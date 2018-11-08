Windstream Holdings (WIN) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) Q3 2018 Earnings Call November 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris C. King - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. My name is Lisa and I'll be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Windstream's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Chris C. King - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you and good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Windstream's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Gunderman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. To accompany today's call, we have posted the presentation slides, earnings release and supplemental schedule on our Investor Relations website.

Today's discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Tony Thomas.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Windstream delivered a strong third quarter, highlighting the progress of our transformation of the company. Beginning on slide 4, you can see that we delivered $496 million in adjusted OIBDAR. That's our third consecutive quarter with year-over-year increases. Our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin of 34.9% was up 220 basis points year-over-year, as our interconnection expense reductions, cost optimization and synergy plans remain on schedule.

For the second consecutive quarter, we recorded consumer broadband growth, growing by 8,400 subscribers. This result was once again driven by both stronger sales and lower churn, as we continue to benefit from investments in our broadband network, that enable us to deliver faster speeds to more customers. I'm pleased to reiterate our forecast for absolute broadband subscriber growth in 2018.

In the Enterprise business unit, we saw a continued acceleration in our strategic sales. We are the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country. And our strategic sales including SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service and on-net services where 54% of our total Enterprise sales during the quarter. Bob will outline some new disclosures regarding our strategic revenue trends in a minute.

In addition, our balance sheet continues to improve, as we have no material bond maturities until 2023. We've achieved $216 million improvement in operating free cash flow year-to-date over 2017 levels and we now have a net leverage ratio of 4.00 times, a slight improvement sequentially.

I wanted to update the investment community on the Aurelius matter. The trial concluded on July 31 and we are awaiting a decision. The presiding judge has a very busy docket, it includes both civil and criminal proceedings. In fact, he is overseeing a highly publicized trial that began on Monday and is currently scheduled for two weeks. We remain confident in our legal position and we eagerly await the ruling. As I have shared my view many times previously and will share here once again, the only uncertainty regarding this proceeding is when the decision will be issued.

Turning to slide 5, our Consumer and SMB strategy continues to deliver strong results. As we continue to expand our broadband speed capability across our 4 million household footprint, we are seeing exciting results. As a reminder, 39% of our ILEC footprint has no national cable overlap and over 20% of our footprint has no cable competition at all. Our more rural footprint is the defining characteristic of our ILEC territory, as we average approximately 13 access lines per square mile, well below the national average.

Slide 6 gives you color on the strongest broadband subscriber quarter in years. As I mentioned earlier, we delivered net growth of 8,400 subscribers during the third quarter. This continues an improving trend we experienced for the past several quarters. In fact, October represented our eighth consecutive month of consumer broadband growth. These accomplishments were driven by a 13% year-over-year increase in sales and a 11% year-over-year reduction in churn.

The strength across our consumer broadband network shows that our network investments are paying off. Project Excel, which was completed in the first half of 2017, along with targeted initiatives that are ongoing, are extending faster broadband speeds across our ILEC footprint and our customers are responding.

Slide 7 highlights the results of some of these network initiatives. First, 36% of our broadband subscriber base now enjoys speeds of 25 megabits or faster. As a reminder, last quarter we increased our year-end goal from a 36% penetration of our subscriber base of these faster speeds to a 40% penetration level. We are clearly well on our way to achieving that mark.

In addition, we expect 1.5 million homes in our ILEC footprint will qualify for 50 meg or greater speeds by year-end, representing approximately 40% of our ILEC footprint. Over 60% of our ILEC households have access to 25 meg or greater speeds, and we are far from finished. I am pleased to announce today that we are planning to double availability of 100-meg speed across our ILEC footprint by the end of the first quarter of next year, to reach approximately 30% of our total ILEC households.

On slide 8, our Enterprise division continues to see improved results, as our focus on SD-WAN, UCaaS, and on-net sales have driven improvements in revenue trends and margins. The segment delivered a contribution margin of 22% in the quarter, which puts us well on our way to achieve our 24% contribution margin goal by year-end.

