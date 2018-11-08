EP Energy Corporation (EPE) CEO Russell Parker on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jordan Strauss - Manager of IR and Corporate Finance

Russell Parker - President and CEO

Kyle McCuen - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Scott Hanold - RBC

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Sean Sneeden - Guggenheim

Gregg Brody - Bank of America

Jordan Strauss

Jordan Strauss

Thank you, William, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today at EP Energy's third quarter 2018 financial and operational results conference call. I hope you've had a chance to review the earnings release and the supplemental presentation that we published yesterday. The earnings release and presentation are available in the investors section of our website at epenergy.com. And later this week we plan to follow our 10-Q with the SEC.

I’d like to remind everyone that on today’s call we’ll discuss forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage everyone to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliations which can be found at the end of the company’s earnings release and our documents on file with the SEC. These documents are also available on our website.

Joining me on the call this morning are EP Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell Parker; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kyle McCuen. And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Russell.

Russell Parker

Thank you, Jordan, and good morning, everyone. This is Russell Parker, CEO of EP Energy, and I appreciate everyone's interest in the company and your time on the call today.

We closed out the quarter in quite good shape, made the metrics as we expected, and then have quite a bit of new activity to talk about this morning. First and foremost, we've had - we've realized the results - our improved results from advanced completion designs and new learnings to generate one, our most productive oil well in the company history; two, our most productive oil well in the Eagle Ford Basin; and then three, the second most productive oil well in the Permian Basin in company history.

We have completed and we brought on line our first two horizontal wells and our new asset, which is Northeastern Utah. We've actually renamed this asset just to help avoid any confusion, when we would typically talk about our Altamont field or our Bluebell field, nobody knew where that was. We'd have to explain that first it was in Utah. And the second question would be whether or not there was oil in Utah?

So in order to avoid all confusion, we renamed this asset and will from now on call it the NEU Northeastern Utah or the new asset. We've also operationalized our third EOR project in the Eagle Ford and so thus, so therefore, we're going to test the entire phase envelope or phase window of our Eagle Ford asset basically from our Northernmost acreage, which is the oil is, two, our gas is a kind of condensate rich acreage down on the south. So that also happened in the third quarter.

We continue to improve our capital efficiency and reduce costs. Over the last 12 months, we’ve reduced our adjusted cash G&A by 26%, which is annualized go forward savings of $30 million. We are reducing our water expenses in the Eagle Ford down from $2 a barrel to $0.20 a barrel by putting most of that water onto the pipe.

Historically, we trucked about 95% of it, by the end of this year, we want to get that number down closer to 20%. As a matter of fact, you may have seen or may have noticed that we had a slight increase in LOE per Boe in the third quarter that was because of that issue. That was because of trucking water in the Eagle Ford which is a situation that we for the most part remedied and will continue to work its way down. And so we should see and we expect to see lower lifting cost in the fourth quarter.

In addition, we did bring our - we just now brought on to 216,000 foot horizontal laterals in the Eagle Ford. So expect an update on production for those wells in our fourth quarter call.

And on A&D front, we've certainly made some good strides this year, and the metrics look quite strong and quite accretive. We've acquired net-net - we’ve spent net-net $65 million on acquisitions, net of divestitures that comes in basically a $25,000 per Boe a day, which is quite the accretive metric, and we also gained 1,900 net acres 44 gross locations at essentially no cost. Most of that all came in the Eagle Ford, so we've actually increased our Eagle Ford acreage this year by a total of 30% and 200 gross locations.

Now, I will tell you it is time to increase this effort. We've had a year now as a management team to try to understand the assets, try some new things and we'll walk through some of those new things that we tried and why they're working and how they're working today. And now, it's time to take that knowledge and really put a full court press on the M&A front. So we expect that to be a major focus of the company over this next year.

As you go asset by asset, a couple of things that I did certainly want to point out, our second lateral horizontal lateral in our new asset, the Duchesne City number 2H is actually our most productive oil well in company history. It’s made a 110,000 barrels of oil and is for 78 days. It's still flowing up casing as a matter of fact with minimal production decline.

