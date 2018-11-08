Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Peter Breese - President & CEO

Fausto Di Trapani - CFO

Rob Slater - EVP, Business Development and Strategy

A copy of today's news release, the Q3 management discussion and analysis and interim financial statement, as well as a presentation are available on the company's website at asanko.com.

Peter Breese

If we could move to Slide 2, thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Fausto Di Trapani; Rob Slater, Executive Vice President, Strategy and our newly appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Dr. Andrew Ramcharan. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Andrew to the Asanko team.

Before I begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 regarding customary forward-looking and cautionary statements regarding mineral resources and reserves.

Moving on to Slide 3, Q3 2018 Highlights; this is our first quarter reporting on the Asanko Gold mine in our capacity of joint owners as well as the operators and manager of the joint venture. As many of you are aware, on the 31 July of this year, we completed our transaction with Gold Fields for the sale of 50% of our Ghanaian assets, including a 45% economic interest in the Asanko Gold mine.

This is reflected in our financial statements from August 01, 2018 when we started to equity account our interest in the joint venture. Because of the JV transaction resulted in pervasive changes to the face of our financial statement, this quarter specifically is distorted by the switchover to equity accounting one month into the quarter and Fausto and his team have taken the time to prepare some comparatives to show how the mine performed in the quarter, which he'll take you through after the operational review.

Turning to the Q3 2018 highlights of the Asanko Gold mine on 100% basis, once again, I'm pleased to demonstrate that the mine is operating for a third consecutive quarter in a row where we have beat our expectations on the mine. The operations team are doing a fantastic job managing all the variables associated with the large mining complex such as this to deliver ahead of expectations.

The mine delivered its third consecutive quarter of strong operational results with quarterly gold production of 61,599 ounces at an AISC1 of $971 per ounce. Production year to date is 163,329 ounces at an AISC1 of $1,072 per ounce, which places us at the high end of our 2018 production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces and towards the lower end of cost guidance of an AISC1 of $1,050 $1,150 an ounce.

The mine sold 65,267 ounces of gold generating $78.2 million in gold revenue at an average realized price of $1,198 per ounce. We've achieved our sixth consecutive quarter without a loss time injury, maintaining our world-class industry-leading safety record.

I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate the team and our workforce for their continued vigilance and commitment to safe work practices and ensuring everyone goes home safe at the end of every shift.

Mining operations are ahead of plan, bolstered by the resumption of steady state operations at Nkran, which I'll talk about on the next slide. The Esaase preproduction program is progressing on schedule and again I'll give you an update later on.

During the quarter the Ghanaian Government introduced a new 5% nonrefundable levy on goods and services that attract VAT. This has impacted cost for the quarter, which Fausto will discuss in more detail.

The joint venture continued to demonstrate its ability to generate cash flows from operations and ended the quarter with approximately $33.4 million in unaudited cash and immediately convertible working capital balances.

Turning to Asanko Corporate, as I mentioned we completed our JV transaction with Gold Fields on the 31 July. We used the proceeds from the first tranche of $165 million to repay in full the Red Kite debt. So we are now debt-free.

The second and final tranche of $20 million will be payable by Gold Fields on in AISC1 development milestone, but in any event no later than the 31 December, 2019. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million and ended the quarter with approximately $14.3 million in cash at corporate level.

I'd now like to go to Slide 4 to discuss mining performance. For Q3, the Asanko Gold mine sourced ore from Nkran Extension, Akwasiso and Dynamite Hill pits and mined 1.7 million tons of ore at an average rate of 1.4 grams a ton with a strip ratio of 5.3 to 1. At our main pit Nkran, mining operations were back at steady-state levels of ore production for the full quarter, following the completion of the cut to push-back on the Eastern side back in June, one month ahead of schedule.

On the top right hand side of the slide shows how much progress we have made since our last update and you can see we now have the entire bottom of the pit open up to access to ore domain. Mining operations at Nkran mined 1.1 million tons of ore at an average grade of 1.5 grams a ton and a strip ratio 5.2 for the quarter.

The increase in ore tons and decrease in strip ratio is due to the completion of the Eastern portion of Cut 2 and higher ore yields out of the pit this quarter. We've started the Western portion of Cut 2 and as you can see from the picture on the right hand side. This is progressing according to plan and we expect it to be substantially complete by mid 2019.

At our satellite deposits 218,000 tons of ore at an average grade of 1.7 grams per ton was mined at Dynamite Hill and 402,000 tons of ore at 1.1 grams a ton at Akwasiso broadly in line with last quarter. Mining cost remained in line with the previous quarter and averaged $3.63 per ton, despite the impact of a new 5% nonrefundable levy introduced by the Ghanaian government with respect to vatable good and inflationary pressure on fuel and supply costs.