Slide 9 highlights our continued SD-WAN and strategic sales growth in our Enterprise segment. Today, Windstream is the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country, with more than 1,000 customers and over 15,000 locations nationwide. We are now installing over 500 additional locations every single month, and that number continues to grow. Our strategic sales accelerated to 54% of total Enterprise sales during the third quarter. These sales which represent SD-WAN, UCaaS, on-net services were 59% the total Enterprise sales in September.

Turning to slide 10, I wanted to highlight an example of the differentiated approach that separates Windstream Enterprise from its competitors. This is a screenshot of our newly launched Windstream Enterprise Connect portal, WE Connect. This particular example is of our unified portal and mobile app, where every customer of Windstream service can go to conduct business, be it an SD-WAN or an OfficeSuite customer or any type of Windstream Enterprise customer.

This single pane of glass will allow Windstream customers to create personal life experiences that are aligned to the way they operate their business, servicing key information and keeping vital business resources at their fingertips. This is yet another example of Windstream bringing best-of-class services together to form one single integrated platform, staying connected to match the customers' needs. It delivers a highly customizable, easy to manage, scalable and secure experience that is unlike any other in its class.

In summary, this type of differentiation and customer-centric approach is delivering strong results across the board and I'm very pleased with the traction we are seeing following our years of investment in the business. Tangible improvements, both operational and financial, continue to be evident across our company, and I remain very excited about the future of Windstream.

Now I'll turn the call over to Bob to discuss our financial results.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Tony and good morning everyone. On slide 11, I wanted to provide some additional disclosure around our Enterprise strategic sales and revenues, which consist of our SD-WAN, UCaaS, OfficeSuite and associated network access products and services.

These strategic product revenues make up 7% of our total Enterprise revenues, up from less than 3% a year ago and have a 71% growth rate year-over-year. Our current annualized strategic product revenue stream totals approximately $165 million.

On slide 12, I wanted to take a minute to update our ongoing efforts in our largest cost takeout opportunity, interconnection expenses. Our annualized spend remains over $1.4 billion today, and these expenses fell at an annualized rate of 16% during the third quarter. We still have over $825 million in annualized legacy TDM-related expenses, which is the largest target of our cost takeout efforts. As a result, we remain very comfortable in our ongoing guidance of continuing to take out at least 10% of these expenses on an annual basis for the next several years. This represents our single largest cost reduction opportunity and one that our management team is keenly focused on every day.

Turning to slide 13, we show our third quarter financial results. During the quarter, Windstream generated service revenues of approximately $1.4 billion and adjusted OIBDAR of $496 million, which represented the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Consolidated margin of 34.9% represents an increase of 220 basis points year-over-year, driven by our strong expense management initiatives. Notably, our total cash costs improved by over $82 million or 8.2% year-over-year.

The ILEC Consumer and SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter, service revenue was $459 million, down modestly sequentially. Contribution margin was $266 million or approximately 57%, a 180 basis point year-over-year improvement. Consumer broadband units increased by approximately 8,400 during the quarter. Notably, this was a year-over-year improvement of 17,000 subscriber additions.

In the Enterprise segment, which also includes our out-of-region small and medium business revenue, service revenue was $717 million and contribution margin was $161 million or approximately 22%, an increase of 290 basis points year-over-year.

Contribution margin dollars in this segment grew by $14 million year-over-year or 10%. Our focus on reducing network access costs and migrating more of our sales to on-net is driving tangible margin improvements, as most of these costs resided in our Enterprise segment. Driven by our strategic sales growth and expense reductions, we continue to expect to exit 2018 with a 24% contribution margin in our Enterprise segment, an absolute growth in contribution margin dollars year-over-year.

In the Wholesale segment, service revenue was $181 million and contribution margin was $127 million or approximately 70%, up 30 basis points year-over-year. Our CLEC Consumer segment, which primarily consists of EarthLink's former Consumer business, generated service revenue of $44 million and contribution margin of $25 million or approximately 57%. Our integration and synergy achievement plans remain on track for both Broadview and EarthLink. As a reminder, we expect to end 2018 on a run rate to achieve $145 million in OpEx and CapEx synergies and $180 million by year-end 2019 related to both acquisitions.

