Assessing Main Street Capital's Results For Q3 2018 (Includes Discussion Of Dividend Transition)

On 11/1/2018, Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.626 per share and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 9/30/2018 of $24.69 per share. In comparison, I projected MAIN would report quarterly NII of $0.618 per share and a NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $24.40 per share in the following article:

Main Street Capital's Q3 2018 NAV And NII Projection (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target)

When calculated, my NII and NAV projections had a variance of ($0.008) and ($0.29) per share, respectively. As such, I believe MAIN’s quarterly NII should be seen as a very minor outperformance while the company’s NAV was a modest outperformance (basically at the top end of my projected range).

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each amount to MAIN’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list MAIN’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

The second part of this assessment article performs a FMV investing rating analysis on MAIN’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters. This article then discusses MAIN’s recently announced change when it comes to the company’s monthly and special periodic dividend per share rates over the next five years. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and current price target for MAIN are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) MAIN’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to MAIN’s actual results for the third quarter of 2018. For comparative purposes, I also include MAIN’s actual results from the prior three quarters (additional data/insight for readers).

Table 1 – MAIN Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2018 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected MAIN’s control portfolio would report combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 (see boxed blue reference “1b”). In comparison, MAIN reported combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $18.9 million. When analyzing each account separately, MAIN’s interest and fee income accounts slightly outperformed my expectations while the company’s dividend income modestly underperformed by expectations (proportionately speaking).

MAIN’s modest underperformance within the company’s dividend income account mainly centered about one portfolio company, CBT Nuggets, LLC (CBT Nuggets). While I correctly anticipated this portfolio company would provide reduced dividend income to MAIN during the third quarter of 2018 (within in my projection article), the amount actually received/accrued for was even lower versus my expectations. I believe CBT Nugget’s reduced dividend income was the biggest quarterly disappointment. This ultimately led to the company reporting total quarterly dividend income of $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 versus my projection of $11.2 million.

Next, I projected MAIN’s affiliate portfolio would report combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 (see boxed blue reference “2b”). In comparison, MAIN reported combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $9.6 million. When analyzing each account separately, MAIN’s interest and fee income accounts slightly outperformed my expectations while the company’s dividend income was basically as expected (proportionately speaking).

Finally, I projected MAIN’s non-control/non-affiliate portfolio would report combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $28.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 (see boxed blue reference “3b”). In comparison, MAIN reported combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $29.7 million. When analyzing each account separately, MAIN’s interest and fee income accounts slightly outperformed my expectations while the company’s dividend income was basically as expected (proportionately speaking). This mainly stemmed from the fact MAIN had a slightly higher amount of quarterly loan originations and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings versus my projection.

However, it should be noted when these three portfolios are combined, MAIN’s total investment income of $58.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 exactly matched my quarterly projection (see red reference “A”).

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report total expenses of $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. In comparison, MAIN reported total expenses of $20.2 million. As such, I believe this was a very minor outperformance; mainly stemming from a slightly lower interest and share-based compensation expense versus my calculation partially offset by a slightly less reduced offsetting expense adjustment in relation to MAIN’s advisory services with HMS Income Fund (see blue reference “5”).

It should be noted, when compared to some business development company (“BDC”) peers who are externally managed, MAIN is internally managed which has continued to generate quarterly cost savings via lower expense ratios. On a quarterly basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NII. On a cumulative basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NAV.

When all the amounts above are combined, the following was my MAIN NII per share projection for the third quarter of 2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previously Projected MAIN Q3 2018 NII: $37.4 million and $0.618 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q3 2018 NII: $38.1 million and $0.626 per share

As readers can see, my MAIN NII per share projection for the third quarter of 2018 was “very close” when compared to the company’s actual results. In a nutshell, MAIN’s NII was a very minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. Let us now discuss MAIN’s valuation accounts.

Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report a total net realized gain, total net unrealized depreciation, and a total income tax provision of $14.8, ($7.3), and ($1.3) million for the third quarter of 2018, respectively. In comparison, MAIN reported a total net realized gain, total net unrealized appreciation, and a total income tax provision of $9.2, $25.2, and ($3.8) million, respectively. As such, MAIN’s total net realized gain amount was a minor underperformance, the company’s total net unrealized appreciation amount was a modest outperformance, and its total income tax provision amount was a very minor underperformance.

Regarding MAIN’s total net realized gain account, as I previously corrected projected, the company benefited from the $15.5 million realized gain on management’s sale of its remaining equity interest in Drilling Info Holdings, Inc. (Drilling). MAIN also recorded a minor realized gain from the company’s sale of its equity interest in Valley Healthcare Group, LLC (Valley Healthcare) and several other minor realized gains within its investment portfolio. However, while I anticipated a modest amount of “unrealized” depreciation within the company’s investment in Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo) during the third quarter of 2018 (as stated in my MAIN projection article; see link above), management was part of/accepted a partial “debt-to-equity” restructuring that was completed prior to quarter’s end. Simply put, this restructuring occurred quicker than I anticipated. As a direct result of this restructuring, part of MAIN’s existing debt investment with this portfolio company was converted to equity while the remaining part of the fixed-rate loan was “written-off”. Therefore, this event caused management to record a “realized” loss on Cenveo of ($12.3) million during the third quarter of 2018. In comparison, I projected MAIN would record unrealized depreciation of ($10.0) million in regards to the company’s investment in Cenveo which partially accounts for the variances within the realized and unrealized valuation accounts described above.

In addition, I correctly projected some of MAIN’s portfolio companies would directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I correctly anticipated a continued overall increase in the underlying fair market value (“FMV”) of these portfolio companies.

However, within several of MAIN’s control portfolio companies, the actual amount of unrealized appreciation for the third quarter of 2018 was even more enhanced/greater than I projected. In particular, the following MAIN control investments experienced notable quarterly FMV appreciation: 1) Chamberlain Holding LLC (Chamberlain); 2) Direct Marketing Solutions, Inc. (Direct Marketing); 3) Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC (Gamber-Johnson); 4) GRT Rubber Technologies LLC (GRT Rubber); and 5) MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser). Again, while I correctly projected unrealized appreciation within these specific investments, the actual level of appreciation within the first four portfolio companies listed above were slightly-modestly greater versus my expectations (proportionately speaking). As a whole, the remainder of MAIN’s investment portfolio reported minor net unrealized appreciation which matched my expectations.

Along with accretive “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offerings, this directly led MAIN to report the following NAV per share as of 9/30/2018 versus my projection:

My Previously Projected MAIN NAV as of 9/30/2018: $24.40 per share (range $24.10-$24.70 per share)

MAIN’s Actual NAV as of 9/30/2018: $24.69 per share

As such, MAIN reported a 9/30/2018 NAV per share that was basically right at the top end of my projected range. As such, I believe MAIN modestly outperformed my expectations when it comes to the quarterly change in NAV. MAIN increased the company’s NAV from $23.96 per share as of 6/30/2018 to $24.69 per share as of 9/30/2018. I would also point out MAIN recorded the company’s highest ever quarterly net increase in net assets resulting from operations figure (from a monetary standpoint) of $68.7 million. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. Now let us shift topics a bit and analyze the overall “health” of MAIN’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN’s Debt and Equity Investments:

Since FMV depreciation (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact MAIN’s EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability. I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify MAIN’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of MAIN’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company’s portfolio holdings and are typically “harsher” per se in my ratings when compared to most management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC’s “health” at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 82%, 84%, 84%, and 82% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance over the company’s prior several quarters. The percentage increase during the first quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive catalyst/trend). The percentage increase during the third quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2 (not a notable concern). As of 9/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.98 billion.