This was due to a reduction in drilling cost as a larger portion of total tons mined in Q3 comprised of oxide material while load and haul costs were lower due to short average haul distances, now that the Eastern portion of the Cut 2 is complete.

Moving on to Slide 5, processing performance; the processing plant delivered another strong quarter milling 1.3 million tons at 1.6 grams a ton, which equates to year-to-date annualized performance of 5.2 million tons per annum well in excess of the recently upgraded 5 million ton per annum design.

This quarter the gold fee grades were higher than the average grade -- mined grade due to the differential stockpiling and feed arrangement process that the mine deployed in line with the mine's ongoing life of mine planning.

Metallurgical recovery continued to exceed design levels at 94%, despite the elevated milling rates for the quarter as a result of higher than designed gravity recovery performance. This performance highlights the capability of the recovery circuit to run at higher throughput levels while still maintaining recovery performance.

Importantly though, these elevated milling rights have been achieved without access to the originally designed fee to oxide ore blend ratio of 9,000 tons per day of pressure and 6,000 tons per day of much softer oxide ore. This is the result of a number of innovative technologies that we have been installed on the mine over the past year, including the installation of mill slicer technology, fragmentation management and bond work index mapping along with modifications to the comminution circuit.

The community commissioning of the secondary current crusher alongside the mobile crushing capacity has assistanted to reduce the size fraction of the ore delivered to the SAG mill, which in turn supported the process facility achieving higher throughput rate.

Processing costs were hire this quarter at $11.26 per ton milled due to a four-day shutdown that was required to replace the ball mill gearbox. Unit costs were therefore impacted by lower throughput impacting a fixed-to-variable cost ratios and the cost to replace the gearbox.

That concludes the operational review for the Asanko Gold mine for the quarter. I'd now like to hand over to Fausto, our CFO who will discuss the financial.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you, Peter. The next slide, given the movement we've seen this quarter, one month of consolidated operations and two months of equity accounting, I thought it would be useful to provide a snapshot of JV's performance for the quarter on a 100%.

As Peter mentioned at the start, the JV transaction closed at the end of July and we started equity accounting for our interest in the Asanko Gold Mine at the beginning of August. For the three months ended September 2018, the JV sold a record 65,267 ounces of gold, generating gold revenue of $78.2 million at an average realized price of $1,198 an ounce, which was $88 an ounce lower than Q2.

Total cash costs were higher this quarter due to the recognition of an adjustment to the carrying value of the JV's stockpile inventory in order to reflect the net realizable value of lower grade ore that was added during the period. In addition, mining costs were higher due to 5% nonrefundable VAT levy that mentioned earlier.

Combined with the lower realized price, the higher cash costs compressed the margins for the quarter. Income from the mine operations was $570,000 per quarter. The decrease compared to Q2 was due to margin compression on higher cash cost and lower realized revenue per ounce, as well as higher depreciation driven by mining hire ore tons and a larger asset cost base due to the substantial completion of stripping related to Cut 2 and the associated commencement of depreciation.

Importantly though, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter were $971 per ounce towards the lower end of H2 2018 cost guidance, generating a healthy all-in sustaining cost margin of $227 an ounce or $14.8 million in aggregate for the quarter. The JV continued to demonstrate its strong operating cash flow performance and generated cash flows from operations of $21.2 million or up 15% from the previous quarter, ignoring changes in working capital, operating cash flows of the JV amounted to $21.9 million.

At the end of the quarter the JV held approximately $33.4 million in cash and immediately convertible working capital with no debt on the balance sheet following the close of the JV transaction and the current settlement of the rate cut debt facility.

Next slide please operator; the mine's operating cash cost was $743 an ounce for Q3, an increase of approximately $161 an ounce compared to Q2 due to a number of factors that came into play during the quarter. As Peter mentioned, with Nkran back at steady-state levels of ore production, the JV strip ratio improved by 49% from Q2 2018, which was the main factor in reducing all-in sustaining cost.

This was partly offset by an adjustment to the carrying value of the mine stock pile inventory, which equated to $122 an ounce in order to reflect the net realizable value of lower grade stockpiled ore that was added during the quarter additionally, a lower grade product of mine during the quarter driving up the unit costs on a relative basis.

Effective the 01 of August, the Ghana Revenue Authority introduced a new nonrefundable 5% levy on goods and services that attract VAT. While VAT is still applied at 17.5%, the refundable portion has reduced by 5% to 12.5% which directly impacts production cost. The net effect of this added $22 per ounce to the cost base for the quarter.

