Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) CEO Bradley Johnson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Bradley Johnson - Interim CEO

Garland Shaw - CFO

Jay Stratton - COO

Analysts

David Epstein - Cowen

Matt Farwell - Imperial Capital

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Aaron Betaford [ph]. You may begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, operator. Earlier this morning, we included in our news release results for the third quarter and updates for 2018. In this call, we will provide additional information with our prepared remarks, along with reference to our updated investor presentation that was posted earlier today on our website.

I'd like to point out that many of the comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting outcomes, many of which beyond our control and are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statement section of our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Although we believe these expectations expressed are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially. Also this call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation and calculation schedules can be found in our website.

Thank all of you for joining us today. With me on the call is Brad Johnson, our Interim Chief Executive Officer; Garland Shaw, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jay Stratton, our Chief Operating Officer.

Now I'll turn the call over to Brad.

Bradley Johnson

Thanks, Aaron. Good morning and welcome to Ultra Petroleum's third quarter conference call. Today we will review the quarter's financial results, summarize our development activities in Pinedale, and provide updated guidance for full-year 2018. In addition to sharing our third quarter results today, we are very pleased to announce the appointment of two new senior executives to our team; David Honeyfield will be joining Ultra as Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Kidd will be joining as General Counsel.

Mr. Honeyfield brings over 25 years of experience to our executive team, having previously served as CFO for three successful upstream EMP companies: PDC Energy, Jonah Energy and SM Energy, as well as President and CFO of Intrepid Potash Incorporated, another natural resource company. Mr. Kidd brings nearly 30 years of experience to Ultra, including serving as an independent director for public and private corporations, GC, President and CEO of Samson Resources; and General Counsel for Quantum Utility Generation, Anthem Energy and Constellation Energy Resources. These two appointments complete my efforts to build out a very accomplished well-respected and high-performing executive team based here in Denver. With our new executive team in place and the transition of Ultra's headquarters to Denver complete, along with a hyper-focus on enhancing the value of our world-class assets on Pinedale, we are positioned for tremendous success in the future.

Slide 4 provides a list of highlights for the quarter. Production for 3Q 2018 averaged 734 million cubic feet equivalent per day, driven by very good run times on our base production and good results from vertical wells brought online during the quarter. EBITDA for the quarter totaled $120 million and cash cost totaled just over $1 per over Mcfe. As we discussed last quarter, we adjusted our capital budget for the second half of 2018 to focus more on vertical wells. In late July, we reduced our operated rig count from four to three, and resumed drilling on pads solely dedicated to vertical development. As a result, we brought online 19 operating wells with an average 24-hour IP of 7.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Third quarter wells are tracking the midpoint of recent historical averages. We expect to see continued strong results from our vertical development program that is focused on the core of the Pinedale Field.

Vertical well cost are reduced to a quarterly average of $3.3 million per well, down 10% from 2Q 2018. In September, well cost averaged $3.1 million, and I expect us to be close to that number for the rest of this year. Our primary focus for the team is to further reduce well cost and we expect to continue to bring down this cost materially going forward into 2019. We also brought online three horizontal wells in the quarter, all on the Lower Lance A1 Interval. These three wells average 7.8 million cubic feet equivalent per day below our expectations. Based on these recent results, we have suspended horizontal drilling until 2019. Meanwhile, we continue to advance the evaluation of our horizontal program and remain confident that further well data analysis and optimization will allow us to drill successful horizontal wells next year. Jay will share more on these efforts later on in this call.

With the close of the sale of our assets in Utah, we have completed our strategic plan to divest non-core assets and focus on Pinedale. Proceeds used from this sale were used to pay down a revolver and we had a zero balance as of September 30. In October, the company announced that it entered into an agreement with certain note holders that would reduce debt by approximately $250 million and extend the maturity of approximately $560 million of our bonds from 2022 to 2024. While the company is currently in good financial shape with over $330 million in liquidity, and a development plan designed to generate our limiting [ph] cash flows, we've been proactively and opportunistically addressing our capital structure to provide more flexibility in order to execute on our long-term business plans.