I would also point out that I have classified 93%, 95%, 92%, and 92% of MAIN’s control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. When analyzing control investments, this percentage continues to be one of the highest out of the fifteen BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this continues to be a very high percentage. This is one of the main reasons why I have gradually increased my price target for MAIN over time. I also believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN’s stock price has continued to trade at a substantial premium to most of the company’s BDC peers.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 9/30/2018: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent decrease in valuation; tied more to cryptocurrencies and not the underlying business model); 3) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC (“Gulf”); 4) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 5) KBK Industries, LLC (“KBK”); 6) MSC Adviser I; 7) OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 8) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 9) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 10%, 7%, 8%, and 10% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio had an unchanged net percentage regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations over the prior several quarters. As of 9/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $239 million.

When combined, I have classified 92%, 91%, 92%, and 92% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. As such, I believe a vast majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be analyzed/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 8%, 9%, 8%, and 8% of MAIN’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN had a low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 9/30/2018 (a positive catalyst/trend).

To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for MAIN and fourteen other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2223x; 2) MAIN 1.0872x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0542x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0131x; 5) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 1.0081x; 6) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 1.0080x; 7) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0052x; 8) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 1.0024x; 9) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9929x; 10) FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) 0.9907x; 11) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) 0.9821x; 12) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9712x; 13) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9683x; 14) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9030x; and 15) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8443x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 3%, 4%, 3%, and 3% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 9/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $80 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $20 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This slight increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a positive catalyst/trend) and from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 3 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 1%, 2%, 2%, and 2% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 9/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $55 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $28 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 5 to an investment rating of 4 (a positive catalyst/trend).

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 4%, 3%, 3%, and 3% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, and 9/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 9/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $70 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($27) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters. The reasoning for this decrease was provided when discussing the previous rating classification above.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this lowest rating classification. With that being said, when compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN’s percentage of investments classified as performing materially below expectations continued to remain relatively low. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 9/30/2018: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 4) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); and 5) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene). I would also mention, within last quarter’s analysis, I correctly rated Cenveo’s previous fixed-rate debt investment within this classification (speaks to the accuracy/creditability of this analysis).

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP; as we saw in the first quarter of 2018 regarding Access Media) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple debt-to-equity exchanges/restructurings during 2018. This includes Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe), GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather; which was subsequently sold), and Cenveo (noted earlier). This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low.

I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net investment appreciation. This would positively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. From the analysis above, I believe MAIN’s investment portfolio as of 9/30/2018, as a whole, remains “in good health” (especially when compared to most sector peers).

Brief Discussion Regarding the Transition of MAIN’s Special Periodic Dividend Into its Monthly Dividend:

During MAIN’s prepared remarks during the company’s earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2018, management stated there will be a change, over the period of approximately five years, regarding the amount of its monthly and special periodic dividend. Over this period, there will be a gradual reduction in MAIN’s special period dividend per share rate and a gradual increase in the company’s monthly dividend per share rate. This change is in addition to MAIN’s minor annual dividend per share rate increase which is provided through the company’s monthly dividend (recently, each year has calculated to a monthly $0.005 per share increase).

As such, by the end of this five-year period (likely at the end of 2024), when excluding MAIN’s gradual annual dividend rate increase through monthly dividends, management has implied the company’s monthly dividend would be approximately $0.245 - $0.255 per share while its special period dividend would cease to exist. When including MAIN’s gradual annual dividend rate increase through monthly dividends, management has implied the company’s monthly dividend would be approximately $0.27 - $0.28 per share while its special periodic dividend would cease to exist. As such, I believe this will be the “benchmark” going forward.

