IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) CEO Lance Uggla on 2019 Guidance Call Transcript

Eric Boyer - Investor Relations

Lance Uggla - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Hyatt - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Jeffrey Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Manav Patnaik - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Gary Bisbee - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Hamzah Mazari - Macquarie Capital (NYSE:USA) Inc.

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Alex Kramm - UBS

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Drew Kootman - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

Eric Boyer

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the IHS Markit 2019 guidance conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued our 2019 guidance press release and posted supplemental materials to the IHS Markit Investor Relations website.

Our discussion on the quarter are based on non-GAAP measures or adjusted numbers, which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items. IHS Markit believes non-GAAP results are useful in order to enhance understanding of our ongoing operating performance. But they are supplement to and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for GAAP financial information.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and webcast and is the copyrighted property of IHS Markit. Any rebroadcast of this information, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of IHS Markit is prohibited. This conference call, especially the discussion of our outlook, may contain statements about expected future events that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations can be found in IHS Markit's filings with the SEC and on the IHS Markit website. After our prepared remarks, Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO; and Todd Hyatt, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will be available to take your questions.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Lance.

Lance Uggla

Okay. Thank you, Eric. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our 2019 guidance call. Today we are pleased to reaffirm our 2018 guidance, introduce our 2019 guidance, and provide commentary regarding our forward view of the business. To start, just a quick overview of what we have built at IHS Markit and why we are positioned so well to continue to provide long-term consistent returns for our shareholders.

Let me provide three strong reasons why we feel this way. First, we have world-class information assets, coupled with industry expertise that tie into solutions that are used throughout our customers’ value chain from high level strategic decisions to mission-critical products embedded in our customers operational processes.

Second, we are highly diversified across verticals, customers and geographies. We have three scaled verticals where we have leading market positions and deep competitive moats. Our customer base is blue-chip and includes over 80% the Fortune Global 500 and more than 50,000 customers in total with two thirds of our revenue from our top 1,000 customers. We also operate and service customers in geographies all around the world.

Third, we benefit from an attractive financial model with a high level of revenue visibility and stability with 70% being recurring fixed and 15% recurring variable with annual to multiyear contracts and high renewal rates. We have a high level of operating leverage as well as other structural margin levers to drive profit improvement and we have a strong balance sheet and high free cash flow conversion now solidly in the mid-60s.

We have a solid foundation and a resilient business that will perform well across varying business cycles. But I am more excited about how we are building from this strong foundation and better leveraging our world-class information assets deepening our research and insight and utilizing data science led analytics in both our new and existing products to drive revenue growth.

We are still in the early stages, but have already started to see positive contributions and expect the momentum to increase in the years to come. This year we have seen increasing benefits from our revenue synergies as we continue to build sales pipeline and executed against our plan. We are approaching our stated goal of $35 million in run rate synergies and expect continued momentum in 2019.

Long-term financial commitments to investors remain largely the same, but with the organic revenue growth being raised to 5% to 7% including Ipreo on a 12-month basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of at least 100 basis points until we are within a mid-40s range and double-digit adjusted earnings growth and at least $500 million of annual share buybacks supported by our strong free cash flow and capital structure.

In terms of capital allocation for 2019 we will focus on integrating the Ipreo acquisition, deleveraging and resuming our share buyback in the second half. Longer term, we will continue to acquire assets in our scaled verticals.

Now turning to our 2019 business outlook. We have accelerated growth over the past two years and the underlying business fundamentals remain strong which should allow us to maintain organic growth within our longer term organic growth range for 2019. In terms of our segments, we expect transportation organic revenue growth to be in the high single-digits driven by number of levers.

Our used car business which comprises 65% of our auto business will continue to see strength from used car listings, banking, insurance products and the continued investments we have made in accident and service history data which have driven the sustained differentiation of our core vehicle history report business.

In the new car market, we are focused on delivering even more granular, production and technology forecast and analytics in the entire automotive supply chain. Demand is driven by stringent regulatory policies relating to emissions and fuel economy as well as the rapid pace of innovations related to the adoption of autonomous driving technologies and new forms of mobility. As automotiveMastermind continues to grow is dealer footprint will begin to integrate dealer level insights into new applications for OEMs.