That well came in at a cost of about $10.7 million that we do think there's a number of initiatives we can start down the path on in order to reduce that cost, reduce that cost in time. So that's quite exciting. And we do have quite a bit of running room in the basin. We've got multiple horizons between the Lower Green River, [indiscernible], the Wasatch to attack here and 159,000 net acres.

So we've got quite a bit of running room kind of three different areas that we're really going to be targeting for horizontal potential to begin with and to give you an idea of just how bullish we are on this opportunity, right now, we have about 57 wells in the permit process either internally or externally. So this will be a major focus for the company in the coming months.

I should mention now on the Eagle Ford, you may have noticed that from the materials that we've actually drilled our most productive oil wells in the basin in 2018 as well. And again this is by working our completion designs and our landing pad by pad, well by well to really try to optimize recovery - efficient recovery of each and every acre.

And so now most productable oil well is exciting, right. That's kind of bragging rights. But really what you should pay attention to are our returns. And so we've introduced a metric and prior - in a prior quarter and we'll continue to use this metric, which is basically revenue per investment. And so what we do here is we take a very non-interpretive method to calculate whether or not we are actually improving our capital efficiency.

So basically you take the realized per Boe price and you multiply that by the actual cumulative net Boe and you divide that by the working interest capital. So basically as a proxy for finding in development costs. It’s a nice thing versus calculating the rate of return, which has an EUR forecast on it, you can tell that there is no interpretation in this number.

So if you look at our 2018 Eagle productivity, our 2018 designed - landed and designed well in aggregate that group of well is actually about 8% more capital efficient to 160 days and we're forecasting that it's going to be about 20% more capital efficient at EUR.

In early time you don't see much of a difference, but as the life of the well, as the wells continue to produce. You see our new designs actually have a shallower decline and therefore are producing more oil over time and are actually more capitally efficient, or said in another way, if you think about it, if you take the older offset well designs and you were to - spend a dollar on those wells after a 160 days, the new design is returning an incremental $0.08 just in that short time period.

And in the Permian we drilled our second most productive well of all time and have two more designs that follow that the most productive - second most productive well, I'm talking about is LA 23 DH, the similarly drilled and completed wells of LA11, AA and CH and after 40 days they tend to be following roughly the same trend.

And so if you look at revenue per investment in the Permian, we've actually had quite the uplift this year. The difference in revenue per investment in the Permian is actually about 50% incremental after 160 days. And again that's looking at the actual realized prices multiplied by the actual Boe's divided by the actual working interest capital.

And in order to make this a true comparison by the way, we do normalize out for prices both on service unit costs and of course current prices that way it's a true design-to-design comparison.

So with that introduction, I'm going to hand it over to Kyle for some final opening remarks and then we'll turn it over for questions. Kyle?

Kyle McCuen

Thanks, Russell, and good morning everyone.

Q3 2018 was a historic quarter financially. We generated free cash flow excluding hedges for the first time in the company's history, meaning we generated more cash flow from our assets than we paid out in capital expenditures and accrued interest. This milestone of financial discipline is a culmination of improved capital efficiency of our assets, reduced costs and the benefit of higher oil prices.

Other notable financial highlights for the quarter include generating $214 million of adjusted EBITDAX, up approximately 35% to the same period last year and our adjusted cash G&A of $19 million, which is down almost 30% from a year ago.

On the balance sheet, the banks reaffirmed to RBL at the current value and we ended the quarter with no RBL borrowings at $56 million of cash. In addition, our net debt to adjusted EBITDAX is down a full turn from a year ago. While we have more work to do to reduce leverage, we're very encouraged by our positive financial and operational results including the exciting new potential of the new asset and we believe we have the right assets and people to reach our leverage in value goals.

With that operator we'll turn it over to you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And today's first questioner will be Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps for us referencing Page 9 of your PowerPoint, could you comment on how the petro-physical properties changes you move north? And I'd say specifically are you expecting comparable oil saturation levels?

Russell Parker

So, that’s a great question. I'll tell you. Number one, we see a really high a large amount of oil in place across the entire acreage position, especially relative to historical recovery. As you move from south to north, we do see an increased pressure gradient. So you do have a higher pressure which is going to benefit both your oil in place and your potential IPs.

