to enhance and broaden the products and solutions we offer to our customers. We are confident, these investments will expand their ability to compete in the marketplace and help us to achieve our long-term objective of high-single digit revenue growth. Results we delivered this quarter are clear indicators of the ongoing changes we're making to the business and their positive impact on our performance.

I'd now like to review a few of the highlights included in our first quarter press release. This quarter represented another meaningful step in the process of improving our operations and margins at Perceptron. Bookings for the first quarter were $16.9 million. Revenue for the first quarter was $21.4 million, which is a record for the first quarter of our company.

In addition, this is the first time we have ever had four consecutive quarters with over $20 million of revenue. Backlog ended the quarter at $39.2 million and was impacted by a change in our revenue recognition to ASU 606 which reduced backlog about $3.8 million. Michelle, will explain the required change in revenue recognition in more detail later in this call.

In addition to these solid results, let me provide you a few more details of our bookings numbers. Bookings were led in the first quarter by customer demand in our Europe region, as we recorded $9.3 million of booking, on par with the same quarter in the prior year. In Asia, our bookings totaled $4 million, slightly behind the $4.2 million in the prior year. The Americas, our booking ended the quarter at $3.6 million compared to last year's first quarter of $9.6 million. There were several one-time factors that impacted the region this quarter.

We had an order canceled in our first quarter of fiscal 2019 by a customer due to a change in direction of a program. We had another customer reach the end of large program and realized it had ordered too many sensors, and this resulted in the reduction in the size of this customer's order. Both of these customers continue to be strong customers of ours.

We also experienced some timing issues on a few customer orders that were delayed into the next quarter. Also like many others, we are hearing about some potential slowdowns in the U.S. auto industry. At this point, we're not seeing it impact our customer demand. We still see strong demand for our products. Further, we believe that sales of our new products would more than offset any slowdowns, should they occur in the future.

For reference, we have already sold over 20 AccuSite products to large recurring customers, as well as several Helix solo wheel alignment products and several V7 scanners. We are encouraged by the early demand for our new products.

Currency had an unfavorable impact of $0.7 million on booking compared to the prior year's first quarter primarily due to the changes in the OUS dollar exchange rate.

Earlier, I mentioned, record revenue for the first quarter of 2019 of $21.4 million. This was slightly above the high-end our previous guidance range of $18 million to $21 million. Michelle will go in some more detail on revenue shortly, but we continue to emphasize with our team the importance of focusing on profitable top-line growth.

While we feel good about the momentum this quarter provides and the progress we have made in the past few years, we have a team that is always looking for ways to improve upon these results. In our press release, we offer revenue guidance for our second quarter of $18.5 million to $21.5 million. For our full fiscal year 2019, we remain confident in our ability to achieve mid-single digit top-line growth.

Our long-term aspirations are for sustained high-single digit revenue growth. Gross profit to gross estimate revenue, and exceed 40% of revenue, and operating income that exceeds 10% of revenue. The results in our first quarter represent another significant step towards these aspirations. Now, I want to talk to you about the progress we made toward executing our strategic plan.

As I've mentioned previously, there are four main elements to our strategic plan; continuous investment in our engineering capabilities to further expand our technical advantages in hardware and software technologies; second, broadening our product offering to automotive customers, which is intended to expand our addressable opportunities and enable us to achieve our long-term aspiration of high-single digit revenue growth; third, tenaciously pursuing greater cost efficiencies as we continue lean practices throughout the organization. This enables us to fund the growth areas of our business. And last, prudent management of working capital, such that we can maximize free cash flows and reinvest in the growth of the business.

Now, I will elaborate on the progress we are making on each of these strategic objectives. In my earlier comments, I spoke about our customer open house, which showcased their investment in engineering. That investment continues to broaden our product offering. Needless to say, I'm very pleased with our progress. As it relates to the third element of our strategic plan, tenaciously pursuing cost savings, the team continuously identifies ways to reduce cost and implement additional lean practices throughout the organization.

The last element of our strategic plan focuses on prudent working capital management to maximize cash flows, it allows us to reinvest in growth areas of the business. Our cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was a source of $1.8 million. This positive cash flow allows us to invest for growth, which we believe will drive strong long-term returns to our shareholders.

Before I turn the call back to Michelle, I want to remind you, from a macro view we are a small supplier in huge and technologically advancing industries. We have an excellent brand name along with leading technology and a strong reputation in the automotive industry. We have an employee base that knows the automotive industry as well, if not better than anyone in our space.

We are confident that the development path we are on will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the road, sectors beyond automotive, and that as we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next several years, it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for this company and its stakeholders.

Michelle, now to you.