Also in transportation, growth from our maritime and trade, and aerospace and defense businesses will accelerate somewhat as we introduce new offerings, leveraging expanded dataset and analytics driven insights to our customers.

Resources organic revenue growth is expected to be in the mid single-digits as our upstream business, which comprises 65% of our overall Resources business, continues to improve. We expect CapEx spending continue to improve in 2019, but for the industry to remain discipline with regards to spending and financial returns.

Within our mid and downstream businesses, which comprised 35% of our Resources, we expect continued strong performance. Within Resources, we will look towards an accelerated amount of product innovation around analytics and digitalization to enhance existing datasets and to create entirely new solutions.

Financial Services organic growth is expected to deliver within our longer-term mid single-digit range. Including Ipreo for 12 months, this would increase the organic growth range from 4% to 6%, to 6% to 8%.

Within information, our pricing and reference data and valuation services businesses continue to attract new customers given our products high quality and broad coverage. Our index franchise is also planning another strong year due to continued geographic expansion and growth in EPS.

Within solutions, our regulatory and compliance businesses will continue to benefit from our investment and products that help our customers, meet regulatory challenges and also reduce operating costs, and we expect another solid year from our loan management and EDM businesses.

Processing is expected to be flat to slightly up year-over-year and finally, we expect Ipreo to deliver low to mid-teens organic growth driven by continued market share gains and product expansion within its capital markets, corporate solutions and private capital markets businesses.

We expect overall CMS growth of low-to-mid single-digits normalized for BPVC with continued improvement across product design, TMT and ECR due to the strong leadership across those businesses. Overall, we expect another strong year in 2019.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Todd.

Todd Hyatt

Thank you, Lance. I will start by reaffirming our 2018 guidance, which we updated on our Q3 earnings call. This guidance calls for revenue look forward to $4.02 billion including organic growth of 6% $30 million revenue benefit from FX and $100 million to $110 million revenue from the Ipreo 4-month stub period.

Adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of our guidance range of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion, including $25 million to $30 million from Ipreo. Margin will be negatively impacted by approximately 30 basis points from FX and 40 basis points from Ipreo. And we expect adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.27.

Now turning to 2019, as Lance said, we expect continued solid revenue delivery in our four operating segments, generally in line with our current growth rates. We expect total revenue of $4.425 billion to $4.500 billion, including $350 million to $370 million full-year Ipreo revenue and $20 million negative FX revenue impact.

Reported organic growth is expected to be in the range of 5% to 6% including Ipreo for the 4-month stub period. Including Ipreo for 12 months would increase total organic growth to 6% to 7%. Ipreo is expected to grow in the low to mid-teens.

Effective December 1, 2018, we were also implementing the new revenue recognition standard. We expect to record a balance sheet adjustment of approximately $50 million on December 1, 2018 related to the implementation of the new standard.

We expect negative $5 million to $10 million revenue and profit impact in 2019 from adoption of the new revenue standard compared to revenue we would have recorded under the old standard. The impact of the new standard is accounted for in our guidance ranges.

In terms of segment performance as Lance discussed we expect continued high single-digit organic revenue growth in our Transportation segment. Mid single-digit organic growth in resources low-to-mid single-digit organic growth and CMS normalize for $8 million revenue contribution from the biennial BPVC and mid single-digit organic growth for financial services, including Ipreo for 12 months would increased financial services organic growth to 6% to 8%.

Moving to the rest of the P&L. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion, including adjusted EBITDA of $115 million from Ipreo. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of a 100 basis points normalize for FX and excluding Ipreo and 80 basis point margin expansion including Ipreo, adjusted EPS of $2.52 to $2.57 which represents adjusted EPS growth of 13% at guidance midpoint.

Relative to other guidance items we expect depreciation expense of $220 million to $225 million, interest expense of $245 million to $250 million. At the end of Q3, 2018 fixed debt as a percent of total debt with 61%. We will continue to term out our capital structure and our targeting fixed rate debt as a percent of total debt of 80% by year-end 2019.

We will manage to this target in part through delivering which will drive an increase in the fixed portion of our capital structure as leverage moves back to our target leverage range. We also expect an adjusted tax rate of 18% to 20% and an estimated GAAP tax rate of 14% to 16% excluding favorable tax benefit from excess equity compensation which will reduce the GAAP tax rate by an additional 5% to 10%.

