Energy Transfer LP (ETPZF) CEO Kelcy Warren on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy Transfer LP (OTCPK:ETPZF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018

Thomas Long - Group CFO, LE GP, LLC

Marshall McCrea - Chief Commercial Officer & Director

Kelcy Warren - CEO & Chairman

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo Securities

Shneur Gershuni - UBS Investment Bank

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs Group

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jean Salisbury - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Thomas Long

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer third quarter 2018 earnings call, and thank you for joining us today. I'm also joined today by Kelcy Warren, Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These are based on our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us. I'll also refer to adjusted EBITDA distributable cash flow, or do you see far, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You'll find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on our website.

Finally, following the completion of the merger of ETE and ETP on October 19, we now refer to the combined partnership as Energy Transfer LP, or simply ET. We just want to start by saying that we are extremely pleased with Energy Transfer's third quarter performance. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was up more than 30% over the third quarter of last year, and pro forma for the merger of ETE and ETP, DCF attributable to the partners of ETF has adjusted increased nearly 30%. We continue to see tremendous growth in all of our major businesses, and a reported a record of putting operating results in the midstream, crude, NGL and interstate segments. For Q3 2018, our adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 billion, which equates to an annualized run rate of over $10 billion. Distribution coverage for the quarter was 1.73x, which resulted in excess cash flow after distributions of nearly $600 million for the quarter. These results demonstrate the strength of our balance sheet and our ability to internally generate a large amount of equity capital, which can find our excellent backlog of growth projects, in a credit-friendly manner.

Now turning to the rest of our call. I'll start today with recent developments followed by an overview of our new growth project announcements and our latest developments on Rover, Mariner East, Permian Express and other projects. And I'll discuss Energy Transfer's third quarter results with a brief CapEx earnings outlook and liquidity discussion. Starting with the ETE, ETP merger on October 18, 2018, ETP unitholders voted to adopt the merger agreement, providing for the merger of ETP with ETE for $27 billion in ETE common units. Based on the results, over 98% of the units have voted, voted in favor of the merger. The merger transaction closed on October 19, and the common units on the combined company, which is now simply Energy Transfer LP begin trading on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ETE. And at times of the transaction, ETP unitholders will receive 1.28 ETE common units per each ETP common unit they own. As a result in the transaction, ET issued approximately 1.46 billion units to form ETP unitholders.

With this issue is, ETP's current unit account is currently 2.6 billion common units outstanding. We are very excited to have completed the merger, creating a more simplified ownership structure and a stronger partnership going forward. Energy Transfer Operating or ETO, as I will refer to it, is the legacy ETP as substantially all of the assets owned by ETE were dropped into this answer to an exchange for common equity in ETP now ETO. We are very pleased to see that recently Moody's has revised the ETO credit rate from negative to stable. We expect in the near term to launch a life-time exchange whereby we will offer the legacy ETE noteholders the ability to exchange their notes for an equivalent ETO note. This exchange will allow the legacy ETE noteholders to become [indiscernible] with the legacy ETP noteholders and will remove their structural subordination.

Now looking at our growth projects. Yesterday, we announced plans to contract our seventh Lone Star fractionators as well as an expansion to Lone Star Express Pipeline. Similar to FRAC VI, which is currently under construction, FRAC VII will also have a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, and is fully subscribed and the long-term demand based agreement. FRAC VI is now expected to be in service in the first quarter of 2019, ahead of schedule. And FRAC VII is expected to be in service in the first quarter of 2020. These FRACs will provide much unit of capacity required to fulfill incremental demand from our customers. Since FRAC V, which went into service in July of this year is already running at full capacity. Upon completion of FRAC VI or VII launch that will be capable of vaccinating more than 900,000 barrels per day at Mont Belvieu. We will continue at looking at adding more FRACs in the future as demand continues to grow.

In the Lone Star Express patient, we'll provide capacity for significant transportation commitments Lone Star from the customer in the delivery and payment basis. The 24-inch 352-mile pipeline expansion will approximately 400,000 barrels of NGO, pipeline capacity, and will extend from Lone Star's piping system near Winslow Texas to the Lone Star range pipeline south of Fort Worth, Texas. It is expected to be in service by early in the fourth quarter of 2020. In October, we launched a binding expansion open season to shipment commitments for expanded transportation service on the walking pipeline from the Williston Basin in North Dakota to storage terminals and Illinois and Needle in Texas. The Bakken Pipeline currently has a capacity of approximately 525,000 barrels per day, and this open season is being conducted to fill expansion capacity up to 570,000 barrels per day. Recent differentials and continued basin growth highlights the need for additional take away capacity out of the basin. And the Bakken Pipeline offers unique flexibility for shippers to access market across the Midwest and the Gulf coast.

