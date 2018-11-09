Can The Cycle Continue? - Today's Editors' Picks

Are we due a correction soon? Contributor Todd Feldman argues that by shifting their view, investors can see how the current bull market still has room to run. We also have a contribution by Scott Kennedy for readers looking for a BDC to invest in, a piece on unloved specialty retail plays by Donovan Royal, and a broad outlook guide for equities by The Heisenberg. What’s your take on the current market environment? Has the bear market risen from hibernation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: The growth of dividend-paying tech stocks over time.

Comment of the day, by contributor Brad Kenagy:

Great article! And we have Gilead in common as a teaching lesson haha. I had been bullish on Gilead, wrote multiple articles on them and then finally threw in the towel in early 2017. What I learned from my experience with Gilead: -Be careful with stocks that could be value traps. -Watch management, Gilead Management was consistently selling the stock, -Everyone expected an acquisition to solve the growth problem, but years went by with no needle moving acquisition. The lesson I learned was to not be in a stock where the stock price upside was partially based on the company to acquiring growth.

Image of the day: The Wright Brothers National Memorial

Fun Fact Of The Day:

The smooth space between the eyebrows is known as the glabella.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo