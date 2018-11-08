Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) CEO Julie Howard on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Kyle Bland - Director, IR

Julie Howard - Chairman and CEO

Stephen Lieberman - CFO

Lee Spirer - Chief Growth and Transformation Officer

Analysts

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Navigant's third quarter 2018 earnings call. At this time, I would like to inform all participants their lines will be in a listen-only until the question-and-answer session of the call. This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would like to introduce Kyle Bland, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Bland, you may begin.

Kyle Bland

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss Navigant's third quarter 2018 earnings results. We have posted our press release related as well as the presentation materials that we will reference throughout our call this morning on the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

With me on the call are Julie Howard, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Lieberman; our Chief Financial Officer; and Lee Spirer, our Chief Growth and Transformation Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Julie, I would like to highlight the disclosures at the end of our press release and in our presentation materials for information about any forward-looking statements that may be made or discussed on this call. Please review this information along with the Risk Factors included in our 2017 Annual Report for items which could affect the company's financial results and cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, let me remind you that due to the sale of disputes, forensics and legal technology segment and our transaction advisory services practice to Ankura Consulting LLC, these businesses have been classified as discontinued operations, and we have recast prior periods to reflect this reporting change. We will refer to the combined disputes, forensics and legal technology segment together with our transaction advisory services practice as SaleCo or discontinued operations throughout our remarks this morning.

With that, I will turn the call over to Julie.

Julie Howard

Thank you, Kyle. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. 2018 has been quite a year for Navigant, and we have had no shortage of continued strategic actions and outcomes in the third quarter. I'm happy to say though that notwithstanding the significant disruption related to the SaleCo transaction in the third quarter, our results finished favorably within our expectations. We saw RBR growth across all three segments underpinned by the start-up of our Health Systems Solutions joint venture with Baptist Health South, and the continuation of many of the trends from the first-half of the year with a strong market and financial services in energy helping to offset a continued needed demand by our men in healthcare consulting.

We did see improvements in demand in healthcare consulting as the quarter progressed, and we feel very good about the long-term demand and environment across the portfolio. We are well-positioned to support the significant business transformation occurring in all three of our focus in the three sectors.

In the quarter, as a reminder, on August 24, we officially closed the divestiture of our DFLT and Transaction Advisory Businesses. We are really pleased to have the transaction completed and are supporting the full transition of the business to Ankura over the next several months. We remain confident that the higher growth and more streamlined Navigant, portfolio will generate greater value for all stakeholders, and look forward to executing on the next chapter of our organization's successful evolution.

We also launched in the quarter and began to ramp up our revenue cycle joint venture Health Systems Solution with Baptist Health South Florida. We are up and running in our fourth month of operation, and I'm really proud of the joint team which have done a tremendous job to ensure a smooth and successful start for JV. We are really excited about the potential to leverage this platform for the benefit of other hospitals within the Baptist Health South Florida systems and other health systems in the Southeast U.S. as we continue to grow our mix of recurring revenue type engagements.

It's part of our target to return up to 175 million to shareholders through August of 2019. We returned approximately 39 million to shareholders in the third quarter through a combination of share repurchases and the initiation of our first ever quarterly dividends. We are executing on our allocation strategy to balance capital return to our shareholders, while also maintaining an investment profile to support our growth opportunities going forward.

We balanced many priorities in 2018, and have achieved most of our goals. We are really pleased with our performance to-date and we remain well-positioned to achieve the 2018 continuing operations guidance target that we communicated back to you in August.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Stephen to talk you through our Q3 performance in detail, and then I will come back around to make a few closing comments. Stephen?

Stephen Lieberman

Thank you, Julie, and good morning everyone. Turning to slide five, you will see that we produced solid operating results for the quarter. Q3 2018 RBR was up 4% year-over-year to $171.4 million. RBR in the quarter benefited from the startup of our joint venture with Baptist Health, solid demand in our FSAC segment, and continuous strong results in our Energy segment.

