Tricon Cap Group's (TCNGF) CEO Gary Berman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Gary Berman - President, CEO & Director

Wissam Francis - EVP & CFO

Jon Ellenzweig - Managing Director

Analysts

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Himanshu Gupta - GMP Securities

Tal Woolley - National Bank

I would like to conclude with the summary what all of our accomplishments mean to Tricon from a valuation perspective. Let's start with book value for share growth in Slide 16. Since 2012, when we entered single family rental Tricon has increased its book value per share at a compounded rate of 23% per annum in Canadian Dollars to $10.34 per share. Our share price is currently trading slightly above this level indicating the very little value being attributed to our prior funds and Advisory business which generates approximately $30 million annualized fee revenue which are the future growth embedded within our existing portfolio.

Let's explore these growth opportunities on the next slides. If we put our pens down on new projects and simple complete the existing development pipeline and continue to manage our existing assets, we could create the kind of value shown in Slide 17 and 18. And TAH for example on Slide 17, our current run rate NOI is $147 million, now if we assume for illustrator purposes of 4% to 5% same home NOI growth rate couple with a cap rate of around 5% to 5.5%. We could generate incremental book value of more than $1 per share per year without even considering reinvesting a free cash flow back into the business.

In TLR in Slide 18, if we assume the current market cap rates are around 4%, our construction of approximately $1.2 billion we can double the value of this business to over $2 of book value per share and in THP, we're projecting approximately $600 million net distributions to Tricon over eight to 10 years which is approximately doubling in today's fair value. These slides present the inherent value of our principal investments, but in addition to this we remain laser focused on Tricon 3.0 which involves growing the third-party capital portion of all of our business verticals.

In TH, we exercising the strategy through the joint venture announced last quarter. In TLR Canada, we earned approximately 30% of the total project equity and our leveraging third party capital to quick as add field to our platform. We see no shortage of interest in this business and we plan to continue adding projects and partnership with institutional investors and in our THP vertical, we continue to have active discussions with numerous parties to take advantage of acquisitions opportunities in the current supply constraint home building environment.

We expect third party capital to be the key driver of our growth to $10 billion of AUM over the next three to five years with significant value we created for both public and private investors along the way. With that, I'll pass the call back to operator to take questions and will be joined by other members of our senior management team including Jon Ellenzweig, Andy Carmody, Andrew Joyner, and Kevin Baldrige.

Operator, I think we'll take the questions now.

Dean Wilkinson

Gary, I think that was a classic Lincoln that you slammed in that pitcher.

Gary Berman

Yes, I thought I would we grace out a little bit humor to this call being.

Dean Wilkinson

I was wondering if that was actually well Sam's right, but anyway. On the contractual fees that are coming TAH JV-1. Can you remind us how those build up over the next couple of years and where do you think that the run rate on that settles out once you're fully invested?

Gary Berman

The asset management fees are going to be roughly consistent around $1 million per quarter I would say certainly for a couple of years because it's roughly 1%, it's roughly 1% of the invested capital being. And then the other fees which are really property level fees, property management fees and there's other fees related to construction and acquisitions those fees I can't really talk to but ultimately we'll see the benefits of those really in the TAH OpCo.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, all right. That's clear enough. And then just as look both the acquisitions. I mean you were sort of 88% geared to the joint venture and 12% to sort of your own balance sheet. Is that kind of how we can think about the acquisitions going forward that they're going to be predominantly done in the JV and what would cause you to buy them sort of on balance sheet and maybe it's a second market or something like that?

Gary Berman

Yes I think the ratio will be generally consistent but remember we're opportunistic, but I think what we're expecting is to acquire roughly 800 homes per quarter in the JV maybe up to 100 homes on our own per quarter and obviously that will fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the seasonality, but that would be the average run rate over the period of the year and essentially the JV's got a very prescriptive by box. Our partners want to bind certain and there's other markets which we operate in for example, Phoenix or Las Vegas where occasionally we do see good opportunities to buy and so we want to take advantage of those we're binding for own account.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay great and just on the THP. Should we be thinking 5% in terms of that return in the near term or really is it closer to eight, 10 or I think certainly below your target but I guess erring on the side of conservatism.

