Intertape Polymer's (ITPOF) CEO Greg Yull on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greg Yull

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to IPG's 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call. Joining me is Jeff Crystal, our CFO. After our comments, Jeff and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

During the call, we will make reference to our earnings presentation that you can download from the Investor Relations section of our website.

It was a strong quarter. Revenue was up almost 15%. Adjusted EBITDA was up almost 16%, compared to the same period last year. We successfully completed Polyair transaction, which we discussed on our Q2 call and we successfully completed $250 million senior unsecured notes offering, which Jeff will address in a moment.

Last quarter we discussed our 2020 growth objectives and how we compete in the industry. I want to touch on that again this morning. But today I also want to highlight the action we're taking to deliver on that growth and why we're so confident and excited about our future.

Our 2022 targets for the business consist of achieving $1.5 billion in revenue, $225 million in adjusted EBITDA and 15% adjusted EBITDA margins. With the run rate of the existing business, including the ongoing capital investments and the six acquisitions we've completed since 2015 and their related synergies we are very confident in our ability to deliver additional organic growth. But in order to achieve our targets, we will require a couple of modest acquisitions depending on their scale. I want to be clear that as we identify and review additional acquisitions, our investment criteria, will focus on the strategic and accretive nature of the targets. The success of the business in the long-term is more important than achieving our 2022 targets by paying up for an acquisition. As such, we will remain prudent in our approach as we evaluate targets and will not chase them for the sake of achieving a growth target.

So how do we compete in today's market? Based on our experiences customers and distributors are attracted to a simpler, straightforward relationship. They want to deal with fewer vendors and buy more from each of them if the price and performance are right. They're looking for credible partners with scale and breadth. We deliver on both fronts as one of the largest manufacturers in the sector that provides a comprehensive product offering. Our scale on longstanding relationships in the industry, provide us access to the major industrial distributors. We have designed our product bundle to offer these distributors and their end customers a more streamlined method to procure a wide array of quality, low cost packaging and protective solutions.

What do we mean by streamlined? Based on our experiences distributors, who want to turn inventory more frequently, and our ability to deliver a product bundle with a broad product offering of skews on a more frequent basis, supports that objective. Another central principle of how we compete is by investing in world-class, low cost manufacturing assets. As part of strengthening our product bundle, we are investing in existing facilities to ensure we're efficient as possible and prudently building out our capacity for products, where we believe demand is growing.

In 2016, we made a decision to implement a two-year program, reinvesting cash flow into the business to significantly increase our capital expenditures. By the end of this calendar year we will have invested approximately a $170 million in CapEx across our facilities. We are in the final stages of this program. Our new Midland facility, which serves the e-commerce segment with water-activated tape already has its first line operational and the second line scheduled to commence operations in Q1 of 2019.

Our greenfield Capstone and Powerband facilities in India are each scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2019. These three new operations consisting of the second Midland line and the greenfield Capstone and Powerband facilities, represent approximately $65 million in capital spent. We expect that most of this capital we spent by the end of 2018, save a small amount as we complete Powerband and Capstone in the first half of 2019. In total, the investment in these three new operations makes no contribution to top line revenue today, but it will shortly. These are world class facilities that stand to improve our competitiveness and strengthen our product funnel either through lower cost production, or production scale.

Upon commencing commercial operations as we build the order book, these projects will make a meaningful contribution to the business. With respect to the order book, in the case of Midland, the first operating line is already at capacity and we believe sufficient growth exists within the e-commerce vertical, but the second line will scale effectively. And work of constructing – and we've constructed the facility to allow the addition of more lines if necessary.

The new Powerband facility will be base loaded with carton-sealing tape volume currently produced at a higher cost in our Cantech facilities as a strong starting position.

Finally, the new Capstone facility will have immediate orders from our North American woven business, which are currently being sourced from third parties. These are complex operations they aren't light switches that turn on the moment they're installed. Timelines vary by project. But generally speaking, our larger investments can take up to 12 to 18 months to reach optimal efficiency. For context, we invest in projects targeting returns of at least 15% on an IRR basis. And in the case of the second Midland line the $14 million to $16 million in CapEx project, leverages the investment already in place from the original project, so we expect to exceed that hurdle rate. That should provide you with some visibility on the impact of the $65 million in new projects and the CapEx that we're investing above our typical maintenance CapEx.