Moving on to the 30-inch Permian Gulf Coast pipeline, which we announced during the quarter, will be a joint venture project with Magellan, and Felix and Dallas. A 600-mile pipeline will provide unprecedented tractability from the Permian Basin for deliveries to both Energy Transfers needle internal, which is the largest aboveground single on the crude oil storage facility in United States as well as Magellan East terminal an ultimate delivery through our respective distribution systems. Additionally, it will provide shipper capacity to our storage facilities and pipeline header system at needle. During the third quarter, we commenced 60-day open season to solicit binding commitments. The open season ended on Tuesday, and we have sufficient commitments to move forward. However, we intend to launch a supplemental open season to accommodate request from multiple shippers who have asked for more time to finalize the TFA negotiations, and to obtain data management's approval. The pipeline is expected to be in service in mid 2020.

Now turning to the Rover pipeline. 100% of Rovers 3.25 Bcf per day main line capacity has been in service since June 1, and we are currently flying over 3 Bcf on the pipeline. As of September 1, we are collecting demand charges of 100% of the loan haul contractual commitments on Rover.

On November 1, we've received approval from Burke to commence service on the share wood and CGT Laterals. The final laterals needed to complete the project. Its laterals are now in service, and allow us to add an additional receipt point and delivery points for natural gas production in West Virginia.

Now moving on to ME2 and 2X. 100% of the main construction and hyrdo testing is complete. wide path and commissioning activities on the segments of ME2 are already underway, and we now expect to place ME2 in initial service this quarter. And we expect the ME-2X pipeline to be in service in the third quarter of 2019. As we bring the various segments of the projects into service, they will continue to correspond with ramp ups and capacity obligations. And we will be able to fill all current and future capacity obligations.

Looking now the orbit joint venture, which is a joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical USA Corp for which we will construct a new ethane export terminal on the U.S. gulf coast to provide ethane to satellite. Satellite received provincial approval for the construction of their ethane cracker in early July, and we continue to expect the export terminal to be ready for commercial service in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The expansion of the 36-inch North Texas pipeline, which we jointly owned with Enterprise is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Upon completion, the North Texas pipeline will provide approximately 160, 000 MMBtus per day of additional capacity from West Texas for deliveries into old ocean natural gas pipeline, which resumed service during the second quarter.

During the third quarter, the remaining capacity of the pipeline was split into service, increasing the total capacity majority-owned for the Enterprise from 130,000 to 160,000 MMBtus per day. Range although piping ocean Maple Texas and is South 240 miles to Sweeny, Texas.

Now moving on to our processing plants in West Texas, the 200 million cubic foot per day Rebel 2 processing plant in the Midland Basin went into service at the end of April. The volumes are ramping up, and this plan is expected to be full by the end of this year. In addition, the 200 million cubic foot per day added to grow plan went into service at the end of October, and we expect it to be full by the end of the first quarter of 2019. We have recently approved construction of another 200 million cubic foot per day processing plant in the Delaware Basin, and we expect to add 1 or 2 more new plants per year in the Midland and Delaware Basin over the next few years as demand remains strong. On the Red Bluff express pipeline, which went into service in May, we are seeing material growth in volume and expecting volumes to continue to grow until the second phase of the pipe comes online in the second half of next year. The majority of these volumes are also flowing through our Waha Oasis Header thereby generating additional revenues downstream.

In Permian Express 3, the final 50,000 barrels per day of capacity went into service in September bringing the total capacity of PE3 to 140,000 barrels per day, and it is operating at full capacity. In fact PE 1, PE 2 and PE3 are all operating at full capacity today. As for value bridge, we are nearing completion of the construction on the 4-inch segment from later trials to St. James and expect commercial operations to begin by year-end.