Gary Berman

Yes I would be conservative in erring the side of conservatism and really I think 5% is a reasonable number potentially even heading all the way through 2019. Until we see on the ground evidence that we can rise revenues or increase prices faster than cost then we can hit our time, our milestones in terms of time. It's just prudent to be conservative and aim around 5%. I think I'd go further to say, it almost feels like we're in a technical recession right now for US Home Building because in many cases we're seeing cost rise faster than prices. We're not able to hit our timelines. Certainly in some cases we're seeing starts decline year-over-year, so that feels to me like a bit of technical recession and you're really seeing that reflected in our numbers. We'll get through it. I don't think it will be anything major, but I think for the next few quarters we're going to see similar income levels.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that's great. That's it from me. I'll hand it back. Thanks guys.

Geoff Kwan

I just wanted to go back, talking from the acquisition standpoint. If something came up that was quite sizable wanted to get a sense as to the appetite that you have and also to, is whether or not you're at a point with your JV partners that they would be potential partners if they were something sizable to get you, scale even faster.

Gary Berman

Look we're consolidator in this business, if a larger opportunity came up and it made sense Geoff, we would definitely try to take advantage of it. Whether we could it do with our JV partners really depends on the specific opportunity. As you said they have a very perspective buy box, they're looking for cap rates really in a high fives and are looking at specific market. So it really depends on the acquisition opportunity. It's possible if it was a large opportunity may some of the homes would go into the buy box and some would stay on our own balance sheet. We really have to see, but we certainly have the appetite, we had a great experience with Silver Bay integrating that and if something larger came up we'd love to take a run at it and obviously, we certainly offer that to our joint venture partners first as being good partners. I will add that, we don't have to a strategic acquisition with the JV. The JV is really focused more and kind of onesie twosie acquisition opportunities, but obviously as good partners we would offer to them, if it hit their buy box.

Geoff Kwan

Yes, so that's what I was getting at. I mean assuming that it fits their box in terms of what they're looking for, that there is at least from your perspective a willingness as oppose to say with either one or both of your partners, saying okay well we want to kind of see how the strategy plays out first and we don't want to comment a much bigger amount even if there's an opportunity comes out. So in other words like I said, that receptivity you think it's there.

Gary Berman

Yes I mean look they are and it's still early days into the joint venture, but I can tell you that they're very happy with their progress. I mean we're at 1,200 homes fairly quickly out of the gate. We'll be - we expect to be at roughly 2,000 homes by the end of the year. They're happy with the progress. We've been very tight on the buy box for them. I think sometime into next year they will have a very good sense of how this is working out and they always said to us that really this is the smallest check they'd to write, so they would love to put more capital to work but obviously they need to wait. I think to just to be prudent, we probably want to see how this goes for a few quarters before they would really up the ante.

Geoff Kwan

Okay and then to just to clarify in terms of buying in on a quarterly basis, you mentioned 700 to 800 for like Q4, Q1 and then maybe like 100 first step that wouldn't fit inside their box so kind of 800 to 900 for Q1. Is that right and then for the peak season in Q2 and Q3? Do you have - feel like you've got that scalability to ramp it up a lot I don't know if it's a 1,200 or so.

Gary Berman

Yes, I think there were a lot of questions after we announced the JV, whether we could ramp up our acquisitions and I think we've shown them we can do that. I mean we've gone from 400 to 500 on average to 800 right away. So it's - we're very disciplined in what we're trying to do for the joint venture. But we do have taken into account seasonality in the buying so essentially once we hit Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks we're going to see MLS [ph] really drop off. So I would expect in Q4 we will probably buy between 700 and 750 just and then that will ramp up probably certainly by Q2 that will start ramping up. But on average we expect it to be about 800 per quarter and again I think we could do maybe up to 100 on our own per quarter. Again these are onesie twosie this is largely off the MLS [ph]. It does not take into account anything strategic. It does not take into account any larger portfolios.

Geoff Kwan

Okay, so that's seven to 750 for the JV, plus 100 for you guys and the weaker or the season weaker and partly year and then, 800 plus 100. I just want to make sure I think about this right.

Gary Berman

Yes so 700 to 750 in Q4, but then if we look at 2019 an average of 800 per quarter although ebb and flow by quarter depending on the seasonality and then on average we would expect to buy up to 100 on our own, but again that will also ebb and flow depending on the seasonality.

Geoff Kwan

Got it. Okay and then just my final question. Can you talk about with TAH and how you're thinking about over the next year, kind of expense growth in margins given you had some prior comments and what you're trying to do in terms of optimizing the repairs and maintenance as well as on the property tax I'd like, do you think you can hold the line here or is there maybe some opportunities to grind a little bit higher?

Gary Berman

Well I don't think we're going to be able to 8% same store NOI growth every quarter. I mean we had another great quarter and I think we got good visibility in the next - I think in the next quarter we'll be good too. But let's just assume for argument sake that we can grow our NOI by 5% per annum. I think that's achievable and I think if we can do that, we should be able to grow our margin by up to 100 bps a year, if you work through the math. So that's kind of what we expect to do, the revenues will moderate a little bit, we're not going to be again. We're not going to be able to grow revenues at 6.5% forever. We expect to have another good quarter in Q4 or probably moderate a little bit. But we can't do 6.5% every quarter, but we should be able to hold the line on expenses.

Property taxes are the question mark, they do dovetail with HPA. They've been growing at roughly 7% to 8% per annum. I think we've been conservative along in accruals so we haven't seen any surprises there. And then I think at repairs and maintenance we had a very good quarter certainly in the same home portfolio as the internalization kicks in. on maintenance for example, we're probably doing it about 45% of the RNM in house and we'd love to get it up to 60%, so there's a little bit room. I think the grind higher there Geoff, but remember there's also inflation. So labor and material prices are going to move up too. So I think we'd be happy if we could just hold the line and expenses and continue to grow revenues and aim longer term to hit maybe 5% NOI growth.

Geoff Kwan

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Stephen MacLeod

I just wanted to drill down a little bit more on the TAH business. Can you just talk a little bit about how the build to rent initiative is going. I know you're still in early days and then just separate from that, when you think about the overall home portfolio. Can you talk about your ability to continue to drive returns and have housing prices actually gone, like if your all-in cost actually moved higher recently?

Gary Berman

Okay, so the first question build-to-rent, we're still in the very early days of exploring it. I don't think there is a first move or advantage to build to rent. I think there's certainly been a first mover advantage to this business to single family rental as you need to kind of create a platform and the technology around that. But I think build to rent reminds me a little bit like apartment building so we want to take our time and make sure the costs and economics work. With that said, we just put our first build to rent community under contract. It's a community in Southeast Houston, we hope to close at the end of the year. We'll take the homes down probably 10 a month next year. So we're kind of - I'll phase into it and then we're going to start looking at it - at other opportunities potentially even in our Johnson MPCs because we think there's a niche, there's certainly a niche, even Johnson MPCs to provide a build to rent community where people can potentially get to know that community better at Johnson in overtime move up and buy homes within the broader MPC. So we think it potentially to be a great opportunity that we want to take I think a slower approach to exploring it. So I hope that answers your questions on build to rent.

Stephen MacLeod

Yes.

Gary Berman

Now that being said, we're buying individual homes. I mean it depends how we define build to rent. So I was just talking about build to rent communities where there could be 50 to 200 homes in a community. We are buying one off new homes here and there and we bought about 37 in Q3. So this is really, I was speaking more to build to rent communities. And then I think, I'm not sure I fully understood the second part of your question, but I think you were talking about HPA and our home price appreciation. And look I mean, I think similar to my comments previously on rent. We're not going to be able to see 6% annualized home price depreciation forever. I mean that just does not make sense we're in an idle environment for us, it's certainly a single family rental business where the new housing market and existing markets are tight and the inventory is extremely tight. So and obviously the economy is strong so that's able to drive both rents and home prices, but we would expect that to moderate. You're seeing it moderate a little bit in the last month, if you look at K Scholer [ph] for example to come down a bit. So we would expect to moderate over the course of 2019, but still to be relatively strong. We would never underwrite probably anything above 3% but it would not shock to me to see home prices next year again to be above 3%.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's great. Yes that's it from me. A lot of my questions have already been answered. Thanks guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Just turning to TLR Canada, I saw the cost were up a little bit I think $2 million from last quarter. Are you guys seeing any substantial cost inflation or do you guys expect just to kind of be the budget?