In terms of petro-physical properties, things do change obviously because we're talking about multiple horizons. And as a matter of fact, we really see kind of the lower part of the strata which is the Wasatch and [indiscernible] interval being more perspective on the southern part of our acreage.

And then as you move north we see the Lower Green River becoming more perspective on that northern part of the acreage due to a combination of reservoir pressure temperature and the actual reservoir characteristics, actual petro-physical properties.

What we're going to be doing in the next couple of years is delineating three different areas or three different kind of regions around - all around the acreage in order to truly kind of define and understand the real potential of the asset. But the early results are certainly quite encouraging quite strong. And as I mentioned before, the oil in place values are quite impressive throughout the acreage.

Derrick Whitfield

And then as my follow up, while clearly not representative of where you will end, could you comment on the cost of your first two horizontal wells in Newington, and where you think your ultimate land and fulfill development?

Russell Parker

So right now for wells at this depth which by the way it does get deeper, so that I’ll change it a little bit. Wells of this depths are coming in kind of in the $10.5 million range. And then as you move deeper the well costs can get up to say $11.5 million, maybe $12 million right now.

Now we see quite a bit of opportunity to reduce that cost in time because there are only about 240 horizontal wells in the basin and only a handful of rigs running, you just don't have the infrastructure in this basin that we do say in the Permian and in the Eagle Ford. So even the incremental cost just to deliver sand to a well is on the order of magnitude a $1 million. So we definitely see the opportunity to reduce that capital cost by you know a $1 million plus that order of magnitude over time.

And the next questionnaire today will be Scott Hanold with RBC. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Just sticking on the NEU - when you step back and look at the opportunities, it looks pretty exciting at this point. How do you look to you know fund spending for that? And you know specifically I know you've used JVs up there before, and then maybe this is also a point where it will be great to talk about like how you think about like next year a little bit? You seemed to have a pretty deep asset opportunity, but certainly to be spending within - I think where you want to be - you just don't have that kind of capital in front of you right?

Russell Parker

Well, Scott, so the great news is - we did actually we generated our first quarter of free cash flow after a CapEx and without the benefit of hedges and but after interest this quarter kind of at this spend rate, and we do see with the opportunity to you know basically if you will double down on the positive results, are the most positive results in each asset, with our capital efficiency improving, I think we can very solidly keep our maintenance capital down in that $450 million range which would allow us to keep developing.

Now to your question of - what if you wanted to grow all of the assets at the same time? How would you do that? How would you outspend? And to answer that question - honestly we have - we do have the liquidity to do that, so that's one thing, and also if that outspend produces an accretive continued drop in our debt-to-EBITDA as Kyle mentioned, we're down over a full turn this year. If that outspend produces that drop, then I think that's something a positive that we would certainly look at. We haven't set our 2019 plans or 2019 targets just yet, by the way that will be coming early next year.

In addition of course there are other things that we can look at as we continue to improve upon our operational efficiencies and continue to generate better well results. M&A is another way to potentially fund that as well as potential expansion of our drilling JV. So we've got I think you know three different leverage really to pull and so certainly our concern is not how we will fund it, it’s just optimizing said funding.

Scott Hanold

And will that kind of clarity be you know when you provide your budget will you provide a little more clarity around some of that.

Russell Parker

Absolutely.

Scott Hanold

Okay. And then it is my follow-up question. You know you did say I think the term you used was a bulk pressed on M&A going forward. Can you give us a sense of what that means?

Russell Parker

So that means one taking a hard look at acreage that sorts kind of later in the drill schedule that we just don't think we would get to in a reasonable period of time, that looks and then it’s also looking at kind of accretive opportunities where we think we can take some of our operational learnings both from completion design efficiencies, enhance or recovery, well placement what have you and apply that to additional rock.

And then the question is okay, how do you fund that, you know a couple of different levers that we can pool and each one would be kind of specific to the deals. As I mentioned you know we do have a liquidity basket open to us right now. We've maintained liquidity over this past quarter.

