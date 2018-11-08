FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) CEO Michael Forman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC-OLD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Marc Yaklofsky – Investor Relation

Michael Forman – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Pietrzak – Chief Investment Officer

Mike Kelly – President and Chief Investment Officer

Brian Gerson – Head of Private Credit, FS Investments

Finian O'Shea – Wells Fargo

Ryan Lynch – KBW

Terry Ma – Barclays Capital

Christopher Testa – National Securities

Casey Alexander – Compass Point

Good morning, and welcome to FS Investment Corporation's third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Please note that the FS Investment Corporation may be referred to as FSIC, the Fund or the Company throughout the call.

Today's conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in the press release that FSIC issued on November 7, 2018. In addition, FSIC has posted on its Web site a presentation containing supplemental financial information, with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

A link to today's webcast and the presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports. Please note that this call is the property of FSIC. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited.

I would also like to call your attention to the customary disclosure in FSIC's filings with the SEC regarding forward-looking statements. Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and we ask you to refer to FSIC's most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from these statements.

FSIC does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. In addition, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in FSIC's third quarter earnings release that was filed with the SEC on November 7, 2018.

Non-GAAP information should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly named measures reported by other companies. To obtain copies of the company's latest SEC filings, please visit FSIC's Web site.

Speaking on today's call will be Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC; Dan Pietrzak, Chief Investment Officer of FSIC; and Mike Kelly, President and Chief Investment Officer of FS Investments. We're also joined by Brian Gerson, Head of Private Credit of FS Investments.

I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thank you, Mark, and welcome everyone to FS Investment Corporation's third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. On today's call, I'll provide updates on the FS KKR partnership, the merger with CCT, and strategic actions we're taking to address portfolio performance challenges, and our stock price. Following my remarks, Dan Pietrzak will provide perspective on the current lending environment and discuss our investment activity for the quarter. Mike Kelly will then discuss our financial results for the third quarter.

I want to start off by saying we are disappointed with the company's recent performance and the effect that it's having on the stock price. So vast majority of our NAV volatility has been driven by certain older vintage investments that are weighing on our fund's performance, we are diligently working on addressing the impact these investments are having on a broader portfolio with the goal of reducing NAV volatility.

We expect this process will take some time before we fully turn the corner. So we are making good progress. Going forward and especially in the current environment we will be focused on the upper end of the capital structure and secured risks and we are pleased with the origination of opportunities the FS KKR partnership has produced and the credit discipline we've exhibited in this lending environment.

Dan will provide more comments on some of the specific investments in his personal -- in his prepared remarks, but we accept full responsibility for these issues, and we're taking several actions to improve overall performance.

First, we are focused on improving the outcomes for the credits for problem areas that surfaced. We've isolated the drivers of the recent under performance to certain older vintage assets, mainly subordinated debt and equity largely originated in 2013 and prior.

We're actively working with the companies and their sponsors to maximize recoveries and are confident that the FS KKR partnership is uniquely positioned to help navigate through these issues. Going forward, we believe that co investment across KKR's private credit business provides greater portfolio diversification and should prevent any one investment from having an outsized impact on the portfolio as is been the case with ThermaSys.

Second, we remain committed to aggressively rotating out of non-income producing equity investments, including the sale of our interest in PSAV in the third quarter and $18 million realized gain. By reducing our equity exposure, we can minimize mark-to-market volatility and downsize risking the portfolio. We are also frame capital to redeploy to new income producing securities.

Third, we are identifying attractive new origination opportunities through our partnership with KKR. During the third quarter commitments to new director originations were $250 million up 53% from second quarter commitments and then instead of partnership continues to build on that, we acknowledge the competitive lending landscape, we are faced with today however, we are finding that we believe what we believe are strong opportunities with new and existing borrowers and loans with attractive coupon and structural protections. It is important to stay disciplined in this environment and we're doing just that by turning away deals that don't meet our credit standards. We believe this discipline and new originations will help create stability and returns over the long-term.

Fourth, we are focused on the successful completion of the merger of FSIC and CCT. We continue to believe that merging these two vehicles will provide business and operational synergies in the near-term as well as longer term to expand shareholder value.

Specifically, we expect the combination to reduce the administrative costs, further expand and diversify the investment portfolio, improve trading liquidity, and optimize our capital structure with lower borrowing costs. The merger remains on track and we expect to close by the end of the year subject to shareholder approval and of course the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

In addition, with our shares trading at a meaningful discount NAV, the question of share repurchases comes up. Until the close of the merger between FSIC and CCT, we are not permitted to discuss any plans with respect to share repurchases due to regulatory reasons. I will notice that historically, we've announced share repurchase programs when our shares are trading in a meaningful discount NAV. And when we have announced a program, we fulfill the entire amount and done so aggressively, as you saw with our $50 million authorization, our philosophy has not changed.

Finally, we have historically stated that the strategy was to consolidate all the funds on the platform and to one publicly traded entity as a means to create values for both of our public and non-traded shareholders.

Given recent trading performance of both FSIC and CCT, we do not believe current conditions support such a consolidation and even when these conditions improve, let me be clear by saying that consolidation with these non-traded BDCs with our listed BDC will need to be accretive to FSIC shareholders, position the publicly traded vehicle for success and be in the best interest of all shareholders.

In summary, while we were disappointed with the company's recent performance, we accept responsibility for these challenges that are focused on managing the underperforming credits, executing upon the FSIC CCT merger under-writing high quality new originations and explore all options for the non-traded funds to determine the best outcome for all our shareholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress on future calls.

With that, I'll turn it over to Dan to discuss our portfolio activity during the quarter. Dan.

Dan Pietrzak

Thank you, Michael. Over the past several quarters, we have commented on the tight conditions that continue to prevail in both the direct lending and syndicated credit markets.

During the past quarter, these conditions did not abate and investor appetite for floating rate loan products continues to be elevated. The overall market remains competitive and we are being disciplined in our credit selection and we are executing transactions where we believe there is appropriate risk reward.

We continue to focus on structural protections such as cash flow sweeps, covenants, and equity cushions, often rejecting deals that do not afford us appropriate downside protection.

We do spend a lot of time focusing on how we differentiate ourselves in a market like this. For us, it's the size and scale that we are able to bring to sponsors and borrowers as well as certainly around execution and firm closing timelines. We've also been focused on this size of our origination footprint. In this market, where upper middle market borrowers have access to the capital markets and there's a strong competition in the lower part of the middle market. We believe it is critically important to have broad origination capabilities to be highly selective and have the ability to provide a wide range of creative solutions to sponsors and their portfolio companies.

To drive such origination, we have and we continue to hire talented people with a strong track record in this space.

To give you a sense of the deal volume we're seeing through the end of Q3, KKR credit reviewed approximately 990 private credit investment opportunities year-to-date which is meaningfully up year-over-year.

Off these opportunities only 3% were closed, which is lower than our long-term average of 5%. Despite this high degree of selectivity, our total BDC franchise deployed approximately $2.1 billion and originated strategy investments the past two quarters versus 1.9 billion in sales and pay downs.

For FSIC, specifically, we have committed to over $400 million in originated strategies over the past two quarters, offsetting sales and pay downs. With this, FSIC portfolio at the end of the third quarter was over 90% employees and originated strategies, while deal flow can be lumpy quarter-over-quarter. We believe our continued investment and origination has resulted in a meaningful uptick and deal flow.

We recognize that volume alone doesn't translate into higher future returns. However, it does allow us to be selective in the current environment which we believe is critical to maintaining our underwriting discipline and serves as a competitive advantage.

As Michael mentioned earlier, we are disappointed by the results of certain portfolio companies. Let me assure you, we are taking all necessary actions to maximize recoveries on the struggle of essence by taking an active role and engaging with sponsors' management and restructuring advisors.

We believe KKR and FS bring significant expertise to the table and we are leaning on our full resources to realize the best outcomes we can achieve. Many of the underperforming names for those who originated in 2013 and prior with some exhibiting either cyclical or commodity risks or dependent business models, which we seek to avoid today, especially if not in senior security secured risks.