We expect a fully diluted weighted share count of 410 to 415 million shares. We are targeting $500 million of share buyback which will be backend loaded with minimal impact on 2019 share count. We will also continue to see less forward dilution from outstanding options. At the end of Q3, we had 18 million outstanding options with approximately 90% of options expiring in mid-2020.

We expect GAAP reported stock-based compensation expense of $215 million to $225 million. We are continuing to manage equity grants consistent with prior commitments and expect to grant 1% of outstanding shares are approximately 4 million shares in employee equity awards in 2019.

Finally, we expect cash conversion rate in the mid-60's or more than $1.1 billion a free cash flow. We are well-positioned to deliver to our forward financial commitments. We expect to close out another strong year in 2018 and our 2019 guidance include continued strong revenue growth margin expansion adjusted EPS growth and free cash flow.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Lance.

Lance Uggla

Thank you, Todd. We are exciting 2018 with good momentum as we are executing well and our end markets are healthy. Our 2019 plan includes continue delivery in line with our longer-term financial commitments and investment to drive future forward growth. This investment coupled with the strength and resilience of our business model will allow us to continue to provide long-term consistent returns for our shareholders.

We are now open for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Bill Warmington with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

William Warmington

Good morning, everyone.

Lance Uggla

Hey Bill.

William Warmington

A question for you on the impact of lower oil prices there. Since we last talked, prices are down about 15%. Has there been any change in your outlook for oil prices and has there been any change in tone at clients as we head into the peak renewal season for energy subscriptions?

Lance Uggla

Maybe I'll take that one Todd. So Bill, I think as oil prices moved up, we probably have the same commentary is I would have now is they've adjusted 15% lower. And that is, is that we've got a very diversified resources business. Our upstream business and models that we laid out for our forecasts at the beginning of the year were of energy prices that are lower than where they are now. And we see that post the energy market turmoils, the big energy companies are now operating off of a cost structure that allows them to be profitable at energy prices even lower than where they are now.

So we expect continued steady, but very disciplined approach to CapEx that we expected whether the price was $10 higher than where it is now, or $10 lower. And we expect that discipline to carry on. And that will bode well for our mid single-digits expectation of growth across resources. You should also take note that 35% of our business is mid and downstream.

And there's a lot of very interesting activity going on in and around power, around our position in the chemicals markets, our pricing in new assets built around opus extending into coal and chemicals. And we really do have a really well diversified business that will support our mid single-digit organic growth targets as we look forward. Next question?

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Meuler with Baird. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Meuler

Yes. Thank you. The transportation business, it's been great for awhile and I know it's been running above the long-term framework in the 2019 outlook essentially contemplate growing within the long-term framework, but just wanted to ask, it does imply some deceleration and that is despite I guess, some expected acceleration in the maritime and trade and aerospace and defense businesses.

And you're also layering on a full-year of automotive Mastermind organics. So just any call outs on kind of the core auto business, anything, I can think of some factors like a just SAAR, maybe plateauing, or tariffs, consumer credit, recall comps, but just would love your perspective on anything worth calling out there? Thank you.

Lance Uggla

Yes. Well, I think what we've been trying to say over the past couple of years, similar in our resources business, we see the ultimate crude price is having some impact, but limited across our whole business because of our diversification. When we shift into transportation, we feel that a similar strength in diversification across our automotive franchise, enhanced by Mastermind’s are transportation, broader transportation with maritime and AD&S and the impact of more advanced analytics on our content.

So we feel well diversified and we feel confident in our call out last year and going forward into this year of high single-digits. And what Todd and I really want our shareholders to feel comfort with is that when you call out high single-digits at 7 to 9, don't expect a lot of noise out of us if we hit a 10, but also don't get a – expect a lot of noise out of us if we're at 7, because our view is we have a very diversified business with a lot of good moving pieces that operate well across all business cycles.

So we like building audiences and building audiences for marketing campaigns. We like building audiences for recall. We have a leading vehicle history reporting business that's leveraging into banking and insurance. We have a business that looks at regulatory emissions outputs and that's a concern in this world of climate interest that the dealers need to comply to and we're helping them do that.

