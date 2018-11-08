Altius Minerals Corp. (ATUSF) CEO Brian Dalton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altius Minerals Corp. (OTCPK:ATUSF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our Q3 conference call. Our press release and filings were done yesterday after the close and are available on our website. This event is being webcast live with the link on our homepage and in the Investors section and you will be able to access a replay of the call along with the presentation slides which are on the webcast and added to our website.

The forward-looking statement is on Slide 2 and applies to everything we say both in the opening remarks and the Q&A.

And with that, I will turn over to Ben to take us through the numbers.

Ben Lewis

Thank you, Flora and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining. Altius generated $17.1 million in royalty revenue during the quarter compared to $16.5 million in Q2 and $17.9 million of Q3 of last year. Brian will provide a little more color on our royalty revenues later in the call. EBITDA for the quarter came in at $13.9 million or $0.32 per share. The EBITDA margin had a little over 81%, remained fairly consistent with both Q2 and the comparable period last year. Earnings per share, was $0.14 during the third quarter compared to $0.12 in Q2 and $0.16 in the comparable period last year. Our Q3 earnings included a couple of non-cash items, the largest of which was dilution gains and earnings from associates, which had a positive impact of about $2 million or little under $0.05 per share.

General and administrative expenses of $1.9 million are up approximately $200,000 from the same period last year and similar to Q2 levels of approximately $2 million. The year-over-year increase in G&A was driven by corporate development and legal services activities. Income taxes of approximately $1.5 million are slightly higher than the Q2 $1.1 million comparable number as a result of higher income. We ended the quarter with $33.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. We put some of our surplus cash to work during the quarter using $8.7 million to buy additional Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation shares and we made another investment of $2 million to our registered co-invest alongside Lithium Royalty Corporation.

Other uses of cash during the quarter included a scheduled $5 million payment on our term debt, 1.25 million preferred share distribution as well as our regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. And finally, we were active on our share buyback spending $2.6 million during the quarter to acquire 212 to 300 Altius shares which have been returned to treasury. Total cash and market investments at the end of Q3 were approximately $175 million and I will remind you that we have an unused revolving credit facility of $100 million. Thus we have ample liquidity to pursue opportunities as they arise.

So in summary, Altius had another great quarter with solid cash flow from our diversified royalty business. Net earnings came in as expected and we continued our balanced approach to capital allocation during the quarter.

And now I will turn it over to Brian.

Brian Dalton

Thank you, Ben. Good morning and thank you all for joining. The quarter and year-to-date have unfolded reasonably well and demonstrated the value of our diversified portfolio as headwinds at some operations were offset nicely by tailwinds at others allowing us to maintain our royalty revenue guidance. First, with the headwinds, copper and zinc prices were down and revenue from 777 was impacted by lower grades and a timing lag between production and sales. These were partially offset by an encouraging recovery in operational volumes if that – at that producer mines. Thermal coal revenue was down as mining at Sheerness moved on to lower paying royalty lands as part of its normal mine sequencing. We continued with preparations initially legal action to see compensation for governmental policy changes that will cause our thermal coal royalty revenue to end by 2030, significantly earlier than was allowed under the policies in place at the time of our acquiring the royalties. We expect to be in a position to file the statement of claim before year end.

Turning now to the positives, potash prices were sharply highly and strong global demand growth, while Rocanville and Esterhazy continued to ramp up. With these factors multiplying by our recently increased royalty ownership level, potash accounted for approximately 25% of our revenue total for the quarter. Chapada production was solid and Yamana has increased its full copper production guidance to 125 million pounds from 120 million pounds previously. This mine typically performs better in the second half of the year as the first half is impacted by the Brazilian rainy season. Premiums for high quality iron ore concentrates and pellets remained robust and IOC was largely able to return to a normal production volume range following the strike in quarter two.

We increased our Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ownership during the quarter by approximately 344,000 shares and now holds 5.46% of that company. The revenue impact to Altius was lower than expected. However, as Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation made an election to withhold the significant portion of its cash flow to its balance sheet in contrast with more typical focus on delivering a high dividend payout ratio. Metallurgical coal revenue from Teck’s Cardinal River mine was up on improved production volumes and prices.