Now let's move on to the third quarter results. Today, I'll discuss Energy Transfer's results to pro forma for the merger, then I will also walk you through ETO segment results for the quarter. Additional disclosure regarding quarterly results can be found in the ET press release issued yesterday or in the ETE or ETO 10-Qs, which are expected to be filed later today. Energy Transfer's consolidated adjusted EBITDA was up more than 30% to $2.6 billion compared to $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This increase is due to significantly higher results in the crude oil segment as a result of both the Bakken Pipeline coming online as well as the growth from our other major segments, both sequentially as well as quarter over quarter. On a pro forma basis for the merger, ETE's year attributable to the partners as adjusted was $1.4 billion for the third quarter up $296 million or nearly 30% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in adjusted EBITDA. Pro forma for the market coverage for the third quarter was 1.73x resulting in excess cash flow after distributions of nearly $600 million. And on the distribution, in October, ET announced a distribution of $0.0305 of our common unit for the third quarter or $1.22 per common unit on an annualized basis. This distribution is flat compared to the second quarter of 2018, and will be paid on November 19 the unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 8. Now let's look at our results by segment, and we'll start with the NGL and Refined Products segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $498 million compared to $439 million for the same period last year.

The increase was due to record transport in FRAC volumes as well as increased refined products terminal volumes, partially offset by lower results from our optimization and marketing group. NGL transportation volumes on our wholly-owned and joint venture pipelines were 1.1 million barrels per day compared to 836,000 barrels and barrels per the for the same period last year, mainly due to increased volumes on our pipeline out of the Permian Basin and on the Mariner West and Mariner south pipelines. Year-over-year, average daily fractionated volumes increased to 567,000 barrels per day compared to 390,000 barrels per day last year, primarily due to the commissioning of our safe Fractionator in July of 2018 as well as increased volumes from Permian producers.

Let's move to the crude oil segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $682 million compared to $420 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to growth on our Bakken Pipeline, increased throughput in the Permian on existing pipelines, an increase of $108 million and excluding and realized gains and losses from the crude oil acquisition and marketing business related to favorable basis differentials between Midland and the Gulf coast as well as higher ship loading and throughput fees at our Nederland terminal. Crude transportation volumes increased to 4.3 million barrels per day an all-time high compared to approximately 3.8 million barrels per day for the same period last year, primarily due to volume growth in the Bakken and increased production from the Permian Basin. During the third quarter, volumes on our Bakken Pipeline averaged 509,000 barrels per day.

For the mid stream, adjusted EBITDA was $434 million compared to $356 million for the third quarter 2017, primarily due to higher throughput volumes and higher NGL and crude oil prices. The other debt volume also reached a record 12.8 million MMBtus per day compared to 11.1 million MMBtus per day for the same period last year. This was primarily due to increased volumes in the Permian from higher producer demand, growth on the higher EBITDA from the North sea as well as growth in North Texas. In our interstate segment, adjusted EBITDA was $416 million compared to $273 million for the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to additional EBITDA from the commissioning of Rover. Interstate transportation volumes were 10.2 million MMBtus per day compared to 6.1 million MMBtus per day for the same period last year due an increase of 2.2 million MMBtus per day from bringing the Rover pipeline into service. As well as higher utilization on Panhandle and Trunkline and increases from Tiger due to production increases in the Haynesville Shale.

For our interstate segment, adjusted EBITDA increased to $221 million compared to $163 million in the third quarter of last year. This was primarily due to a $55 million increase from commercial optimization activities due to the wider basis differentials from West Texas to the Gulf Coast as well as the acquisition of the remaining interest in the RIGS Pipeline in April. We expect our interest rate business to continue benefiting from wider-basis differentials throughout most of 2019. I reported intrastate transportation volumes increased primarily due to rigs now being treated as a consolidated subsidiary as well as more favorable market pricing in the Texas markets. As for the all other segment, adjusted EBITDA was $78 million compared to $133 million a year ago. This was largely due to a reduction in our investment in the Sunoco LP and the contribution of CDM to USAC in April of 2018.

Now moving on to CapEx and our 2019 adjusted EBITDA update. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, Energy Transfers spent $3.3 billion in organic growth projects primarily in the NGL and refined products and midstream segments. For full year 2018, we now expect to spend approximately.

$4.5 billion to $4.7 billion on organic growth projects, primarily in the NGL and refined products, midstream and interstate segment. As we move into 2019, we continue to find projects where we are anticipating very favorable returns. Like our newly announced FRAC VII and those are express expansion, we expect these to fill up quickly or be full immediately upon being placed into service. Between our announced projects and other new opportunities we are saying, we expect to spend approximately $5 billion in 2019 on organic growth projects, primarily in the NGL and Refined Product segment.