I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the strong free cash flow improvements we have delivered in recent quarters. Our operational free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP cash provided from operations minus GAAP capital expenditures, has improved by approximately $216 million during the first three quarters of 2018 versus prior year. These free cash flow improvements are a key part of our continued efforts to optimize our balance sheet.

As seen on slide 14, we have no meaningful bond maturities prior to 2023 and continue to maintain over $250 million in second lien secured capacity. Our net leverage as defined in our credit facility is four times, representing a sequential de-levering.

I wanted to provide another update on our asset sale progress. We continue to stay active in discussions regarding our dark fiber assets and we continue to believe that we have between $100 million and $200 million of value in the remaining unutilized dark fiber. As you are aware, over the past 12 months, we've made very significant progress in refinancing and extending maturities on approximately $3.4 billion of debt. We also continue to remain confident in our ability to refinance and extend our 2022 revolver and 2021 terminal maturities, given the improvements that we're seeing in the overall business, coupled with our substantial collateral package for the secured debt.

Turning to slide 15, we are maintaining our service revenue, adjusted OIBDAR, adjusted CapEx, and adjusted free cash flow guidance for the full-year. We continue to expect absolute growth in adjusted OIBDAR in 2019.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bob. We are very pleased with the continued progress we saw across our company in the third quarter. In the Enterprise segment, our focus on higher-margin strategic sales is enhancing both our competitiveness and our contribution margins. Our interconnection savings and cost optimizations are driving tangible margin and free cash flow improvements. The strategic revenue growth trends have been very impressive, with a 71% year-over-year growth rate and reaching $165 million in annualized revenue.

In the ILEC Consumer business, we grew broadband customer additions by 8,400. These results combine to generate year-over-year growth in adjusted OIBDAR in the quarter, in addition to dramatically improved free cash flow trends. As we look to the future, we are building new capabilities at an accelerating rate, as demonstrated by our two announcements this morning; to expand a 100 megabits of broadband speed availability to 30% of our households, and to launch our new Enterprise portal and mobile app that catapults Windstream into the forefront of the digital transformation.

We expect to make more announcements in the coming quarters that will highlight our software development and technology prowess. In our ILEC Consumer business, we will continue to demonstrate our ability to deliver faster broadband speeds to rule America by using new and innovative capital efficient deployment methods. In our SMB and Enterprise businesses, we will launch new products and services, as well as expand the functionality of our SD-WAN and UCaaS offerings, to ensure we are the provider best-positioned to meet the needs of business customers. These changes to product and software development have us well positioned in the marketplace for today and tomorrow.

Lastly, just a quick note of thanks to the Windstream employees who worked tirelessly during Hurricanes Florence and Michael to ensure that our customers experienced minimal disruptions and their services were restored promptly. These storms highlighted the benefits of our past network investments as well as the talents of the men and women who serve our customers. Your efforts are much appreciated.

We'll now take your questions. Operator, please review the instructions and open the call to questions.

Thank you. And our first question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you. Just a couple of questions about the broadband. One, what's sort of the success rate of the 100-meg product where you have it? What's sort of the incremental penetration you're getting where you can market that product versus areas where you don't?

And then, talk to us little about the competitive situation in broadband in your rural areas? The CAF II auction finished, a lot of that were just some satellite and wireless players that I guess could be some new entrants. What impact do you think you'll see from those players in the market? And are you seeing any activity today? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Frank, good morning. Thanks for the questions. In terms of broadband net additions, when you look at our 100-meg penetration versus our other broadband speed capabilities, the team does a good job of selling faster speeds when it's available to them. So if we have 100 meg, roughly we sell that seven out of 10 times in the marketplace. But it really varies by geography, because this 100-meg capability will actually be extended across some of our more competitive areas, but also some of those areas that are less competitive, so we'll have the ability to compete better, but also drive more revenues from customers in terms of speed upgrades.

So it's hard to make a blanket statement about that, but clearly when you're able to move 30% of your footprint to 100 meg and greater speed capabilities through a combination of software changes, that include vectoring, we're confident it's going to make us more competitive in the marketplace and drive more revenues from our customers.

