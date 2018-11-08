Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) CEO Mark Baker on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Melissa Downs - IR

Mark Baker - CEO

Pat Fabbio - SVP and CFO

Bryce Tenbarge - Senior Vice President, Commercial

Analysts

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Timothy Chiang - BTIG

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Progenics Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. Currently, at this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. Also, as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host, Melissa Downs. Please go ahead.

Melissa Downs

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Progenics management team, thank you for joining our conference call to review our third quarter 2018 financial results and provide a business update. Joining the call today are Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer; Bryce Tenbarge, Senior Vice President, Commercial; and Pat Fabbio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Before we begin, I'll remind you that remarks made on this call that are not historical in nature may be forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially. Such remarks may include, but are not limited to, those involving regulatory actions, clinical development, and other matters related to our prostate cancer pipeline; AZEDRA, RELISTOR, and our other product candidates; our business and commercialization strategies and expectations of future growth; revenues and assessments of our competitive position.

Please see our most recent forms 10-Q, 10-K, and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ. As a reminder, statements we make today are as of November 8th only.

I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Baker. Mark?

Mark Baker

Thank you, Melissa. And good morning to everybody joining us today. Past few months have been a period of intense activity and significant progress at Progenics as we have reported multiple developments with our unique portfolio of targeted radiopharmaceuticals designed to find, fight and follow cancer.

In late July, we transitioned to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the FDA approval and the immediate launch of AZEDRA for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma who require systematic anticancer therapy. The approval of AZEDRA marked a major milestone for Progenics and a breakthrough for the treatment and care of patients who are in critical need of treatment options. AZEDRA represents the first and only approved therapy for these indications. Launch is now underway and Bryce will provide an update on our commercial efforts momentarily.

In parallel with our launch of AZEDRA, we have also reported progress across our portfolio of PSMA targeted radiopharmaceutical imaging agents and therapeutics for prostate cancer. Most recently we announced our plans to advance 1095 our small molecule radiotherapeutic into a Phase 2 clinical trial based on discussions with the FDA. We're very excited about the potential of this candidate. Radiopharmaceuticals have demonstrated utility in the treatment of prostate cancer. And 1095, with its PSMA targeted approach has unique potential on the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. Data from our compassionate use study of 1095 indicates it was well tolerated and demonstrated remarkably reduced PSA levels and bone pain in a group of heavily pretreated advanced prostate cancer patients, following a single cycle of treatment. The planned multi-center randomized controlled trial will evaluate 1095 in combination with standard-of-care enzalutamide a novel androgen axis drug or NAAD in patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC, who are PSMA-avid, chemotherapy naïve and who are progressed on abiraterone, another NAAD, PSMA avidity will be determined with PyL our PET imaging agent, highlighting the potential integration of our products to improve the patient treatment, a true theranostic approach.

The rationale for this trial is based on recent preclinical research which suggests the synergistic potential of 1095 plus enzalutamide in these patients, specifically the data suggests that 1095's cytotoxic activity is further enhanced with enzalutamide which sensitizes the cell to radiotherapy induced cell death. We look forward to initiating the trial in early 2019. We plan to enroll approximately 120 patients.

The study's primary endpoint will be PSA response rate according to the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Working Group 3 criteria. Secondary endpoints will evaluate radiographic response based on the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors or RECIST, progression-free survival and overall survival. Patients will be followed for one year after the treatment for all efficacy endpoints. Survival and safety data will be collected for an additional year. Given the potential for 1095 and our confidence in the program, we are evaluating ways to accelerate the compound’s development.

In addition to executing this Phase 2 study, a key focus for 2019 will be determining whether there are opportunities to drive the program forward into Phase 3 if initial data is positive. We plan to provide an update on our development strategy by the end of next year. We also recently announced encouraging top-line results from our Phase 2/3 OSPREY study, examining the diagnostic performance of our PSMA targeted radiolabeled imaging agent PyL supporting advancement to Phase 3.

The OSPREY study dosed 385 patients with either high risk locally advanced prostate cancer or metastatic or recurrent prostate cancer. The PyL imaging results in the “gold standard” trial were compared to the true standard of the histopathology of tissue removed from the man, either through surgical removal of suspected lymph nodes, pelvic nodes or biopsy suspected metastatic lesions.

PyL is shown to be highly reliable in detecting metastatic prostate cancer lesions with 93% to 99% sensitivity, as well as in confirming the absence of pelvic node disease with 96% to 99% specificity. In addition PyL demonstrated strong positive predictive value and negative predictive values of 78% to 91% and 81% to 84% respectively in detection of prostate cancer in the pelvic lymph nodes. We also saw strong PPV in detecting metastatic disease ranging from 81% to 88%. Collectively the data from the OSPREY trial showed PyL to have impressive diagnostic performance. And it has the potential to improve how efficient physicians can both detect disease and monitor response to therapies, and ultimately, to inform the appropriate treatment decisions in patients.