We have received a lot of encouraging news during the quarter related to potential extensions, expansions and new future royalties. I will begin by speaking on Voisey’s Bay, we were happy to reach a settlement with Vale that will see payments resume. While this is a hardly a new royalty for us, I included in this part of my remarks because it does feel as if it’s new or at least the resurrected royalty after 2 years of non-payment. Based upon questions we received on the press release of the settlement, I think it is worthwhile to further clarify the press release description of the 3% royalty as representing approximately 50% of the gross metal value of current prices. The teams have confused some investors into thinking we accepted 50% of the intrinsic royalty value. But in fact it’s referred to the gross metal value less normal NSR type deductions with the result approximating well what we always believe to be the royalty value. Importantly this now very well defined royalty calculation formula applies to all future mining potential at Voisey’s Bay including newly approved underground development plan for the extensive Eastern Deeps deposit.

At Cardinal River, Teck has announced that it is studying the opening of a new pit on our royalty lines that could extend mining from the original 2020 plan to around 2027. Yamana continues with studies aimed at expanding production levels at Chapada in recognition of strong exploration and delineation results from several areas within the lands covered by our streaming agreement. Excelsior made two significant announcements related first to the completion of its permitting process of the Gunnison copper project in Arizona and secondly the completion of project financing through a stream and equity arrangement with Triple Flag. This moves the project into development and triggers on option that we hold to increase our gross revenue royalty for CAD5 million. We do intend to exercise this option and look forward to Gunnison becoming our 16 paying royalty in the near future.

Alderon provided results from an updated feasibility study for its Kami Iron Ore project. The study showed strong economics based upon its expected premium quality product, fully permitted status and access to existing infrastructure. Financing alternatives and other strategic avenues are currently being explored among stakeholders in supporting to moving – in support of moving the project into development. We are large equity holders of Alderon and also hold the project royalty. Allegiance Coal made excellent progress in advancing its Telkwa metallurgical coal project in British Columbia. It announced that Japan’s Itochu has joined in as a joint venture partner – as a joint venture financing partner private and product marker. An updated feasibility study is expected early in the new year and the permitting process has begun. Telco came to us as part of our acquisition of royalties and lands we shared a few years back and we then went to allegiance for a significant equity stake and a sliding scale royalty.

Moving on to our project generation business, there are also quite a few positive developments to update. Our portfolio of PG Equities increased in value to $68 million at quarter end from $44 million at the end of the last quarter despite a relatively weak period in the market particularly exploration companies. Adventus continued to report excellent infill drilling results from its polymetallic Curipamba project in Ecuador. It is largely focused on better defining a very copper and gold rich zone within the El Domo deposit with could feature prominently in an updated study that is expected to be completed in early 2019. It is now turning to attention detecting several exploration targets that offer the potential for the discovery of additional satellite deposits. Adventus also added another strategic investor during the quarter as Wheaton Precious Metals made a significant equity investment of securing rights of potential future precious metal streams.

Evrim has begun our first ever drilling program at its Cuale Gold project in Mexico with very exciting surface trends results have been reported. It recently attracted Newmont as major strategic equity investor and also announced that it reached an agreement with First Logistic that will see it hold the royalty under resource delineation stage from its annual project. We are large shareholder of Evrim and hold a royalty on the Cuale project. Sokoman Iron has reported high grade drilling results from the Moosehead gold project in Newfoundland and has raised significant equity through a replacement led by well-known investor Eric Sprott.

Our planned diamond spin-out Adia Resources has announced that DeBeers Canada is coming onboard as an early-stage investor by providing an in-kind contribution of technical services. Drilling on to Lynx project is planned for this coming winter with an IPO to follow. We are also absolutely delighted to announce that Marco LoCascio well known to many of you in his prior role as a highly successful New York based resource investment manager, has come on-board to lead Adia as its new CEO.

That wraps up our formal remarks and we will turn back to the operator for the Q&A.

Your first question comes from Carey MacRury with Canaccord Genuity.

Hi, good morning guys.

Hi Carey, good morning.

Question on Voisey’s, I know the royalty is effective back to April 1, I am just wondering for the amount you received this quarter, what time period does that correlate to?

This is Ben the first payment we received was for the period ending June 30 and we will catch up at some point. But that was part of the settlements that’s been delivered. And we should have a catch-up period where we will have two quarters recognizing revenue and the next payment is actually November 15 and then will follow thereafter.

So the two quarters would you expect that in Q4 or…?

Probably Q4, but it really depends on what information we get from Vale as well and just to make sure we can do an accurate estimate.

Secondly on the Lithium Royalty Corporation you have got anything invested there for 10% stake that’s a pretty sizable, I am just wondering if you can provide little context of what types assets you are looking at there, are these developed – lithium development stories that they are producing, is it all the above, any color you can provide on that?