As of September 30, 2018, we have five companies on non-accrual which an aggregate represented 2.7% of the portfolio on fair value. During the third quarter our subordinated debt investment and services was placed on non-accrual as well as two other smaller investments.

The position in ThermaSys totals approximately $72.4 million based on fair value, and $150.8 million based upon amortized costs. The investment was originated in 2012, and continues to have an outsized negative impact on the fund's performance. Going forward, investing in subordinate debt of a cyclical business would not be viewed as an attractive opportunity for FSIC. We are in discussions with the company, its financial sponsor, the senior lenders, and a variety of financial and legal advisors regarding a comprehensive restructuring of ThermaSys' balance sheet. We are focused on trying to protect our investment as best possible, and this will continue to play out over the fourth quarter.

In terms of deployment, commitments to direct originations during the quarter were $250.6 million, compared to $163.3 million in the second quarter. In Q3, we had three new direct originations, Rise Baking Company, Reliant Rehabilitation and [indiscernible] Tech, as well as six new add-ons, including 5 Arch, Trace3, Melatrix, Codiac, All Systems, and Staples Canada. All nine of these new investments are senior secured debt investments. We believe that by solely investing in secured debt during the quarter we continue to enhance the quality and downside protection of the portfolio. And I note here as well, which is something you've heard us say before, incumbency lender positions are important, and a strong risk-adjusted way to deploy capital in this market, as evidenced by these six add-ons, which totaled $180 million of commitments.

Direct origination exits of $125 million during the third quarter, were driven by both repayments and the sale of an equity investment. Similar to the second quarter, repayments of loan positions were driven by other company sales or capital markets refinancings as opposed to any competitor refinancings. As Michael highlighted earlier, we continue to focus on reducing our equity exposure. And as we disclosed last quarter, we fully exited our position in PSAV in the third quarter, at a gain, generating total proceeds of approximately $25 million, and an $18.4 million realized gain. This follows total proceeds of approximately $73 million during the second quarter related to three fully exited equity positions.

Equity investments comprised approximately 10% of the portfolio based on fair value as of September 30, 2018, or $370 million, down from 11% as of the end of the second quarter, or $386 million. This is also down from $468 million as the end of the first quarter of 2018. Over the coming quarters we will remain focused on rotating our equity positions and income-producing investments on an opportunistic basis. In terms of the portfolio return profile, the gross portfolio yield prior to leverage and excluding non income-producing assets was 11.1% at quarter's end. This was relatively unchanged from the two prior quarters.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike to discuss our financial results during the quarter.

Mike Kelly

Thanks, Dan. Net investment income for the third quarter was $0.23 per share, which more than covered the distribution of $0.19 per share. This compares to net investment income of $0.19 per share for the second quarter of 2018, and $0.21 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net investment income quarter-over-quarter was largely driven by the look back provision's impact on incentive fees. Adjusted net investment income for the third quarter was $0.24 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the second quarter of 2018, and $0.21 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Fee and dividend income totaled $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $3 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in fee and dividend income quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to higher origination activity in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter. The fund's NAV was $8.64 per share as of September 30, 2018, compared to $8.87 per share as of June 30, 2018. The $0.23 per share decline from June 30, 2018, was driven primarily by mark-to-market unrealized losses in our investments in ThermaSys and Global Jet, partially offset by realized gains on our equity investment in PSAV.

As Michael and Dan mentioned, we have isolated the divers of the recent underperformance to certain older vintage assets, and we are confident that the FS/KKR partnership is uniquely positioned to help navigate through these losses. With respect to the special distribution that we announced last year, net investment income earned from the fourth quarter of 2017 through the end of the third quarter of 2018 did in fact exceed the current annualized distribution amount of $0.76 per share. As a result, the Board has declared a special distribution of $0.09 per share to shareholders of record on November 19th, 2018 payable on December 3rd, 2018.