And we also have a business that helps our OEMs and suppliers forecast, many of these pieces, used cars versus new cars all offset each other in a diversified way. And what – I think Todd and I really want our shareholders to know is when we give you a range, if we deliver it, the bottom end of the range will be as smiling as hard as we are at the top end of the range, because this Company performs well in the ranges that we're guiding you to, and that that I think gives us a defensive, a strong position. Next question?

Our next question comes from Manav Patnaik with Barclays. Your line is open.

Manav Patnaik

Thank you. Good morning. Maybe just ask in a little different way, you've mentioned new products and innovation and share gains and so forth a couple of times when you went by segment. So if you kind of broke it down overall, is there a way to think about how much of your growth assumed? It’s assumed by, I guess I would call it self help, was this macro? Was this pricing just to see where the variables could be?

Lance Uggla

I think we always – and Todd can add to this after me. We always talk about going after at least inflation in our recurring revenue businesses. But we also look to innovate and build new revenue streams. I think one of the things about an information company is that you've got a deep-moated base of the underlying content that you're selling.

The innovation doesn't come in that content. The innovation comes in how you leverage that content with technology, or build bigger research or insights into the dataset and sell subscriptions in commentary, using our content to provide into non-recurring consulting streams.

Leveraging our content into data analytics to make it a more predictive or scenario based. And I think that for us, innovation will be constantly freshening our content set through its maturity cycle to maintain a growth level that represents what we should expect to extract from the markets that we're in.

And I think our teams do an excellent job of making sure that there's enough investment to support our growth parameters. And yes, sometimes we'll be at the lower end because of the market cycles are slightly offsetting or two, we may find ourselves with a new product that's fueling our growth to the upper end.

But we do know one thing, if we continue to invest consistently, we will support potential growth towards the higher end of the range and if we didn't invest, we should expect to be a more price driven and towards the lower end. So we're very focused on getting that balance right. And I think we're doing a great job. I don't know, Todd, do you want to add with respect to our use of price and where you feel that's coming in across the $4 billion of revenues?

Todd Hyatt

Yes, I mean it will always vary on segment and market condition. But we targeted as you said, Lance. We target inflationary price. So you would be a two if we're adding substantial value to products, then that can push up as high as the 4% range. And that's certainly built into the numbers.

As you said Lance, we're also continuing to invest and drive forward growth in some new products and analytic offerings and to me that becomes continues to be the forward story of the Company. Our ability to take existing datasets and market positions and expand those into new products and we will see some new product launches in 2019.

We'll continue to see in automotive the one-time the lifetime strategy being executed within CARFAX, we've talked about in Mastermind, the Conquest product offering. So we'll continue to see new products being brought to market and those will continue to drive forward growth.

Lance Uggla

Thanks Todd. Next question.

Our next question comes from Gary Bisbee with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Gary Bisbee

Hey, guys. Good morning. Lance, since the merger, you've talked a lot about investing in analytics and innovation. And I guess I just wanted, at a high level, to think about what that does for the Company over time. When we look at other information services companies, we've seen a lot of examples of innovation, new decisioning tools, et cetera, helping drive newer end markets or newer segments of the market to find that data valuable.

We've seen others where it drives the data use into other roles at an existing customer and drive cross-sell that way. And then there's other cases where it's just sort of supporting the existing user that's demanding improvement. Can you help us think about, over time, what your efforts on innovation are likely to deliver to the Company? Thank you.

Lance Uggla

Right. Thanks Gary. So if you look back eight quarters or 10 quarters ago when we decided to put the companies together. We talked about investing in people, technology, product and customers, and to fuel investments in those areas to help fuel our long-term growth to the upper end of our range. And we started off with the zero to two ranges, we moved it to two to four, we moved into four to six and in each period, we operated at the upper end of our range.

Next year, we've taken the four to six and talked about a pickup about 1% for Ipreo, we feel really good that our investments are adding confidence to our growth outlook. You talked about three potential areas where those investments have stickiness or impact. And the first one is when you've got motive content, keep it fresh, keep it interesting and make sure it's delivered the best way possible today's many customers around the world that you can deliver to. Number one.

So if that's all we did, I feel we can sit in our range and operate on a forward basis with some price and some customer growth and continued interest in our products. This is a accompany that incremental revenue accrete set a good margin allowing us to give 100 basis points with some cost management and org design, but also to invest. And what we've said, we need to invest in people. So we need more data scientists and more analytics.