At this time I will turn the call over to Garland to discuss our third quarter financial results and to provide an update on our hedging program.

Garland Shaw

Thanks, Brad. Beginning with Slide 5, the company produced an average of 734 million cubic feet equivalent per day or 67.5 Bcfe of total equivalent production in the third quarter, a decrease of 5% compared to the third quarter of 2017. Production volumes included 63.8 Bcf of natural gas and 624,000 barrels of oil and condensate. Total cost of $2.44 per Mcfe excluding stock compensation expense were within our expense guidance range, although higher than the midpoint. EBITDA cash cost of $1.03 per Mcfe were $0.04 higher than the midpoint of our guidance, partly due to not closing the Utah sale until late in September rather than end of August as we have forecasted.

Including our hedges, our revenue for Mcfe for the quarter was $2.80. Before hedges are realized, average gas price per Mcf was $2.46 which equates to 85% of the average first-of-month Henry Hub price for the quarter. Our average realized oil price was $66.52 per barrel excluding hedges or 96% of the average WTI oil price for the third quarter. Our resulting EBITDA for the quarter was $120 million. Our EBITDA margin improved by $0.02 over the second quarter of 2018 due to improved pricing and a narrowing rockies basis more than offsetting slight increases to cash cost.

Moving to Slide 6. The company continues to be well-hedged through the end of 2018 and into 2019 to provide cash flow visibility. This slide includes our total volume and prices hedged byproduct for the remainder of this year through the first quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we have both Henry Hub and Northwest Rockies basis hedges in place equivalent to over 80% of our expected production at a net price of $2.22 per MMbtu.

For our hedge volumes as shown in the lower right part of the slide, after applying our 1.07 Btu factor, we get an average hedge gas price per Mcf of $2.38. When we're figuring our oil hedges, the average price per Mcfe for these hedge volumes is $2.76. We have recently been adding additional hedges for 2019 and 2020 and we will continue to be opportunistic in adding hedges for those periods to support our operating objectives and CapEx programs.

On Slide 7, we present our outstanding debt and associated maturities. As shown on this slide, we have no major maturities until 2022 when $700 million of unsecured bonds become due. After those bonds become due, we have the remainder of our $975 million term loan due in 2024 and $500 million in unsecured bonds due in 2025. We previously announced that our credit facility was reduced by $100 million as a result to the borrowing base redetermination. We did pay down our revolver in full during the third quarter, so with $13 million of cash and the $325 million available on the revolver with liquidity of $338 million on September 30. With our objective to continuing to spend within cash flows, we believe we continue to have very ample liquidity to cover all interest expenses and execute on our development plans for years to come.

As we announced on October 17, the company entered into an exchange agreement with holders of over $820 million of our unsecured notes including $556 million aggregate principal amount or nearly 80% of our 2022 notes and approximately $267 million aggregate principal amount or over 54% of our 2025 note. The agreement provides for the exchange of all these notes held by each of the supporting note holders. For new 9% cash interest and 2% pick senior secured second lien notes due July 2024 and new warrants of the company entitling each holder there up to purchase one common share of the company subject to the share price condition in the warrant. Under the terms of the exchange agreement, we are permitted to exchange up to 80% of the 2022 notes and 55% of the 2025 notes.

Pro forma for the exchange agreement, our long term debt should be reduced by approximately $250 million, 80% of the company's debt maturing in 2022 will be extended to July 2024 and our cash interest expense from those exchange will be reduced by approximately $14 million through the life of the new notes. The requisite percentage of the revolving credit facility has approved the change agreement that remain subject to approval by at least the majority of the senior term loan. As of today, a significant amount but not a majority of the senior term loan lenders have approved the exchange agreement. If at least the majority of the senior term loan lenders do not approve the amendment by November 15, the supporting note holders may exercise their right to terminate the exchange agreement.