Reaching the end of this investment cycle and understanding the economics is exciting. And it's why we're so confident as we enter this next phase of growth. We have added scale, expanded our geographical footprint, strengthened our product bundle and driven efficiencies across our operations with these investments. And we will have completed this capital project from a position of strength in the market with the economy performing well.

In 2019, we intend to return to a more normalized level of CapEx investment in the range of $40 million to $60 million a year. In the event the situation necessitates it we believe the annual CapEx requirements could be reduced to approximately $15 million a year, including the recent Polyair acquisition without inhibiting our ability to service our customers.

We are investing in and acquiring assets that we believe will provide continued growth to the company and improve our competitiveness in key segments of the market in North America, like protective packaging, water-activated tape and packaging films. Our integration activities for the Cantech and Polyair acquisitions are progressing well. In the case of Cantech, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our synergies targets and the closure of the Johnson City facility is proceeding on plan.

In the case of Polyair, it is still in the early days, but the coordination of the sales team, the integration of the administration and our work on the operation side are each proceeding well. We have already had early success in our cross-selling strategy, both from IPG accounts, ordering Polyair products and Polyair accounts ordering IPG products. As I said, it's still early, but we're confident that Polyair represents a strategic acquisition that strengthens our product bundle with protective packaging solutions.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Jeff, who will provide you with additional insight into the financials. Jeff?

Jeff Crystal

Thank you. Greg. I would now like to refer you to Page 7 of the presentation, where we present an analysis of our revenue for the third quarter of 2018. Revenue increased by almost 15% to $279.1 million. The $35.6 million increase was primarily due to the Polyair and Airtrax acquisitions which contributed 9% of the increase and an increase in average selling price, including the impact of product mix which contributed almost 4% of the increase.

Volume increased overall by 2% in the quarter compared to the same period last year. It's important to keep in mind that given the breadth of our product bundle, the relationship between volume and price is difficult for our investors to decipher. Unit volume across different skews is measured in different units. And depending on the complexity or differentiation of the skew, the unit price and margin profile can vary widely. We're evaluating alternative metrics, if any, that would provide help to improve our shareholders’ visibility into this relationship while still protecting competitively sensitive information.

As it relates to the third quarter, our acrylic carton-sealing tape is a prime example of a lower price product, where volume fluctuations can impact overall volume materially, but have a much less significant impact on revenue and profit. Excluding acrylic carton-sealing tape, sales volume grew 4.4% compared to the same basis last year. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 12% and was primarily due to the Polyair and Airtrax acquisitions and an increase in sales volume of approximately 6.9% or 3.3% excluding acrylic carton-sealing tape primarily due to an increase in certain tape products. This was partially offset by a decrease in average selling price, including the impact of product mix.

Turning to Page 9, gross profit increased 16% to $58.9 million in the third quarter from $50.9 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 21.1% in the third quarter compared to 20.9% in the same period last year. The change is primarily due to an increase in spread between selling prices and combined raw material and freight costs, partially offset by an increase in plant-related operating costs.

We continue to see opportunities to drive additional efficiencies at the plant level. Periodically, unexpected costs can be experienced at a plant as a normal course of operating multiple manufacturing facilities. These costs can also include budgeted cost saving targets at a plant that were not fully achieved, but the plant continues to operate efficiently.

We experienced unexpected costs during the course of the year at the plant level. These costs can be characterized as either inefficiencies caused by unplanned equipment maintenance, staffing changes, and higher than anticipated medical costs, as well as budgeted cost savings that were not achieved.

One example in the third quarter from one of our larger plants was higher material waste from two older lines that required additional calibration. We have dealt with the issue and the lines are operating effectively. On a sequential basis, gross profit increased by 8% and gross margin decreased by 75 basis points. The decrease in gross margin is primarily due to an unfavorable product mix and an increase in plant-related operating costs that I referenced earlier.

SG&A expense increased by $14.7 million to $33.4 million in the third quarter compared to $18.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a $10.1 million increase in share based compensation driven primarily by an increase in the fair value of cash-settled awards in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to a decrease in fair value in the third quarter of 2017, as well as $3.1 million of additional SG&A from the Polyair and Airtrax acquisitions.

On Page 10, you can see adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to $37.6 million for the third quarter compared to $32.4 million for the same period last year. The $5.1 million increase was primarily due to organic growth in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA contributed by Polyair.

