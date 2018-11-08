Acacia Research: Telling Factors Assist Business Overhaul Assessment

Shareholders and potential investors should wait for additional Board members and new executives to "buy in".

But, it's still too soon to tell if the business is viable and can prove fruitful.

It reported third quarter results on October 25th. Telling factors did surface to assist in the assessment of this Board and business overhaul.

Acacia Research is in the midst of an overhaul effected by its shareholders' vote to replace Board members in the summer.

After a company's board has been completely overhauled, it's quite normal to expect significant and quick changes in the top and bottom line numbers. But, quite often, all that is immediately available are visions and plans. Whether the changes prove to be beneficial for the company in the longer term may not be readily determined. In the interim, shareholders are able to evaluate only minute details that could ultimately add up to a significant difference. But, such minute details can be quite telling.

At its annual meeting in June, 2018, shareholders of Acacia Research (ACTG) voted for change. The company's Chairman of the Board and author of its “new strategy” was up for reelection as was one other Board member. Activists engaged. Shareholders elected the activists' two replacement candidates, Clifford Press and Alfred Tobia. Within days, the remainder of the Board subsequently resigned as did the top three executives of the 11-employee company.

Change In The Air

Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press proceeded earnestly. In the second quarter earnings call in August, Mr. Tobia set the tone.

“We believe that the decisive results of this vote clearly indicate a mandate for significant change at this Company.”

He immediately turned the focus to costs.

“In our short time on the Board, we have made tangible progress in executing on our strategic plan and these efforts are ahead of schedule. Operating expenses have been reduced significantly, decreasing Acacia’s general and administrative run rate from $13 million per year to approximately $4.5 million per year.”

By third quarter reporting in October, results were multiplying.

Third Quarter Results

Prior to the previous Chairman of the Board's influence, Acacia had been an NPE (non-practicing entity) intent on protecting patents and IP assets. In the past few years, its purpose had been “expanded” to include partnering through capital investment with “high-growth technology companies”. In actions, Acacia appeared to “abandon” its former business model, citing regulatory obstacles.

But, the new Board members were not ready to bury the existing portfolios. In mid-August, they immediately rehired a previous Acacia employee, Marc Booth, to serve as Chief Intellectual Property Officer. Mr. Booth had previously spent over 12 years with the company. They hoped this would grant a head start on evaluating the value and revenue potential of Acacia's patent portfolios. Mr. Booth went to work immediately and effectively.

“We have completed an analysis of the performance of Acacia’s underlying patent business since the regulatory and other changes in the post-2012 period. Excluding the two ‘marquee’ transactions that were not consistent with the ongoing strategy, Acacia’s portfolio of 20 investments produced very substantial returns.”

By third quarter results, there were manifestations of change. But, the company is still finding its footing.

In the quarter, Acacia continued to incur costs related to the proxy fight as well as faced severance costs for departed employees. General and administrative costs in the quarter, excluding one-time costs of $3.2 million, tallied $2.9 million. This compares to $12.7 million in the 2017 third quarter. Looking forward, Acacia shared in the third quarter earnings call it expects to spend 50+% less in all of 2019 than it did in the 2017 third quarter.

“Since July, we have cut overhead by more than 50% and are finalizing an operating expense budget for 2019 that is in the range of about $6 million.”

However, revenue in the 2018 third quarter was also substantially lower than the same quarter in 2017 and 2017 third quarter revenue was only around 56% of that generated in the 2016 third quarter.

“We addressed critical pending issues in the patent portfolio, resulting in $13.7 million in third quarter revenue, with another $25 million in revenue realized in the fourth quarter already.” (emphasis added)

While this would appear disheartening for the third quarter, the first full quarter under the new Board, it shows excellent progress for the fourth quarter as Acacia only generated $3.46 million of revenue in 2017.

For the full year, Acacia will significantly outperform 2017 relative to revenue generation. In 2017, revenue totaled only $65.4 million. In the first nine months of 2018, revenue already tallies $82.3 million. Obviously, at least $25 million will be added to this total. But, the new Board members admitted there is much more work required when facing 2019.

“However, we do not expect this portfolio to continue to generate revenue on this scale without new additions.”

Another notable decision in the third quarter was the choice to divest a portion of Acacia's Veritone (VERI) investment. The Board sold one million shares at $10.44 per share. This did result in a realized loss of $5.54 million. The change in fair value of the remaining investment created a $22.4 million unrealized loss in the quarter.

At the time of the stock sale, it was natural to question why the new Board members would divest shares at a loss. But, with Veritone's share price dropping as low as $6.50 with October's market turmoil, the transaction no longer appears so desperate. If the price does not rebound by year-end, Acacia will have to record yet another negative adjustment to fair value for the fourth quarter.

Evaluating Evidence

At this point, an approval rating on the new Board's performance could fall either way. Expenses are down dramatically and will be going down further. But, future revenue generation still definitely lacks stability, though it was certainly no different under the previous Board and management. The technology company investments in Veritone and Miso Robotics remain controversial.