As Brad noted, the company would like to opportunistically work with this debt holders to enhance our credit quality while improving the company's balance sheet. But the company does not need to do any liability management transaction at this time given its ample liquidity and no near term maturities.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Jay for an operational update.

Jay Stratton

Thank you, Garland. Calling your attention to Slide 8 with over 4,000 vertical locations within the core of Pinedale, Ultra has a large inventory of locations as resilient to low prices and provide significant upside with improved pricing. In 2018, average well performance has been strong with activity focused in the core of Pinedale.

During the third quarter of 2018, our operated vertical wells have generated an average IP of 7.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Initial results in Q4 have average IPs better than 8 million cubic feet equivalent per day, demonstrating the opportunity of the high-grade locations to the inventory and the ability to deliver strong margins even in the challenged price environment. With ample inventory of high quality vertical locations, we will continue to execute on a solid vertical program as we expand our understanding of the horizontal opportunities.

We've included the table of single well economics at the bottom right of this slide with a high-graded inventory of wells drilled in 2018, we have been drilling wells with close to 4.5 Bcfe Eurs [ph] on average with returns have been good even with lower gas prices in the rockies. Better pricing offers meaningful improvement in returns and expand via economic inventory significantly. We've also been focused on well cost reductions, accomplishing a 10% reduction this past quarter with focus on vertical-only drilling on most pads. We expect that trend to continue for the rest of 2018 and into 2019. In the third quarter, we drilled three wells for less than $2.9 million per well. As Brad mentioned, we're focused on driving well cost lower and ultimately look to achieve averages below $3 million per well.

On Slide 9, we have a summary of the horizontal wells the company has drilled so far including an update to the three horizontal wells brought online this quarter. The three wells brought online during the third quarter were planned in Q1 and spot [ph] during the second quarter. The average IP for the three wells was 7.8 million cubic feet equivalent per day. The horizontal data and analytical initiatives we've begun to execute have allowed us to begin connecting specific reservoir performance attributes to the performance of these and earlier wells. The three wells brought online were impacted to different extents by reduced rock quality, lowered gas saturation and some sections of the laterals and for one well depletion did offset vertical wells where we drilled them to lateral alongside several existing vertical producers. This understanding has been incorporated into our broader evaluation program.

Most of our horizontal wells drilled up to date that target the lower lands interval, the best wells drilled so far in the A1 zone 90 feet below the top of the formation. These wells include some of the company's best wells to date. As we have experienced in the last three wells, the A1 zone is not immune to variability. However, the average IP of the first six wells is 27.3 million cubic feet equivalent per day and the first oil well is listed in the table were all drilled to the east and their average IP is 37.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day, including initial condensate [ph] deals from 15 to 25 barrels per million cubic foot, illustrating the horizontal opportunity we continue to pursue.

Last quarter, I introduced the company's efforts to improve its understanding of the horizontal potential in Pinedale by describing an integrated approach utilizing the exiting data, new data, industry best practices and opportunities for applying innovative technology in Pinedale. Today on Slide 10, I want to provide an update on what we accomplished on this front in 3Q 2018. What we plan to do in the fourth quarter of 2018 and then provide a look ahead for 2019.

The three wells we brought online during the quarter were lower performing. We have been able to understand the drivers to that performance and even confirm when we have encountered some of our best performing rock on a productivity per lateral base length. We have been able to complete two technically independent seismic conversion pilots in the Lower Lance that give us confidence to expand an inversion study to advance our ability to predict productive pay in areas away from well control.

We've added strategically chosen advanced prepped physical logs that are enriching our understanding of the rock in areas we see the most potential. In addition, we've been able to more broadly test our completion designs with three different fluid systems and understand other performance differences to the use of chemical tracers. We will continue to advance our seismic and vertical [ph] study in the fourth quarter and have launched the updates for pataphysical and geomechanical models. These updated models are being used in the advanced numerical reservoir simulation that has been engaged to tie our updated models with a varied reservoir performance we have seen in the Lower Lance target interval.