In the third quarter, we made an $11.3 million discretionary contribution to our U.S. defined benefit pension plans. These plans are now wholly funded on an accounting basis. And as a result, we expect to reduce future contribution requirements and certain plan administration expenses. We were able to deduct this contribution on the 2017 tax return at the higher 2017 U.S. corporate tax rate, which resulted in a tax benefit which was partially offset by the reversal of the related deferred tax asset recorded using the lower corporate tax rate provided under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for a net tax benefit of $1.3 million recognized in the quarter.

The effective tax rate decrease to 15.7% in the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to 25.6% in the same period in 2017. This decrease was primarily due to; one, the reduction in the U.S. statutory corporate tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; two, a net tax benefit related to the discretionary pension contribution I just mentioned; and three, a favorable change in the mix of earnings between jurisdictions. The favorable impacts were partially offset by the elimination and limitation of certain deductions in the U.S. as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Cash flows from operating activities decreased by $9.6 million to $14.2 million in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the discretionary pension contribution I just mentioned, and an increase in inventories primarily related to an increase in raw material costs and purchases partially offset by an increase in gross profit and a decrease in cash taxes paid mainly as a result of the TCJA.

Free cash flows were negative $8.9 million in the quarter compared to negative $4.9 million in the same period last year. The change is primarily due to the discretionary contribution to the U.S. pension plans I mentioned earlier, partially offset by a decrease in capital expenditures. The company had total cash and loan availability of $111.3 million as of September 30, 2018 compared to $186.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash and loan availability is due primarily to an increase in net borrowings to fund the Polyair acquisition and seasonal working capital requirements.

Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the closing of an offering of $250 million of 7% senior unsecured notes due in 2026. The offering provides us greater flexibility in our capital structure along with the opportunity to lock in a fixed rate, a historically attractive interest rate environment. The offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $243.8 million after deducting underwriting fees and estimated expenses. We use net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of our borrowings outstanding under the $600 million credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses as well as for general corporate purposes.

As Greg mentioned earlier, we expect to see a significant reduction in capital expenditures in 2019 to a range of approximately $40 million to $60 million. At these levels, our ability to generate free cash flow improves significantly compared to 2017 and 2018, and we intend to prioritize a portion of that cash towards the repayment of debt.

Day sales outstanding increased to 46 in the third quarter of 2018 from 41 in the second quarter of 2018. Trade receivables increased $138.2 million as of September 30, 2018 from $106.6 million as of December 31, 2017 primarily due to an increase in the amount and timing of revenue invoiced later in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to later in the fourth quarter of 2017, as well as the impact of the Polyair acquisition.

Days inventory decreased to 65 in the third quarter of 2018 from 70 in the second quarter of 2018. Inventory increased to $161.4 million as of September 30, 2018 up from $128.2 million as of December 31, 2017. The change is primarily due to the additional inventory from the Polyair and Airtrax acquisitions, and increase in production, including the utilization of completed capacity expansion projects as part of our planned inventory build anticipation of higher expected sales, and an increase in raw material costs and purchases.

Greg will now provide the company's outlook. Greg?

Greg Yull

Thanks, Jeff. With this morning's announcement, we are reiterating our outlook for 2018 revenue and narrowing our adjusted EBITDA range; within the bounds of our previous guidance given we're nine months into the year. These expectations exclude any significant fluctuations in selling prices caused by unforeseen volatility in raw material prices.

We anticipate revenue growth in 2018 to be within between 16% and 18% compared to 2017, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million to $143 million, which has been narrowed from the previous expectation of between $140 million and $150 million for the year. We are narrowing the guidance to the lower end of our prior range, primarily due to the plant related costs as Jeff mentioned earlier. We view these items as day to day operational issues that are part of operating multiple manufacturing facilities which require consistent and vigilant management. We've taken corrective action on the most immediate of these issues and expect that they will be sustainably addressed in the coming quarters.

As such, we expect both revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2018 to be greater than in the same period last year. We're executing a strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. Strengthening our product bundle by investing in our facilities and operations to drive efficiencies and acquiring businesses that consolidate our position will complement our offering in growth markets or with key distributors, with a disciplined approach that is focused on ensuring these acquisitions are accretive to the business and our growth moving forward. We appreciate the support commitment that our investors have demonstrated through our two-year capital investment program and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator to open up the question-and-answer period. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now conduct a question-and-answer period for analysts. [Operator Instructions] For the first question, our first question comes from Michael Doumet with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Doumet

Yes, good morning guys.