Now, before I turn the call back to Michael for closing remarks, we recognize that the portfolio markdowns have been elevated during the past few quarters driven by certain older vintage names. In fact, four of the top five worst performing investments in 2018 were originated either in 2011 or 2012. We are working to improve the path outcomes and maximize recoveries on these troubled assets. These underperforming assets were mainly subordinate debt or equity positions which are not core to our current investment strategy. And we are seeking ways to accelerate the monetization of our equity portfolio. However, with our stock trading around 75% of our third quarter's net asset value of $8.64, we believe the market is pricing in an overly draconian view of the expected credit performance of the portfolio.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thanks, Mike. We appreciate everyone's time this morning. Our recent performance is clearly not where we want it to be, but we remain focused on managing our underperforming credits, executing the merger of FSIC and CCT, maintaining underwriting discipline under originations, and further expanding our investment pipeline. The total BDC franchise has deployed over $2 billion in originated investments since the partnership began in April, while FSIC's third quarter commitments to new direct originations increased over 50% from Q2, evidence that we are seeing strong momentum across the platform.

With that, we will now open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Finian O'Shea of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Finian O'Shea

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just first one, just a couple of portfolio names to start on ThermaSys. You talked a little bit about it, but there's been a couple of rather deep sequential marks. Is this implicating at all that you're perhaps near a restructuring or is this sort of a real drop off in some fundamental aspect there?

Brian Gerson

Hey, Fin, it's Brian. Just to give a little bit of background on the investment, I think, as Dan mentioned, we invested it in 2012, and stepping back. The company makes heat exchangers which are used to cool fluids in industrial processes and prevent heat damage. So think of a radiator getting [indiscernible] with a heat exchanger. In terms of the dynamics of the capital structure, our sub debt sits behind a large term loan facility that matures in 2019. And the company was unable to refinance this loan despite efforts over the past summer. So, on top of that, performance was also projected to improve in Q3 and Q4, but in fact it's trended down materially really due to some specific operating issues at the company, which has also negatively impacted the company's liquidity.

Clearly restructuring is in the works, the company missed its Q3 interest payment, we put it on non-accrual, and we're actively involved in discussions with the company, its sponsor, and its advisors. So we are in the process of restructuring conversations but it will certainly take some time to play out.

Finian O'Shea

Sure. Thank you. And then, on Global Jet, just a reminder of that businesses is that more of a, is that enterprise value more so on the asset basis or is that on the operating performance of the business, is that, is their line of products slowing because other -- go ahead, sorry.

Dan Pietrzak

It's Dan, and thanks for the question I mean, as -- if you recall that is a really finance company in the business jet space as they do leases and loans secured by the underlying metal. The company performance in many ways has been good, they've grown their book meaningfully, we're very impressed with management there. They have struggled from what I'll call competition in that market. The ROEs, they're able to obtain -- have been driven down, you do that competition, that's put stress on the market as you've seen they are still here, but the credit quality of the book itself

is good, the dynamics around the space themselves are good and we're working kind of heavily with our partners there as well as the company to look to either change the dynamic on the ROE side or change the dynamic on their liability side.

Finian O'Shea

Sure, and then just a small one on the balance sheet, there is a small differed merger cost there. Is that the total approximation for what you expect on the FS side and if -- and otherwise is this something that will hit the income statement next quarter.

Michael Forman

Yes, this is through 930. In terms of what we have so far, we are going through the proxy right now and expect additional cost for that. So what we would expect through nine -- through 1231, would be the additional probably two times that amount 6 million to 7 million.

Finian O'Shea

Okay. Very well. That's all from me guys. Thanks for taking my question. Thanks.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Ryan Lynch of KBW. Your line is now open.

Ryan Lynch

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one, it's really just since the merger in April once KKR really took over for GSO of managing the portfolio FSIC is kind of had two of its worst quarters ever and so I'm just wondering when KKR, when you guys came in and started kind of working through, understanding re-underwriting the investment portfolio, were there some sort of like negative items discovered during that process, or these companies just fundamentally started to underperform, since kind of the recently over the last couple of quarters, because I'm just trying to understand what's really driving the recent credit underperformance just giving the timing of the credit underperformance is really coincides with the timing of the new advisor change. So it just feels like there's something more there than rather than just being a coincidence?

