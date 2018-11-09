Preferred Shares From Two Harbors Put On A Nice Rally, TWO-A Remains A Buy

TWO-C is the least attractively price preferred share from TWO and is a sell.

We saw a nice rally in the preferred shares from TWO.

Preferred shares from Two Harbors (TWO) put on a nice rally, but TWO-A (TWO.PA) is still a buy. TWO-B (TWO.PB), TWO-C (TWO.PC), TWO-D (TWO.PD), and TWO-E (TWO.PE) are now all in the hold range except for TWO-C which is a sell.

In this article, we will cover:

Note on interest rates Note on common stock TWO preferred shares

Note on interest rates

This week carried significant increases in interest rates. After declining for the prior weeks, we saw a sudden movement higher. On Friday, we saw an exceptionally large move. When we began preparing this piece, the 10-year rate was up about 6 basis points on the day. As of 3:12 PM Eastern on November 2nd, it is up about 8.5 basis points. That rapid increase in Treasury yields can put pressure on the preferred share prices, but we haven't seen it yet.

The average price on the residential mortgage REIT preferred shares increased from $24.80 to $24.88. That exceeds the rate of dividend accrual (generally about $.035 per week if nothing goes ex-dividend). This dramatic disconnect is enough to concern us. We've lowered our price targets modestly, but will keep an eye on rates over next week. If we see the yields continue to run higher, we may revise our targets mid-week. When we see a dramatic run higher in Treasury yields, there are two perspectives for investors to take:

For Buy-and-Hold: Keep some cash on hand, we may get another sale opportunity soon. No need to rush in.

For Traders: Which positions have nice profits in place and haven't felt the pressure from Treasury yields yet? I should look to harvest some of those gains

Note on common shares

We believe that TWO is an average mortgage REIT (perhaps slightly better than average) that mostly invests in interest rate sensitive securities:

Source: TWO

About two-thirds of TWO's portfolio is dedicated to interest rate sensitive securities. One-third of the portfolio is in credit-sensitive securities. Neither of these securities is was very attractive as of the end of Q3 2018 when looking at spreads.

Source: TWO

Preferred shares

Looks like the group from TWO is putting together quite a rally compared to when we last covered them:

Source: CWMF's subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

We're maintaining the position in TWO-A currently. TWO-A is best suited to deal with the rising rate environment since it offers the second highest stripped yield (just behind TWO-D) and offers the largest spread when it goes to floating rate (5.66%).

Floating Starts

For shares that have a floating rate, you can easily see when the floating starts. In practice, this is generally the same date that their original call protection ends. We check to be sure and record the date here.

Floating Rate of 3-Month LIBOR +

The floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + tells you what spread the shares will earn over LIBOR. By the time this kicks in, a replacement for LIBOR may be in place. It should still function the same way. It provides a benchmark for short-term interest rates.

TWO-C rallied a bit too much. Investors are focusing on it being under call value, but they are ignoring the lower spread of 5.011%. They are also looking right past the 7.46% stripped yield. Not a good deal relative to the other preferred shares from TWO.

TWO-D and TWO-E both put together solid rallies, though TWO-E had the larger one. They carry respectable stripped yields, but lacking call protection means there isn't much upside if rates suddenly fall. If rates continue to rise or if credit spreads widen, they are subject to selling off a bit.

Shares aren't bad here, but a recent spike in TWO-D's price caused our limit-sell order to execute. It was a dividend capture for us. The total return wasn't too great at .3%, but PFF delivered a total return of -2.09%. That's negative, so shares of TWO-D won by nearly 2.4%. When Treasury yields are flying higher and PFF is falling, I can accept walking away with only .3% in the gain.

On 11/01/2018, a large spike in volume sent the price higher on TWO-D and activated our limit-sell order:

Final thoughts

Preferred shares from TWO were recently more attractively priced. We had several buy ratings, but now, TWO-A is the only remaining preferred share from Two Harbors that we believe is a buy. TWO's preferred shares carry a risk rating of 2.5 and are a good fit for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.