Perhaps in a show of transparency or perhaps to garner confidence, the new Board offered a notable bit of illumination on its cost-cutting.

“The corporate office in Newport Beach, which consisted of 17,800 square feet in the most expensive office tower in Orange County, was being used by 11 employees and is now in the process of being subleased and our operations are moving to more appropriate offices.”

This lease term extends through December, 2019. At first glance, it appears each employee must have been allocated square footage equivalent to a house at over 1,600 SF apiece. But, in fairness, according to Acacia's 2017 annual report, a portion of the 17,758 square feet at 520 Newport Center was subleased.

The 520 Newport Center is indeed touted as “an exclusive address in Orange County’s most prestigious business district...for California's professional elite”.

Source & Source

Available space in the building, for suites occupying a portion of a floor, is currently listed for lease at $5.50 FSG (full service gross). Acacia leased the whole 12th floor. Whether its lease rate is actually comparable is unknown and it is still an unknown what the subleasing terms may be.

Furthermore, 520 Newport Center in Newport Beach is not the only property Acacia has leased. It also leases office space in Frisco, Texas and Munich, Germany. It is also pertinent that, under the prior management, Acacia was paying at least $250,000 per year for support from Second Southern, wholly owned by the former Executive Chairman of the Board, for “personnel, facilities and supplies” (emphasis added). In other words, this 11 person company was paying to occupy a LOT Of space.

In what may well be standard terminology in annual reports discussing office space, the former Board actually proved its mismanagement and lack of oversight.

“We believe that our facilities are adequate, suitable and of sufficient capacity to support our immediate needs.”

It is beyond reasonable to assess that over 17K square feet is NOT “suitable” for 11 employees. As well, it would be difficult to substantiate that a company losing money for over five years belongs at an exclusive, prestigious address. Finally, this was the same management that told shareholders forthright in the 2015 fourth quarter earnings call that cash was indispensable and refused, going forward, to back off the stance when it came to shareholder return.

Interim CEO Marvin Key: “If we had a significantly lower level of cash on the balance sheet, our stock would probably be commensurately lower. So we believe the valuation of our company is in the cash balance...But at this time, we would prefer to preserve our cash levels, rather than pay a dividend or pursue a share repurchase.” Private investor: “You realize you have just made a very condemning statement.” CFO Clayton Haynes: “I believe it is very important now, in this environment and this operating environment to have a strong cash balance. And that is what management and what the board believes.

The new Board members are more interested in building book value than accumulating cash.

“So we view that we have some excess cash, but we have to weigh the buybacks versus potentially other uses of cash.”

Despite their opinion there may actually be some “excess” cash, it did not take the new Board long at all to ascertain hordes of cash should not be spent lavishly on an exclusive Newport Beach lease.

Next

Acacia Research has struggled for years, somewhat due to changes in the regulatory environment, yet, as much, due to its own questionable decision-making. It would be natural to assume its reputation is permanently damaged. But, a beneficial factor of a Board overhaul is a temporary pass and potential reset of expectations.

“Once people realized that Acacia was seriously back in business, there’s been a great deal of interest in getting involved.”

It would be unfair to expect years of destruction to be undone or remedied in a few months. Thus, at a high level, the changes being made by the new Board at Acacia are not yet wholly evident. But, the reasoning behind the specific changes detailed in the second and third quarters are solid and unassailable.

Therefore, it is becoming much easier to build faith in the next steps planned by the new Board. Mr. Tobia, Mr. Press and Mr. Booth believe the groundwork is ready for new seeds. The next key move is to fill some empty Board seats and hire key personnel.

“But it was important to figure out what the company was and make sure that it was transparent because otherwise, it would be difficult for directors to come into a situation that was uncertain.” “We are recruiting new operating executives to build out, capitalizing on the uncorrelated asset classes with the IP strategies as the flywheel at the center.”

The most telling factor may well be whether new Board members and new executives are willing to buy into Acacia's rebirth potential. In fact, it is noteworthy Acacia's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, newly-hired but with over twelve years of tenure in the company, Mr. Booth, has purchased 30,000 shares of common stock on the open market since August. In fairness, it's also important to acknowledge the three recently-departed executives of the company unloaded (here, here, here, here) over 200,000 shares with the overhaul.

Summary

Acacia is in the midst of an overhaul, perhaps even a rebirth. It is still too soon to tell if the business is viable and can prove fruitful. But, that does not mean there are not “telling” factors ready for evaluation.

Pending transactions in the patent portfolio are now wrapped up and $38 million deposited on the books.

Exorbitant costs are being reined in and committed costs are being offset.

An executive with the most pertinent information available is investing on the open market.

Relative to recruiting additional Board members and new executives, it's time for the two new members to persuade others to “buy in”. This time Acacia won't have a view from floor-to-ceiling windows at a prestigious address to sell. Source

Remember, Acacia is now operating under the leadership of these two newly-elected Board members and a Chief Intellectual Property Officer - no President, no CFO. When new bodies, Board members and executives, begin coming to the table, that will be the most important telling factor signaling it's now safer for shareholders and potential investors to “buy in” as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.