Dan Pietrzak

Yes, thanks for the question. It's Dan Pietrzak. You're right about the timelines and the dates and then we did become actively involved or formerly involved in the portfolio. As of the beginning of April, we are disappointed by some of the performance that we've seen here. I think we've been working very hard across the partnership to be identifying this problem credits, we've got a lot of resources allocated to that, ThermaSys has clearly been a big driver of that, there's that is a position that is probably larger than we would like Q3 positions to be from a concentration perspective, it's probably not in the part of the capital structure where we would like to focus on, especially with a business of that size. And, it had some real challenges over the past few quarters that gets exacerbated with those concentration points and with that part in the capital structure. So, they're, I think we are -- I think clear on what those names are or we are trying to work through to maximize value and maximize recovers.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. And then Michael, you mentioned the merger with the private BDC and I think you said that given the current market conditions you don't think that really makes sense

to do that, this time I know you said going forward, you'll kind of look at make sure it's created for public shareholders position to BDC for success and be in the best interest of all shareholders. I just want to get your thoughts on it. It seems like the only thing that's really changed, you guys have looked at the -- how it potentially emerges and the accretion of the private guys in the past, it seems like the biggest driver of that is just been the client in FSIC stock price. So are there any other really major considerations that you guys are reviewing that's kind of pushing off those mergers or is it mainly driven by advertiser's current stock price.

Michael Forman

Ryan, I think you articulated our view exactly. I think given the performance of the share price for FSIC and CCT, we don't think it's feasible at this time on and we will act going forward with those three principles in mind it needs to be a accretive to the FSIC shareholders, it needs to position the public vehicle for success and it needs to be in the best interest of all shareholders. And that's the lens we will analyze this through going forward and then we wanted to be very clear on this call and with our investors how we will be looking at mergers going forward?

Ryan Lynch

Let me just turn that a little further. Is there a specific stock price that you think that it does make sense to move forward at this FSIC needs to be trading at book value or higher or could a merger potentially take place with the private BDCs points while FSIC is below book value?

Michael Forman

We have not articulated a specific stock price certainly where we're trading today, we're clear that it does not make sense and we're going to wait and see how the market reacts over time and do it at a time where we think it's in the best interest of all the shareholders and that it's accretive to the asset -- to the public vehicles.

Ryan Lynch

Okay, those are all my questions. Thanks for the time today.

Michael Forman

Thanks Ryan.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Terry Ma with Barclays. Your line is no open.

Terry Ma

Hey, good morning. So you guys mentioned you identify the kind of like problem assets. Can you maybe just quantify the dollar amount that you have identified and maybe just talk about a timeline for working all these out?

Dan Pietrzak

Yes, it's Dan Pietrzak. I think, we've been thinking about probably a little bit differently, right because we were focused on the risk management of every line item in the portfolio. Constantly we have, formal portfolio reviews where we review the entire book quarterly, so I think we've spoken about what we see some of the key challenges in the portfolio.

I think you can see some of the key movers over this quarter or say the last several. I think, we feel and in a good position as it relates to our review of the rest of the book everybody in the partnership is very focused on continuing the risk management exercises, so I think more the focus has been on the names that you've seen and the movers you've seen over the past several quarters.

Terry Ma

Okay. And can you maybe just give us a sense of when you are working this out, how much of that is actually under your control?

Dan Pietrzak

Our control being the partnership, our control being KKR…

Terry Ma

And pricing the partnership.

Dan Pietrzak

Yes, I mean obviously it's situational specific we've been pretty darn focus over the past several quarters and really since you have the year plus on building out the strength and bench of the team, really getting prepared for what I would view as an inevitable sort of the downturn in the market, almost specifically we've added, 10 plus professionals focused on portfolio monitoring and work out in governance. So I think when it's a first lien position, we obviously have a lot of that in our control, right? We focused on doing deals that have covenants; those covenants allow us to come to the table. And when we're in that control position, we can exercise a lot of influence. And we've got a deep sense to do that, we've got the resources of the entire firm to do that, like the -- as we mentioned on an example like ThermaSys where we are subordinates and we have left control unless ability to do that. And we have to work with a broader, a broader set of stakeholders to try to get to an outcome.