Looking at Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA for 2019, we currently expect adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 billion to $10.8 billion. Looking briefly at our liquidity position as of September 30, 2018, total liquidity under our revolving credit facility with approximately $3.7 billion and our leverage ratio was 3.53x for the ETP credit facility. On October 19, 2018 the ETP 5-year credit facility was amended to increase our borrowing facility to $5 billion. Subsequently, we terminated the legacy ETE credit facility, and as a result, we now have totaled borrowing capacity of $6 billion between this facility and our 364-day facility.

Before we open the call up to your question, I want to say that we are pleased to have reported another very strong quarter. Contributions from the Bakken crude oil pipeline and Rover were big components of this growth in earnings. We're also excited to have completed the merger ETE and ETP, and move forward as a more streamlined organization with enhanced financial flexibility and an improved cost capital. We were already seeing our enhanced ability to internally generate a significant amount of excess cash flow, and we are excited for the continued DCF growth, as we complete our backlog of accretive growth projects.

And with leading footprint across the midstream value chain and nearly all of the major producing basis in the U.S., we are better positioned than ever to take advantage of accretive growth capital projects. With that, operator, that concludes our prepared remarks. We'll open the line up for questions.

Michael Blum

My first question is more of a high level that had a couple of more detailed follow-ups. I guess, maybe this is for Kelsey. You've got some sublocation done, the market was waiting for that. I guess what are strategic priorities right now for the company and kind of where you focus on a go-forward basis?

Marshall McCrea

Yes, Michael. Well, Tom's said a lot of it in his prepared remarks but we spoke not a long a go, we really -- I want to thank Tom Long and the team for getting this done a lot faster than anybody expected including me and he couldn't have done that working with the [indiscernible] agencies and showing them the timeline by, which would achieve certain goals. As part of that Michael, we were given somewhat of a playbook about the agencies of what they would like to see us do. And I will tell you that is, they would like to see us get to a 4.5 debt to EBITDA and possibly we would be considered to move up or not. But also with that, we will maintain a 1.6 coverage ratio or greater. So we have a laser-focus year to get to that as soon as we can. And we think we are going to get there sooner than most people thing.

So that means we're still going to grow, that doesn't mean we are not going to continue to pursue growth projects. I will tell you on growth projects, Maggie and his team are bringing them better return of projects and as our seen in my career. It's not unusual to see a mid-To high teen project when you are building up $30 million gathering system or $17 million crore plant. But it's very unusual to see a few billion dollars invested and you see those top returns on those assets too, that's very unusual. Haven't seen that a long, long time, maybe never. We're excited about our growth but we are going to be very disciplined and you going to see us get to those objectives that kind of the -- where the rating agencies have quarters. We owe them map,. they certainly work with us. And we've greatly appreciated about it. And once we get to that, that you can receive 1 or 2 things happen. You're going to see either assumption of distribution, increases to our unitholders, which I hope is the case, or if the market doesn't suggest that's what we should be doing, then you'll see us unit buybacks. So that's a little bit of our high-level playbook.

Michael Blum

Two more detailed follow-ups probably for Tom. One, out of the $5 billion CapEx number for 2019, how much of that is identified projects today? And can you fly and you've kind of the larger projects that are in that bucket?

Thomas Long

Yes, no, you bet. Michael, first off they've all been [indiscernible]. Just to be real clear on that. So if you probably tried to break it out for each of the segment, it's still the NGL, the refined products segment that's going to be more than half of it. I'd probably 60% of that spending. And you can appreciate the projects that we've announced around the FRACs. Of course you still have some on the ME2, 2X that will be continuing to spend on. So that's probably some of the biggest chunks of the NGL refined products the line as well as the line. Then you probably move into the midstream segment. You heard us talk about some of the new plants we're building, et cetera. That's probably -- enough probably in the 20% range I'm kind of give you a ballpark. The crude oil, with the pipeline that we've announced, et cetera, you're probably about that 15% range and then I'll give you kind of just everything else kind of to make out the last 5% there. So that's the way I would walk through that with you.

Michael Blum

Great. And then last more of a clarification question for me. That EBITDA number that you put out for 2019, I just want to confirm, is that consolidated EBITDA or is that net ET only?

