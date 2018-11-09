Low Risk 7% Yielding Preferred Share Goes Up To A Hold

AGNCN has one of the better preferred shares in the sector.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has one of the best preferred shares in their sector. AGNCN (AGNCN) is a great preferred share which comes with a risk rating of "1". This is the lowest risk rating we assign. It is great for buy-and-hold investors.

Note on developments

We wrote on interest rate changes in our Preferred Shares Week 124 (Subscription to The REIT Forum required) article.

This week carried significant increases in interest rates. After declining for the prior weeks, we saw a sudden movement higher. On Friday, we saw an exceptionally large move. When we began preparing this piece, the 10-year rate was up about 6 basis points on the day. As of 3:12 PM Eastern on November 2nd, it is up about 8.5 basis points. That rapid increase in Treasury yields can put pressure on the preferred share prices, but we haven't seen it yet.

The average price on the residential mortgage REIT preferred shares increased from $24.80 to $24.88. That exceeds the rate of dividend accrual (generally about $.035 per week if nothing goes ex-dividend). This dramatic disconnect is enough to concern us. We've lowered our price targets modestly but will keep an eye on rates over next week. If we see the yields continue to run higher, we may revise our targets mid-week. When we see a dramatic run higher in Treasury yields, there are two perspectives for investors to take:

For Buy-and-Hold: Keep some cash on hand, we may get another sale opportunity soon. No need to rush in.

For Traders: Which positions have nice profits in place and haven't felt the pressure from Treasury yields yet? I should look to harvest some of those gains.

AGNC preferred share

Who doesn't like this preferred share? We often highlight AGNCN for having everything an investor could want.

Source: CWMF's subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

At a risk rating of 1, AGNCN is a great fit for the buy-and-hold investors. Because of the lower risk rating, AGNCN comes with a yield around 7%. Investors need to be aware that preferred shares with an 8% yield are going to be carrying more risk. AGNCN has a respectable yield.

AGNCN also carries a nice bit of call protection:

Call protection for AGNCN won't end until 10/15/22. Further, shares go to a floating rate once call protection ends:

Once call protection ends, shares will go to 3-month LIBOR + a spread of 5.111%.

AGNCN rally

Recently, AGNCN rallied by $.28. When Treasury yields are flying higher this way, AGNCN's eventual floating rate should help it lose less than other preferred shares. That's not the same as "help it gain more than 1% in price". Great share, but the price is no longer great.

Source: Schwab

AGNCN rallied into a hold. It was a buy, but the price went up. AGNCB also rallied, but not quite as much. Investors should've bought AGNCN while we had a great sale. We may see that sale return.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum's preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

About "The REIT Forum" The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.