And in addition you know the other thing that we can do is if we have the ability to get our hands on basically better acreage than we have today, another way to for the company to basically just to continue to lift its values. Again you can expand your drilling joint ventures and you basically use that to fund further acquisition of even better acreage.

And the next questioner will be Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram

Russell, I was wondering if you could you know maybe frame the development opportunity in the Northeastern Utah, you’ve announced a couple appraisal wells but how do you think about the mix of appraisal going forward to shifting into development mode because those two wells look really interesting from a productivity standpoint?

Russell Parker

Right. So one thing I want everybody to remember, there are 400 vertical wells across the basin and those 400 wells are only - are basically holding 159,000 - a 160,000 acres let's call it. So it's very sparse development, very sparse historical development, very low recovery of oil in place originally. But what that does is it gives us quite a bit more geologic certainty through the section versus say a brand new play or when you think of like a resource play that may have started years ago.

Here we think we've got you know quite a bit better delineation one just with the petro-physical data, but two, you also have vertical well performance that you can correlate off of. So that gives us a little bit more confidence in what we have going forward. In terms of acreage and potential you know, and in each one of our three development areas I think it would be conservative to say that they're on the order of magnitude of 100 potential locations.

Will those all be as strong as these first two wells it remains to be seen. We'll have to we'll have to try that. I can tell you, you know, say if you were to compare it to our Permian or Eagle Ford asset, certainly here you're going to see a lot wider spacing because the reservoir perm is quite a bit higher.

So I don't anticipate anything on the order of you know call it 500 foot spacing. We're probably two and a half times that or maybe potentially even larger than that. But again we do have multiple intervals in multiple benches to test.

We've only tested two intervals thus far. I mean so we are very, very early days. But honestly the results are so strong we just feel like we can't help ourselves, but to tell you about it. So but order of magnitude in kind of these first three areas that we’re permeating and delineating, I think we're talking on the order of a 100-ish locations in each one of those areas, a very early days, very early on and I think there's potentially even more running room beyond that.

Arun Jayaram

And any sense of what kind of you know if you put a rig line in the play of what well do you think he could generate from called one rig line. I know it's early days.

Russell Parker

Are you referring to how many wells per year?

Arun Jayaram

Yes, exactly.

Russell Parker

Yes, so in terms of wells per year, these are deeper and you're going through a bunch of different zones. So it's not going to be as fast as Eagle Ford or Permian. So these are 20-day to 30-day type wells. So I would say 12 to 15 per rig per year.

Arun Jayaram

And my follow-up, Kyle, just wondering if you could give us an update on the status of your drilling JVs and the Uinta, in Permian, and thoughts on activity in the JV areas in 2019?

Kyle McCuen

The JVs and the Uinta Basin, that's where I'd say on the back half of that development timeline. So the wells that we completed in the quarter were I believe all within the JV partnership. And then, in terms of the Permian, we just have a handful of wells to go in that JV to complete out the first tranche. So we're nearing the final stages of that. That part of the agreement.

And then, in terms of 2019again to echo Russell's comments, we’re still a little bit early to provide full guidance. Obviously, we're very excited about the new and plan to horizontally develop in that area in 2019. Eagle Ford continues to be the bulk of our cash flows which benefits with a positive, very positive LLS and Brent pricing.

And then Permian, what's very positive there are the new well results that we have included in our press, I'm sorry, our presentation. We're seeing better results than the bulk of our wells that we've drilled historically in 2017.

So that coupled with the Midland Cushing price improving, I think, it's as narrow as $5 today versus $14 six months ago, makes that set of opportunities more competitive with returns. So again, we'll provide a full update on 2019 capital plans in about three months.

But I'd say, we're making progress across all over basins and we're just going to have to assess where we are in terms of commodity prices and ultimately decide what our capital budget is for 2019 and how we're going to react - how we're going to allocate between those three basins.

And the next questioner today will be Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Sean Sneeden

Russell, I know you commented a little bit about the - you went to waxy crude but I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more color around the pricing environment in Utah and just specifically I guess you know what you guys see is the kind of the differential for you know yellow versus black and just kind of remind us you know about the kind of desirability of that crew for the refiners, is that mostly driven by the product field that they get from it or is it just mostly a function of the price or sourcing at?