In the first half of 2019, we expect to have the initial results of our seismic conversion from a 20-square mile area, incorporated into the advanced Earth model and first results from our reservoir simulation work of existing wells. Our focus is on an area where we can deploy our vast understanding into high graded horizontal locations. We also expect to complete up to three of our horizontal drilled uncompleted wells and continue the optimization of stimulation designs. Use of other analytical approaches with existing of new data being acquired is also being contemplated and is expected to add understanding that will be leveraged into the 2019 development program.

Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Brad.

Bradley Johnson

Thanks, Jay. On Slide 11, you can see our capital playing continues to be driven by disciplined deployment of capital and pursuit of superior returns and increased visibility of cash flow. In the near term while we further study and refine our models for horizontal potential, we are focusing on our vertical program which can deliver returns greater than 20% even at these depressed gas price realizations. Our inventory is extremely sensitive to small positive moves in gas prices and for every $0.20 of improved gas price realization, our unhedged EBITDA increases by approximately $45 million on an annualized basis. For the rest of 2018, we plan to run three operated rigs all drilling vertical wells in the coil [ph] field which we believe will provide consistent and repeatable returns.

Full year capital guidance is now a range of $400 million to $450 million. We have focused our rigs on vertical wells for the rest of the year. These vertical locations have an average working interest greater than the horizontal wells we had previously planned for the quarter. So we expect fourth quarter capital to be $60 million to $75 million. Production forecast adjusted for recent horizontal wells brought online, coupled with volumes removed from deferred horizontals previously scheduled in the fourth quarter have been adjusted in our updated forecast. As a result, we are tightening the range of production guidance for 2018 to be between 274 Bcfe to 278 Bcfe. Expense guidance for the year remains on track and are summarized in the lower left part of this slide.

On Slide 12, we have added detailed expense guidance for the fourth quarter as well as an update to adjusted EBITDA for 2018. For EBITDA cash cost, we estimate $1.08 per Mcfe for the fourth quarter, with the largest change quarter-to-quarter driven by higher projected production taxes due to improved natural gas pricing. With our hedges in place, an updated strip rising applied to unhedge volume, we expect price realization for the year to average $2.86 per Mcfe. Using updated expense from production guidance, we now forecast 2018 EBITDA to be $502 million.

At this time, I would like to thank both Garland Shaw and Garrett Smith for their leadership and hard work as executives serving Ultra Petroleum. Garland joined the company in 2006 and have served an increasing role between the last 12 years including the role of CFO since 2014. Garrett joined Ultra in 2009 and has led our legal department for the last nine years including the role of General Counsel since 2016. I wish both of these gentlemen all the best in their next endeavors.

At this time, we will open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David Epstein of Cowen. Your line is now open.

David Epstein

Hi, folks. Thanks for commenting on the exchange. Can you say anything else about sort of the odds of getting it done and what you think that term loan guys want? Is it about fees? Or is it about asset coverage? Thanks.

Bradley Johnson

Good morning, David. Thanks for joining. We shared an update in our remarks and we're not in the position to give any more commentary given that pending effort.

David Epstein

Okay. Thanks for that. And you guys, every sort of quarter you talk about maintenance CapEx for a certain production level on a vertical-only program. Any updated thoughts on that?

Bradley Johnson

Yes. Looking forward with updates, our maintenance capital now is around $300 million including the current cost per wells using $3.1 million for vertical loans. That would be a maintenance capital program that would at this time only include vertical development.

David Epstein

What sort of production base are you thinking that off of?

Bradley Johnson

We would be hanging it off of our fourth quarter 2018 volumes.

David Epstein

Okay. Thanks very much. I'll get back in the queue.

Bradley Johnson

Sure. Yes.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from line of Matt Farwell of Imperial Capital. Your line is now open.

Matt Farwell

Just an extension on the maintenance capital question. Are you suggesting the well cost should remain in the $3.1 million range for 2019?