This will almost certainly be confusing for some market participants which is why I believe it is more prudent than ever to continue to monitor MAIN’s dividend/dividend sustainability metrics. In my professional opinion, this change is by no means any diversion in overall projected results, payouts, or strategies. Simply put, this transition gradually “smoothes out” MAIN’s quarterly payouts and allocates a minor-modest portion of future monthly dividend distributions to capital gains treatment per IRC methodologies. Again, I believe certain market participants will not fully understand this change. As such, I will continue to “guide” readers as time passes, along with continuing to provide net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”)/cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) metrics. Since 2013, when I began writing articles here at Seeking Alpha, I have always stated IRC/net ICTI metrics, especially when it comes to MAIN, “trump” GAAP/NII metrics when discussing/projecting dividend sustainability. MAIN’s recently announced transition, regarding the company’s dividend structure, only solidifies this notion. I believe my coverage of this stock, in particular the extensive coverage/discussion of IRC metrics, has helped provide confidence to the MAIN management team to begin this transition to solely have a monthly dividend per share rate by the end of approximately five years. In my professional opinion, I would not mind if this entire transition occurred more quickly (say over the next 2-3 years).

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to MAIN’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of MAIN alike). In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined MAIN’s NII was a very minor outperformance ($0.618 per share projected versus $0.626 per share actual). I also believe MAIN’s NAV per share increase was a modest outperformance ($24.40 per share projected versus $24.69 per share actual; basically at the top end of my projected $24.10-$24.70 per share range). This outperformance was mainly centered around several control portfolio companies (larger/more enhanced appreciation versus my projection). Simply put, I believe MAIN reported another very good/attractive quarter.

My next MAIN dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of monthly dividend declarations (prior to February 2019). This future article will include MAIN’s quarterly net ICTI and cumulative UTI metrics.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February 2018 and at the start of the fourth quarter of 2018); 2) very attractive quarterly economic returns being generated in recent quarters; 3) continued strong cumulative performance regarding many control and affiliate investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 4) modest exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices over the past several years); 5) fairly low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 6) continued attractive percentage of floating-rate debt investments (72% as of 9/30/2018 versus 70% as of 9/30/2017); 7) continued high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (74% as of 9/30/2018); 8) recent redemption of higher-cost debt/issuance of lower-cost debt; 9) strong track record of management’s financial expertise/underwriting skills (especially in the lower middle market [LMM]); 10) continued gradual increase in the company’s monthly dividend per share rate (unlike most sector peers; including continued attractive cumulative UTI ratio); 11) continued periodic generation of net realized gains (which equate to capital gains per IRC/taxation metrics) which has led to the continued declaration of special periodic dividends; 12) shareholder-friendly internalized management structure which continues to lead to low operating expenses when compared to sector peers; 13) continued generation of dividend income over multiple credit cycles by multiple portfolio companies; 14) continued increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments (10.60% as of 9/30/2018 versus 9.87% as of 9/30/2017) without a “notable uptick” in non-accruals; 15) recurring dividend income and expense offsets regarding the company’s sub-advisory agreement with HMS Income Fund; and 16) prudent/non-excessive use of the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program (management has not rapidly expanded the company’s investment portfolio at the risk/to the detriment of credit quality).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within several control/non-control investments and recent slight uptick in non-accruals earlier in 2018 (Access Media and Datacom); 3) continued below average percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to sector peers (however the company continues to have an attractive weighted average cash LIBOR floor); 4) recent decrease in received/accrued dividend income from CBT Nuggets (needs to be monitored); and 5) continued large premium to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (some market participants [including myself] would argue this premium is justified).

MAIN recently closed at $38.87 per share as of 11/7/2018. This was a $14.18 per share premium to MAIN’s NAV as of 9/30/2018 of $24.69 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.5740 or a premium of 57.40%.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to its NAV as of 9/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to its NAV as of 9/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to its NAV as of 9/30/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD (however, close to my BUY range). As such, I currently believe MAIN is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $43.20 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL over the near future. This price target is a $0.55 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $38.25 per share. This price is a $0.45 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article. Long-term holders of MAIN should gain comfort that I continue to believe MAIN’s dividend and NAV sustainability is currently very high and high, respectively.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

