American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) CEO Lynn Bourdon on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 8, 2018

Executives

Mark Schuck - Director of Investor Relations

Lynn Bourdon - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Kalamaras - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Mark Schuck

Mark Schuck

Thank you, Debbie. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the third quarter 2018 earnings call for American Midstream Partners. This morning, we issued our press release, outlining our second quarter results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's Web site at americanmidstream.com. In addition, a replay of this call will be archived on the Partnership's Web site for a limited time.

Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in this press release. This same language applies to statements made in today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information, as well as forward-looking statements, which are only accurate as of today, November 8, 2018. American Midstream Partners expressly disclaims any obligation to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today’s date, except as required by applicable law. For a complete list of risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to the Partnership’s periodic filings with the SEC.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today’s call. Please refer to the table in our earnings release and presentation, both posted in the Investor Relations section of our Web site to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today’s call to their corresponding GAAP measures.

Finally, as previously announced on September 28, 2018, and affiliates of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund V, proposed to acquire all outstanding publicly held units of American Midstream Partners, it does not already own. The Conflicts Committee, which is comprised of the independent directors of the Board of Directors of American Midstream's General Partner is currently evaluating this proposal. Management will be unable to comment on this proposal or the evaluation process during today’s call.

In view of this ongoing process, following today’s call, we will not open the line for questions. Leading the call today will be Lynn Bourdon, President and Chief Executive Officer followed by Eric T. Kalamaras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lynn and Eric will discuss operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Bourdon.

Lynn Bourdon

Thank you, Mark. We appreciate everyone joining us on the call this morning. Today, we will discuss our third quarter 2018 results, including the continued execution and improving performance of our core businesses. We continue to see producer activity, either increasing or remaining elevated across our gathering and processing business, as a result of the continued strength in commodity prices and downstream demand.

The high activity level in other regions also has benefited our liquids fractionation and marketing business with rail and truck volumes both higher than in 2017. Our anchor producer in Eagle Ford Lavaca system continues to run an active multi rig drilling program, and has brought online over 40 new wells during the first nine months of 2018 and we anticipate the total for the year to be approximately 55.

The results of this drilling program has driven a 30% increase in throughput volumes on our system from third quarter of 2017 and 7% increase from the second quarter. We have invested approximately $8 million in the third quarter to increase compression and system capabilities, benefiting both AMID and our customer. Our East Texas and Permian Basin gas gathering and processing systems are also experiencing increased producer activity and around our footprint, as well as continued strong truck and rail volumes into our East Texas fractionation facility.

This overall activity has driven NGL production volumes on these assets higher by 18% from the third quarter of 2017, and up 11% from last quarter alone. Our East Texas fractionator is running near full capacity and this business is benefiting from a tight Mont Belvieu fractionation market as imported volumes remain steady and fees are up. NGL volumes at our East Texas facility have increased by 12% from 2017 and 6% from the second quarter.

The continued strength and producer activity across our core gathering and processing systems through 2018 to drive exit rate volume growth of approximately 15% to 20% over 2017. As a result, we intend on investing approximately $15 million towards additional compression and well connects across these systems in the fourth quarter and into 2019 to continue expanding our customer reach and capabilities. In addition, with demand for gas processing and Y-grade fractionation services increasing and downstream markets seeking additional supply, we are currently evaluating multiple opportunities to further expand our East Texas fractionator and Permian Basin system.

For liquid segment, including our Permian and Bakken cruel oil gathering and associated trucking business, is also benefiting from favorable market fundamentals and continued strong producer activity. Our liquids pipeline joint ventures have also continued their strong performance, driven by the Cayenne pipeline, which began flowing in January of this year. In total, volumes across this segment have jumped over 27% year-over-year. Our trucking business is running at 100% utilization, and we continue to move barrels from West Texas down to South Texas as a basis. And product differential spreads remain economic to make these moves. We expect this condition to remain until new pipeline takeaway capacity starts up late in 2019 or early 2020.

We have also benefited from increased activity in and around our Bakken system where volumes have doubled since last quarter as our anchor producer has started an active drilling program with plans to add an additional drilling rig in 2019. We anticipate this additional rig and increased activity to nearly double volumes once again across this system over the next 12 months. Truck volumes also continue to remain steady due to the growth in the rigs operating in the surrounding area.

We will continue to invest in extensions and improvements on our systems that will further expand our reach and capacity to take on new production in the backhalf of 2018 and into 2019 with capital commitments of approximately $8 million for the remainder of 2018 and early 2019.