Greg Yull

Hi Michael

Jeff Crystal

Hi Michael

Michael Doumet

Greg just going back to the comment around narrowing guidance to the lower end, I think, you referenced the plant-related costs there that, uh also spoke about his comments. Could you just elaborate a little bit on that, so we just get a better feel for maybe the length of the headwind?

Greg Yull

Well, I mean, like I mentioned in my comments, I mean we've addressed the most pressing of these issues. Jeff gave you an example of where in one of our older, larger plants we had to make some corrective actions as it relates to the performance in those plants. We're also seeing healthcare cost increase in our plants. When we think of the issues that we faced in Q3, these are fundamental blocking and tackling issues in my mind and we can work our way through these in a relatively expeditious manner.

Michael Doumet

Okay, that's helpful. And maybe if we start to think about the three facilities that come online, in the next several months and thinking about 2019, and considering obviously the comments around 12 months to 18 months before getting to optimal efficiency, I'm just trying to think about the slope of profitability that we should be expecting. Again, just to think about how startup cost and period cost could flow into the beginning of 2019?

Greg Yull

So I think it's important when we think of that as the 12 to 18 months. You're talking about getting efficiency levels from a yield perspective or uptime perspective of narrowing the gap, for example, like a 95% yield ratio to a 98% yield ratio, right. So when you think of that 12 months to 18 months you are really fine-tuning kind of the operations of the business. As it relates to the ramp, I don't know, Jeff if you want to…

Jeff Crystal

Certainly we're going to see a ramp. I mean, like Greg said from an efficiency standpoint, it definitely is going to take us some time and especially when you look at a greenfield facility you're hiring a lot of new people. So it's not just calibrating the machinery and optimizing the process, but it's also just getting people sort of fine-tuned on operating that machinery. I mean you look at our Indian facilities, I mean you're talking about a lot of people. So there's no question there's going to be a ramp in efficiency and then there's the ramp in sales. I mean, we talked about in the Indian facilities, I mean we're going to certainly have a base loading in the Powerband facilities related to some carton-sealing tape volume that we're producing in Cantech that can be moved over.

And the same thing on the Capstone side you've got a base loading of the volume that we're currently buying externally from Asian suppliers and that's going to move to the Capstone plant. So, I mean, I think, you're going to pick those up, but then you still have to go out and get sales. And that's certainly going to be ramped over time. So, certainly when you look at in 2019, I think, both from an efficiency standpoint as well as from a sort of a loading of capacity standpoint, you're certainly not going to get there all in 2019, but we expect that to ramp quite nicely and certainly nicely into 2020.

Greg Yull

And I think it's important to acknowledge that we are on schedule with our expected or forecasted ramp in all of those plants.

Michael Doumet

That's great color. And thanks for that. But maybe – I'm trying to put numbers in a model here. As soon as you start these facilities, given that you've based loaded some of those sales and it's somewhat sounds like a vertical integration based on that. But how do we think about profitability in the initial quarters? I mean is it initially negative, or is it closer to breakeven and then ramping up gradually towards that optimal efficiency?

Greg Yull

It's definitely not negative. I mean, because basically we go through like even when you think of from an accounting standpoint, typically when you're really starting up those operations and you're actually skewing off whether it's additional waste or spending additional time on it, that's part of the commercialization of the machine and that's actually a capitalizable item. So by the time you actually commercialize the line you are operating at a profitable level. And you basically are operating at a level that's not a target profitability certainly like Greg said, but that's something meaningful.

So, I would say that from a P&L standpoint, you certainly won't see a lack of profitability in those lines once we're operating. But certainly that's going to ramp to a better level over time.

Michael Doumet

Okay that’s helpful. Thanks guys.

Greg Yull

Okay, you’re welcome.

Neil Linsdell

Hey, good morning guys. Congratulations on the results.

Greg Yull

Good morning. Thank you.

Neil Linsdell

I like to go back to the Polyair acquisition. And when you made the acquisition you were talking about the benefits that you expected to get through your distribution networks and stuff. Can you talk a little bit about how that's going and if we're going to continue to see some improvements there?