As Julie noted, these contributions more than offset continued softness in certain areas within our healthcare consulting. From a profitability perspective, adjusted EBITDA was down to $1.2 million compared to the third quarter 2017 with $17.5 million, a 10.2% adjusted EBITDA margin. The quarter was impacted by talent and technology investments in anticipation of demand in our FSAC segment and the maintenance of capabilities in our healthcare consulting practice in anticipation of improving demand going forward.

These items more than offset the robust performance in our energy segment and lower bad debt expense in the current year period. Excluding bad debt, G&A improved 110 basis points to 18.9% as a percentage of RBR. Moving further down to income statement, third quarter 2018 continued operations, adjusted EPS was up $0.01 to $0.15 per share aided by lower net interest cost and lower share counts in the current year period.

This includes the impact of 1.5 million share repurchased in the third quarter. GAAP EPS including discontinued operations finished at $1.61 per share, up significantly year-over-year driven by a large after tax gain of $60.2 million from the SaleCo divestiture. It is important to note that we booked a significant provisional tax gain estimate of the SaleCo divestiture. With the transaction closing mid quarter, we continue to evaluate our tax gain given the complexity of the transaction and recent introduction of new tax law.

Turning to our segment level performance on page number six, Our Healthcare segment RBR was up just under 2% to $102 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to the respective period in 2017 driven by the startup of the HSS joint venture. As Julie mentioned, HSS is off to a great start. And we continue to expect the venture to drive significant growth and profitability for Navigant in 2019 and beyond.

On the consulting side, our results were lower than we had expected as we had fewer new large engagement wins than anticipated in the quarter. That said, we have recently been awarded a couple of large engagements and remain optimistic for improved performance as we move into 2019. From a profitability perspective, Healthcare segment operating profit margins declined to 28.2% reflecting lower consulting utilization and project mix driven from the startup of HSS which impacted segment operating profit margins by over $160 basis points.

Shifting to our Energy segment, RBR increased 17% year-over-year to $35 million for the third quarter of 2018, driven by continuous strong demand across the segment. Buyers are turning to Navigant to help them address the dynamic changes that are impacting their business models and performance in the energy sector including engagements related to distributed energy resource planning, energy efficiency and sustainability projects, and building resilient generation of resources to withstand the increasing risk of weather-related disruptions.

I will note that while revenue is down sequentially, it is driven by normal third quarter seasonality from summer vacations which tends to impact our energy segment the most given its large European footprint. Segment operating profit margins increased 410 basis points year-over-year driven by the strong top line performance and continued cost control. Looking forward, we feel very good about the growth and potential in this space over the short, medium and long term.

In our Financial Service Advisory and Compliance segment, we delivered another solid quarter with RBR of $35 million for the third quarter of 2018, which was up slightly compared to the prior year period. Demand for expertise and financial crimes and sanctions work remained strong. And we continue to pivot our offerings to maintain alignment with the needs of our financial institution clients in areas such as system selection, technology implementation strategy and operational cost savings initiatives.

Further in the quarter, we launched a new managed services engagement with a prominent consumer finance company to supplement and support their anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring capabilities. This is a very exciting multi-year engagement and a blueprint for how we can leverage technology and our industry expertise to bring to solution-based services to our clients, delivering value for all stakeholders.

The FSAC segment operating profit fell from a very strong 2017 comparison to 32.8% in the third quarter of 2018. We made a number of talent and technology investments in the period to support growing demand for data analytics expertise as well as addition of over 80 FTEs to staff our new managed services business. Looking forward, there are numerous clients' needs in the financial services space and we continue to align our attention and investment to areas with significant growth potential.

From a business mix perspective, with a startup of the HSS joint venture and the new FSAC managed services engagement. Our TD&P which is our Technology Data Process businesses represent approximately 26% of our RBR in the quarter, up 6 and 7 percentage points from the prior year and prior quarter periods respectively. This mix shift is one we expect to continue as these engagements ramp up in into and through 2019.

Time and operating profit margins also continue to progress favorably for these businesses with our base revenue cycle BPMS business seeing its highest profit margin since 2016. We continue to have further room to run with respect to TD&P margins that are pleased with the progress made this year.

