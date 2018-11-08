Workday: Up To A Lot Of Catching Up

Investment Thesis

Shares of Workday (WDAY), on-demand financial and human capital management software vendor, have grown consistently over the last few years. With recent strong acquisition momentum and reasonable valuation, the company’s share price rally may be about to continue.

Corporate profile

Workday (WDAY) is a cloud-based software provider serving enterprises to meet their financial management and human capital resources needs. The company operates a platform that enables a community to plan, execute, and analyze without parallel utilization of multiple different systems. The company currently has over 8200 employees and 2100 customers who subscribe to the company’s SaaS.

Operating as a startup

From the company’s CEO and co-founder’s words from the latest quarterly earnings call, one can get a feeling that the company is still operating as a startup company and is early in its development:

'We are in the early days of our journey as a company and remain focused on investing to drive customer success and to help transform the way our customers do business.'

This suggests that a lot of growth potential has not been materialized yet. As Aneel Bhusri, Workday’s co-founder and CEO disclosed later on during the call:

The planning area was viewed currently as a good place to start in the transformation to the cloud and very strategic to the office of the CFO. What we found is that, while we were making traction with our own development efforts, we were two years or three years behind where the market needed us to be.

Exceptional ability to surpass analysts' expectations

Over the last five years, Workday has showcased an unbelievable ability to exceed analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the last five-year period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations in five out of five years. On average, Workday's positive earnings surprise totaled around 70 percent, which is relatively rare to see and suggests that the company may possess solid profitability reserves.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Growth through acquisitions

The primary growth driver of the company over the last few years have been acquisitions. Over the course of the last decade, the company has closed twelve deals in total, predominantly in the technology and education sector. This year was particularly fruitful, with four acquisition targets taken under the company’s wings. The full list of the last 9 acquisitions and their corresponding focus fields are summarized in the table below.

Acquired Company Acq. Price Field Stories.bi July 2018 Augmented Analytics Adaptive Insights June 2018 Business Planning Rallyteam June 2018 Talent Agility Platform SkipFlag January 2018 Machine Learning (NYSE:AI) Pattern August 2017 Team Collaboration Platfora July 2016 Analytics Zaption June 2016 Content Management Mediacore October 2015 Learning Upshot July 2015 Talent Management

Source: Author's own creation, Data Sources: Crunchbase.com, Wiki

PS ratio bottomed out

In terms of historical multiple valuation perspective, the company’s price to sales ratio seems to have bottomed out. The company’s sky-high valuation trended downwards up until early 2016 when it hit its rock bottom. Since that time, the company’s relative valuation has been more or less flat.

Source: Ycharts.com

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, the current Workday's share price seems to provide an attractive long-run entry point. According to my model assuming 27 percent annual revenue growth decreasing by 2 percent every year going on, an annual equity dilution factor of 5 percent, and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2022 is forecasted to stand at roughly US$257 per share. This intrinsic value estimate implies more than 18 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-to-sales multiple stand at a rather smaller value of about 7x, the company's shares could still offer a positive annualized upside potential of approximately 5 percent.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

Security, data leaks – the company’s security measures may be breached which may result in significant reputational damage.

Regulatory burden – new laws and regulation concerning privacy issues may negatively impact the business.

Mismanagement of the company’s growth – if the management fails to manage its business growth effectively, execute on its business plan, maintain high levels of service and operational controls, the company’s business may suffer.

Dependence on key personnel – if the company fails to attract new talent or retain current employees, its business and future growth prospects could be negatively affected.

Loss of corporate culture – if the company fails to preserve and maintain its corporate culture, ability to innovate and passion of its employees, its operations may be negatively affected.

Severe competition – if the company fails to compete effectively, its operating results could be adversely impacted.

A slowdown of the enterprise software market – if the market for enterprise and cloud computing software grows at a slower pace than in recent years, its business may be negatively affected.

A failure of integration of third-party technologies – if the company fails to integrate third-party solutions and technologies, its business may deteriorate.

Catastrophic events – earthquakes, hurricanes and other catastrophic events may severely disrupt the business.

International risks – the company has vast international operations and is therefore exposed to significant international risks.

A failure to balance the company’s expected revenue and expenses may adversely impact the business.

Adverse economic conditions may negatively impact the business.

The bottom line

To sum up, Workday is an outstanding company with still a lot of start-up characteristics which suggest a lot of the company’s growth potential has still not been realized. Even though the company does not generate any free cash flow yet, its revenue growth has been remarkable.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.