Greg Yull

Yes, so, I mean, we're still pretty early in that integration, but it has gone as well as we expected, maybe even a little more. We had just recently we had our largest trade show, called PMMI, where it was the first time that we were able to present to our customers in that kind of fashion, the bundle of products with the integration of the Polyair products. We have a lot of cross selling targets that have been identified and starting to execute upon and we've had some early wins.

So I feel very confident about that acquisition. I feel very confident about our ability to deliver on the synergies. And I think again it fits very well strategically both at the distribution level and at the end user level as it relates to specifically around our bundle of products. So I'm happy with where we are right now and look forward to continuing to see success on the cross-selling side and also on the cost side from an operation perspective.

Neil Linsdell

That sounds really good. And with if we were looking at the new facilities in India that you've been – that are coming online in 2019, can you talk a little bit about I'm thinking the raw material costs and availability of products in India versus North America and also with the labor, if that's proceeding as far as your ability to ramp up on the employee base there?

Greg Yull

Yes I mean like just with the labor side first as Jeff mentioned in a lot of states especially with the Capstone, it is fairly labor intensive as it relates to the number of people. And certainly we're actively on boarding employees now. We have the opportunity or the luxury of having a facility in India that's operating similar type equipment through the acquisition of Airtrax and that's provided us a vehicle to train these people live time on equipment that they will be operating with the startup of Capstone. So certainly there is a lot of energy and activity around that onboarding of the people.

As it relates to raw materials, certainly availability is not an issue. Raw materials and our assumptions that we built into our business case in both Capstone and Powerband are still intact as it relates to both, input costs and sell prices out of those locations into Intertape.

Neil Linsdell

Okay, good. And just lastly, we talked, I mean, over previous quarters it's come up before about competitive selling prices, you had competitors which are selling at unsustainably low prices. How is the environment right now?

Greg Yull

Yes so I mean overall the environment is very similar to what it was last quarter. I don't think there's many changes. I mean, certainly we're seeing a competitive intensity still out of our, Powerband operation, our existing operation on acrylic carton-sealing tape. So certainly there's pressure on that front, but then that's not a very material part of our total business. Certainly on an integrated basis that business continues to do well from a margin perspective, but I would say it's more status quo. I mean, listen we're in a competitive business, we've got to ensure that we have low cost, world-class assets. We've got to make sure that we're selling at market prices. And I think the company is positioned well to execute on that.

Neil Linsdell

Okay, good. Thanks.

Greg Yull

Thank you.

Ben Jekic

Good morning. I have two quick questions. Could you refresh our memory in terms of in which businesses do deal with distributors and in which businesses you deal with direct customers? I think the business with distributors is still sort of dominating, I think, you're starting to add businesses, where you’re dealing with direct customers.

Greg Yull

Yes, so we don't disclose the percentage. But think of it this way, most of our tapes, and films and protective packaging business channels through distribution, certainly we have strong relationships with a number of large end users where that's facilitated through our National Account Program. In some cases we will be selling and billing directly, other cases we will be utilizing the distribution network that fulfills on a supply chain basis. But most of our business is through industrial type distributors.

Ben Jekic

And then, is there a difference in terms of passing any changes in the input costs and are you receiving more resistance from distributors? Or when you negotiate with distributors or when you negotiate with the end users?

Greg Yull

Well, it depends on where the relationship is held, right. Primarily we're negotiating, we're pushing through at the distribution level, as opposed to the end user level. But in the cases where we hold the relationship with the end user, we will be actively pursuing those kinds of price changes.

Ben Jekic

Okay. Okay, thanks.

Greg Yull

Ben, thank you.

Walter Spracklin

Thanks very much. Good morning everyone.

Greg Yull

Good morning. So I guess my first question is with regards to your revenue growth forecast for 2018 if memory serves, you were kind of guiding us kind of in the range of the more recent growth closer down to the 10% or 11% level. Has something significantly changed in terms of your efforts to get pricing through here in the third and fourth quarter that resulted in that, or is it more on your activation on the plant side or on an operating base? What would be the main cause for the change in your revenue guidance for 2018?

Jeff Crystal

Our revenue guidance hasn't actually changed. So we're at that 16% to 18% where we have narrowed is our guidance on the EBITDA and that was mainly related to like Greg said, some of the plant related issues that we've been having, certainly more pronounced in the third quarter. We expect a little bit of that in the fourth quarter as well. So that's really the majority of the reason why that would be the case.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. I was – had notes here that you're guiding similar to 2017. It lasts, but I probably missed the…

Jeff Crystal

That was – yes, that was before the Polyair acquisition.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. So including the Polyair acquisition. Yes. Okay. Got it.

