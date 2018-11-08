NII Holdings' (NIHD) CEO Roberto Rittes on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Dan Freiman – Chief Financial Officer

Roberto Rittes – Chief Executive Officer, Nextel Brazil

Analysts

Lance Vitanza – Cowen

Kevin Roe – Roe Equity Research

David Born – Private Investor

The conference will be available for playback in the U.S. through November 15 by calling 1-800-633-8625. Callers outside the U.S. will need to dial the 1-402-977-9141. The passcode for both is 21897530.

Dan Freiman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining NII Holdings’ third quarter 2018 results conference call. With me on the call today is Roberto Rittes, Chief Executive Officer of Nextel Brazil.

As a preliminary matter, let me inform you that some of the issues discussed today that are not historical will be forward-looking and as such should be taken in the context of the risks and uncertainties that are outlined in the SEC filings of NII Holdings, including our 2017 Form 10-K and other documents we have filed with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we will be discussing certain financial metrics that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. otherwise known as GAAP. For a reconciliation of these financial metrics to GAAP, please access NII’s Investor Relations link at nii.com. In addition, we have posted a presentation on our website summarizing our results for the third quarter. Please refer to this presentation for additional details on our progress for the year.

I would now like to turn the call over to Roberto.

Roberto Rittes

Thank you, Dan. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We are extremely pleased with our results this quarter as we continue to grow our subscriber base, while improving profitability. We achieved our fourth straight quarter of solid subscriber growth and return to positive consolidated adjusted OIBDA for the first time since the first quarter of 2017. Our results reflect our beliefs, our business has turned the corner allowing us to continue generating positive adjusted OIBDA each quarter going forward.

In terms of subscribers, we reported 340,000 gross adds in Q3, up 20,000 from last quarter due to the success of our lead generation performance marketing strategy, the Rev pop of 50 kiosk lounge in high traffic hypermarkets or did the year and the expansion of our national retail channel. At the same time, we managed to decrease churn to 2.68% despite the significant wave or contract renewal that occurred during the quarter.

As a result, we posted 86,000 3G net subscribers additions in Q3 and 244,000 in the year-to-date, growing our 3G subscriber base to over $3.2 million at 13% increase from a year ago and a 3% increase from last quarter. We are proud to share that we are now the mobile operator with the highest postpaid growth rates in Brazil in 2018.

Most of our other KPIs also improved this quarter. Our 14 ratio increased to 3.4 to 1 allowing us to continue gaining market share in both San Paolo and Rio. Complaints to our clients to ANATEL decrease another 9% compared to last quarter and 54% compared to Q3 2017. As of September, our rating at Columbia key the Brazilian equivalent of the Better Business Bureau improved 5% compared to June. And as of early October, our 12 months average performance slightest in their highest reprobation category for the first time.

Our net promoter score or NPS increased to 33 points in September, the highest level among all our competitors. In fact, in October, we won five awards from two different organizations for the quality of our customer service.

In addition, we were particularly proud to be the first company in our segment to be recognized by the San Paolo court system with the company friendly to the justice certification. This certification recognize this Nextel’s launch of alternative conflict resolution methods and the reduction in volume of new consumer cases, which were down 50% compared to last year.

The deployments of our national retail chain channel evolve well in the quarter. And as of September, we’re present in 357 points of sale would higher than expected growth that results. However, delays in our IT integration of three chains will result in falling short of our 1,000 points of sale targets for the end of the year.

On the logistics front, our same date SIM card delivery project accounted for nearly half of our telesales shipments during the quarter. More importantly, this new logistic model reduce the percentage of clients unhappy with SIM card deliveries by over 60% and increase the percentage of active users after 30 days of purchasing by 5 percentage points.

Give these encouraging results in Q4, we’ll implement a state-of-the-art delivery management platform, which allow our clients to track and interact directly with delivery agents and enable us to schedule deliveries with 30 minutes windows. The service is expected to reach 80% of all deliveries in December.

Finally, impressive results such as our performance in Q3 can only be achieved by highly engaged teams. Over 2018, we made attack inspire overhaul of our operating mode and culture in an improving communication across the company, reducing bureaucracy and hierarchy and provide employees with more flexibility.