Gary Berman

No we're not, we had a noisy quarter I think in Q3 as far as TLR went because first of all we lost some of the operating income for example 57 Spadina and so it's a bit noisy quarter and there was really no unrealized income from the Canadian project. So I wouldn't necessarily look at this quarter as an indicator of how we're doing in fact. I think we're making a lot of progress in TLR, in all our projects in terms of hitting budgets and milestones and getting close to completion. We're making a lot of progress, you just couldn't see that in the numbers in Q3. But specifically on the cost side, I mean we've been I think pretty clear in the past that we certainly seeing cost pressures in the US and so this quarter we had a write up of the McKenzie, but a write down of the Maxell which is Frisco and that write down was partly attributable to higher costs. So we're certainly seeing that in the US and that's one of the reasons why, we pulled back and doing new development in the US because of the overall cost environment.

Here in Toronto, there's definitely cost pressures I mean we're hearing about it all the time but I would say two things. Rents are increasing faster from what we can see right now than costs. So we're getting a positive spread there and the second thing, as I think partly because of our relationships with trades we haven't seen any real impact in our specific projects. 57 Spadina is an example is currently under construction we've tendered roughly 50% of the budget. 50% of the construction on budget, so I think we've been very fortunate with our relationships to be able to hold the line on it, but broadly we're hearing concerns about costs.

Unidentified Analyst

All right and then I guess kind of following up on the rent side of things, what rents are you guys seeing at the Selby and are you projecting now for 57 Spadina?

Gary Berman

Well we haven't I mean we haven't started, to be clear we haven't started leasing the Selby. We expect to do that by the end of the year, we underwrote at the Selby $2.90 per foot and my hunch is and you don't really know until you actually get into it, but my hunch is we're probably be 20% higher than we underwrote. So obviously that's a big win for us, so we expect the Selby to be 20% higher and then, at 57 Spadina, if I recall we underwrote at about 310 and we're going to be way higher than that. It's just too early I mean it's a couple of years away Loren [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Gary Berman

So it's early days, but I mean we underwrite these projects in Canada on an un-trended basis, to probably get to about 4.5% development yield and then on the trended basis, assuming let's say 3% rent growth, we could get to maybe 5.25%. My best guess is that both Selby and 57 Spadina will be closer to 6%.

Unidentified Analyst

That's nice.

Gary Berman

Which is obviously big wins for us?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, all right. That's all from me. I'll turn it back. Thanks guys.

Himanshu Gupta

On single family joint venture you estimated performance fee of around $32 million, so just wondering what are you HPA and same property NOI growth assumptions here and what could lead to upside to this number?

Gary Berman

Jon, do you want to take that?

Jon Ellenzweig

Sure, I'm happy to and good morning, Himanshu. Regarding the assumptions, I would say they're fair to conservative, so HPA as Gary mentioned is around 3% and you obviously noted you know we think there could be some upside to that, so if [indiscernible] upside. In terms of NOI growth again its conservative the 8% close to this quarter is extremely strong. It's more in that kind of 3% to 5% range. So we tried to set out assumptions that we think are conservative and achievable and so leasing upside.

Himanshu Gupta

Right and is this on the assumption of the involvement of the entire $2 billion [ph] or is it going to I'm going to be able to see mark up in the performance fee expected over the year?

Jon Ellenzweig

No, that performance fees is based on the deployment of - approximately all of the capital leaves a small reserve at the end, but it's essentially all of the capital.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay, thank you. And now just moving onto the and probably follow-up to the remark Gary you mentioned about labor inflation and single family rental business. And one of your coms talked about pressures in employee retention in the field. So are you seeing more employee turnover? Do you think there will be incremental amount to be spent to retain the talent in this industry?