Michelle Wright

Thanks Dave. Fiscal 2019 continues to move Perceptron forward toward our long-term aspirations. We have solid financial results in the first quarter, so let me share the details with you.

As Dave previously mentioned, sales in the quarter were $21.4 million compared to sales of $19.3 million in the first quarter of last year. Our sales in the quarter were affected by the adoption of ASC 606, which we adopted as of July 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective transition method. Under this method, we recorded the cumulative impact of the changing rules directly to retained earnings. Furthermore, we will not be restating any prior year results. So fiscal year 2018 results are still presented under the old revenue rules, while these results starting with the Q1 2019 are and will be presented under the new rules adopt by another ASC 606.

As a result of our choice in transition methods, the results of operation for period prior two and subsequent to July 1, 2018 are not directly compatible to one another. However, we are required to disclose hypothetical results for fiscal 2019 as if we have continued to follow the old revenue recognition rule. The hypothetical results can be found in footnote 5 in the 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

As previously disclosed, the revenue recognition rules under ASC 606, does allow us to recognize revenue faster than the previous rules. Specifically, there are two main timing differences of the recognition under 606 as it applies to us. First, under the old GAAP, we were limited in the amount we could recognize by the amount we had previously invoiced our customer for our multiple element solutions. Starting July 1, 2018, regardless of the invoice in terms, when we deliver something to the customer we can recognize that revenue. Second, previously for the service elements of our multiple element solutions, we waited until we received a formal buy-off from the customer and recognized all of the revenue for that element at that time.

Under 606, we recognized revenue for these services over the time we perform the service. Furthermore, under 606 we must capitalize commissions paid to our employees to the extent that the commission is paid prior to the related revenue recognition. All three of these changes are minimizing the timing mismatches between cost and revenue that we used to experience.

The adjustment to retained earnings that we booked on July 1, 2018 was $2 million and the impact to revenue was $3.8 million. The revenue impact also decreased our backlog as of July 1, 2018 by $3.8 million. The impact of the adoption of 606 to our sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was an increase of $2.3 million. FX had an unfavorable impact of $300,000 on sales when compared to the prior year's first quarter primarily due to the dollar-euro exchange rate fluctuation.

Getting into the details, our Europe region has sales of $8.8 million, which is up from $7.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase of our Off-Line Measurement Solutions, our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions, as well as higher 3D Scanning Solutions partially offset by a decrease in Value Added Services. This is the second highest first quarter for our Europe region saw a very strong start to the year for this region.

Sales in Asia increased by $0.8 million to $4.3 million, primarily due to increased sales of our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions, as well as increases of our Off-Line Measurement Solutions. Sales in our Americas region were up $300,000 to $8.3 million for the quarter. This increase was primarily due to our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was 38.8%, which is down 110 basis points as compared to the same period of our fiscal 2018, primarily due to revenue mix for this quarter and the timing of certain expenses and the cost of goods sold in fiscal 2018 which runs in a prior accounting rules. And then we had some increased warranty costs that occur in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. However, this level of gross profit is up compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 up 38.1%.

As we have discussed in the past, our longer terms aspiration for consistent gross profit levels is above 40%. We continue to demonstrate improvements and an upward trend towards 40% quarter-over-quarter. While we are proud of the significant progress we have made in margins over the past several quarters, we are cognizant of the need to continue to expand our margins so that we are able to fund our development efforts and we recognize that there may continue to be some choppiness in our quarterly results.

Next, let's turn to the operating expense line items. Engineering expenses, which includes our R&D increased about $500,000 to $2.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. As we've previously discussed, this investment is deliberate as we are highly focused on developing new products. And Dave already described in our Customer Events that we held a few weeks ago, which gave us a chance to show up the results of the increased investments that we have been making over the last several years.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.2 million for the quarter, up $100,000 compared to last year's first quarter. We've been focused on investing a bit here as well, especially as it relates to the new products we've introduced in the past several months. G&A expenses were $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 and were flat when compared to prior year's first.

As a reminder, we're a small public company with the footprint that covers 12 countries, which means we have costs that are largely fixed in this area. For the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we had increases in employee-related costs offset by a decrease in legal and audit fees.

Operating income for the quarter was $1.5 million which was flat compared to the operating income level for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. We had a tax expense for the quarter of $300,000. We recorded a onetime withholding tax in our Chinese location, which impacted our effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

As an update to the impact to Perceptron from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we are in the process of finalizing our analysis of the transition tax. However, we continue to believe based on our current interpretation of the rules that our foreign tax credits was completely offset any transition tax calculated, so we don't anticipate making any cash payments for this tax. There are few other taxes under this law that we are continuing to evaluate, but at this time we do not believe that those other taxes would be material to Perceptron.