Russell Parker

So it's a combination thereof and I’ll let Kyle chime in a little bit here to Sean, but in terms of price differential, historically, the black wax would trade a little bit lower than the yellow. Right now that seems to have come about - seems to have come back into par. It's actually a premium product. So it actually commands a premium price but there is a transport cost that actually causes if you will the deduct.

So right now we kind of have a whole host of different arrangements and contracts. I think our average right, Kyle, is probably 93% of WTI. Now if you went to go sell a spot barrel or if you wanted to sell a lot of spot barrels at one time, just like you'd have the same problem in the Permian, you're going to see a larger deduct, because you're going to have to rail that out south out of the basin. There is a demand for this product in other parts of the country on the West Coast, on the Gulf Coast and in Canada and in Kentucky as well.

And so what we're seeing is with the new interest basically in this area and our new asset, I think you're going to see a lot of emphasis time put through not only by ourselves with the other operators and also the midstream folks that are part of this basin to continue to expand and open that market because honestly as we've seen all across the country, right, go to any play over the last several decades and what you find is that you know the hardest part is putting the oil on the rock because you can't do it.

But once you have the oil and you're demonstrating their productivity, the capacity counts. So that's kind of where we see a long time, Kyle, anything you want to add on to that? So that's kind of where we see the long time. And Kyle, anything you want to add on to that?

Kyle McCuen

So I just add to that you know there's very positive aspects or qualities to the wax crude. And I wouldn't say you know one black versus yellow is preferred one versus the other. I think it just depends on the refinery slate and what their end products are.

We know that Salt Lake City refiners really value the high paraffin content to make profitable lube oil products. It's low API gravity, so when you think about how to mix with the abundance of light - you know, lighter oil being produced in the U.S. you know this is very attractive.

And yes if the railing barrels, the barrels that we - that are railed out of the basin, they do have a higher deduct versus crude that is sold into the Salt Lake City refinery complex. But we think you know, with time, you know, with more barrels getting railed out that you know there will be efficiencies and if more infrastructure put in place such that, that deduct starts to narrow as well.

Sean Sneeden

And I guess you know can you just help us understand a little bit more I guess as you start thinking about you know kind of ramping up potentially in Altamont. What are kind of the next logical markets for this type of crude, is it you know is it going to Gulf Coast, is it going to West Coast, and just kind of help us you know illustratively understand kind of what the transportation costs associated with that might be?

Russell Parker

Correct.

Kyle McCuen

Yes, I mean, today you know we don't have obviously privy to all the marketing contracts with all the operators in the basin, but to our knowledge, no barrels are getting railed to the Gulf Coast today, but at least a few of the other operators in the basin. The rail, the deduct is about - I'd say it's about $15 to move it.

So obviously with prices - prices were at the higher, it becomes more competitive with the pricing that we get in Salt Lake City. And then in terms of getting to other markets, the West Coast, even the Midwest. I think like I said earlier, it's an attractive quality of crude. I think the key is having enough of the barrels to take to those markets such that we make it worthwhile for those - for those end users.

Russell Parker

And I think Kyle is right there. It's a little bit of stairstep problem or it becomes a chick and the egg. What you can't do is sell one barrel at a time, you'll sell it at a $20 deduct. However, the kind of the worse we've really ever seen in recent history historically as a company is on the order of 86% of WCI, and that was kind of in a bad situation or bad timing at that point.

And if in time I think what you'll see honestly is more of a stairstep, because there is an interest in demand by for the refiners. However they need enough of it to make it worthwhile, right. And so, there will be a little bit if you are modeling it. There might be a little bit of a wedge period where you're building up production, say in the 2,000 to 5,000 barrel increments. And once you get above that point, you then see the prices actually flip to a positive, if that makes sense.

Kyle McCuen

I would just add to that, that we think we're ahead of the game versus some of our peers in the basin. We actually pioneered the first real contract out of the basin back in 2009. So I'd say we're fairly sophisticated in understanding how to move our barrels within the basin and out of the basin.