Turning to slide seven and looking at our liquidity position. Net cash increased over $265 million to close a quarter at $277.4 million of cash on the balance sheet. The large increase was driven by solid operating cash flow and the cash proceeds from the closing of the SaleCo transaction. Our operating cash flow was down approximately $10 million to $25 million as a solid operating performance and lower working capital was more than offset by the timing of tax payments related to the divestiture.

Day Sales Outstanding or DSO finished at 75 days for the third quarter 2018 which was up two days from the start of the year largely driven by seasonality. As previously noted, one of the benefits of the SaleCo transaction was that our DSO is lower by about 10 days compared to the pre-transaction levels freeing up liquidity for Navigant. We received approximately $426 million in net transaction proceeds from the closing of the SaleCo transaction with incur in late August. This amount is net of fees, related transaction costs and working capital adjustments better to the third quarter.

Note that this number excludes approximately $55 million of cash taxes and other restructuring charges related to the transaction of which $20 million of tax was paid in the third quarter and we expect the majority of the remaining balance to be paid by the end of this year.

Also, in the quarter, we kicked off our campaigns return up to $175 million to shareholders of our 12-month period through August 2019. When combined with the first ever quarterly dividend payment, we return nearly $39 million to shareholders in the quarter, $34 million since the start of August. We also use the portion of the proceeds to fully repay borrowing drawn under our existing credit facility and now have no credit facility debt remaining on the balance sheet. All in all, as we exited the quarter, we have position the company with significant liquidity and are eager to capitalize on opportunities in front of us.

I will now turn the call back to Julie to touch on our growth aspirations and key initiatives. Julie?

Julie Howard

Thank you, Stephen. With a SaleCo transaction behind us, we're now completely focused on executing our strategy as an industry centered management consulting and managed services firm that brings unique domain expertise enabled by technology and is powered by significant capital resources to deploy toward growth and value maximizing opportunities for our shareholders. With significant liquidity at our disposal, we find ourselves, or I find myself at the precipice of a once in a CEOs tenure type of opportunity to transform the business and drive a tremendous value for our stakeholders. This growth transformation will be rooted in what Navigant is known for today, our deep domain expertise across healthcare, energy and financial services focused on providing solutions to our clients most challenging issues. And we're going to attack this in two ways.

First, by continued expansion and investment of our industry know how to strengthen the depth and breadth of our client offerings within our core industry vertical allowing us to really deepen client relationship, extend our market share and keep us in front of clients across a broader spectrum of issues. Secondly, we're going to continue to place the greater emphasis on leveraging data and technology in combination with our domain expertise to really align to our client's needs and drive significant value for their strategic initiatives.

As an example, we've developed several partnerships with analytics and machine learning companies, including expanding our recently formed relationship with Ayasdi, who I had mentioned previously to help build a suite of offerings around predictive analytics for our clients. These solutions include what we believe is the first regulatory approved AI machine learning tool for used in transaction monitoring for some of our financial services clients, as well as a clinical variation analysis for our healthcare client.

Additionally, through our partnership with TROVE, which I've also mentioned previously, we are ramping up engagements related to using predictive analytics to help utilities optimize their demand side planning. Alongside these partnerships, we also continue to build internally our capabilities and know how inputting a build out of our centralized data and analytics team, which is now over a 100 people strong both on and off shore and the introduction of a new RPA, center of excellence, which we just recently established in India. Both of these internal teams are focused on serving our client's needs by aligning with our industry consultants, domain expertise.

We have a reputation for being nimble and agile, always guided and aligned with emerging client needs. And this will continue to be what we're known for and a differentiator for our firm going forward. We have tremendous flexibility to invest in our strategic opportunities and objectives and remain committed to a disciplined approach in doing that.

I'd like to just direct your attention to kind of wrap-up on slide nine. And I wanted to reiterate the key initiatives that we're working on to deliver growth and value in 2018 and beyond. So in prior quarters, I described some of the key near-term elements of our focus plan to drive value which included completing the full transition of SaleCo to Ankura, while also right sizing our G&A spend as a smaller, more focused enterprise.

As we've mentioned due partly to discontinued operations accounting, we have a bit of noise in the near-term and G&A expense based as we transition the business over the Ankura, we're executing a plan to rationalize our G&A spend primarily in areas such as vendor contract renegotiation, real-estate consolidation and programmatic spend. And in this regard, we've mapped out a good plan and feel confident that we can achieve our historical range and recently stated G&A goal of between 17% to 18%, excluding bad debt as a percent of RBR.