Gary Berman

We're not seeing that, I mean we're seeing wages grow by roughly 3% to 5% Himanshu and that is being absorbent through our numbers. But in terms of turnover, we're seeing virtually no turnover the last year or two, virtually none. And we think the credit to that really goes to Kevin and his team because we created such a positive culture at Tricon American Homes. We start by taking care of our own team first, so that they can then take care of our residents and you see that in our numbers, which are again very strong and I think relative to our peers. But I think more than that, when our team really feels like they're making a difference in taking care of the residents. There's much more value to their job. They love what they're doing and they love working at Tricon American Homes. So we're seeing virtually no turnover in a tough waiver environment.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure, sure enough. And just moving onto the revenue side of the equation. Revenue growth was, event growth was obviously very strong in quarter three, how did it progress between August and September and October if you can share some light, just trying to see the impact of seasonality and how should we see on a full year basis?

Gary Berman

Yes, so the rent growth was steady from August to September and actually into October as well. So I think October we're seeing blended rent growth in last month to about 6.5% as well, so very strong in the last three months, but again I think when we hit Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks that will start to moderate.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it and this rent growth I mean what you posted in quarter three and quarter two as well, is feeling better than the public listed peer group so what would you attribute the outperformance to, is it the software or is the market strategy or any other reason?

Gary Berman

I think there's a number of factors. I think the most obvious ones is a revenue maximization program and you can see that clearly in our own numbers, where the rent growth is up about 200 bps over the previous year, so the - it just goes to show that your algorithms can do this job much better than people that pretend to be more compassionate. So the algorithms are really working, so that's a major driver. The other factor I would say, there's probably two other factors. The other one is clearly the middle market strategy. Our residents in general I would say not renters by choice and in a strong economy, we're really able to drive rent and I think the middle market strategy is really working for single family rental and we're talking a lot about that in the past, but we think you're seeing the benefit or the benefit of that strategy now with rent growth and there's probably still some loss to lease as well in the Silver Bay portfolio as well. So I think those three factors in total round out and then they're maybe intangibles which is just our customer service and that, we've posted tremendous Google ratings, those have been increasing. I think the vast majority of residents really like our service and it makes it easier for us to drive rent particularly on renewals as well.

Himanshu Gupta

Right and probably you know I mean rental growth is higher and probably a little light on occupancy. And I'm looking to a spread between stabilized occupancy of 96% and in place occupancy of 93%. I mean despite that's fairly wide, I mean what explains that spread and how many days are you taking for a tenant and the work and has that increased in recent times?

Gary Berman

Well I mean the major factor in the spread and occupancy is just new acquisitions. Remember we just acquired 800 homes in this last quarter, all of those homes are basically vacant. So that has a major impact on the occupancy, that's why it's always better to look at the same home numbers. The other thing is just that, in the revenue maximization program there's currently been a bias to rent growth over occupancy, so we've been willing to drive much higher rent growth and in return take lower occupancy. So this, that explains some of it as well. but I think certainly as we head into the softer part of Q4, I think that will reverse a little bit, we'll probably end up going with more - slightly on the margin, slightly more of an occupancy bias. So that's something you should expect heading into Q4. And then what was, sorry just remind me what was the other part of the question.

Himanshu Gupta

How many days are you taking for tenants on the [indiscernible]? And has that increased in recent times?

Gary Berman

Jon, do you want to take that?

Jon Ellenzweig

Yes, no problem. So Himanshu, there's really two metrics, so one, I will talk quickly about acquisition to move in so on new acquisitions it was around 70 days on average over the last 12 months, but we really expect somewhere between 60 and 90 days on new acquisitions till we have a tenant in place and then for existing homes move out to move in, it ebbs and flows a little bit on seasonality but typically 40 to 50 days for in order to move in or we're trying to continually work to tighten that with our in-house turn team.

Himanshu Gupta

And how's that changed in the last quarter's also or last year or so?

Gary Berman

If I could just add to that, it's interesting that certainly when we implement the revenue maximization program, that number increase. So we were trying to get it, at 40 or below 40 and it's now, let's say it's mid-40s. We actually consciously made the decision with our algorithms to keep some of those homes on the market longer in order to drive higher rent growth. So that's obviously that's the trade-off we look at, but within reason you want to continue to tighten that because that's money in your pocket.