Thomas Long

That is consolidated EBITDA. The way we'll be reporting adjusted EBITDA.

Our next question is from Shneur Gershuni from UBS.

Shneur Gershuni

Just a little bit of some follow-ups on Mike's questions. For starters, you said a lot of appealing to record this quarter outside of the crud segment as well too. I was wondering how much operating leverage you have on the existing assets to continue to grow the existing assets? And I was wondering if you can also talk about potential future FYDs can double between and so forth. The things you're looking at beyond the $5 billion of CapEx in terms of supporting the, I think, $10.7 billion the point that you put out there?

Thomas Long

Mike, I think -- I'm sorry, Maggie engaged in discussion she needs the answer.

Marshall McCrea

I'm sorry, could you please repeat the question?

Shneur Gershuni

Sure. We did a lot of operating records this quarter outside of crude, and so I was kind trying to understand how much more operating leverage you have on the asset that are already in service today to continue driving growth, and also if you can talk about potential future FYDs of projects that are not contemplated as part of your CapEx backlog could double between the things that you're looking at?

Marshall McCrea

Okay, yes, this is mac. Yes, we had such an exciting quarter and Kelsey always says my name and my team's here that has made a lot of this happen and all the down to our operations. But if you look at across the board, this increase in our transportation and all of our systems is incredible. For the most part, as Tom said, our crude pipeline are running at full capacity, [indiscernible] is running at full capacity, that's why we've started in open season, we'll continue to evaluate whether we can expand even beyond that capacity in the future. We continue to look at all of our assets as we're doing on our 12-inch converting it to diesel to more fully utilized and more efficiently and profitably utilize all of our pipelines. So everything that we have with the spreads that you see in the intrastate business and the crude and NGL, we are Mike's out as much as you can. We still have some capacity left our NGL and we still are as to bring over the next two FRACS, which still are looking at of course bringing on 1 or 2 and low than that almost immediately. As far as FY on the new projects, we've already announced significant projects, we -- you can imagine to meet the demand of what's going on in Permian and Delaware. We're already looking down the road. The industry was kind of caught without enough capacity for producers. And so we're scrambling to help that situation. We certainly will continue look to bring on other projects to meet the demands of our customers.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. And as a follow up, Tom, you sort of put out a $5 billion CapEx number, and you also have your guidance numbers out there as well too. Where do you see leverage or consolidated ET at the end of 2019? And are there any other levers to pull some non-Strategic assets sales like, you said, or -- and the fund remains strategic also.

Thomas Long

Yes, listen -- as you know, there is a different calculations as to how the various agencies calculate this, but as I've reported in my prepared remarks, for the credit facility, we're at 3.53. So clearly a very, very strong number. So as you look out through 2019, we are clearly exceeding any of the ,let's say, the leverage targets that we had originally kind of laid out even when you go back to the last projections we put out during the merger of ETE and ETP. So by the end of '19, I'm just going to reiterate what Kelsey said there, our targets to get to $4.5 billion, I'm not going to guide you, but will be. By the end. Back. We are going to look at every option like we have been doing. As to how to fund the $5 billion in a very accretive way as well as into a very credit enhancing way. So we're going to balance that as we work through the year. And you see all the various options that we have by what we've done over the last kind of 18 months here. So that's where I would probably answer that question with you that we're going to a charge there as fast as we can to the $4.5 billion.

Our next question is from Michael Lapides with Goldman Sachs.

Michael Lapides

One a longer-term question. Just curious we've seen announcements out of them for, we've seen announcements today out of [indiscernible], LNG related. Just curious I would think about the future development of Lake Charles?

Kelcy Warren

Yes, this is Kelsey. Regiment that oversee that is actually in China working on this very thing. We see Charles moving forward, we think it's one of the better LNG opportunities to export LNG from United States. We just need customers, and we have had a partnership with Shell that partnership has at best stall I would say. That Shall does not have project on their to-do list, I think. But we do. So we are working as hard as we can to find markets, to find partners. And like Charles, we're very optimistic and we'll get there sometime in '19 we'll have enough to FIT.

Michael Lapides

Meaning you anticipate to having partners, having an EPC contractor, and obviously, having customers signed up. And would you like to have it fully contracted because to make FID or would you do it at a certain percentage level?