Secondly, we remain focused on continuing to improve our TD&P margins. Our Technology Data and Process margins, primarily in our healthcare managed services business through greater scale, and improved operational execution.

Third, we're focused on executing on our balance capital allocation strategy to return capital shareholders but also continuing the pursuit of growth opportunities to both expand our industry capabilities while also pursuing whether it's through buy, build or bridge strategies, technology data and analytics solutions to help our clients work faster, smarter and at a lower cost.

And finally, and most importantly, we remain focused - steadfast, focused on delivering value to our clients each and every day. This is our license to grow quality is our license to grow and the single most important factor in driving sustainable value for our shareholders.

And with that, I'm going to wrap-up and turn the call over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tim McHugh from William Blair. Your line is now open.

Trevor Romeo

Good morning. It's actually Trevor Romeo on for Tim today. Thanks for taking the call. First just one of the -

Julie Howard

Good morning, Trevor.

Trevor Romeo

Good morning. First, kind of just wanted to see if you could quantify the revenue contribution from HSS in the quarter and is $25 million kind of still what you are expecting in terms of revenue for 2018?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, this is Stephen here. What we have indicated earlier is consistent with what we're seeing as far as the ramp up of the business. So the original estimate that we provided about $25 million dollars is correct.

Trevor Romeo

Okay, got it. Secondly, I guess so headcount for the FSAC segment was up significantly from last quarter. I guess some of that might be related to the large managed services engagement you mentioned, but can you talk about maybe the magnitude of the demand increase you expect for that segment, and how much of that headcount growth is related to the large engagement. And if you have any indication as to how much revenue that project might contribute as well?

Julie Howard

So, our preponderance of the headcount growth was related to supporting this new managed services engagement. But in addition, we've also made some investments in what we would call technology-related capabilities to support some of the differentiation in the work that we're doing in financial crime related areas. We mentioned that we are beginning to use machine learning in combination with our capabilities to help drive greater efficiencies for the client. So some of it was technology, and other of it, the preponderance of it was to support this larger managed services opportunity, which if I was to kind of size it, it's not as significantly sized as something like a revenue cycle managed services opportunity.

But nonetheless, it would be significant on an annual basis, just not of the magnitude that an HSS could be, which as we talked about could be $75 million to $100 million, but still of significant number.

Trevor Romeo

Okay, got it. That makes sense. And then maybe just one more, Julie, I think you had mentioned that you saw some improvements in demand for healthcare consulting as the quarter progressed. So just wondering if there were any specific practice areas maybe that saw most of that improvement?

Julie Howard

It would be still in kind of the strategic transformation area. We talked about participating in the assessment phase, and hoped to be able to obtain the implementations that come on the backend which are the much larger transformational opportunities. And we saw some of those convert towards the end of the quarter. So we're feeling that as we look forward and into '19, we think we've got a good demand environment for our healthcare consulting business.

Trevor Romeo

Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

Julie Howard

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tobey Sommer from SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. I was wondering if you could comment on what the divestiture of SaleCo kind of means for the culture of the firm, and if it does imply some changes afoot, how are you going about molding what you think the culture needs to be as the new kind of standalone business? Thanks.

Julie Howard

Thanks, Tobey. That's an unusual question from - normally everyone is focused on performance. So, yes, the disputes business was originally kind of the foundation of Navigant, so a lot of our internal management practices and systems and whatever was build off of the ability to support and run that business. Having said that, over time as we began to invest in and grow our management consulting business and then managed services, we moved more towards a function that allowed for us to think about all of the practices, the cultural practices of these businesses and the differences, and to create some opportunities to actually support those differences, and to get alignment where we could.