Sean Sneeden

That's great color. I appreciate that. And then maybe Kyle, I know you've been highlighting the vast improvement in unhedged free cash flow. And when you think about your planning assumption for 2019, could you just talk a little bit more about how you're thinking about spending within cash flow versus an acceleration to deleverage it, especially when you start factoring in that stuff by 2020 maturity?

Kyle McCuen

So we believe we can organically delever. And so, that starts with the high-quality portfolio of assets that we have, and certainly the potential of the new and the shorter payback or the short payback period that those projects can potentially offer is exciting for us. In terms of our goals to delevering that organically that certainly helps a lot.

So if we decide to spend something close to maintenance capital, which is close to that $500 million capital level, then at current commodity prices, we can be relatively free cash flow, it’s a neutral to positive. But if we decide to spend above that level, it's going to be with the aim of accelerating deleveraging and accelerating value creation.

So there's a lot of you know exciting developments you know with all three of our assets and you know as we progress through our budget process which we just started pretty much a month ago you know we're going to be we're going to be evaluating those results and you know keeping a close eye on the commodity markets to figure out. Okay, what is the best capital plan for 2019 gets this to our long term goals in terms of leverage and value creation.

Russell Parker

And so Sean if I can tack on to that, if you think about it you know this year we grew rate kind of back up from the valley that we were in at the tail end of last year. For now effectively been holding rate in that 45,000 to 46,000 to 47,000 barrel range for the bulk of this year but now doing it while also being free cash flow neutral.

So what that does, one it shows the capital discipline and the financial discipline, but two it establishes a nice firm base such that we can demonstrate not only to ourselves, but to everybody else that look if you're growing from here in order to continue to organically delever.

If you have to go cash flow negative for a while it's actually de-leveraging and you're reducing net debt to EBITDA. And another little comment that I might add on there just to kind of help out with that on those RPI slots, so the revenue per investment.

If you look at that when you cross the one are the when you cross a value of one that well is effectively paid out. And so if you think about it if you can have a large portion of your portfolio that is 80% paid out and less than two years that's how you can organically delever.

Kyle McCuen

Sean, and sorry I missed the last part of your question, the 2020 maturity. It's a little over a year and a half away. We think we continue to believe we've got multiple options to address that, be it using proceeds from potential asset sales, using available liquidity which fits within our liquidity profile and potentially using potential refinancing that - refinancing that node.

So I think - again I think the key is, it's very manageable at $246 million, and we've got time to continue to execute across our asset base, prove financial results that could lower the potential cost of few of those - few of those options.

Sean Sneeden

And if you don't mind, just one clarification on the RPI metric that you had. Just to understand, is that - are we solely looking at kind of the well ahead top-line or is that kind of net of cost?

Russell Parker

So it’s basically it's realized price, realized price in the basin for the well compared to the well costs or divided by the well cost. And there is, I’ll say, a proxy paid out. There is a kind of a small fixed LOE component that’s not built in there because it just makes the graph more complicated, but it’s going to be a smaller magnitude for a brand new well that’s making 1,500 barrels a day.

[Operator Instructions] And the next question for today would be Gregg Brody with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Gregg Brody

So your comments about being more aggressive with M&A, maybe can you help frame sort of how large your inventory today with all the improvements that you have and then how much you would think you need to add to that with M&A?

Russell Parker

So really it's more about, we have inventory that we think we can drill up to organically de-lever we've been de-levering already this year. And so really the M&A is more about de-leveraging more quickly. That's our goal and that's how - that will be our focus, right.

And so in terms of inventory though that we have now, we've got over a decade's worth between all three assets. Now of course not all those wells are created equal. And kind of the rates of return fall off as you get down to - as you get down kind of through the entire mix of projects.

But when I'm talking about M&A really what I'm talking about is looking at ways and ways to take that tail of inventory that we're not drilling today because either one, just it doesn't help us immediately organically de-lever however still economic. There are still things to do there.

And utilizing that to potentially may reduce total acreage count and reduce whole inventory, but to bring better inventory up into the forefront and/or utilizing the same thing to maybe put our hands on some acreage that we think have EOR uplift or have additional completion design uplift that have just not been realized as of yet.