Based on the strength of this data, we are now moving forward with plans for our Phase 3 trial with PyL, which we expect to initiate later this year. Our Phase 3 trial is expected to have approximately 15 sites in the US and Canada and planned enrollment of approximately 200 patients. The goal of this study is to evaluate the diagnostic performance and clinical impact of PyL in patients with suspected biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer.

In September, we announced top-line data from our Phase 3 study of 1404, our PSMA targeted small molecule SPECT/CT imaging agent that is designed to visualize prostate cancer. While 1404 detected clinically meaningful prostate cancer with specificity ranging among the three readers from 71% to 75%, the study did not meet the co-primary endpoints of sensitivity. Given the wealth of other development opportunities in our PSMA targeted radiopharmaceutical program, at this point, we are suspending further investment in 1404.

Turning to PSMA-TTC, our earlier stage PSMA targeted radiotherapeutic program which is partnered with Bayer. We expect that Bayer will initiate a Phase 1 study which was recently posted to clinicaltrials.gov in patients with mCRPC by the year-end. We're pleased to see the recent evidence that clinicians and pharmaceutical industry leaders are increasingly recognizing the value of radiopharmaceuticals to address a range of unmet need in oncology. Progenics is proud to be at the forefront of this emerging approach for the detection and treatment of prostate cancer. As you can see, we’ve had a busy period across our pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals.

I'd like to turn the call over to Bryce for an update on the AZEDRA launch. Bryce?

Bryce Tenbarge

Thanks, Mark. Immediately following FDA approval of AZEDRA, we initiated our commercial launch of it across the US. We are encouraged by the reception to-date including interest from institutions, physicians and patients of gaining access to this novel therapy. AZEDRA is the first product approved for the ultra-orphan disease and initial interest requests the disparate need for new therapy. Since approval, our team of sales representatives, those individuals with dual oncology sales and nuclear medicine background, medical science liaison and reimbursement specialists have been executing our launch strategy. Given the complexity in treating malignancy on AZEDRA, treatment guidelines recommend that these patients to be referred to multi-scenario centers with specialized resources so that the majority of patients are treated at approximately 25 centers across the country.

Our cross-functional deal team is actively involved with all of the tier 1 targets. We've also received in-bound interest from other institutions in key geographic regions. As a result, we are now in active dialogue with over 30 centers as part of the significant launch ever.

As we have mentioned before, AZEDRA is a complex radiothearpeutic, one that requires special handling, procedures, training and life insured and one that often requires review by internal committees such as pharmacy and therapeutics. We are working to ensure that the infusion centers have completed the task necessary to begin initiating AZEDRA. Process does vary from center-to-center and we are pleased that some institutions have already completed their internal processes. We are working closely with other institutions to help facilitate this process as we work to get AZEDRA to the patients for treatment options.

Referral networks are also being established to enable patient access to treatment and we have created patient services program to support aftermarket need including travel. Our market access initiatives are ongoing to ensure reimbursement is in place. Our market access initiatives are ongoing to ensure reimbursement is in place and that proper support is available to our hospitals who need coding and billing assistance. 100% of prioritized payer accounts have been engaged by our team and conversations have been positive. As first-in-class ultra-rare product, we are encouraged to see the number of payers that are interested and engaged demanding about AZEDRA. To-date the prior authorization criteria and policies that have been created are consistent with our FDA approved label and published data. AZEDRA was also added four drug compendia: Clinical Pharmacology; DRUGDEX; Lexi-Drugs; and NCCN. These compendia are recognized by private insurers and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services CMS as authoritative sources to be considered in determining drug reimbursement. Our team has also applied for transitional path to reimbursement status by pursuing new technology add-on payments or NTAP and from that payment code with CMS. We believe our efforts will laying foundation to help bring further industry recognition to AZEDRA and help drive adoption and reimbursement of this designated breakthrough therapy.

In addition to our commercial launch efforts, the complete results of a Phase 2 pivotal study of AZEDRA were published online in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine this past October. Our pivotal trial was the largest multi-center prospective trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of any therapy in patients with pheo and para. With our approval, we’re now considering potential to expand the improved indications for AZEDRA including the treatment of other iobenguane scan positive cancer patients.