Actions to deliver such goals included companywide implementation of objectives and key results or OKRs, migration of certain business goals to squat and/or interdisciplinary objective based teams, elimination of all office and dress code and allow employees to choose their working hours.

Furthermore, in order to give credibility to our goal of decentralizing decision making and execution that performance bonus off executives and managers was reduced to finance increase for the rest of the company. All those measures allowed us to grow our employee NPS as of September to 60 points, a 17 point improvement from May, when the survey was first run.

These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to continuous improvement. I’m really proud of the progress we have made and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead of us. Going forward, we’ll continue to stay focus improving customer experience to keep churn at 2.75% or better. Based on our results to-date, we’ll believe we will exceed our 300,000 net add goal for the year.

At the same time, we have a relentless focus on manager cost and liquidity. We’re constantly seeking to strike the right balance between short term liquidity management and long-term value creation.

Now I like to turn the call back to Dan to discuss our financial results.

Dan Freiman

Thank you Roberto. Our financial results and metrics that drive our business improved this quarter, as we reported lower costs, lower CCPU and higher adjusted OIBDA. All of this led to a significant reduction in cash burn. Compared to last quarter, our total revenue in local currency increased R$4 million, as we more than made up with the loss of iDEN revenue. Our higher 3G/4G revenue was driven by subscriber growth and an increase of R$1 in 3G/4G ARPU resulting from an annual price increase.

In U.S. dollar terms, the weaker foreign currency offset this increase resulting in a $14 million decrease in reported revenue. Compared to the third quarter last year, our total revenue this quarter was down $64 million or 31%, mainly because of a $30 million or 100% decrease iDEN revenue and the impact from a 25% currency depreciation. In local currency, our 3G/4G revenue increased by 1% over the same time period.

On the cost front, we achieved significant reductions compared to prior periods, as a result of our continued proactive approach to cost management. Our total operating expenses decreased by $24 million or 15% from last quarter and $105 million or 44% from third quarter last year. In terms of the key drivers for our lower reported expenses, our cost of revenue decreased by $16 million or 20% from last quarter and $35 million or 35% from the third quarter of last year, mainly due to a reduction in interconnect expenses related to less iDEN traffic, lower mobile termination rates, and lower site rent and maintenance costs as well as the impact of the weaker foreign currency.

Our general and administrative expenses dropped by $11 million or 18% from last quarter and $61 million or 55% from the third quarter of last year, mainly due to a significant decline in bad debt expense related to an improvement in collections and the impact of the weaker currency. In addition, compared to the third quarter of last year, our payroll and related expenses decreased as a result of headcount reductions we executed last year and our customer care cost were down $10 million related to the drop in our customer contact rate and efficiencies we have implemented in our customer care operations. As a result of these decreases, our CCPU declined another $2 this quarter from $14 last quarter and $8 from $20 in the third quarter of last year to $12 this quarter.

Our selling and marketing cost increased by $3 million or 22% from last quarter, but decreased $9 million or 33% from the third quarter last year related to a shift to lower cross-channels that Roberto described earlier. As a result, our CPGA increased slightly from last quarter, but decreased from $100 in the third quarter of last year to $55 this quarter. Due mainly to the impact of expense reductions, we generated $8 million of consolidated adjusted OIBDA for the third quarter. The trends we are seeing in our results give us confidence that we are back on the path to consistently generating positive consolidated adjusted OIBDA.

We invested $18 million in CapEx this quarter, bringing total CapEx year-to-date to $41 million. To capitalize on our positive operational momentum and prepare for continued growth next year, we decided to accelerate some CapEx plan for the first quarter of 2019, which will increase the amount of CapEx we will invest this year compared to plan. In terms of cash burn before debt service, for the quarter, we spent $15 million, a $29 million decrease from last quarter, mainly due to significant tax credits we realized during the quarter. We also spent $15 million in debt service, primarily for interest payments. We still expect total cash burn, including debt service will be $100 million or less in the second half of the year.

In terms of liquidity, in August, we successfully executed a convertible note offering that was oversubscribed, allowing us to raise $110 million in net proceeds. As a result, we ended the third quarter with $201 million of cash and short term investments, as well as $106 million of cash held in escrow. As we mentioned last quarter, we recently filed amended tax returns for the 2010 and 2011 tax years and requested the release of $68 million from the escrow. We are continuing to work with the escrow counterparty to resolve an ongoing difference and interpretation of the claims release requirements in the escrow and purchase agreements that is delaying the recovery of this amount.