So we've got a forum group, lots of new product development going on that incrementally add to the business is, and that would be in your category two, which is new product vitality of existing products, but also vitality for the firm in new products for new uses.

And those are two of solid areas that we need to invest in. When you invest in vitality of new products, you create new growth shoots and those new growth shoots can add up to incremental organic growth, allowing us to move to the top of our range. And I think what we want to have, we want to continue to confidence in the numbers we say are the numbers we're going to do.

And that we're going to continue to invest so that through many cycles we've got a diversified revenue stream that will support us towards the higher end of our range. And alls I can say is I feel we're operating in a very well organized excited company that's focused on running what we do really well, but incrementally investing in those four key areas to support consistent growth towards the upper end of our range.

And that's what we're doing, it's a bit of a religion now and the company, and like I say this is the company that it's diversified, it's multi-industry, it's molded and it's got a really deep customer base that uses us in critical ways that make us very sticky. So yes, more innovation you should expect from us. But our goal is to do the numbers we say we're going to do and do it consistently and make sure that we fit into that defensive part of that portfolio of companies that consistently deliver. Next question?

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Steinerman with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Andrew Steinerman

Hi Lance. In the resources area you mentioned new product developments and analytics and visualization, at least in the upstream market, is it fair to say that your product set today is mostly data subscriptions and resources subscriptions, which analytics products should be watching and kind of new products from resources that could move the needle?

Lance Uggla

Well, I think to data science led initiatives that I'm very proud of post merger, one is working across our maritime and trade and our commodities team to track commodities at sea. This is a very exciting project. It's one that's interesting to our aerospace and defense customers, who want to track energy flows at sea. It's very interesting to traders who may want to look at forward supply and movement of energy at sea.

It maybe also very helpful for somebody looking at supply in various regions in more of a real time basis. This isn't just taken, this is taking our energy insights coupled with our presence in maritime, coupled with our satellite visualization of energy storage, measuring the floating rooftops and the amount of supply that stored in any particular country.

It's adding other forms of satellite visualization to non-transponder tracked supply. And that makes it really exciting because what you're doing is you're taking old moated content that's very valuable that we provide a forecast on and other people used within their own analytics teams. But what we're doing is adding real data science to that where you marry both quantitative and qualitative data to provide a more interesting insight. So that'd be one.

The second one I'd be very proud of is our – taking our vantage product, which is our equivalent to the GEMs product of our competitor in adding high-speed fast data analytics for scenario analysis of underlying assets. And I think that's a real competitive edge which fuels our growth and our software assets that are fed by, as you describe it, the content of our upstream businesses.

So those are just two, I could add ones in solar tech, bringing our TMT business together with our technology, our renewables team, and looking at asset valuations and asset productivity in the renewable space. I could look at the work we're doing on taking our knowledge from our position in the power markets, combining them across into automotive in our reinventing the wheel studies.

So that's the transformation of this company, Andrew. It's taken our content, adding value to it, adding insights, that whole thing we call the new intelligence we're laying out across our businesses. And so I think that bodes well for long-term, 1% or 2% of our total organic growth. So if you're going to do 5%, 7%, I hope that one day we'll actually show you the vitality and say, ah, one out of five was brand new in the last two years, two out of five was brand new in the last three years.

I'd love to give you that information. And it's something that as a leadership team, we're very focused on to support, to be able to support the good questions you analysts are asking us. But what I can tell you is that's the transformation of IHS Markit. That's what we described as the new intelligence. And that's what we're focused on looking forward to drive us to the upper end of arranges.

I really think that's what's great about this Company? It can deliver 100 basis points of margin improvement at the lower end of the ranges and therefore can deliver double-digit earnings growth in a conservative way. Anything above that to me is upside and there's not a lot of padding on backs around here. It's something that we hope in as many situations as possible. We can be at the upper end of the range. But we run the Company to operate well at the lower end of our range to protect us from any missteps. Next question?

Thank you. It comes from Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie. Your line is open.

Hamzah Mazari

Good morning. My question is on Ipreo. It seems like that business has ramped up from a growth perspective relative to sort of the 10% range when you first announced the deal. So just any color on the ramp you're seeing sustainability of that ramp and just an upgrade on Ipreo synergies as you look into 2019 and beyond? Thank you.

