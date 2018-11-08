This 7.8%-Yielding CRE Finance Company Just Raised Its Dividend Again

Ladder Capital Corp. continued to widely exceed its distribution with core earnings in the last quarter.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) is a top-shelf income vehicle for investors that want to bet on continued growth in the U.S. economy and a strong performance of commercial real estate. The commercial real estate finance company again outearned its distribution with core earnings in the last quarter, and it handed shareholders another dividend raise. Ladder Capital Corp. has considerable NII-upside in a rising interest rate environment. Shares are affordable, and provide investors with an entry dividend yield of 7.8 percent.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Ladder Capital Corp. is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company with considerable investments in balance sheet first mortgage loans. The REIT further invests in conduit first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and has direct real estate investments.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio was valued at ~$3.9 billion at the end of the September quarter.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by loan type.

Ladder Capital Corp. also has considerable equity investments in commercial real estate. The REIT's commercial real estate equity portfolio was valued at ~$1.2 billion.

Direct real estate investments include ~9 million square feet of commercial properties spread out all over the country. The portfolio includes offices, warehouses, and retail properties.

The biggest asset for Ladder Capital Corp, however, is the REIT's core lending portfolio that consists largely of floating-rate balance sheet first mortgage loans that will throw off higher net interest income in a rising rate environment.

Ladder Capital Corp. expects that a 100 basis-point increase in LIBOR will increase net interest income by $0.16/share annually going forward. The more aggressive the Fed pushes interest rates higher, the better for Ladder Capital Corp.

What About The Dividend?

Ladder Capital Corp. has exceptional dividend coverage for an income vehicle with a dividend yield in excess of seven percent.

Ladder Capital Corp. brought in $0.59/share in core earnings in the last quarter, widely outearning its third quarter cash dividend of $0.325/share. The REIT now earned an average of $0.42/share in core earnings in each of the last thirteen quarters, easily exceeding its average dividend payout of $0.30/share.

Here are Ladder Capital Corp.'s aggregated dividend coverage stats, updated for Q3-2018 results.

And here's Ladder Capital Corp.'s core earnings payout ratio (average: 73 percent).

Thanks to its very good distribution coverage, Ladder Capital Corp. also raised its dividend payout for the fourth quarter. The company said (per its earnings release):

Declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.57/share of Class A common stock, including $0.34 in cash and $0.23 in shares of Class A common stock, subject to stockholder elections The $0.34/share cash dividend reflects a 4.6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend rate, the sixth increase in four years, resulting in a $1.36/share annual cash dividend run rate.

Valuation

Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares are still quite affordable: The REIT's dividend stream can be bought for ~7.4x Q3-2018 run rate core earnings.

Shares are also priced at a premium to book value which can be justified based on Ladder Capital Corp.'s excellent distribution stats.

Here's how Ladder Capital Corp. compares against other major CRE finance companies in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ladder Capital Corp. is a pro-cyclical bet on economic growth, growing demand for mortgage/loan originations, and rising interest rates. On the other hand, an economic slowdown paired with a decrease in interest rates would be a major negative for the investment thesis here. Since the U.S. economy remains in rather good shape right now and Ladder Capital Corp. released very robust Q3-2018 earnings at the beginning of the month, the upside outweighs the downside, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital Corp. makes an exceptional value proposition: The commercial real estate finance company is likely going to do well as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead and investors demand new mortgage loans for their real estate projects.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s large lending portfolio predominantly consists of floating rate balance sheet first mortgage loans which sets the company up for net interest income growth as long as the Fed raises rates. Ladder Capital Corp. has excellent distribution coverage and just hiked its dividend payout. Shares are sensibly valued, and have an attractive risk/reward-combination. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