Terry Ma

Okay. Got it. That's it from me. Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Christopher Testa of National Securities. Your line is now open.

Christopher Testa

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Michael, I appreciate your commentary on the private fund roll ups, some of the feedback we've gotten is kind of been, an overhang is that, if you guys do get to nab words, it's kind of feasible for you to roll up these private funds that it could be a major liquidity event for the private fund shareholders who would then be selling the stock, so why would basically anybody kind of bid you guys to now, kind of looking at it from that lens, is there a potential for you guys to maybe put a moratorium like, we will not seek to do this for three years and put like, kind of a hard timeline on us?

Michael Forman

No, I think we articulated our principles and will be true to those principles. Let's be mindful that in 2014, we listed FSIC, we had the same kind of dynamic and the listing was very favorable. So it is something we've done previously, we are mindful of the overhanging issue and appropriate time in the event that we would go for

with the mergers we will address that in the way that we think is in the best interest of the shareholders.

Christopher Testa

Okay, that's fair. And you are not across roughly 96 million of fair value with investments ranked five at about 123 million. What investment or investments is kind of the difference there with non-accrual but ranked five?

Michael Forman

And obviously the process we run to the risk weighted assets in the process we run for non-accruals is slightly different ones a bit of an accounting standard and I'm kind of digging through our notes here to get specific needs and maybe we'll follow-up with some of the specifics offline but I think we are using investment ratings a bit as a watch those tool and a monitoring tool and could very well, include certain non-income producing or equity positions which wouldn't be relevant to non-accruals.

Christopher Testa

Okay, got it. That's fair and how much in your pre-23 vintages are left that are currently not on non-accrual,

just a rough estimate I know I don't need an exact number?

Michael Forman

Pre-2013.

Christopher Testa

Yes.

Michael Forman

The majority are not a non-accrual. As the majority of what was originated 2013 prior is not on non-accrual. I think it's much better than what presented to the book in 2013 and to the prior, about a third.

Christopher Testa

About a third. Okay got it. And I know you guys said you're prohibited from discussing stock repurchases with the merger pending. With the merger pending, our insiders also prohibited from purchasing stock in the open market?

Michael Forman

That is correct.

Christopher Testa

Okay. Got it. And when I look at ThermaSys, you guys had mentioned in one of the other questions earlier that, that this is something where there is a large term loan in front of you and it's effectively unable to be refinanced and obviously you guys are in the subordinated position. So, I know you marked it from 76 to 48 quarter-over-quarter, the 48% of cost mark that what kind of scenario I guess does that reflects for the restructuring playing out, to the extent you could provide some detail on that.

Michael Forman

Sure. I mean, when we look at the -- when we looked at that mark. I mean, that was really based upon, where we were a quarter. I think, we are looking at it -- at different bar variety of scenarios where the company may require some new capitals that new capital will be put in, that would factor into our valuation though. There could be incremental capital required in the business which could reflect the --- which could impact the future mark. Yes, I think there's a number of ways that I think it play out but we are actively involved in negotiations with the senior lenders, so we have to be careful in terms of what we say in the public call.

Christopher Testa

Understood. All right, those are all my questions. Thanks for your time today.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Casey Alexander of Compass Point. Your line is now open.

Casey Alexander

Hi, good morning. I appreciate your comments regarding merging or not merging in the non-traded at the current valuations. As an alternative to that, does it make any sense to merge up the non-traded and lift them at least for the time being and allow them to establish their own valuation in the market before heading forward with a completely merged entity?

Michael Forman

Thank you for the question Casey. We're exploring all of the options and will be guided by the principles I articulated earlier. We're not in a rush to do anything and we're mindful of our best, so our duties to our shareholders and doing what's best for our investors.

Casey Alexander

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Michael Forman for closing remarks.

Michael Forman

Right. Thank you all for attending this morning. We appreciate the engagement and look forward to our next call.