Lance Uggla

Okay. Todd, let's you and I take this in two parts. I'll start and you can add some of the deep dive on the financials. But I'll tell you what I feel really good about, great growth potential into the alternatives. The same reason we said number one reason, we love the Company when we acquired it and was its positioning alternatives, multi-trillion dollar asset class with great growth, lack of transparency, needs tools, needs products.

We're the trusted partner in the financial markets that people want to work with to benchmark things, to value things, to provide pricing insights, back office accounting compliance, that's what we're known for. We've done it in the leverage loan market, credit, derivative market. We're doing it in the alternative space. So that growth profile definitely is, one of the most exciting.

Doing the new issue book building, its monies, its loans, its equities, it's investment grade bonds and high yield, and that’s a varied – that has mostly all of that is subscriptions, except for the equity component, which is about 10% of the overall revenues of Ipreo, which is more volume based.

So it's a small bit of volume based activity of which gives some variability across our range, but the diversification across municipals to equities or investment grade to non-investment grade or loans versus other public instruments, I feel we're very well positioned.

And then our investor access product is clearly the best one in the marketplace. And so we've got market share to take there. So when I look across the business, I feel great that we acquired it. I feel great about the forward prospects and if we can hit the higher end of the range on Ipreo, clearly there's a room on the EBITDA side to deliver some additional margin.

Todd, do you want to add to it? I know you just did a big deep dive, so you may have some extras to add?

Todd Hyatt

Yes, thanks Lance. So, as Lance said, if we get to the upper end of the revenue, I think we do have some upside opportunity at the profit. Things that will push us to the upper end or really the take on some of the new initiatives, we have a significant belief in the new private capital markets, tools that are being brought to market and an investor access and you always have to look at how quickly those things are going to take up in the marketplace.

But there's been substantial investment made with an Ipreo relative to those products. And they do provide as you said, the Hamzah, an ability to drive outsized growth in the year. When we look at the base business, business is performing well. Certainly the corporate investor services continues to be a very good grower and in a very good competitive position.

As Lance said, private capital markets, a very high growth business. And in terms of the capital markets businesses, we have a good level of confidence in the baseline level of performance. A little bit of variability there, but I think we have built a plan that is prudent that we can deliver against.

As far as the synergy opportunities, I will say the teams have made a lot of progress. We have five very specific synergies between our financial – legacy financial service business and Ipreo and we will be launching several of those initiatives in the first part of the year. So we feel very good about the business and the fit within the broader financial services portfolio.

Lance Uggla

Next question.

It comes from George Tong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

George Tong

Hi, thanks. Good morning. I just wanted to follow-up on Ipreo. I believe the guided to 2019 revenue of $370 million on your 2Q earnings call and that now has been updated to a range of $350 to $370. You just walked through what could push you to the upper end of the range. Could you discuss what factors may cause Ipreo revenue to come in at the lower what could push you to the upper end of the range? Could you discuss what factors may cause Ipreo revenue to come in at the lower end of the range?

Todd Hyatt

When you look at Ipreo in the capital markets area, if we look across asset classes, the fixed income, the bonds, loans, those are our very much ratable recurring subscription businesses. So there's not a lot of variability in those businesses. The municipal asset category, there is a bit of variability, but there's also a baseline level of performance. So that number can move several million dollars.

And then on the highest level of variability is within equities. It's a product line that's in the $30 million range and it's not a – it is a transactional business. So we built a plan that we think is appropriate given the market conditions, certainly in a strong market that number can move up in a weaker market. We feel very well protected in the downside scenario.

Lance Uggla

Thanks Todd. Next question.

Our next question comes from Alex Kramm with UBS. Your line is open.

Alex Kramm

Hey, good morning, everyone. I want to come back to the first question that was asked, but broadened out to the business and I think you just mentioned a little bit on Ipreo, but Lance at the beginning you said that your business very diversified across segments and customers and regions. So I think that probably gives you a little bit of a unique insight what's going on?

And if you look at October, capital markets are pretty rough and then also geopolitical uncertainty. So as you sit here today and look back and talk to clients and the salesforce, like what areas would you point – point to where maybe there's a little bit more caution in end markets and if so has this at all impact that the way you have budgeted or change the guidance today. I know it's very near-term, but clearly October was a big month?