Going forward, we estimate that this VAT change could have an impact in all-in sustaining cost of approximately $20 to $35 per year. The mine's all-in sustaining costs was $971 for the quarter a decrease of 9% compared to Q2 and a 21% decrease compared to Q1 as predicted in our annual guidance.

This quarter saw a substantial reduction in deferred stripping costs compared to Q2 2018, which decreased to $121 an ounce as a result of the Eastern portion of the Cut 2 pushback being completed. We expect deferred stripping costs to remain around these levels for the current quarter as well.

The mine's all-in sustaining cost is currently full cost to achieve H2 2018 and full-year 2018 cost guidance. Attributable all-in sustaining cost for Asanko Corporate was $997 an ounce due to less attributable production applicable to the Asanko following the completion of the JV transaction.

Moving on to Slide number 8 in the JV income statement performance, this table provides the summarized income statement for the JV on a 100% basis, including fair value adjustments made at the time of conclusion of the JV transaction.

The mine posted revenues of $78.4 million for the quarter, an increase compared to Q2 due to the increase in gold ounces sold, despite a reduction in realized gold prices by $88 an ounce. The mine posted revenues, excuse me, the total cost of sales increased this quarter due to higher depreciation driven by higher mining and processing volumes, the NRV adjustment to stock pile inventory, the increase in sales volume compared to Q2 2018 as well as some inflationary pressures on the mine associated with fuel and supplies.

To elaborate further on the NRV adjustment, the Asanko Gold mine recognized a $14.1 million adjustment to the carrying value of its stockpile inventory in order to reflect its net realizable value, $7.9 million of which was recorded as production cost and $6.2 million and depreciation expense.

The Asanko Gold Mine continuously assesses the valuations of its stockpile inventory against most recent assessments of realized value less cost to sell. This assessment is done using the appropriate operational and cost information together with estimations in future gold prices over the next six months or so.

Despite the NRV adjustments in high depreciation, income from the mine was $570,000. Exploration expenses were incurred predominantly on licensing and permitting of mineral tenements as well as costs relating to properties without the defined mineral reserves.

G&A expenses for the JV were $2 million for the quarter inclusive of the JV management fee charged by Asanko Corporate for August and September. The loss from operations for the quarter was $2.2 million. The fair value adjustment at the JV level associated with the JV transaction was $126.7 million. This loss was allocated to the JV's mineral property plant and equipment.

Finance expenses and deferred income tax expenses, the mine posted a loss of $128.8 million. However, on an adjusted basis, the mine posted a loss marginally above $2 million for the quarter.

Let us now turn to Slide 9 and the JV cash flow performance for Asanko. The operation continued to generate operating cash flows although they were lower than Q2. Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $21.9 million. Net cash after working capital changes, primarily driven by increases in inventory was higher this quarter compared to Q2 of $21.2 million.

A total $14.4 million was allocated to various capital projects during the quarter. This included $10.7 million on deferred stripping, $1.4 million on the Esaase preproduction program in preparation for mining operations next year, $1 million on metallurgical and volumetric upgrades, just under $1 million on miscellaneous property, plant and equipment and $400,000 accelerated spend on the lift three [ph] of the storage facility as a result of the mill's outstanding performance this year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $5 million associated with the close of the JV transaction and the repatriation of funds into the JV, which were historically switched to the Asanko corporate level. The JV's cash balance at the end of the quarter was $30.4 million.

That concludes the JV financials. Let us now review the consolidated results for Asanko at the corporate level on the next slide, Slide number 10. As discussed earlier, we stated equity accounting, our interest in the Asanko Gold Mine JV from the 01 of August 2018.

As a result, the company income statement reflects the hybrid of one-month consolidated results of the Asanko Gold Mine and two months of equity accounted result at the mine. Going forward from Q4, this will normalize with the company early reporting the equity pick up on the face of the income statement and no longer reporting the revenues and cost of the JV consolidated on a line-by-line basis.

Having already discussed the results of the JV for the full quarter, I won't go into the detail of the proportional results included in the company income statement. However, I would like to spend a little time on the share of net earnings related to the JV.

The $256,000 in Q3 relates to the company's 45% economic interest in the Asanko Gold Mine for August and September 2018. In future periods, you will not see revenue or cost of sales in the company's income statement, but will rather see the company's share currently 45% of the net earnings or losses related to the JV.

During the quarter, the company recognized $2.7 million in finance income associated with the company's interest in the redeemable preference shares of the JV. The $2.4 million was recognized as a fair value adjustment, while $0.3 million was recognized as accretion income.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.6 million or $0.01 per share for the quarter. The adjustment to arrive at adjusted net loss for the quarter relates to a $1.3 million reduction in the previously recognized loss associated with the JV transaction.