In September 2018, Access Industries, through its affiliate AI Media Holdings, bought ice group’s 30% equity interest in Nextel Holdings, which owns Nextel Brazil. We and AI Media are working together to review and agree on continued investments to support Nextel Brazil’s growth plans. Assuming we are successful in recovering most of the cash held in escrow, and that Access Industries funds their pro rata share of capital into Nextel Holdings, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business for the next several years.

In addition, recently there have been favorable court rulings in Brazil related to the historical calculation of [indiscernible] that have benefited certain of our competitors. We have a similar case awaiting resolution that you have decided in our favor would unlock a significant amount of tax credits that we could use to offset future cash taxes.

On the regulatory front, last week ANATEL voted to increase regulatory caps on spectrum. The change in regulations that went into effect this week may open up new opportunities for us to unlock the value of our assets. We are continuing to explore these opportunities, including potential strategic alternatives. There is no guarantee that any of these opportunities will come to fruition. As such, we remain focused on creating value through the continued improvement in our operations profitably growing our subscriber base and managing our liquidity.

Now, I would like to turn the call back to Roberto for a few closing remarks.

Roberto Rittes

Thanks, Dan. I’m proud of the progress we have achieved. Just a year ago, we’re struggling to grow our business. Despite the challenges we face were able to put ourselves back on the growth path through a relentless focus on driving down churn and shifting to more efficient channels.

Now, we are not only growing our subscriber base, but the key metrics that drive our results are improving mostly through the continued cost reduction, helping us to generate positive adjusted OIBDA. As we wrap up the year, the strong foundation we have built give us confidence about the future. We’re excited and committed to creating even more value in our business.

We’re now ready to take your questions.

Lance Vitanza

Hi, thanks guys. Maybe if you’ll allow me three. The first being, obviously, great momentum into the back half of the year. It sounds like that’s continuing. I’m wondering, how much of that, I mean, not to take anything away from the hard work. But how much of that is related to just the at least relatively improved state of the economy. And do you see much impact from the recent election results? Start there.

Dan Freiman

Okay. Good morning, Lance. I’ll have it that one to Roberto.

Roberto Rittes

Good morning, Lance, and everybody. I’ll say that the vast majority is against our competitors. Yes, indeed 2018 was a better year than the few years before, but still below what people expected. I think there is a lot of expectation about the future and particularly the Brazilian Stock Exchange felt that. Even though I think we need to be see what’s going to trickle down to the real economy, but I think the improvement is the hard work and the changes that we have done to the business. If indeed both tornado delivers and the environment gets better, I think that’s addition factor to this business going forward.

Lance Vitanza

Great. And then on CapEx, deceleration from the first quarter into the fourth quarter, can you talk in a little bit more detail about what that spending is actually to be used for and what drove the decision to decelerate?

Roberto Rittes

So its about $5 million to $10 million that we are bringing up. We did the – we’re in the final rounds of implementing the 2018 CapEx and we had third part teams on the ground finishing that. We’re able to have a attractive commercial negotiation with our vendor. And we thought it was a good idea, take advantage of these two factors and pulled the first quarter planned CapEx into our network.

Most of it is data capacity expansion. We’ve been doing that. And I guess the twice that’s what mentioning in some of our markets that we were 3G only the countryside on the coast of San Paolo. We are doing reforming in which we’re using our 2.1 spectrum, half for 3G and half for 4G. So I think the added element of this is that with this CapEx we have – we become a 4G player in markets, then to recently we are only 3G. We started that in the third quarter and we – in the fourth quarter, a piece of that CapEx is going to be focused on this 3G, 4G reforming.

Lance Vitanza

Great. Thanks so much, guys.

Kevin Roe

Thank you. Good morning. A couple of questions. First, Roberto, what is your outlook for legislative telecom reform after the new Brazilian government takes power in January? And on the operational side, one of your competitors yesterday called out a material jump in prepaid competition over the last 45 days? Have you seen a change in trend through September at all and on your sub growth?