Lance Uggla

Yes. I guess what - how I look at the whole business with the teams and have a lot of confidence in the summary of each of these forms of guidance. We talked about financial markets says 4% to 6% and we felt that that was a level that we could consistently operate to. This year we actually operated above 6% and I don't think you heard a lot out of us.

But when we added Ipreo, we said you can add a couple points to that. And I feel our financial markets business, as we look forward 6% to 8% we have the assets that can consistently deliver into the 6% to 8%. We’re not a rating agencies, we don't have a single point of failure around issuance. We're not a pure index company and worry about ETF flows coming off. We do a lot of things that are really sticky that far in the mechanisms of our customers.

We also provide solutions that help them reduce costs. And whenever you get a pullback in the market place, you see an acceleration of solutions, you'd think back to post away when we had double-digit, revenues and solutions. This is being driven by – demand by market participants to lessen their costs through shared services. We're that trusted partner. So no matter what scenario I look at, I like financial services at 6% to 8%. And honestly my view is if you feel geo political sensitivities, if you feel markets are going to slow down, if you feel there's going to be less issuance, then circle the 6% and don't talk about anything else. Just focus on 6% because 6% works just fine.

If you go to energy – let's go to transportation next. We've had a great year – a great run of years in automotive, aerospace and defense and maritime and trade probably slightly under invested in terms of the vitality of embracing two industries that need to use more math and scenarios versus pure content. And I think that's really important.

Automotive, we've talked about the six areas we are in; used car sales versus new cars; vehicle histories versus banking insurance products; retention, expanding into Conquest; Audience-building to OEMs, suppliers and dealers to do a multitude of things. And you have to sell cars and use the incentives, use the information and data science in whatever market environment you're in.

So again, when I look at that combined three businesses within transportation, I say high single-digits. That's 7%, 8%, 9%. Again, you can circle 7% and forget about 8% and 9%. And we still feel we can deliver the 100 basis points margin because our organizational design and our global footprint and our use of technology, our use of our better cost-of-living locations, gives us the ability to continue to drive margin. And we think we've got four or five years of focusing on that 100 basis points a year. And at the lower end, we can deliver that.

Energy, we haven't rushed ourselves up in terms of pushing up our forecast. We’re at low-to-mid, now we’re at mid single-digits. Our ACV is moving up. We should end the year solidly into the mid single-digit ACV growth. And that always lags a bit. But again, it's diversified. You've got some high – mid-to-high single digits in the downstream. You've got improving fundamentals around the upstream. You got a good energy price, but again you could put a lower part of the mid at 4% and circle that up. And then you get to CMS where we've been investing in our leadership, reinvigorating the businesses, we said low single-digits, this year we're saying low-to-mid, if you still want to leave it at low at 3%, leave it at 3%.

So when I look at that, I go at the base level of this company. You've got a defensive plan that can deliver your 5% and 100 basis points in double-digit earnings. I don't think we have to offer much more than that except to know that we're consistently going to deliver there and do everything we can to push ourselves to the upper end of the range and give confidence that we can do that consistently. So that's the formula.

And there's no – I never apologized with the teams over whether they hit the bottom end of the top end of the range. What I want them to do is to run their businesses really well, expand margin, work together to deliver the earnings growth at double-digits, provide capital and cash flow to buyback stock, invest, do acquisitions within our verticals.

And if we keep doing that, this is a great company forever. If we fray off of that and try to drive for home runs or things out of the park, you end up with a different result. And that's not going to happen. Like if anything – one thing that Todd and I have bound together on is making sure we have a disciplined financial framework and we don't go off-pieced. So that's my view on that. So what, if we come in at 5% next year, I'll be pleased, if we come in at 7% I’ll also be pleased, but we will do 100 basis points of margin, whether we're at the bottom or the top of that. And of course at the top it's easier. Next question.

Our next question comes from Toni Kaplan with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Toni Kaplan

Hi, good morning.

Lance Uggla

Hi, Toni.

Toni Kaplan

So in the outlook, you’re assuming 5% to 6% reported organic that does compare to 6% in 2018. So I guess the Delta seems to be transportation, just given that it sounds like you're very confident and sort of resources processing within financial and CMS.