You hit on the competitive situation in terms of rural broadband and the auction. Let me just give you some of my perspective on the auction. Thankfully, this auction was very modest and had – in terms of Windstream's households, had much less than 1% included in it. But as we reflected on the auction, it's clear this auction was both flawed in design, if not in its conception. And let me highlight, but two of the more interesting outcomes of the auction. One you mentioned, satellite was a large winner with $122 million of funding for the exact same high latency service they provide today, that's 600 milliseconds to 700 milliseconds of latency, that's slow. That's $122 million. That does nothing to advance rural broadband and close the digital buy in our country.

Another interesting item you note is the WISPs. Two small WISPs garnered nearly $0.5 billion of funding. The largest of these WISPs has 16,000 customers today. Based on our own analysis done before and confirmed after, these WISPs will have significant difficulty meeting the obligations at these funding levels. It has to do with geography, line of sight, typical issues you see, because these are big – again, this auction was some of the most remote parts of the country.

So unfortunately we sit here today, and I expect we'll not know this outcome for years. Given the six-year build requirements, it could be four to five years before we know these winners aren't going to be able to meet their obligations, because obviously the more expensive locations are back-end loaded. So this is probably not the time to fly the mission accomplished flag. I think it will be years before we know the full set of issues that will be uncovered with this auction.

But as we step back today, we're well positioned to compete. We're leveraging all sorts of new technologies, as I noted to, ensure our competitiveness. And I'm confident when these folks roll in, they'll be very challenged to compete with Windstream.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And thanks for the color. Tony, and just to kind of follow-up with that, you guys have some experience with fixed wireless on the CLEC side, using as an access mechanism and so forth, and slightly different in an urban environment, but any options, did you use some similar unlicensed spectrum to get some of your more remote areas and expansion in that coverage? Will this 100 meg expansion you talked about be all on the wireline side? Are you going to be using any fixed wireless to achieve that?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Frank, we are in fact using fixed wireless today across some of our more rural parts of our network to ensure we can meet the CAF II obligations. In fact, we're offering a 100 meg offering to those customers. And right now that's probably in the tens of thousands. As we go into 2019, that is one of the areas that we're focused on innovating on, is being able to leverage fixed wireless in a more meaningful way, whether that's at the higher bandwidth levels, the unlicensed or even the CBRS. So lots of options there I think to really dramatically improve our speed offerings and competitiveness.

And obviously, we're well advantaged because with wireless technology, you still need the fiber, and that's what actually makes our Enterprise solution very unique. But it also will enable our rural broadband deployment solution as well as we'll have fiber there to offload that fixed wireless traffic on to. But I think you'll see it as a more meaningful part of how we deploy broadband in 2019.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right, great. Thank you very much.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks for the questions, Frank.

Unknown Speaker

Hey, guys. This is Josh (00:21:11) in for Dave. Thanks for taking the questions. Just a couple if I could. Enterprise revenue stepped down this quarter. Is there anything kind of going on or how should we be – should this be kind of the run rate we're thinking about going forward? And we appreciate the strategic product revenue. Can you tell us what percentage SD-WAN is of that? And then lastly, it looks like you're already above your free cash flow guide for the year. Is there anything happening in 4Q? Or is it just timing that would put you down at your $145 million target? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Josh (00:21:45), this is Bob. In terms of the Enterprise revenue, obviously, we're working very hard to continue to sell our strategic products and penetrate our existing base, bring in new sales with those services to kind of stabilize that top line within Enterprise. And so, really what you're seeing there is just continuance of our progress. Obviously, in second quarter, we did have some benefit from the introduction of the MASS Comm acquisition. Third quarter obviously has not shown a difference quarter-over-quarter for that.

So, as I look ahead to fourth quarter, certainly we continue to believe that we'll make continued progress on stabilizing Enterprise top line. I would not expect to see a material change in trend in 4Q, but going forward into 2019 and beyond, obviously we expect that to start to be more positive in terms of comparison to the existing trend. So that's really what's been influencing things recently.