As I've mentioned, the company's all-in sustaining costs including the corporate G&A expenses net of the management fees recovered from the JV were $997 an ounce resulting in an attributable all-in sustaining cost margin of $201 an ounce in spite of the weak gold price environment.

A new non-GAAP measure has been formulated with the completion of the JV transaction as a measure to provide an analog to the company's proportionate interest in the cash flow from operations of the JV, combined with the company's own operating cash flow results.

While the measure is intended to include an estimate of the company's share of the Asanko Gold Mine's operating cash flows before working capital changes, these funds were not within the company's exclusive control and the disposition of cash from the JV is governed by the joint venture agreement.

That being said, the company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $13.3 million for the quarter, a decrease compared to Q2 2018 due to the higher cash costs, lower realized sales price and attributable accounting of the JV result. This was partly offset by the positive impact of higher gold sales volumes.

We finished the quarter with a closing cash balance of $14.3 million, which is more than sufficient to cover our corporate annual G&A costs, which are approximately $4 million to $5 million a year net of the pre-text JV management fee of $6 million.

In addition, we also received a second tranche of $20 million in cash related to the JV transaction at some point next year, but by no later than 31 December 2019.

In closing, I'd like to talk through the changes in the balance sheet this quarter. As I mentioned in Q2 conference call, with the close of the JV transaction considered to be highly probable at the end of Q2, the Ghanaian assets and associated liabilities were classified as held for sale and an associated one-time non-cash post tax loss of $144.6 million was recognized.

With the close of the JV transaction in Q3, the Ghanaian assets and associated liabilities were deconsolidated on 01 August 2018 and the loss trued up to $143.3 million. Concurrently, the company recognized its initial interest in the JV at fair value amounting to $295.4 million, comprising redeemable preference shares in the JV amounting to $148.9 million measured at fair value.

Redeemable preference shares in the JV amounting to $19.2 million measured at amortized cost as well as an ordinary share interest in the JV amounting to $127.3 million. Going forward, the company's interest in the preference shares of the JV will be re-measured and movements recorded in accordance with the respective financial instrument classifications, while the equity interest in the JV will be adjusted for the company's share of the net earnings or losses of the JV.

Before I hand back to Peter, I'd like to point out the additional disclosures we have used this quarter to provide a see through to the equity accounted Asanko Gold Mine. These are located in Note 20 of the financial statements as well as Part 5 of the Management Discussion and Analysis.

That concludes the financial review for the quarter and I'll now hand back to Peter.

Peter Breese

Thanks Fausto. I'd now like to turn to our near-term growth the Esaase deposit on Slide 11. The preproduction program at Esaase is well underway and progressing according to schedule. We are planning an initial operation that will mine the oxides and then check the ore to the central processing facility, whilst the JV partners decide on the longer-term ore transportation solution, which is expected during the first half of next year.

As I mentioned during our last results conference call, we have completed the extensive core re-logging exercise and infill drilling. All the new data is now being incorporated to refine the mineral resource estimate for the Esaase. As you can see from the photos, site establishment has commenced, local contractors have been mobilized to do bush clearing and we have commenced our grade control drilling program in preparation for mining.

Tenders for the mining contractor have been issued and we expect to award the contracts during the current quarter. Construction of the whole road that will link the Esaase to the existing whole road is well advanced and on track for completion during Q4.

During this quarter, we will mine a large bulk sample of around 50,000 ton to confirm the previous co-leaching test work results that we did previously. This will feed into the updated metallurgical design parameters for the Esaase pit design and performance expectations, along with other technical aspects such as geotechnical and hydrological information.

All this work will support an investment decision by the JV management committee during Q4 to approve an initial oxide mining and trucking operation. If the decision is positive, we will commence mining in Q1 2019.

We continue to work with our JV partner on the longer-term development options for Esaase and expect to provide an update to the market during the first half of 2019. This will include an updated mineral resource estimate based on the re-logging infill and grade control drilling that we're doing as well as ore transportation solution and life of mine plan.

Turning to Slide 12 outlook, as we enter the final quarter for the year, I am pleased that the mine's performance is tracking the higher end of 2018 production guidance, with the year-to-date production of 163,329 ounces and the lower end of 2018 cost guidance with the year-to-date AISC1 of $1,072 per ounce. This is our full cost of $1,050 to $1,150 an ounce.

That ladies and gentlemen, concludes today's call. Thank you all for listening. Operator we will now take questions.

Peter Breese

Thank you.