And so just to sort of go back to transportation for one second, I know we've talked about a little bit on this call, but what do you see as sort of the most vulnerable parts of transportation or what did really well in 2018 that's sort of not expected to continue in 2019? Thanks again for taking the time.

Lance Uggla

Right, yes. Transportation, you really have to divide it up. And so, if you wrote down on your page AD&S, maritime and trade, and then under autos, you build it into the whole digital marketing audience building Polk, as a bucket you build in forecasting, you look at a mission, you look at vehicle history reporting and all the used car sales businesses.

I think when you take that across, you've seen AD&S and maritime as businesses that were flat to negative when we merged the companies. So yes, we're getting some growth there now and that's a nicely supportive.

We have a much bigger autos business than we had a year before the merger, at the merger and we do now. But we got some really strong growth engines by leveraging our existing assets into new. So if you just take a vehicle history reporting, leveraging that into used car sales and that's a big market place with lots upside.

If you look at our – taking of our vehicle history reporting, knowledge of the car valuation, leveraging that into banking, and insurance, that's been good. We've spent 10 years collecting registration data in Europe and we haven't even done anything with it yet, but we've got hundreds of millions of registration records now.

This is how you build real long-term businesses by focusing on where you're going, not worrying about every little increment within each quarter, but rather looking at where you're going and where that growth is coming from.

And to tell you the truth, Toni, I don't look at or talk to my teams about SAARs. I know that might be a question from an analyst. They might want to talk about new car sales are coming off. Great, they're coming off.

Used car sales are an offset to that, regulations and emissions and offset, digital marketing, new car sales coming off. Do you mark it less if you're an OEM or do you try to mark it more because you need to sell more – you might need to sell less cars or you might sell less cars, but you need to spend more to sell them.

So I look at it and the transformation to digital marketing. So these are a bunch off and then take recalls. Recall next year could be half of what it is this year. I don’t have the forecast of that.

So therefore I look at it and I go high single-digits for transportation. But I think for you and I've watched how you forecast our Company, take all the low ends of all our divisions and put them in your model and it's still a damn good company. So that's how I look at it.

I think it's a very well diversified, well organized company that each of the divisions has many things that are moving, that can move in opposite directions. All moved together in a real amazing environment. All have moated content. All that content can be leveraged into new products.

And what we created a framework now to invest in our future. I think we're doing a great job on that. And I don't have a crystal ball to tell you that digital marketing is up 1%, forecasting used car sales up. It's a real mix of solid businesses that can support a high single-digit growth as we look forward. We've got a great mix of assets and great people running. Next question?

Our next question comes from Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Drew Kootman

Hi, this is Drew coming on for Joe. I was wondering which segments are driving the growth and indexing and how much that strength is coming from fixed income indexing?

Lance Uggla

Yes, so we are the world’s – ourselves and Bloomberg, a world-leading providers to fixed income indices. So our growth comes from either bespokes, which can include a lot of the structured products. I put loans and leverage loan indices into fixed income. But really when you think about fixed income index players with more than 120 Bloomberg and everybody else is tiny after that.

You think of our so – we provide a lot of our growth from that and where the growth has really started to shift is that – it's two things, one, banks outsourcing their products and management under new regulations that drove them to want to separate the trading of indices from the ownership and pricing of them. So that drove not just us, but the industry to higher growth.

The second thing is geographic. So recently we launched with China bond, the first real properly priced China Bond Index. It's the IHS Markit, iBoxx, China Bond Index. It's taking the domestic China Bond Market and creating transparency and tools to build ETFs against and that can be a long-term great growth engine were first out there with the best product and the partner that's actually within a country.

A lot of the bespoke into – being an index calculator is become a business that's a quite interesting. Again, it's driven by regulation and separation of index pricing from creating. And then, yes, I think that's probably about it. It's we're diversified global fixed income index player. There are - we have a big component of licensing and then we have some variability on top for the ETFs.

We've only seen mainly growth since we've started that business, but we all know that there's going to be some cyclicality in that that piece of the ETF market. And yes, we'll, we'll get a little bit of variability.

But for us it's, we're not a pure, we're not MSCI of FTSE or S&P that have these huge equity index franchise where what they do is indices were a focused index provider where – whatever it is 15% of our financial markets revenue is focused on indices and index growth. We're expected another strong year. So our forecast would say double-digit income indices, because of the expansion globally. Next question?