And the reason I say more of a full-court press, a year ago, we said we really wanted to throw the kitchen sink kind of if you will at all of our assets and try a bunch of different things and then based on that knowledge, we would start to accelerate that engine. But you don't accelerate that engine until you've really taken the time to do a deep dive and really understand what you have and kind of try to and prove it out, if you will.

Gregg Brody

You mentioned the - your uplift and there are some updates in your press release about that. When do you feel that you have conclusive - conclusions from those, that, it sounds like you're feeling good about it, but I'm curious where you are there in terms of understanding?

Kyle McCuen

That's a great question. And so we're on our third pilot. I anticipate we will expand that effort next year probably at about a similar pace to what we've been doing a similar kind of pace of expansion. We're confident that we're seeing uplift. The range of uplift still remains to be seen, because we're early in the process. But I can tell you for instance on the one pilot that actually has two injection and two production cycles.

And of course, we didn't buy the gas because we just utilize gas, but there we think we've seen basically a increase in oil sales from two cycles worth about $2 million while utilizing less than $1 million worth of gas that we would have otherwise sold. Now, of course in the economic equation, you still sell that gas at the end of time, we just didn't sell that in the near time, right. But we see that we are cash flow ahead.

We think the incremental recovery from this process is anywhere from 25% range on up to 75% range. And when you look at all of the detail about physical work and simulation models, the truth be told is, I could - we could fit any one of those results basically to where we are now. We have a number of knobs left to turn in terms of what the proper well spacing ought to be, what our injection patterns ought to be, what our injection rates ought to be, so on and so forth. And then of course that will affect the ultimate CapEx to take this full scale and field scale.

But I can tell you my anticipation in looking at the early results is that will happen. It'll just be a matter of time, and we really probably need another good 12 months to really peg down a more exact number because like I said there are so many knobs to turn and kind of so many different variables that play, but we are certainly seeing positive results on the first pilot that actually has two cycles and in each quarter we expect to update the market with those results as we have them and they’re ready to go.

Gregg Brody

And then in terms of M&A there - there's still a pretty active environment out there?

Kyle McCuen

It is, it is so - and of course now everybody seeing a lot of corporate deals, but we're seeing a lot of - we are starting to see some assets come up and percolate up and of course we're working a number of off market deals as well which take a little bit longer to get done, but honestly can be a little bit more accretive if you get them done.

Gregg Brody

And then - some of those involve - it sound like you're contemplating getting rid of some of your longer dated inventory - is there - are there swaps here that are taking place there? Or is there…

Russell Parker

Well we've certainly already done some of that. So, we sold kind of some scattered low working interest acreage, as matter of fact in any you to help fund an acquisition that was an immediate kind of accretive bolt-on in our Eagle Ford asset. We've also sold some small kind of scatted acreage in the Eagle Ford even in order to bulk up with contiguous acreage where we felt like we were getting a better rate of return. So we've done that on a smaller scale. Now the goal would be to expand that scale if you will.

Gregg Brody

And just one last one for you. I appreciate all the time. And on the Permian last quarter you were talking about potentially reworking your royalty - your sliding scale royalty. Has there been any progress there?

Russell Parker

We're still working with the University Lands, I'm confident we're going to get something done that one benefit for the development of the acreage and helps us to maintain the best kind of economics that we can, and would fit more in line with what we're seeing from our well results.

I mean in general these well results that we're producing now we're using a lot more water per foot, right. It's basically a bigger completion job. The wells are longer and their space a little bit further apart. And so what we are working on as a development plan that fits with that such that the entire acreage is still developed right, but in a much more economic fashion.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over Russell Parker for any closing remarks.

Russell Parker

I appreciate it. And I appreciate everyone's interest in the company today. Exciting quarter for us. Our first quarter to generate free cash flow after capital and interest but without the benefit of hedges, drilled our most productive oil well in company history, brought it online, drilled our most productive oil well in Eagle Ford, drilled the second most productive oil well in the Permian, and we're certainly seeing that we can organically deliver.

We made good inroads thus far but I would tell everybody I appreciate the continued support and interest, and keep looking for us to keep pushing that ball forward in the quarters to come. Thank you very much.