Kelcy Warren

No, I would like to have it fully contracted. And keep in mind though the partners could be customers. So we're got really that out either.

Michael Lapides

Meaning similar to what we've seen at facilities like [indiscernible] where the customers are also the co-owners?

Kelcy Warren

Correct.

Jean Salisbury

Just a couple of project questions. I had a question about new loans are probably. Let me if I'm wrong but I think we have 2 24 inch lines going kind of western part of Texas. But still just the same 30 inches beyond that. So, I guess, said another, we need to basically build the cost of goods or half of Texas to more barrels to [indiscernible]?

Marshall McCrea

No, this is Maggie. We build the 24-inch and tied into 30 inch we are not looking into future not only for growth in the business, but also for potential growth from Oklahoma and the north. And so we overbuilt from kind of work to and has paid off now. Now we're having significant dollars but just as you mentioned moving in for range. Capacity out of processes, which will meet the demands that we have already contracted and what we feel next couple of years. So really exciting project that will come on very quickly and feel up very quickly.

Jean Salisbury

That's very helpful. And then kind of a similar question. Back in crude production as you mentioned is kind of nearing sort of pipeline capacity out of the basin. I think the most of [indiscernible] is 30 inches, which I think is at the business kind of move well over 600,000. So what kind of sets that constrains? And what would it take to expand a lot more than the 600,000 on double? 570,000?

Marshall McCrea

Yes, this is Maggie again. Clearly, we can do a lot of things, we can add pumps. The 1 limitation that we have is we tied dapple into Atco. So moving all the way down to the coast and near the end, we do have a lower EM AP on that -- the system that we converted from natural gas to oil. So that's really one of the bigger restriction of why we can't move significantly more volume. But as I mentioned, we'll continue to evaluate on the annual basis of adding pumps and moving more volumes as the volumes grew up there. As far as looking that project, they're probably at some point [indiscernible] will we need to be another project. We are looking at not necessarily move dapple part of the Northwest areas of the United States, some needs up in there so couldn't know what future holds, but right now, we're just trying to optimize what we have.

Jean Salisbury

Great, that's helpful. And then last a quick ones if I may. What are you hearing from investors of why your stock haven't since [indiscernible]?

Thomas Long

We are hearing uncertainty. There's a lot of people and some of them already asked a question that we have a great deal of respect to them with and we're all perplexed. So I don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

Michael you just said on the engine side of things. Looking very strong quarter. As looking at adding 300,000 barrels of fractionation capacity by Q1 '20. What are your thoughts on downstream market from the propane? And [indiscernible] be expanded to handle those LPG export volumes?

Marshall McCrea

Absolutely. One of the -- as I mentioned earlier, we're all scrambling, the industry is scrambling for building of price to me made the demand. Along with that, there is going to be a home for the products. So one of our strategies and one of our, I guess, most important emphasized areas is expanding our export capability not only out of the market but also out of Mont Belvieu. You can certainly feel the coming years or two announcements they will be making on expanding our capabilities. For example, we're -- by the second quarter of 2019, we'll be exporting natural gasoline for the first time. And we'll continue to look at finding out lets -- more liquid outlets around the world for our growing propane and butane volumes.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And just circling back into the discussion around Dakota. So you mentioned some limitations on Atco. It seems like planes or other Capstone Partners seem to be pushing. Project forward. If you were to seek a been revised and add incremental capacity from Dakota, does that for you for at least offer an option to really max out Dakota access to design capacity?

Thomas Long

Well, we don't really -- regardless of what happens with Kaplan, we'll be maxing out that the quarter pipe and in our opening season that we're going to announce. As an example of that, we will look, as I mentioned earlier, to expanding more. If there is an opportunity to loop and built more barrels, we'll certainly continue to look at that. But cap line we see it a little bit differently. Even if this report, we can anticipate that being much heavier solid crude that doesn't necessarily complete with the crude that's moving through dapple. So that pipeline wouldn't concern us.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So the preferences [indiscernible] any incremental barrels to invigorate, if at all possible works.

Thomas Long

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Just want to start up new fractionation announcements, saw a lot of announcement this quarter from you and others. But just with respect to that the next wave potentially that would be coming. How quickly do you think we expect that to be announced just to give up great customers? And is it ever make sense to start building may be larger at 300,000 or 400,000 a day units?