Yes. It’s Brian here Carey. The $8 million is entirely for the co-participation right. It also includes direct investment at the equity level in LRC. LRC is right now its focus has mainly been on development stage projects. The market has actually been pretty good. If you are a buyer in that space, things it has been a fantastic year for lithium prices and that’s created good opportunities. So, we’re pretty encouraged about the quality of the projects that, that team has been able to gain traction with. So hopefully, we’ll be able to provide you with some more color on that in the coming quarters, but it’s a pretty busy time and lots of strategic files opened there.

And these are all over the globe or is there more of a focus on –

Global search.

Yes, okay. And then maybe one last question on the hydroelectric opportunity which you’re pursuing in terms of royalties, any progress on that front?

Yes, not just hydro, obviously, renewables generally. Yes, that’s been really, really moving along over the last 4 or 5 months. The focus has been largely on trying to secure royalties related to development stage rather than operating stage opportunities and that’s because the kinds of returns we can expect from production stage we’re finding are too low, the space is quite crowded once these projects are fully buttoned down, but we are finding good opportunity at the development stage and we feel we’re pretty close to securing our first batch of royalties there.

And is there still an opportunity to kind of roll the coal assets into that or is that early?

Yes. I don’t think we’ll actually roll the coal assets in, but the idea there, the concept we’re running with is to reinvest an equivalent amount of royalty revenue from the coal portfolio into renewable assets. And if we play that right, the long-term effects should be to essentially replace the coal royalty streams, the last of which are legislated to end in 2030 and essentially turn them into perpetual royalties. So, it’s less of a formal linkage, but that’s the investment rationale and sort of how we’re thinking about it when we plan our broader corporate – capital allocation work for the next few years.

Great. Thanks, Brian and Ben.

Thank you, sir.

Your next question comes from Jacques Wortman with Eight Capital.

Hi, good morning, guys. Your decision to increase your position in LIF is kind of interesting as you have disclosed publicly that you oppose any change in mandate to amend business restrictions and although they haven’t closed the door on that at LIF, they have deferred that meeting. Can you just go over the decision-making process to increase your interest at this time?

We keep pretty close tabs on the operations at IOC and we like everyone else could see that not only where premium is strong, but there are steady operational improvements at that asset. But point late in the quarter we felt that the value represented by the share price was good enough to make another move. We had extra cash on the balance sheet and obviously wasn’t a huge investment for us, but we’d see ourselves as being opportunistic in the future there as well. As far as the decision or the talk of expanding mandate and whatnot, we were happy just to read in the report last night from Labrador Iron Ore that they have elected not to call that shareholder vote now.

Okay.

We also will be interested essentially – when we see it as a flow-through of royalty income and we rather not deal with anything that might change the historical pattern of high pay out of that royalty revenue on shareholders, that’s really what allows us to treat it in our minds at least as a royalty interest, but once it – once there are extra corporate factors involved there, our motivation would decrease, so we’re very happy with that decision.

Okay. Thanks a lot, Brian. Good quarter.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Joseph Levatino with Jalaspen.

Yes. Good morning. This question concerns the Alderon. In my mind, it seems that Alderon is coming up against some hard stops over the next year or so. And I’m just wondering whether Altius has conducted any thought experiments regarding the outcomes from Alderon?

I don’t know about dot experiment, but we are obviously involved very heavily with that file. There is really not much that could happen – that could impact as positively as the go decision or financing for that accounting project. We have a pretty sizable royalty there. The time feels like it should be around now. We are watching other developments in the Labrador trial. Obviously, IRC is performing extremely well. There are rumors out there that Rio Tinto is looking to sell its stake. So that’s obviously bringing lots of attention from strategic investors towards the trial, whatever marketing and efforts that they have been doing to certainly bring many eyeballs there. Plus we have been gratified to watch the great success that Champion Iron Ore has been having with the restart of the Bloom Lake project. So lot of really positive things going on in the Labrador trough right now and the Kami project is fairly unique in the world right now in terms of being a project that can deliver the very high grade high quality product that the market is sort of right now in a project that is fully permanent and linked to existing infrastructure. Obviously, when you look at the market value of Alderon today, it doesn’t look like there are many pure market-based financing solutions right now. The market cap relative to the capital requirement is the gap that is pretty wide, but we do believe that market is much stronger at the strategic level than at the broader market investment level. So, we are working with Alderon and the other major shareholders to try to bring things forward. Hebei is digesting the results with the new updated feasibility study. I am heading to China later today to meet with Hebei and others as part of a broader Eastern Canadian trade mission. So, we are focused on it. It feels like if it’s going to happen it should happen soon, so that’s we are putting lots of time and effort into it, but obviously I can’t promise anything other than our very best effort to help do what we can.

Thank you very much.

Thank you.