At the upcoming annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America later this month, we will have the opportunity to present a full safety analysis across multiple clinical studies evaluating AZEDRA in patients with iobenguane scan positive cancers. This abstract was selected for the special intercession on high impact clinical trials. As we heard, we have intensive and comprehensive efforts in place to secure utilization and access to AZEDRA.

I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Fabbio, our Chief Financial Officer. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Thanks, Bryce. You can review details of our financials in the press release we issues this morning and in the 10-K, 10-Q that we will filed later today. Third quarter revenue total $5.3 million, up from $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 reflecting RELISTOR royalty income of $5.2 million compared to $2.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Third quarter research and development expenses decreased by $2.3 million compared to the corresponding period of 2017, resulting primarily from lower external costs associated with the completion of the AZEDRA pivotal trial and the Phase 3 trial for 1404.

Third quarter 2018 selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.1 million compared to the corresponding period from 2017, primarily attributable to higher costs associated with the commercial launch of AZEDRA. We recorded a net non-cash charge of $15.2 million in the third quarter 2018, related to changes in the fair value estimates of intangible assets and contingent consideration liability, primarily related to 1404.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, we recognized interest expense of $1.2 million related to the RELISTOR royalty-backed loan. Our net loss for the quarter, third quarter was $24.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the corresponding 2017 period.

In terms of our cash position, we ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $148.9 million, this reflects an increase of $58.2 million from the December 31, 2017 balance. We continue to strengthen our cash position by raising net proceeds of $70 million during the quarter from sale of common stock in underwritten public offer and $4.8 million due to sales of common stock in aftermarket transactions.

And now I’ll turn the call back over Mark to conclude.

Mark Baker

Thanks, Pat. As outlined earlier, we have an eventful remainder of the year with several key pipeline initiatives planned for our PSMA targeted imaging and therapeutic agents for prostate cancer, as well as the ongoing commercial US launch of AZEDRA. As we enter this new chapter of growth for our company and pipeline we remain motivated by our vision find, fight and follow cancer with our targeted radiopharmaceuticals.

With that I’ll open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Chad Messer from Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Chad Messer

Great. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to start with PyL the imaging agents actually. Following kind of a bit of a complicated Phase 2/3 design, can you share some more details about what this Phase 3 will look like? And in particular have you settled on the primary, is that going to be PPV and have you settled on what a hurdle rate might be?

Mark Baker

Yes thank you Chad. We’ve just had our interactions with the FDA. The endpoint is PPV like. And the setting is in patients with rising PSA a biochemical recurrence setting. We've been in interactions with the FDA over what the hurdle is. And I think you'll see us speak to that soon in terms of what the exact rate is. But we're very pleased with the outcomes of those discussions with the FDA and our interactions with the KOLs who will participate in the trial, lead us to believe that the trial should enroll well and that the endpoint looks achievable. So we're very pleased with that, particularly pleased to see the FDA moving away from the sensitivity and specificity endpoints which we failed within the past and focus on now what I do believe the KOLs in the space will need to be the most appropriate measure, which is this PPV like measure that we'll use in this Phase 3 trial, a single endpoint.

Chad Messer

Okay, great. And then maybe just couple on your use of artificial intelligence in this and past studies. Did you describe in any kind of detail what might be going on in the Phase 3? And then when can we expect or can we expect I guess to hear more about the kinds of analysis you're doing with the existing datasets you have for PyL in 1404?

Mark Baker

So the AI is moving ahead very nicely. We've been able now to work with exactly what we were hoping to get which are extensive databases from our proprietary tracers under well-controlled clinical trial circumstances where we have FDA mandated blinding in effect. So we now have very clean datasets at the beginning, which of course you would expect the initial datasets are generated single sensor with people who’ve been involved in the development of the tracer. But now we have those vigorous datasets. And that's exactly what the artificial intelligence needs.

We’ve seen efforts with artificial intelligence in the healthcare system looking broadly at all EDRs or diving deeply into diverse databases. But the problem there is there is just so much noise in that data. And so our datasets are creating the opposite that’s well-controlled. As we've been working with the 1404 data for example, we're seeing the ability of the artificial intelligence to significantly move the ROC curve. And so that's coming just from our initial work in automatically segmenting the body and then using the deep learning algorithms to analyze the PSMA expression in the patient. So we're at the beginning stages. I think that you'll see this data Chad come out in scientific and medical papers. The pace of this AI work will be significantly quicker than the pace of clinical trials. And so, I expect that this will begin to come out over 2019 in a way that will give you some strong insight into it. So, for us, that’s a very exciting chapter and I think that really Progenics is at the forefront of the use of artificial intelligence in prostate cancer imaging.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Tim Chiang from BTIG. Please go ahead.