Marshall McCrea

This is Maggie again. The original unit that we build in years ago were 60 and then 90 than 100, 120. We were actually the first company doubling from 50,000 barrels per day or building 1 that would bring on January. We can't really speak for what everybody else and plans are and why there's a lady come out in their earnings call. But as we've said, we'll be bringing on FRAC VII and unlike a lot of our projects that might take a month or 2. Frac VII we'll be full today we bring it on. We'll be bringing volumes out of storage, and then also new volumes on into that FRACS. So as you can imagine with all that said, we're certainly looking down the road at the next fracs and probably several more as the demands require on the coming years.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Just with respect to the apartment and potential for I guess, additional take away. We had from Enterprise last week you said that they're not done building there. And obviously there's lot coming online at the end of '19. Just curious where we all stand on that out of your current state?

Marshall McCrea

I'm sorry, pipeline, and NGL pipeline?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, no, with respect to crude.

Marshall McCrea

Crude, we try not to kind of look at what others are doing, but we try to do is maximize the capacity that we have and control. And then as everybody knows, we're working on our 30-inch with our partners. We completed an open season. We have a tremendous amount of interest in have, and as we mentioned, have enough volume to move forward. But we are going to launch or have launched policies and because of the request by a lot of our customers some of them came in kind of late in the process. From that very material and from a volume perspective. And so we will continue to work on that, so that we can reach a point to finally, count size what that pipeline diameter will be.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Just last one if I could. Any color you can provide on natural gas exports to Mexico. Just curious what you're seeing here now? And if we could expect any trends to continue?

Marshall McCrea

Well, we are kind of late in Mexico I think is the answer to that. We several -- years ago brought on 242 inches they are relatively empty that are prepared to deliver 2.5 Bcf [indiscernible] there's enough pipeline capacity and market in Mexico, and in South Texas. Delivering either directly through our pipe or others. We're Bcf that will be grown through our systems, there's new pipelines that have come on. As everybody knows, they will continue to create network capacity to head south. I think the U.S. is just waiting on Mexico to complete their projects, to complete their plans and to be in taking the volumes that they have contracted. And we see it coming in next year or so.

Jeremy Tonet

Just wanted to start off with Permian chairs seems like trends got a little bit of boost in [indiscernible] pipes during the quarter. So just wondering if it's related to squeezing out incremental take away from the basin, can you take -- squeeze out more in gas take away? And on the industrial side as well as our playground equipment. How to think about the balance between kind of turning out what is kind of enjoying these wide arms right now? Or do you think about that now?

Thomas Long

Well, okay, I'll start trans western, yes, we're are seeing the margin widened. Even from -- cash from to our pain had a lateral, we're seeing the dollars spread recently. The trends are at the end of the unlike interest rates that are more market driven. We do have tariff. So we can't charge more than tariff, but we have seen our volumes grow, we've have seen the demand, we have a tremendous amount of demand and really in both directions, leaving the Delaware patient south down to Waha and also heading up north Panhandle lateral, and then also heading in [indiscernible] to California and Phoenix. So that's an asset like a lot of our that's kind of lingered, and we've kind of struggled to create profits and now we're that demand of the value that capacity growth, really across all of our systems.

Jeremy Tonet

That's very helpful. And Kelsey, M&A has been a big part of ET strategy and historically granted just a big focus on the balance sheet right now and getting leverage where you want it to be. But just wondering when you look out there right now, are there -- do you think about potential opportunities if you reported on something that first strategic and also could help accelerate the deleveraging process. Is that something that you guys think about? Or any thoughts you could share there?

Kelcy Warren

Absolutely. We -- it's been really firm since we've announced this merger to resume our M&A strategy. We kind of profit of that market for a while. So we are now really chatting a lot, which is our style. We look at us to collect we kiss a lot of frogs looking for prints. But we are -- we are working hard. I will tell you though, we are not finding any deals, and what, I mean, by that is first of all. I have to somebody willing to transact with you and then secondly it needs to be accretive and certainly not leveraging. So we're not finding any deals right now, but that has a way of changing, that has a way of swinging one way or another. Energy Transfer is better positioned than anybody in the market, and I mean digital they will have discussion and I win. And that is we're more diversified, we've got a stronger cash flows. We can survive any kind of trends, we're going to see basis swings in various commodities, and will be heard like everybody else. But not as much because we're so diversified. And I think when those times to do with that, I think we will be able to see some good opportunities and will be poised and ready.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful. And maybe just quick last one if I could. You talked about potential evaluation of C Corp, security in some form whether that be helpful to what you guys are looking to do. Is that -- do you have any updated thoughts that you could provide there?

