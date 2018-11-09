If Gold And Stocks Go Lower, DUST Could Become Golden

The path of least resistance of the price of gold is up in the air for the rest of 2018 with a rate hike coming and a history of price weakness at the end of the year. Gold hit a low at just over the $1160 per ounce level on the nearby COMEX futures contract in mid-August when the dollar index traded to a high for the year at 96.865. However, when the index traded to an even higher level on October 31, gold did not even fall below the $1210 level in a sign of strength for the yellow metal.

Gold mining stocks tend to move more on a percentage basis than the precious metal during moves to the up and the downside.

Higher interest rates and a strong dollar present a potent bearish combination for the price of gold. As we head towards the final weeks of this year, the potential for a significant move in the gold futures market is high. For those who believe that the gold market is going to repeat its performance of the past three years, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X ETF (DUST) could be the perfect choice to participate in a selloff in the gold market over the coming weeks. Market participants who think that gold will defy its historical trend can choose the inverse product, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT). Both products offer short-term turbocharged results for those who select the correct path of the price of the precious metal.

Gold is at a crossroads

The price of gold fell to its lowest level of 2018 and since early 2017 in mid-August when it found a bottom at $1161.40 on the continuous contract and $1167.10 on the active month December COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, since the August low in gold, the price moved back over $1200 per ounce and has been making higher lows and higher highs. The most recent peak came on October 26 at $1246.

Gold dropped to its lowest level of 2018 when the dollar index moved to its high in mid-August at 96.865. After the recovery to above the $1200 level in the gold futures market, the dollar index put in a higher high on October 31 at 96.98, but gold held most of its gains falling only to $1213.40 on the final day of October. The dollar edged lower from its high over recent sessions, and gold moved back to the $1225 level on the December futures contract as of November 8.

The 50% retracement of the move from the April high at $1365.40 to the mid-August low at $1161.40 in the gold market stands at $1263.40 per ounce which is now a level of technical resistance for the yellow metal. The longer-term technical price action in the gold market looks like a test of that level or perhaps higher prices could be in the cards for the yellow metal over the coming weeks and months.

The price action says higher

Gold rejected prices below the $1200 per ounce level even though the dollar moved to a higher high and the price of silver refuses to move north of the $15 per ounce level.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the path of the yellow metal continues to lean higher since the December 2015 low at $1046.20 per ounce. Price momentum on the long-term chart has declined into oversold territory and is threatening to cross to the upside. A move to the $1300 level is likely necessary to accomplish that feat.

Meanwhile, relative strength turned higher from an oversold condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market has begun to edge higher moving from the 476,000 level when gold was on its low in mid-August to over 496,000 contracts as of November 7. The modest rise in the metric that accompanied a rising price is typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Meanwhile, monthly historical volatility has declined to 5.64% which is the lowest level in decades. The last time the metric was below the current level was in 1996.

The monthly chart presents what could be a compelling case for a move to the upside in gold, but the price action since 2015 suggests that the yellow metal could run into a cascade of selling over the weeks ahead.

History points lower

December has not been a bullish month for the gold market over recent years. In December 2015, the price fell to the lowest level since 2010 when it traded to $1046.20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the low in December 2016 at $1123.90 still stands as a critical technical support level for the precious metal as gold has not revisited the price. The low in December 2017 was at $1236.50, but gold broke below the low from the previous December for the first time since 2015 when the price traded to just over the $1160 level in mid-August.

Gold broke a bullish pattern of higher lows in 2018, and now it must break a bearish trend of lows in December to keep the price action and momentum over recent weeks intact.

Gold moved lower during the final month of each year since 2015 as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased the Fed Funds rate at their December meetings. Economic data and guidance from the central bank mean that the Fed Funds rate will rise by 25 basis points before the end of this year. Higher interest rates are likely to both support the dollar and weigh on commodities prices, but the coming increase in December is already in the prices of most assets.

Technicals may be pointing higher for gold at the start of November, but history and the current level of interest rates and the dollar could weigh on the price of the yellow metal.

Stocks are teetering on the brink

The stock market ran into interest rate related selling in October.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, stocks suffered a corrective move in October and remain below their record highs from the end of September and beginning of October. While stocks have recovered in the aftermath of the midterm election in the U.S., the trend of rising rates and a continuation of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China continue to suggest that selling could return to the equities asset class.

The S&P 500 futures contract dropped from a high of 2944.75 on October 3 to a low of 2603 on October 29, a correction of 11.6%. Over the same period, the price of gold moved from $1200.40 to $1237.60, a rise of 3%. The move in gold was positive for the yellow metal. During stock market corrections many market participants tend to run for the sidelines, and risk-off behavior of the past has sent the prices of all assets, including gold, lower. However, the most recent move in stocks sent some money flowing into the gold market as a safe haven from the volatility in the stock and bond markets.

Time will tell if stocks experience another wave of selling before the end of 2018 or in 2019 and if gold will attract capital as it did in October.

DUST is a leveraged tool that offers lotto-type returns on gold on the downside

Gold is in a precarious position as we head into the final weeks of 2018. The price action from past years suggests that selling will take the price lower and even to a lower low for this year before it finds a bottom. However, the technical position of the yellow metal and its reaction to the dollar, stock market, and even silver suggest an underlying strength in the yellow metal.

With volatility in the gold market at the lowest level in years on the monthly chart and at 10% on the daily pictorial, the price of the yellow metal could be consolidating before making a significant move.

Gold mining stocks tend to move more than the price of the precious metal on a percentage basis, so they have a long history of attracting speculative and investor flows as a move in the gold market gets underway. These days, leverages tools in the market offer a way to turbocharge returns on a short-term basis for those who time markets.

In the world of leveraged gold mining equity products, the triple leveraged Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X ETF product (DUST) and the inverse on the bullish side of the market (NUGT) offer market participants tools that can enhance the performance of gold mining shares which tend to move more than the price of gold on the up and downside. The fund summary for DUST states:

“The investment seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's net assets. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, to a lesser extent, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified.”

The NUGT is the inverse bullish ETF product that employs the same leverage as DUST on the upside to achieve a triple gearing compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX).

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, GDX moved from $20.51 on October 23 to a low of $18.64 on October 31, a decline of 9.1%. Over the same period, December gold futures fell from $1243 to $1213.40, a drop of 2.4%. GDX moved more on a percentage basis than the price of the yellow metal over the period

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, DUST moved higher from lows of $27.69 on October 23 to a high of $36.54 on October 31, a rise of 32% over the period. DUST turbocharged results on the downside in the gold shares which moved 3.8 times more than the price of gold over the period. When it comes to moves on the upside, the GDX tends to outperform gold during rallies, and NUGT turbocharges the results in the GDX.

DUST and NUGT suffer from time decay because of their use of leverage which makes them susceptible to reverse splits. NUGT was trading at $13.94 on November 8. In 2011, it was at a split-adjusted price of $17,460 per share. DUST was at $33.00 on November 8 but traded at $4,162.50 in 2013. Holding DUST or NUGT for too long will turn them into dust collectors in your portfolio.

Gold is at a crossroads as we head into the final weeks of 2018 with bullish and bearish factors pulling the yellow metal in opposite directions. Timing is everything in the world of trading and investing, and DUST and NUGT can make market timers with their fingers on the pulse of market moves golden returns as the leverage can magnify profits for short-term forays into the gold market. Weakness in the stock market and a lower price of gold could turn DUST into gold.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.