Jeff Crystal

Yes. We revised that in August. We brought that up to 16% to 18% just a factor in the Polyair acquisition.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. Yes, that makes sense. You also touched on your ability to get pricing through in terms of recouping some of the input costs increases. Are those in – are you getting success in formal contractual building into your contracts or is this something you're just simply renewing at a higher rate? How are you getting the pricing through? And related – and I guess, you addressed this, but your competition, do you feel like they're doing the same now? Or do you see any market share losses if they're not doing the same, if you are successful in passing it on?

Jeff Crystal

Yes, I can't really comment too much on competitors. But certainly from our perspective, most of our business from a pricing perspective is at will. And I think when you look at certainly what we've executed on so far this year and past years, we're able to pass those costs on mostly from a just – normalized price increase announcement, typically takes us about 60 days to get on the P&L. Typically, we have about 60 days worth of inventory on in-house at the old cost. So the company has done a very good job of managing those kinds of cost increases like we've experienced so far this year, which include by the way things like freight cost.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. And then last question, you touched on the improving free cash flow – excuse me, the improving free cash flow is going to come with the lower CapEx spend and of course that's going to step down even further. Greg, I mean, if you get down to the $15 million level, you mentioned that you're going to be very judicious with respect to acquisitions. And Jeff, you mentioned you wanted to pay down debt.

Can you give us an extent to what, how much – what's your target leverage? So how much of any incremental free cash flow will you attribute to debt and absent any acquisitions? Is your plan just to keep your powder dry or could you see either a dividend increase or buy back down the road?

Greg Yull

So when we look at the 2019, our three key focus areas are; number one, to ramp up our operations, specifically the two in India, the one in Midland expansion there, and also kind of work through operational opportunities with the existing asset base; number two, integrate our Polyair business, realize the synergies; and number three, generate free cash flow and pay down debt.

So we've articulated that in a normalized environment. We want to run this business somewhere between 2x to 2.5x levered. And we're going to focus on paying down our debt as we move forward. Certainly from an acquisition perspective or other opportunities, we will be very diligent and prudent in the way we would look at those, but we're comfortable where we are right now as it relates to dividends and just focusing on generation of free cash flow to pay down debt at this point.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. But once you get to the 2x to 2.5x and absent any acquisitions, are you more apt to keep cash growing in anticipation of future acquisitions or could you revisit your dividend payer policy?

Greg Yull

Well, I think like we said, I mean, we still certainly have our goals in mind for 2022. In order to get to those goals, I mean, we certainly can get a lot of way there with what we have, but to get to those goals we talked about doing a couple more acquisitions.

So for us right now, certainly, we planned to deleverage over the next number of periods. And let's say, once we get there, I mean, certainly we see opportunity to invest in acquisitions like that, potentially other investments in the business. So, what I would say is at this point, our plan is to really just pay down the debt, focus on that, have that dry powder available for those opportunities and go from there.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. And last question, Greg, you mentioned that you want to be judicious and you underlined that a couple times. Is that to indicate that the prices you're seeing out there right now are not attractive? Is it simply – or is it simply a matter of there's just no offers out there? And how do you see it trending? Is it improving from your perspective in terms of getting more realistic in terms of multiple required for a transaction to get done? Or are you seeing a lot more competition out there that is keeping the price higher?

Jeff Crystal

We've certainly seen over the last little while, multiples from a seller's perspective increase. We've seen multiples from a private company – public company comp perspective decrease and that gap become broader. So certainly from our perspective, we see that correcting over time, we think it will because I don't think it's sustainable where it is, and we're just going to be very prudent and diligent about the opportunities that we do take from that perspective because we do not want to pay up for these acquisitions.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. That's all my questions. Thank you very much.

Greg Yull

Thank you.

Maggie MacDougall

Good morning.

Greg Yull

Good morning, Maggie.

Maggie MacDougall

I'm wondering if you guys could give us a little bit of color on, now that you've got the Midland capacity expansion coming online, and if that were to sell out, and then with Polyair also added, what would the company’s exposure be to the e-commerce end market?