Kelcy Warren

Yes, we continue to look at that. And we've -- our Head of Tax [indiscernible] is here staring at me with kind of a mean stare. He and I talked about a lot, we don't like paying tax, we don't think our unitholders like us to subject complex. However, if we've find that there's compelling reason that if we had secret currency that would help us fund our growth, help all of our unitholders, then we are certainly open to that. And we'll continually look at it. And where we stand today, we obviously not seem that, I think we would have made that move.

Keith Stanley

Appreciate that 2019 EBITDA outlook. The $10.6 billion to $10.8 billion that's actually even a little above S-4 projection, which I think was $10.4 billion. What's driving that? Is it just improved volumes and market conditions here?

Thomas Long

Yes, it is. But it's also as we just continue to look at these projects ramp up, Mackey stays at it very well. Lot of credit back to the entire team from the commercial team to operations team, et cetera, to be able to continue to extract more value out of all of our segments. Because when you realistically looked on, this wasn't any 1 segment. It was all of them that contributed to this. So, I guess, I would just say that's great -- to its great to see everything perform on the high side. And now when we pull those numbers together, we always tried to be very realistic with our numbers. And I know that at the time some of the conversations I've had, I'm not sure if everyone out there truly believe where we're going to hit those numbers. But we knew when we pulled them together there were some up set that with them, and it's great to see them. Everything coming to fruition here.

Keith Stanley

That's great. And then on the -- follow-up on the CapEx. So can you see how much of the $5 billion for next year relates to products that you have haven't announced yet and we don't know about. And then as part of that, would you do not completely equity next year given that CapEx outlook for 2019?

Thomas Long

Well, listen, I'll definitely take the second part of the question first. That's all right. What we're going to do and I think Kelsey stated up very, very well when we spoke through it, it's great. $600 million of retained cash flow for this quarter, I think with that guidance that we've given you if you look at it, kind of quarter-by-quarter, you'll see that number grow. Probably grew to $700 million, $750 million per quarter. That's a lot. And so as you look out, we're going to do everything we can, once again, to be the most accretive paths we can take on the funding, we will do. But also from the standpoint of the balance sheet and the leveraging, we are going to continue to manage through that. So we do not expect to be any equity, but at this time, I'm not sitting here saying that is all these great projects very good hydrogen projects keep coming in, we're going to manage that, and we're going to manage it in a very efficient way.

Kelcy Warren

I'd like to add to that. The project that are been developed and Mackey would correct and allocating compliments to the team it's just a remarkable group of people that can just consistently find great growth opportunities. But also everybody needs to understand sometimes we're required to spend money out of defense, and we're are seeing more of that now. There is more probably equity back startups that will just do anything approaching Internet area, and erode the Enterprise. And we're -- so we're spending some money to address the defensive strategy and that's just the nature of the business, that's just what we're required to do.

Keith Stanley

And great. And then on the projects we don't know about as the $5 billion is just stuff you guys have already announced to the market or does it include other things?

Kelcy Warren

Well, so that other, its projects we have announced.

Dennis Coleman

Just have a couple of follow-ups. Timing on the second open season for the 30-inch line out of the Permian.

Thomas Long

We started of officially, I don't know if it's Monday, but we're already in conversations, and we'll continue to be conversations until we feel that tighten up.

Dennis Coleman

Okay. And then just on ME2, you said the line is $100% complete. So you won't be choosing the work around that you talked about?

Thomas Long

Yes. Well, what we said is, that ME2 will be served this quarter, and we're pushing hard as everybody knows. As far as Coram's, I'm not sure what you're referring to other than -- what? Yes, so the bottom line is what we've said is we're in service with ME2 soon, we're in service with 2 X that about the third quarter of last year and we couldn't be more excited to bring it on soon and also to grow our business as soon as we can.

Thomas Long

Once again, thank all of you for joining us today. As you can see, and another record quarter for us. Very, very excited about the performance of the overall asset base, and as well as all the products coming online. So obviously, not just this quarter, but looking at the future, very, very excited about all of it. Thank all of you for once again for all your support, and we look forward to talking to you in the near future.