Roberto Rittes

So yesterday, the PL079, the change to the telecom law was approved in the sup committee and was sent to the Senate with a urgency request. So looks like, and we been here before, but it looks like this time this thing is actually moving. And maybe in the next few weeks, the PL079 changed. I think this is the main event for the broader sector in general.

Indeed, we don’t play in the prepaid market, but we monitor very closely and we – its being extremely competitive for a while. And in recent months, there is actually a worsening of the competition in that segment. In the post page, we haven’t seen major changes. I think last year there was a lot of changes. This year is the same thing, a little bit more data for the same price, the same competitive dynamics. And actually the business has a very good momentum in the last few months.

Kevin Roe

Thank you. And on your porting ratio, which continues to improve, and you mentioned you’re taking share in two major markets. How is that porting trend relative to the big four competitors? Are there certain folks that certain operators that you’re taking greater share from others or is it equally split? Any color there would be great.

Roberto Rittes

There are two. First we look both San Paulo and Rio, and there difference between the two markets, not only because of different offers from operators in one market versus the other, but also our relative market shares. We’re doing extremely well against Oi. That’s the one that we take extremely high porting ratio, more than double of our average. We – the one that we have the hardest time is [indiscernible] but we still win from them with a good margin. One thing to highlight is the deporting improve also because we increased the percentage of a number portability in our growth ads.

So when we see the bump we had from last quarter, most of its came from us being a bigger chunk of our gross ads being number portability, which is great because when somebody brings the number with them to the new operator. It’s a much higher commencement. So we’re really focusing on incentivizing customer to bring the numbers and we expect that to have a positive impacting churn next year.

Kevin Roe

Thank you, Roberto.

David Born

Good morning, Dan and Roberto.

Dan Freiman

Good morning, Dave.

David Born

I have one question today. Nextel decided to proceed with the 800 megahertz conversion SMP. Is there an expectation that ANATEL would allow an additional rebounding for that next consolidated the licenses potentially along with Sunbird and then just have single contiguous blocks.

Roberto Rittes

So we have the option today to convert the iDEN frequencies into normal mobile services. There is a price tag that was assessed – that was attached to that R$99 million. As of now, we haven’t decided what are not we going to exercise that option. We have some time flexibility in that and I guess the main issue is that as off today, even though from the telecom equipment side that frequency is works well from the handset perspective, there are extremely few models that work in that frequency. So using that frequency for mobile services would imply importing handset from somewhere – something that’s very complicated. To answer a question, swaps are not feasible. So if exercise we have to use the spectrum that we had originally in iDEN.

David Born

Okay. Thank you. And do you have any requirements or a restriction on that between now and when the license is expiring. Or are you able to just hold off on deciding whether you want to pay the conversion fee until late 2022.

Roberto Rittes

We don’t have any requirements. We just – we can just the sides and then convert.

David Born

Okay, all right. That is all I have. Thank you both very much.

Roberto Rittes

Great. Thank you.

Dan Freiman

Thank you.

Lance Vitanza

Hey, thanks guys. Just I want to confirm – so it sounds like the proceeds from the convert at this point. They’ve not yet been contributed into either holdings or the JV.

Dan Freiman

That’s right, Lance. We have not yet contributed most likely will do that either this month or next month.

Lance Vitanza

Okay. And so, it is the timing of that, related to your, the pace of the conversations with access or is it – we need to get the money down there at a certain point in time. And he is either in alongside of us or he is not or any detail that you can provide on any process items that need to occur between now and then would be helpful. If there are…

Dan Freiman

Yes. No, it’s really just based on when the timing, when Nextel Holdings needs capital to continue to fund Nextel Brazil. At the end of the quarter, Nextel Holdings had about $20 million of cash left. So as it continues to fund Nextel Brazil, we’re going to want to fill up with Nextel Holdings, so we’ll probably send a portion of the proceeds, like I said, either this month or next month, as soon as we need to send money into Brazil. And then, I think there’s – we’re fairly confident that access is going to put in their pro rata share to maintain the 70-30 split. They have not formally confirmed it, but we feel pretty good. That’s what we’re going to end up.

Lance Vitanza

Great. Thank you.

Dan Freiman

Sure.

Dan Freiman

Great. Well, just wanted to say thanks everyone for joining the call today and happy to take questions later today or tomorrow, just give us a call.