So this now, this divestiture, simplifies things for us. It leaves a bunch of businesses that are more alike than not. But having said all of that, our mission as an organization, our vision and our values remain the same. They've been the same for a long, long time. And we have very strong cultural missions for each of our industry segments, and those remain the same. We have culture in our offices. Unique cultures in each of our offices around the world. So there's a lot that tethers everybody back to the organization that's very similar. And our culture has been deeply ingrained. There's going to be some things that we're going to do going forward to continue to leverage that. But I don't think you're going to see any significant transformation. I don't know if anybody would want to add anything else.

Stephen Lieberman

I'd say that's fine.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. With respect to the new managed services arrangement that you have in Financial Services, is that priced similarly to other managed services businesses that you have or is there a difference in how that is in your relationship with the customer, financially speaking? Thanks.

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, this is Stephen. So, similar to other managed services business, the margin profile is a little bit different than what you would find on the consulting side. So it's a little bit lower from a margin perspective. But it's still at a very healthy margin. This is a nice sized project that's multiyear in context, and so we're really excited to be able to expand our service offerings for managed services within our FSAC segment.

Tobey Sommer

If you were to look at your segments and kind of assess the opportunity for percentage of sales from managed service or growth in adoption by the customer sets, how would you rank them? And in working for a bank I'm cognizant of many of the compliance type things we do internally that maybe have room for outsourcing or improved efficiency.

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, so why don't I jump in this. It's Stephen. So, we think that consistent with the past, that healthcare presents the largest opportunity for managed services. That being said, we've got some really interesting opportunities within FSAC for financial institutions doing managed services work. I think for energy, I think that that continues to be a potential, one that we have not yet capitalized on but the future presents opportunities that we can explore. I'm not sure if anyone else has anything else to add.

Lee Spirer

I was going to add just some context. And so we talked about this before when we made the investments in revenue cycle and healthcare that we're going to look for markets that are very vertically oriented from a managed services standpoint. We're not looking at horizontal outsourcing of human capital services. We're looking at things that are really closely connected to the professional services that we do today that's based on our industry expertise and that we could extend that into a solution that the client would like is to actually run for them as opposed to just advise on it. That's a combination of talent, of people, but also leveraging technology to be more efficient. It's not straight arbitrage.

And so when we look at that and we look at how sophisticated and evolved each of our industries are in doing things like that, Healthcare was really toward the beginning of that curve, which is why we jumped in. I think in Financial Services, it is a very mature industry overall, but in the spaces that we're operating here there's new opportunities leveraging technology, and that's why we see that as a connection. Energy is just a little bit more nascent in finding those vertical opportunities where we have capabilities that differentiate ourselves. But it's really tied back with that connection and our industry expertise, and the tie between consulting and managed services. And those are the areas you'll see us focus on.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. Last question from me, with respect to the G&A expense that you're targeting, could you refresh us on what that is and how long do you think it will take to achieve? Thank you.

Stephen Lieberman

Yes. So as we stated in our prior communications, we have historically been able to operate between 17% and 18% of RBR. With the recent transaction and we're having to maintain some temporary G&A in our infrastructure. Part of that is just related to accounting. Some of that is real relative as we continue to fully transition the business to Ankura and we support a transition services agreement. Our goal is, by 2019, to get back into that range of 17% to 18%. We have a plan. We're going through our budget process now. So that's the timeframe that we're targeting to get back into that 17% to 18% level.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Marc Riddick from Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Marc Riddick

Hi, good morning.

Julie Howard

Good morning, Marc.

Stephen Lieberman

Hi, Marc.

Marc Riddick

Was wondering if you could spend a little more time on some of the momentum that you touched on as far project wins and some of things that are done, and maybe beyond just some of the specifics on, I was wondering if you're getting a sense feedback from customers and potential customers as to how they view the new Navigant post divestiture and that industry focus, I was wondering if you could share some thoughts on the type of feedback that you're receiving from that standpoint as well?

Julie Howard

So relative to the first part of the question, are you referring to momentum in healthcare Marc?

Marc Riddick

Yes.

Julie Howard

Yes, I don't know that I can provide any more detail other than as you know last year in 2017, we felt a real shift kind of a step back or a pause from some of our healthcare clients and say had to consider the new administration and some of the changes that may or may not be on the horizon for ACA and so 2017 was kind of a tough environment for us and we really felt like we would start to see things turn in 2018 first half so far quite muted but such that we've gotten to the third quarter, we've seen assessments that we were engaged on turn into implementations, we think that health systems because of the significant financial pressure that they are feeling on their operating results really need to begin thinking about their strategic and operational and clinical transformation and are doing so. So we saw as we move through the third quarter that demand environment began to shift for us and I don't know that I can reiterate anymore that we feel very positive about the demand environment looking forward.

And then I don't from a client perspective, I think that in general, there's a sense of we are going to be more dedicated to investing in the capabilities and skills and knowhow that would benefit our clients, I think they like the idea that we're much more streamlined and kind of we'll be building in depth in those three Industries, as opposed to having a broader portfolio, we just get more dedicated focus on our clients' needs with this kind of reinvestment in the organization. Lee, is there anything you want to say from their actions?

Lee Spirer

I think our clients yes through the lens of the consultants that they work with and Navigant does have a brand, the brand means something a little different to each one of our industry clients because the offerings that we have and the people we haven't face off. So those who are insightful to look beyond, I think Julie started to hint us this streamlined organization with more commonality and are beginning to expect more from us as we're beginning to communicate with them on those sort of shared investments in digital and data and technology.

But it's really the clients that are insightful about the overall company, it's more about us and it stems back to the culture question asked earlier is the organization is now more as we're more streamlined and more focused with more commonality, there is much more aggressive actions and trying to build some of those common capabilities that will help move our solutions over to clients, but I think the combination of our answers is pretty, pretty much covers the landscape on clients.

Marc Riddick

Okay, great. I do appreciate that color, I was wondering that you touched on the within the slide presentation and within the energy space particularly touching on some of the growth that you're seeing both in the U.S. and internationally, I was wondering if you could touch a little bit on maybe some thoughts as to potential targets or acquisition targets maybe outside the U.S. and sort of what your appetite there is and maybe what that type of pipeline might look like for things that might match up for future needs? Thanks.

Julie Howard

Marc, I wanted to ask a clarifying question, you're referring to our Energy segment only or just…

Marc Riddick

No, no, no, no just I touched on just because the energy segment had a mention on international and U.S. both growing with an energy that's what jumpstarted me to think about some of the potential international opportunities companywide I suppose.

Julie Howard

We're predominantly a domestically focused firm, energy is definitely a global issue. Financial services with areas that we focus on in compliance and financial crime are global issues and healthcare it's predominantly a domestic. Sorry.

Lee Spirer

And life sciences is global platform within healthcare.

Julie Howard

Life sciences I'm sorry, right. So as a result of that we certainly want to be responsive to our global clients' needs of which a lot of those are multinationals and so it doesn't necessarily mean that you're selling the business outside the U.S. It could be selling that but delivering that, we delivered I think in 34 countries last year even though only about 8% to 9% of our business is actually outside the U.S. So like I said we're going to be focused on investing and capabilities and know-how on behalf of our clients and their needs that may entail and embody and encompass some global geographies but very consistent with what we've done in the past, our strategy in the past has always been to follow client need, we do not just plan to play in another country to stay over there. And we've done it, we've grown offices because we've had repeated opportunities to serve our clients in a particular region. So we can rest assure that that strategy will continue.

Marc Riddick

Okay, great, thank you very much.

Julie Howard

Thank you, Marc.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Kevin Steinke

Good morning everyone.

Julie Howard

Good morning, Kevin.

Stephen Lieberman

Hi, Kevin.

Kevin Steinke

I wanted to just discuss the mechanics of the HSS rollout a bit more, I think you said in your prepared comments you are excited about leveraging HSS for other hospitals in the Baptist system going forward, so I guess we should just think about that as being launched as on a kind of hospital by hospital basis for Baptist as we move forward over the next few quarters?