In terms of the composition of those strategic revenues between UCaaS and SD-WAN, obviously the UCaaS and obviously concentration of that is the higher percentage, just given we've had that product in place for a larger period of time, but the SD-WAN portion is growing very rapidly as well. We've basically reintroduced that product last year. And so the combination of each of those together, obviously, growing at 71% is we're pretty excited about. So, no additional detail to give on the disaggregation there, but that's just high level what we're seeing.

And then in terms of the free cash flow expectations, obviously, we still continue to believe that we'll meet all of our guidance here. So $145 million is our stated guidance for adjusted free cash flow, and yes, we are ahead of that number year-to-date. I would remind you while we're obviously very confident and pleased with what we're seeing within our OIBDAR trends, and at this point we feel good about saying we're going to be at the upper-end of that range. Cash interest is a higher output for us in fourth quarter, similar to as it is in 2Q. So that will be a negative for us in the quarter, but in the aggregate, obviously, we still feel very good about our free cash flow guidance as stated.

Unknown Speaker

Got it. Thanks for taking the question.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Unknown Speaker

This is Matt (00:24:16) on for Amir. Thanks for taking the questions. I just had a few. First on the broadband front. Can you talk about where your share gains are coming from? Is it in territories where there is no cable overlap or is it pretty split across the board?

And then on leverage, I know you guys reduced leverage to 4 times this quarter, but thinking longer-term, do you have a leverage target out there that you're aiming to get to? Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Matt (00:24:46) on the first one, the broadband share gains were broadly distributed across our footprint. So we did well against the major cable players the smaller players as well as the areas where we did investing in terms of CAF II, and even the CAF II areas, we've only turned on still a handful of those households, we'll turn on more of those as we go into 4Q and 2019.

So we're really encouraged by the 3Q results. As I mentioned, we grew broadband yet again in the month of October, our eighth consecutive month of growth. And again, that growth we saw in October was widely distributed across our footprint. I will let Bob take the leverage question.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure, Matt (00:25:28) in terms of leverage, yes, we did have a modest benefit, in terms of the sequential change in leverage now sitting at around 4 times for the end of third quarter. And clearly we've been operating around this range for some time, call it, between 3 times – 3.5 times to 4 times. So we're comfortable operating the business here. Obviously, as we continue to make progress on OIBDAR, obviously year-to-date being an increase there, that gives us confidence that we can continue to make improvements on that over time. So, again, I think that range is a comfortable spot for us and one that we've been able to manage pretty effectively.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you for taking the questions.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You bet.

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks. Maybe just first on the guidance side, are you maintaining all the segment guidance, things that you've put out there. And secondly, on the DIRECTV bundle, do you have access also to the over-the-top DIRECTV NOW product and how much of a churn reduction benefit are you getting from offering that product? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Mike. This is Bob. On the segment guidance, yes, that is still consistent with prior expectations. As a reminder, on the Enterprise business, we continue to expect kind of middle to high-single digit growth in contribution margins for the full year. Obviously, we're doing very well in regards to those goals right now, and then the directional guidance we gave on our Consumer and SMB business and the remaining segments would imply as well.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Mike, when you think about the kind of the entertainment option being bundled with broadband, we are able to, through our partnership with AT&T, both (00:27:08) as well the DIRECTV NOW product. And when we look at that, it's been helpful in the marketplace, but customers have a lot of choices on OTT. So we want to make sure we have a broad portfolio. And when customers want DIRECTV NOW, we want to make sure we're a good partner and a good channel for them to acquire that service. But end of the day, we're a little bit agnostic, whether they get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, you name it, we want to make sure they have the broadband speed they need and they have a great OTT experience.

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. And Tony, I guess, on the broadband side, the improvement there, are you seeing more so on the churn reduction benefits or is it the gross add...

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Split pretty evenly, basically double-digit improvements in both sales as well as reduced churn, so that we're seeing on both sides of the ledger.