Timothy Chiang

Mark, just on 1095 products, I know you highlighted you going into Phase 2 with that product next year. Could you sort of compare and contrast 1095 within Endocyte’s product. Obviously, you guys are using a different radioisotope I think, what is it iodine in their product is lutetium. Are there any potential benefits you see using iodine instead of lutetium? One. And then how quickly do you think you can enroll the Phase 2 study?

Mark Baker

So if you’re looking at the Endocyte product, 617, like our product 1095 both are small molecules that target PSMA. But molecular structure of the targeting moiety for 617 and 1095 are very close, very similar. So I don’t think, you’ll see significant differences there in terms of the targeting ability of the agent. The difference as you point out Tim is in the isotope with our 1095 using I-131 and the 617 from using lutetium. What is the possible impact of the different isotopes? Well, I think first, you would look at the ability to ablate the tumor. That’s why these drugs are targeted tumor ablaters.

And with a theater radiation of iodine having a longer path life, we feel that the iodine has a significant potential advantage in bi-center killing that the drug will ablate tumor cells, not just of the tumor cell that it attaches to, but of nearby cells. And for bulky tumors we’re think that that could make a difference. I think, as you are looking at the two different isotopes, you’re saying. What is the likely side effect profile of them? In the compassionate use that was done in Germany the two isotopes looked quite similar in their side effect profile. But those were small data sets and now we will be running large scale trials, where I think we will be able to chase those differences out. As you know, they’re also alpha-emitters in the space, Tim.

And in fact, our collaboration with Bayer involves the use of an alpha-emitter. The Bayer collaboration is based on our antibodies. So these other drugs we’ve been talking about small molecules, so there’s a differentiation with the Bayer- Progenics program with the use of an antibody. And then the alpha-emitters when they were tested as small molecules did generate some significant toxicity in the salivary glands. So an important question is if you’re looking at toxicity can be reversed. And I think the Bayer program presents great opportunity to see if the use of the antibody can have a significant effect on toxicity in salivary gland. There’s some the recent data coming out indicating that that is possible with antibodies. So I think you're handicapping over a wide space not only is that the Endocyte 617 compound soon to be reported by Novartis, but you're also looking at 17 compound soon to be report by Novartis, but you're also looking at the alpha- emitters in the space and with Progenics we have made two significant best in the space are 1095 small molecule iodine. Iodine has been around for a long time and side-effect profile well understood, the supply of it, quite good. And then Bayer antibody with the alpha emitter and you're contrasting that with the 617 compound which is lutetium. It's interesting compound, less data available on lutetium. And the last thing I would say Tim is you see us differentiating our approach compared to 617 with the setting that we're testing the drug in this Phase 2, the 617 drug being tested in a post-chemo setting. But as we discussed earlier today, our 1095 drug, we're looking at a pre-chemo setting using it in combination with standard-of-care enzalutamide and patients who have failed abiraterone. And we think that's an attractive commercial setting. We think that we can really make a difference for patients if the combination of our 1095 with enzalutamide allows the patients to overcome the resistance set in the current standard-of-care almost inevitably results as they’re taking enzalutamide. So I realized a lot of information maybe more than you want it, but there are a lot of ways to look at this space. And with the Novartis acquisitions of Advanced Accelerator and now the pending acquisition of Endocyte we see big pharma moving into the space and taking a significant interest.

Timothy Chiang

That's helpful, Mark. And I just had one follow up and that's on AZEDRA. I know you guys are making progress, the launch, maybe discussion for Bryce. Have you guys identified -- how much progress have you guys made in identifying the target patient population at AZEDRA would be used in? obviously I think you guys are in active dialogues with 30 centers I think you guys said. So I was just sort of wondering how many patients does that sort of reflect?

Bryce Tenbarge

Yes Tim, I mean, we're not providing specific guidance on today's call. But the numbers we've given previously, we have no reason to come off of those, right? I mean the 1,400 that then you applied would be number 2. Again, I've been encouraged from the beginning that the acceptance and enthusiasm from the sites that we have been engaging and whether it be in pre-launch profile or in the clinical trial setting, but then also importantly because of the geographic gaps that remain after you think about those centers from those that have come forward. And often times those centers are coming forward, because they have patients identified. And so that’s encouraging. It’s still early days and some of those centers then, we are starting in earlier place from a readiness standpoint, but nonetheless, the center interest is of course primarily by patients.

Operator

I’m showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mark Baker, CEO for closing remarks.

Mark Baker

Thank you all again for joining us this morning to review our continued progress financial results and upcoming milestones. We look forward to speaking to you again soon at several upcoming investor conferences this month. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen for attending today’s conference. This concludes the program. You may all disconnect. Good day.