Stephen Lieberman

So our arrangement is with Baptist Health South Florida, let me just clarify that because there's other Baptist networks that are out there, health networks. But within our arrangement with Baptist Health, we are providing the revenue cycle management services to the extent that Baptist Health South Florida were to expand we would imagine that we would continue to expand with them. The way that the arrangement works with HSS is that to the extent that we bring on new clients in the southeast region if they weren't particularly excluded in the agreement that we would be flowing those through the HSS joint venture. In some cases if HSS doesn't have the resources to provide those. They may outsource or subcontract those services back to Navigant within our larger BPMS operations but in essence that's how the arrangement works but the extent that back to south Florida grows we have anticipated that that's going to be a good thing for HSS.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, so Baptist Health, South Florida has what about 10 hospitals in the system?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, I don't remember the exact number but it, yes it is a network of different hospitals different regions and different clinics to and centers.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, alright so the solution will just be rolled out to all of those at the same time or it's kind of a phased approach HOSPITAL by hospital within the existing system you're serving. I guess is what I'm trying to get at.

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, so we're doing the main portion now and it's not a blanket wide introduction initially, so to the extent that you know we continue to reach agreement with Baptist Health then it would expand as the as Baptist Health sees appropriately.

Julie Howard

so Kevin that was my comment that I made and I think I understand we're trying to get at but this is HSS is just with Baptist Health South Main hospital and there are other opportune, there are other hospitals in the system that we will have the opportunity to provide services to should they so choose and each hospital as the CFO and Board and they have to go through that process, so we have an opportunity not only within Baptist Health, broader system Health South Florida's broader system but also with other health systems in the southeast region.

Stephen Lieberman

That's to follow.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, Got it. No, that's what I was getting at that that's very helpful and that clarifies it, so thank you. So on the G&A expenses came down sequentially. But it sounds like you're still in the phase of executing or I'm sorry planning the future execution of G&A expense reduction, so we did not really see any benefit yet in the quarter from taking out G&A expense in this rationalization process you're going to go through is it correct?

Stephen Lieberman

I think it's an ongoing, you can't point to one particular time and as I mentioned we're still maintaining resources and continuing with our planning process. We've got the TSA that we need to support that's in the national term is about six months from starting in August so that kind of takes us through February. We're going through our detailed budget process now, we see a lot of opportunities and that's part of our plan but this is a process as opposed to at just one point in time that you'll see a lot of change, so I would expect more change on a forward looking basis versus what you saw this quarter which was actually the quarter where the transaction occurred.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, I believe you said revenue cycle had its highest margin since 2016 was that excluding HSS?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, I mean let's satisfied HSS for a moment but yes, so if you look at the BPMS business unless as exclude HSS for a moment, yes it was the highest margins we've seen since 2016. We're making some real good headway, we talked about a few different things that we've continued to work on in that business ranging from continuing to look at scale, to looking at contracts that weren't working for us and addressing those with our clients and then our overall efficiency and effectiveness within that organization and I think we made some really good headway in all three areas.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, good would you be able to provide TDNP margin for the quarter, so we can track that progress or are you not disclosing that?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, we're not going to disclose that right at this point in time but I understand the interest.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, you mentioned the center of excellence in India; can you talk a little bit more about that and what, how you can leverage that across the firm as a whole?

Stephen Lieberman

Sure, the specific one that we talked about was around automation and robotic process. We've increasingly been using India as centers of excellence to help service our U.S. base clients and also our internal functions and that has been quite productive both because of the talent pool that we can get there and yes this is a cost advantage and it's a place that we pile with new technologies but we also get the benefit of working around the clock and be able to respond to our clients where we work in India overnight and then bring it back for our consultants to work on it during the day. This particular one we talked about is around robotic process automation. We have a partnership with automation anywhere we will work with other providers as well. There are really two different primary use cases around which we're involved in robotics, one is within our own business process management businesses.

There we have a number of activities where we have begun automating using robotics and I said we use India as a test lab and second in the context of all the work we do around process improvement and process alignment here with our clients. It's just another potential tool that we could use to help streamline their processes and so our consultants are trained, we actually have over 250 of our consultants trained on automation anywhere and are going to leverage from the delivery standpoint of actually building the tools and then maintaining the tools are in the center of excellence.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, thanks. That's helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Stephen Lieberman

Thank you.

Julie Howard

Thank you, Kevin. And I guess I understand that there aren't any further questions in the queue, so we very much appreciate everybody's involvement in our call today and interest in the company and we look forward to talking to you again after the fourth quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you and that conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.