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, guys.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. As you continue to lower interconnect expense, how do you think about the Enterprise margins going forward? Do you think that there will be more upside from the 24% that you're about to reach? And maybe just an early outlook for capital intensity next year as you include new initiatives to increase broadband speed, do you expect that to increase?

And final question on the dark fiber assets that you're looking sell, can you talk a little bit about the process? Is the delay related to demand valuation or maybe the location of these assets, a little bit of color there would be helpful. Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Batya. This is Bob. In terms of our Enterprise margin goals, we still feel comfortable with our 24% goal for the end of the year. You're right to observe that the interconnection cost savings are a big part of what's helping us to get to that goal. We'll have more to say about our longer-term views on goal targets for Enterprise, but certainly I do think we have the opportunity to improve upon that 24%. Obviously, when you think about interconnection still being around $1.4 billion and being able to take that down that 10% compound and annual growth rate, that gives you a significant tailwind in terms of cost optimization, certainly not our only opportunity, but it's certainly the largest.

And then, as we start to see more improvements in Enterprise revenues over time due to the penetration of our strategic products, I do think that will give us another tailwind as well. But more to come into next year when we're ready to give some guidance on the next set of goals there for those margins.

In terms of the CapEx intensity, we still are guiding to that 13% to 15% CapEx intensity, as a percentage of revenue. That still feels like a good comfortable spot for us. And while I do think there are some areas of our CapEx that we see as potentially coming down, just given so much of what we've done in terms of the investments within our IT and systems integration and some of the core investments in our network, the things that will influence CapEx on the other side certainly are going to be success-based CapEx, that'll sort of be tied to sales and revenue growth.

And then we're going to continue obviously to invest in our broadband business. In terms of what we're doing for 100 meg expansion next year, that really doesn't require much CapEx from us. It's more around some of the qualification tools and things like that, (00:30:40) on the back-end of the system. So, I'm pretty excited to be able to get that kind of improvement without really any material change in CapEx. So, those are some of the puts and takes on our CapEx use.

And then lastly, on the dark fiber asset sale process, I would say certainly the pace at which this is going, we continue to think we'll get between $100 million and $200 million of value here. We've gotten about $20 million so far recorded in terms of sales. I think the pace here has really been dictated more around counterparties' needs. And so, the activity level and I've said this, like, a couple of quarters now, but the activity level continues to be very high. We've got a lot of engagement from I think some very interested parties. And the discussions that we're having around valuation certainly do support the ranges of valuation that we've been speaking to.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. Just a quick follow-up. The broadband capacity CapEx was about, I think, $120 million or so this year, would you expect that to decrease next year?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

We'll provide more color, Batya, in February.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

But as Bob indicated, but we announced today we'll not have a required material amounts of capital. As a matter of fact, just under $1 million. So we're able to do a lot with the sign cant improvements.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you very much. Good morning. Coming back to the broadband, good to see the numbers continuing to turn in the right direction there. Can you help us little bit more with what's going on with ARPU? So presumably there's a nice mix to higher priced products, but how's ARPU trending and how is the overall broadband revenue line trending?

And maybe you could just come back to the Enterprise Connect portal. What are you hoping to achieve from this? Is this about improving customer satisfaction? Is this about reducing costs, removing friction over time? Some more color. And where are we on the rollout of that? Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Certainly, Simon. When you look at the broadband customer additions we've had in the third quarter, the good news is we've been on our regular kind of promotional and rack rate. So nothing unique in terms of pricing. And relatively – the pricing has been relatively stable in the marketplace. You'll see a little bit of ARPU pressure just associated with the weighting of the new customer base on promotional pricing. But that will lap, if you think about it since we had eight months of consecutive growth here, as we get into the first quarter, we'll start to see some of those promotional pricings really set, as we bring on new customers that (00:33:31) net out, and not have an impact.

So I think as we enter first quarter of 2019, you'll see broadband ARPU start to at a bundled level stabilize at a very attractive rate, and then I think, go up as we continue to monetize the faster speeds, that we'll be putting into the marketplace throughout 2019.