Greg Yull

Yes. So we haven't disclosed that in terms of what the overall exposure. And like we said in the past, what makes it difficult, it certainly adds some visibility into pieces of that business, but because we sell through primarily through distribution and don't get point of sale data, it makes it difficult to know exactly where all of those products are going. But what I would say is and when we think about the volume that we do know about, it is certainly growing at the highest rate when we think about all our channels, it is becoming more significant, but in terms of a percentage of our business, it's not a huge percentage of our business.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay.

Greg Yull

Just give you an idea.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay. Thank you. So the other thing I wanted to ask about and it sort of circles back on the projects that you have coming online in India and with Midland as well. I would assume just because the Midland facilities currently sold out that IRR progression is going to look a lot different from the Powerband and capstone projects in India.

So that one sort of aside, the other two, I guess there's three buckets at a high level to think through for modeling in 2019 and that would be bring the lines into productions and or turn them on and do they work and then sell the capacity, and maybe those things happened concurrently and then get things working efficiently.

So when you look at those to do’s, are there any areas where you would want to say, okay, Q1, Q2, let's be a little cautious here with investors or investors should think cautiously in that timeframe to allow us the time needed to get those things running? Or do you think it's going to be a bit more plug and play? Supposing you guys have better color on that than we would just because the machinery and the training that's required to get things up and going.

Greg Yull

Yes. So I’ll just – I’ll let Jeff answer and will give some feedback there. But from my perspective, the guide right now is that those two plants in India will be operational in the first half of next year, right. So when you think of impact on Q1, Q2, it's going to be pretty de minimis. As we move through the year then you should start seeing impact into Q3, Q4.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay. And what do you anticipate in terms of selling the capacity – or is that something that you're going to see a competitive push back on?

Greg Yull

Yes, I mean, so certainly like we said, I mean, number one, we've got, like I mentioned earlier on one of the other questions, we've got our base loading in both of those plants. Also certainly there's already sales that we have that we're just going to literally shift into being produced at both of those plants. So that's a piece of it.

And then in terms of going and getting other share, we're talking about, let's say, on the capstone side, there's no question that we've been in a competitive disadvantage in that woven – in those woven products for a number of years.

Maggie MacDougall

Yes.

Greg Yull

And we feel pretty confident that with a cost base that we can compete and the relationships that we have, that we can go and get certainly that market share back. And like – same thing like on our tapes and films and protective packaging side, there's a lot of customers there that certainly don't want to be single source, don't want to – want a reliable good supplier. And so we certainly meet those criteria and we're pretty confident in getting those sales.

And then on the Powerband side, that's acrylic carton-sealing tape that we talk about going in there. And there essentially we're out of capacity in North America. So we're certainly going to see growth just literally from – the growth in that product line coming out of North America. And then also having that in India at a low cost level gives us the opportunity to potentially enter into other markets like the European market where we currently sell acrylic carton-sealing tape. So we definitely see opportunity there, but again, that's going to be a more gradual ramp.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay. So based on all the conversation on the call today around what's going to happen next year in India, turning these plants on. It sounds to me as though, and correct me if this is inaccurate, it sounds to me as though you have fairly good visibility to break even when they become operational simply because you've got some base loading capacity in-house that you're going to be moving over into the Indian facilities. Is that the correct way to think about this?

Greg Yull

Yes, we feel pretty good that we’ll be operating profitably in those plants. And as I mentioned earlier, in terms of the real startup inefficiency and the worst inefficiencies are usually in that commissioning process, so when you're really starting up the machines, calibrating everything. And those costs are typically capitalized, so you won't see that flowing through the P&L, that'll be part of the capital cost, which shouldn't be significant. And so by the time you're operating, you should be operating at a profitable level.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay, thanks a lot. And just one final housekeeping question. I noticed that you guys started calculating adjusted earnings per share this quarter, which is not something you've done in the past and not an unusual thing for a company to do, but I'm just curious why you decided to make that change today?

Greg Yull

Yes, no, again, I mean, we feel like just like in our EBITDA, certainly, you see these kind of one time fluctuations and things that sort of skew the results and really don't, I guess, properly portrait the underlying performance of the business. So we just have a better idea to have a full P&L view of, call it, an adjusted number that really better reflects the underlying performance, just like our adjusted EBITDA does.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay. Thanks a lot. Have a great day.

Greg Yull

You too.

Greg Yull

Thank you for participating in today's call and we look forward to updating you in the coming months. Thank you very much.