Himanshu Gupta

Right. And that's straight color. And just touching upon your acquisition, I mean you're doing 700, 800 homes per quarter now once this 400 homes I mean in the same markets earlier. Do you have to tweak, did you tweak underwriting or relaxed certain criteria's to make 800 homes what got eligible for your buy box, just trying to get a sense of how deep is the pipeline for the right kind of product there?

Gary Berman

Not at all. I mean the cap rates are right in line from where we've been acquiring in previous quarter. The realization of past is just being capital constraint, it had nothing to do with the opportunity to buy. If anything I would say in recent quarter we slightly increased the quality of the homes we're buying, we're seeing higher going in purchase prices. Obviously higher rent that's probably reflection of the inflationary environment, but I think you know the sense I get when I look at the buy report every day the quality is slightly better than what it was, let's say at this time last year. So even with slightly better quality and cap rates in line no issue hitting the volumes.

Himanshu Gupta

Fantastic and probably just last question. General question, I mean the impact of the higher mortgage rates on affordability and are you seeing any incremental demand on the single family rental side and is there any evidence. I mean when you tracked the reasons for move out, has the reason to buy a home scoring lower than what it was in like recent times or recent years?

Gary Berman

Actually last month, it went slightly higher. So I mean you look at that because it's typically been around. When we look at the surveys, again I don't know how much value we can really scribe to these surveys, but we've seen that roughly 15% of residents have moved out to buy a home and I think in the last month it went up to 18. So that to me was strange because I would have thought it would have gone the other way. So again I think I'm not sure that what we're seeing in single family and rental is directly applicable to higher mortgage rates because again I think they're vast majority of residents either don't have the credit or the down payment to be buying homes, but not necessarily renters by choice. So I don't think there's a lot of intel of be seen there. Maybe it is affecting our peers, that may have higher price tones. It could be more to factor for them. It's definitely been a factor on the home building side though because the rates have increased rapidly and that's certainly created some sticker shock with purchasers and because we've been at this now for the better part of 10 years we're clearly seeing a bit of slowdown certainly in a move up market in new housing, with higher rates. But we anticipate that will adjust at some point and the market will go back up.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay, thank you for the color. I'll turn it back.

Tal Woolley

Just wanted to, you made a - discussed a lot about improving your cost to borrowing and the measure or the steps you've taken over the last year since the Silver Bay transaction. I'm just wondering now if you can speak to within the JV, having the backing of sovereign wealth credit, what we can expect to see going forward.

Wissam Francis

Given the joint venture actually our structure's still the same, we're really focused on ensuring that our leverage stays around the 65% LTV for the joint venture. and having and remember most of the credit, most of the debt at TAH is actually non-recourse to Tricon, so having them on our list doesn't really necessarily affect us materially in terms of basis points. Having said that, we're looking at lower spread to cost, we used to be around 325 on the warehouse facility, we dropped now to around 250 now and we continue to work closer. The real effect is going to be, when we do our first securitization transaction in the joint venture once we get to about 3,000 homes acquired and see how that works, but most of our debt at TAH is now fixed apart from 80% is fixed. So the impact of industry exposure is actually low for us today.

Gary Berman

Tal, if I could just add to that. I would say, Wissam mentioned spreads we would not have been able to get those lower spread without the backing of our joint venture partner so it definitely helped us.

Tal Woolley

Absolutely. Okay and just my next question, I think this is the first full quarter that you're sort of annualizing with the Silver Bay transaction but it's not in your same property pool, is the growth you're seeing out of those homes are materially different from what you're seeing at your same home pool.

Gary Berman

No I mean the revenue growth is very similar, revenue growth roughly 6.5% for both overall portfolio and the same home portfolio. So on the revenue side, pretty consistent. TAH side I would say is fairly consistent. I think over the course of this last year, the same home portfolio probably would have looked even better I will say probably would have looked better if we included the Silver Bay portfolio because there was a little bit more loss to [indiscernible].

Tal Woolley

Right.

Gary Berman

And Silver Bay will roll in obviously next year.

Tal Woolley

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Gary Berman

Thank you Tasha. I would like to thank all of you on the call for your participation. We look forward to speaking with you next year, when we discuss our full year results for 2018.