And you're right on the Enterprise Connect portal, what we want to be able to do is give IT administrators, both the visibility of their network and the control of their network. Today, a lot of these administrators have to go through multiple websites or portals or applications. We're moving a lot of complexity and giving them a single pane of glass. So we do think it will be a improvement to the customer experience in a very meaningful way that we're going to build on, so we'll be able to kind of manage both WAN, security, unified communications, I mean, it's an increasingly all sort of things like some elements of LAN as well, and all of that will be done through a portal which will also drive some efficiencies for us.

Customers will be able to – if there is a – they will initiate a trouble ticket, get a status on an order, they don't need to call us, they can see all that in the portal. If they want to buy new services from that, we'll be rolling that out in 2019, where they can procure new services from us in a secure way over the portal.

So I think you'll see, one of these win-wins, we're going to see a much improved customer experience, driven by both the app and the portal, and then we're going to see some nice cost savings as we get this more broadly distributed. And right now, we've moved about 90,000 business customers onto the new portal. We'll wrap up the full transition by the end of the year.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And is this part of a – I think you suggested part of a broader sort of digitization initiative. So there's more initiatives like this in other areas to come?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

There you are, Simon. You'll see us continue to augment this core piece of our product set. I kind of think about the portal as a product. You'll see us continue to build our capabilities. And we'll launch new services and new products in terms of things that can distinguish us and differentiate us in the marketplace, whether that comes to SD-LAN, unified communications, security, managing wireless access points, lots of new capabilities that we're going to be putting into the marketplace.

We have a lot of new services and products that we're trialing right now, just to see if they'll be good fits for the Windstream portfolio as we move forward. But we want to make sure we keep our level of innovation extraordinarily high.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks for the question, Simon.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, guys, thanks. Just following-up on the broadband side, it sounds like good success for the 100 meg, can we think about that offer going wider using either fixed or wireless over time, in particular fixed?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So we do think about that 100 meg offering going wider. We'll be trialing technologies on probably both ends of the spectrum here in the fourth quarter and in 2019, in terms of how we can build up new capabilities including a more of a millimeter wave, 1-gig offering. That I think is a pretty exciting capability we'll have in the marketplace here. But of course that has shorter distances it can cover, but the ability to do the un-licensed or the CBRS, just the breath of the offering we can get (00:37:09) 100 meg, more ubiquitously across our footprint.

And again, the advantage we have, is we have fiber that's deep inside of our ILEC networks. So those towers, when they come back to are lying on top of our fiber. So we're really excited about the capabilities around fixed wireless. We continue to expand just our fiber deeper to make sure our fixed wireless offerings are going to be some of the best in the industry. And you'll see some I think really good and technology-forward announcements from us as we go into 2019.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

That sounds great. Can you expand as well on the comment about WISPs that have won, but you'd think they're going to have a hard time meeting their CAF obligations?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Importantly, this comes from the experience we've now developed over the last 18 months on the rural broadband rollout side. And obviously, as part of the auction, we went out and modeled areas about what it would cost us to deploy fixed wireless technology in these rural areas, and we're talking about the cutting-edge fixed wireless technology. That is what we're working with. And these WISPs actually went into the auction and acquired about $0.5 billion of funding at a level of support that's roughly $2,800 per location. But that's an extraordinarily remote areas inside the footprint.

So we went back and double-checked our fixed wireless topography and modeling and confirmed at least in the Windstream footprint, they will have very difficult time meeting these location obligations, because these are still line of sight technologies, generally speaking. And you have geographic issues, hills, foliage can still be a concern. You can have rain fade, if you're too far away. So even in states that are favorable to the technology, we think the WISP will struggle to meet these commitments. And of course, the challenge we have is, it's going to take a long time for us to see this unfold, because their initial deployments will of course be successful. It's only when you get into the later stages of deployment and the more challenged areas will we see the futility of their bidding.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. Got it. So it'll take a while. Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Phil.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to having further discussions as we go into the fourth quarter. Again, very pleased with what the team put together in terms of the third quarter. Broad progress across many measures of the business, profitability, broadband, subscribers, strategic sales, just a very, very good effort by the team. Thank you all for joining us today. Look forward to talking to you very soon.