In the third quarter, our Southeast Natural Gas transportation assets performed very well with quarterly throughput of over 675 million cubic foot a day. This is an 11% increase over prior quarter and over 70% increase year-over-year, driven primarily by the addition of the Trans-Union Pipeline System late last year. We remain encouraged by the strong industrial demands throughout this region, which enable us to secure a new long term fixed fee contract on our assets during the quarter, representing approximately 30 million cubic foot a day. This further exemplifies our team's ability to expand our market reach and deliveries to our customers, while securing long term fixed fee agreements.

We have identified additional growth opportunities to expand our customer base and we anticipate deploying approximately $8 million in this segment through the remainder of 2018 and early 2019. Our offshore segment has also continued to deliver strong results with third quarter throughput volumes on consolidated assets of 512 million cubic foot a day, up over 23% year-over-year.

Delta House production volumes averaged approximately 90 million barrels equivalent a day for the quarter. This volume is lower previous projections due to delays from third party wells we had expected would have been brought on by our subsea producers during the first part of the quarter. We had anticipated being by close to full capacity by mid-August, but completion delays on several wells, operational shutdowns and the platform from additional well tie-ins and weather related downtime, are pushing our anticipation of been a full capacity back to mid-fourth quarter.

The increase back to full operating capacity due to four additional new wells planned to be connected in the Delta House in the fourth quarter, one of which has already been connected and the production has been increasing as we see. These additional new wells and the rework of an existing well should have current production running at full utilization close to 135 million barrels a day equivalent oil by the end of the year. Overall, our offshore systems experienced some volume impacts from the hurricane Michael that occurred in October. Our assets experienced no damage and we saw a typical and temporary reduction in throughput volumes.

I would like to applaud our team on their efforts in handling this event efficiently and most importantly safely with limited impact to our business. As we announced on August 23rd, we have entered into an agreement with enterprise products that gives AMID an option to purchase 25% interest in the Pascagoula Gas Processing plant. As part of this project, we are in the process of making certain enhancements to our High Point gas gathering and transmission system, which will enable us to flow increased volumes across VK 817 in the Destin pipeline and ultimately this gas that we process in the Pascagoula processing plant.

We anticipate construction and commercial operation to occur by the end of the fourth quarter, at which time, all of the high point gas will be directed to the Dastan pipeline. We anticipate executing the purchase option at some point soon after full start up and commissioning of the new system. Overall, we are pleased with the third quarter operating results as we continue to focus on executing and operating our assets effectively and efficiently, while simultaneously simplifying the business and strengthening the core cost through the Partnership.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Eric to discuss our financial performance.

Eric Kalamaras

Thank you, Lynn and good morning. For the third quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $35.2 million, a 17% decrease over the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin was $74.5 million, a 17% increase over last year and distributable cash flows of $4.5 million compared to $22 million last quarter. The decrease is primarily from increased preferred distributions and higher overall interest expense. On October 25th, we announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.103 per common unit or $0.4125 annually. The cash distribution will be paid on November 14th to unitholders of record as of November 6th.

For the third quarter, we had good operating results with offshore gross margin of $38.8 million, an increase of 32% compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition and consolidation of Main Pass Oil Gathering and Panther Operating during the third quarter of 2017 and higher throughput volumes on High Point Gas gathering due to maintenance of third-party systems.

Cash distributions to the Partnership from its JV interest in offshore segment for the third quarter were $16.7 million, an 8% decrease compared with the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily result of lower production at Delta House due to operational downtime needed to repair or plan additional well tie-backs, which are scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Gas gathering and processing gross margin was $15.4 million for the third quarter, an increase of 21% compared to the same period 2017. The increase reflected additional NGL revenue from our East Texas and Permian assets attributable to higher prices, new marketing contract and overall continued producer development activity. In the third quarter, our anchor producer in Eagle Ford brought on line 10 new wells with plans to bring an additional 10 to 15 wells online through the remainder of 2018 from a three rig development program. The Partnership anticipates further growth across our entire gas gathering and processing services segment. As we move into 2019 as producer activity is increasing and as we work to reduce our commercial growth opportunities. Liquids pipeline's gross margin was $9.4 million for the third quarter, an increase of 20% compared with the same period in 2017.