Bradley Johnson

That's what we're using for our maintenance capital estimate at this time, assuming that $3.1 million holds. But as Jay have mentioned, we are extremely focused on reducing that and our plan is to be below $3 million for 2019. But for now, for the fourth quarter of 2018, we're using $3.1 million for our vertical well average and that's the numbers we are using for coming up with updated maintenance capital estimates.

Matt Farwell

Thanks for that. And then you gave some clarification on the IP24 rates for vertical wells and they have been moving around. They have sort of 7.8, 8.8 and now 7.4. What kind of number do you bake in for in your projections?

Bradley Johnson

Each one of our locations in Pinedale has a unique Eur that we've assigned and therefore each future location has a unique high IP expectation tied to that hyperbolic decline curve assigned to each well uniquely. When we post 7.4, we consider that a very good number. It's right on track on what we've been doing over the last five years. We had a potentially strong quarter in the second quarter of this year where we averaged close to 9 million a day. IP rates are depended upon where we drill on the field. All of our activity most of this year and into next year will be in the core and that core wells bring that consistent strong IP rates. But we do see some range of variability and our chart that we included in our Slide deck, you can see those curves, that's cumulative production, but we usually see 6 to 8 million a day IP as average as from quarters and we consider 7.4 a very good outcome for vertical well performance.

Matt Farwell

Great.

Bradley Johnson

I'm referring to Slide 8 of our presentation, captures the summary of our vertical well program.

Matt Farwell

Yes. I see that. And it has a CapEx range that tops at $3.1 million which is what you're targeting...

Bradley Johnson

Correct.

Matt Farwell

Even though there's $3.3 million in the quarter. Could you...

Bradley Johnson

To add a bit to that, we posted $3.6 million in the second quarter of our vertical wells as we were drilling concurrently horizontal wells and vertical wells on the same pad. That was deliberate, that was intentional in our part that helped facilitate that pivot towards on the wells earlier this year using the same pads and the same infrastructure and that had many advantages to us with respect to execution. What it did bring as a disadvantage is it did stress the CapEx on our vertical program and caused capital to creep up on those wells. We made a big dent in that this past quarter dropping it down to $3.3 million as we ramped back to the vertical program. That didn't start until late July, so it wasn't a full quarter experience for vertical-only refocus. We finished out September, as Jay mentioned, at $3.1 million. I expect we're holding the teams accountable to drop that down even further, but for now that's what we're budgeting, $3.1 million.

Jay Stratton

Hi, Matt. This is Jay. I would just add to what Brad said we're still absorbing those inefficiencies from the horizontal program, but the team is rapidly pivoting back to their previous efficiency in the vertical program. As I mentioned I think in the comments, we've already seen in the third quarter three wells below $2.9 million and we have a larger mix of those types of wells in the fourth quarter. We see an opportunity both for efficiency gains and also some technical gains from some innovation that's still occurring with the team.

Matt Farwell

Are you seeing any inflation on costs? Like steel and fuel?

Bradley Johnson

Steel and fuel, we had experienced year-to-date, but both those items have pretty much flattened out at this point.

Jay Stratton

Yes, that's true. When we have trouble, sometimes we'll incur a higher cost per lost fluid because we drill up well-based fluids. But by and large, the fuel cost for the drilling of the wells has remained fairly stable.

Matt Farwell

That's helpful. And then one last question, if you just comment on the improvement in differentials and what your outlook is?

Garland Shaw

Yes. This is Garland. We did see improved differentials recently. They've been moving in the right direction for some time back out in early October as pipeline explosion in Canada that has a very positive benefit on the differentials and we continue to see that hang in. It's hard to say where things are going to go near term. We do continue to think differentials and continue to prove in the 2019 as we see pipes bill taking gas from the Permian to the Gulf Coast and where gas going the premium to Mexico. Overall we're still thinking of we return to more of a normalized differential long term.

Matt Farwell

That's helpful. Thanks for answering my questions.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand the call back to Bradley Johnson for any closing remarks.

Bradley Johnson

Thank you. This concludes our third quarter conference call. I wish to thank everybody for joining us this morning. Good bye.

Operator

