Iamgold: Q3 Was Disappointing

IAMGOLD (IAG) has recently reported its third-quarter results. Many gold miners reported disappointing results this earnings season, and IAMGOLD was not an exception. The company reported revenues of $245 million and a net loss of $9 million, or $0.02 per share. The key factors leading to this performance were a decrease of gold price and a rise in costs - the company's performance was hit on both fronts.

IAMGOLD reported all-in sustaining costs of $1086 per ounce which were impacted by lower sales at Rosebel mine and lump sum payments tied to new labor agreements at Rosebel and Westwood. In addition, Rosebel suffered from lower productivity as per the company's earnings call: "Mine production was lower than the same period in 2017 mainly due to lower labor productivity during the collective labor agreement negotiations. With the new agreement signed on September 14, we are now seeing an improvement in mining productivity particularly with components of the variable compensation which are tied to productivity targets".

Despite the increase in third-quarter costs, IAMGOLD believes that it is on track to achieve the full-year AISC guidance of $990 - $1070 per ounce:

Source: IAMGOLD 3Q presentation

On the production front, the company still guides for 850,000 - 900,000 ounces to be produced in 2018. The big picture plan is to achieve 1.2 million - 1.3 million ounces of production by 2022 at AISC below $850 per ounce by bringing out Saramacca production, ramping up Westwood and starting Cote Gold production. The addition of Saramacca reserves has recently extended Rosebel's mine life by 5 years to 2033, a fact that was mostly ignored by the market.

I'd argue that after years of disappointments in the gold mining sector when miners buried billions underground and promised growth with little actual financial results, the stock market is now less interested in reserve growth and much more interested in current and near-term financial performance of gold miners. Unless there's a problem with reserves (meaning the company is running out of gold and will have to invest heavily just to stay where it is now), reserve announcements don't influence share price dynamics much.

And it's the near term where IAMGOLD has challenges. The third quarter brought just $11.4 million of operating cash flow ($168 million for nine months of 2018), but while the figure is positive, all the cash went to investments ($69 million in Q3 and $227.3 million for first nine months of 2018).

Asked about near term drivers on the conference call, IAMGOLD management stated that it was trying to sell Sadiola mine and had interest from potential buyers, although there is nothing concrete yet. As a reminder, Sadiola production will stop in 2019 if the government of Mali does not approve the Sadiola Sulphide Project, which it failed to approve for quite some time now.

Such a sale will definitely be a positive catalyst for IAMGOLD since it looks like the company and its partner AngloGold Ashanti (AU) are unable to push the project forward and therefore its value after it is suspended in 2019 is zero. Any bid above zero will be beneficial for IAMGOLD and AngloGold Ashanti.

On the positive side, balance sheet strength remains one of IAMGOLD's key value propositions - the company finished the third quarter with $715 million of cash and short-term investments and just $396.2 million of long-term debt. During the earnings call, the company indicated its desire to increase the available credit facility from $250 million to $500 million. Obviously, IAMGOLD wants more liquidity during the spending phase and does not want to significantly decrease its cash position which should serve as a buffer against lower gold prices should they materialize.

The company's stock lost roughly half of its value since the beginning of summer and remains in a downtrend. Currently, it is close to the major technical support at about $3.20 (and in the general support level of $3.30- $3.60) so falling knife catchers may try speculative long positions at these levels. Following the disappointing third quarter results, the price of gold will be a major contributor to share price dynamics and further downside in gold may lead to additional sell-off below $3.20.