Overall, the Partnership's liquid pipeline segment has benefited from increased activity associated with continued strength in commodity prices. While we remain encouraged with the overall activity levels around our assets, we have not yet experienced the growth in our Permian Basin, Silver Dollar pipeline that we had projected. We continue to evaluate additional capital projects that will support our volumes and expect to see improvement as we move through 2019. Third quarter cash distributions to the partnership from its JV interest and liquids pipelines were $3 billion, a 48% increase compared with the same period last year. Increase in cash distributions was primarily due to tie-in pipeline, which commenced deliveries in 2018 and is currently running at full capacity.

As a result of recent deepwater wells coming online and the continued increase in overall drilling activity, Partnership anticipates continued volume growth across its liquid pipeline segment. Natural gas transportation gross margin was $7 million for the third quarter, an increase of 32% compared with the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Trans-Union pipeline in November of 2017. That further strengthened our growing Southeast gas transmission assets along with new marketing transactions.

We are working on organic growth opportunities, as well as executing additional the long-term fixed fee contracts across these assets, which we believe will drive additional stable cash flow. Gross margin from our Terminalling segment was $3.8 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 55% compared with the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of our marine products terminals on August 1st for approximately $210 million and reduced market rates for storage and utilization at Cushing, partially offset by an increase in throughput volumes at our North Texas Caddo Mills terminal as a result of facility enhancements.

Direct operating expenses for the quarter were $20.4 million, down 1% compared with same period last year. Corporate expenses for the third quarter were $22.9 million compared to $27.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, a 12% decrease from the prior year. Interest expense for the second quarter or third quarter, excluding gains and losses from interest rate derivatives, totaled $22.3 million compared to $17.8 million last year. The higher interest expense is a result of the $125 million add-on to our existing 8.5% senior unsecured notes, which was done in December of 2017 along with overall higher revolver balances and interest rates.

As of September 30, 2018, Partnership had $550 million in interest rate swaps and average rate of LIBOR plus 130 basis points extending through 2022. The swaps had a positive cash mark-to-market value to the Partnership at September 30th of approximately $18.5 million. For the quarter, non-acquisition capital expenditures totaled approximately $17 million, including approximately $30 million for maintenance capital.

The majority of this capital is spending on expanding our customer reach and upgrading system capabilities across our core operating segments in Permian, Eagle Ford and Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In July, we announced our revised capital allocation strategy, which was focused on executing Partnership's plan through a self funding model, while strengthening the Partnership's financial posture. In concert with this strategy, we have identified approximately $350 million to $400 million of additional high-value non-core assets and have actively begun marketing the majority of these identified assets.

This asset -- expanded asset sale program will include assets that are geographically first oil to our core asset base or could offer greater strategic value to our parties. As a reminder, we began actively remarketing to refine products from those in August due to the original process being delayed by federal regulatory approval. Proceeds from these combined asset sales will go towards de-leveraging the balance sheet to a target leverage ratio near 4 times of the well.

We continue to make progress in the debt reduction and self funding strategy, and expect meaningful deleveraging to our balance sheet during the first half of 2019 and beyond. As we will reduce our debt levels, we will look further optimize our balance sheet, which may include a renew ore extension at our existing credit facility. Until we have greater clarity regarding the buyout of our play, we have purposefully delayed maturity extensions at other balance sheet modifications but expect to make any necessary adjustments over the coming months. At September 30th, we had total debt of approximately $1.1 billion inclusive of $600 million drawn under our senior secured revolving credit facility, more than $25 million outstanding under our 6.5% senior unsecured notes and $89 million in non-recourse senior secured notes. The Partnership also ended the quarter with approximately $61 million in available borrowings under our revolving credit facility and total leverage of approximately 5.6 times.

And with that, I will now turn the call back over to Lynn.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks Eric. In summary, our business continued to see market improvement from a sustained resurgence from producer activity and steady demand, supported by the strong U.S. and global economies. The investments we have made internally and within our systems are demonstrating solid returns and we will continue with those as we move forward. Our commercial and operations team continue to execute on our growth and efficiency objectives as noted in our performance this quarter and we expect to see this continue going forward. Our capital allocation strategy is also on track and we expect to see the benefits of non-core asset sales as we experienced the redeployment of that capital to reduce debt and fund accretive growth as we get into 2019.

Before we wrap up the call, I want to thank all of our hard working employees for their focus and dedication to the success of American Midstream. Your tireless commitment does not go unnoticed and again I thank you. I will also remind everyone on the call that if you have any questions from today's call to contact Mark Schuck by email or by Phone, and he'll be happy to answer any questions you have.

With that, I would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call this morning.

Operator

The conference has now concluded.