Before I open the call for questions, I wanted to touch on just a couple of last items. First, cash and short-term investments were $8 million at September 30, 2018, up from $6.7 million at June 30, 2018 and fairly flat from the $8.1 million level at September 30, 2017. Second, we had no outstanding balance on our current line of credit with Chemical Bank at the end of September or at June 30. Under our previous line of credit with Comerica Bank, we had $400,000 outstanding at September 30, 2017.

Finally, cash flow provided from operations was $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $4.2 million in the prior year's first quarter. The inflow from operations in Q1, 2019 was primarily due to our net income and cash generated from inventory and deferred revenue. Furthermore, we expect strong cash collections in the second quarter based on our current accounts receivable levels. Cash generation remains the primary focus for us.

We continue to believe that we are on the right track as it relates to our long-term goals as we start our fiscal year 2019. I'd like to invite you to join us in February when we'll discuss our second quarter of fiscal 2019.

With that, I will turn the call back to the operator who will open the call for your questions. Rocco?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Today's first question comes from Greg Palm of Craig-Hallum Capital. Please go ahead.

Greg Palm

Thanks. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Dave, I wanted to start off with a little bit more color on the bookings specifically in the Americas region. Any sense in what the impact was you know from customer cancellation standpoint first, maybe just timing?

David Watza

Yeah, I would tell you the specific one-time items if I looked at them together, it's probably about $1 million. The thing I'd focus more for you on is the demand that we see in front of us. We have a pretty strong pipeline of demand in all the regions and we're chasing after them, so we're very – that's what gives us confidence for the year.

Greg Palm

And in terms of timing, I don't know if it would help, but can you give us some color on how the December quarter is specifically, I don't know if you're expecting or if we should expect a bounce back here right away or if it's maybe lingers on through calendar year 2019?

David Watza

As far as our view of bookings for Q2?

Greg Palm

Bookings, yeah.

David Watza

Greg, I guess I would just tell you overall, I mean if you look at the last few years, periodically we have a softer quarter than normal, and it's just – it's just customer timing and when they put the orders in and all. We're seeing lot of demand in front of us and the demand for the new products will only bully those numbers going forward. So, I feel very confident about the year.

Greg Palm

Great. I totally understand and know from history some of the volatility around the quarter, the quarter is tough. I guess moving on to some of the new products and specifically the customer event you know it sounds like that really went well. Was this used as a sales event or more of just kind of a demo thing and maybe you can comment on maybe what the current or potential sales cycles are for some of these recent new offerings?

David Watza

Yeah, that's a great question. It was definitely a – we needed to get our customers in the building and show them all the things we are doing. It's kind of like the first-step in the process, and the activity is ongoing beyond just that. We are reaching out to our customers, bringing them into the building, getting out to them and telling them our new story. The important thing to me is that they know all the things going on here and all the new products and services and applications we have for them. So, it's part of that whole cycle. It's a very – I would tell you that thing was very exciting for the company and seeing the team pull together, and really show these customers what we have going on, it was fantastic.

Greg Palm

That's great to hear. And just in terms of the sales cycles, I mean how should we be thinking about kind of near and longer-term contribution from some of these newer products?

David Watza

That's another great question. We do work in a longer lead time sale cycle. We've started this process several months ago, and I kind of view it as a snowball rolling down the hill. It will just gather steam. It's very clear to me seeing the customers in the building and seeing their excitement at what we can do, it's just a matter of time. It can't happen soon enough for me, but it was clear solid feedback that validated our path forward.

Greg Palm

And just last one, really impressive addition to the Board recently Jay Freeland. I guess it's not really a question, just more of an observation anyway, but I guess I'll leave it there and wish you guys luck going forward.

David Watza

Greg, I'm going to jump on that. I'm very excited to have Jay. I think the whole team is excited to have Jay. He's got great experience right in the market, knows what we're doing. We had him in right around the day we had our demos, so we're able to walk him around and show him all the things that we're doing. And I would tell you – I don't want to put words in his mouth, but he was pretty excited about what he saw here.

Greg Palm

I agree. I knew him from his days at FARO, and understand what he could bring to the table. So, I think that's a great addition. Anyways, best of luck going forward. Thanks for time.

David Watza

Greg, we always appreciate your attention. Thank you much.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn it back over to the management team for any final remarks.

David Watza

Great. Thank you, Rocco. Thanks again for your time and attention to our business. We are very excited about our future and we think you should be too. We look forward to updating you on progress in a few months when our second quarter results are issued. Thanks again.

