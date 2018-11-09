New Authors Weekly - 11/9/2018

Please check out the articles below and share your thoughts on their analysis.

Below is a selection of work from recently established authors.

New Authors Weekly

Every week, the Seeking Alpha community welcomes new authors into our forum. After an author has taken the first steps to establish themselves on the site, we share some of their recent work in our weekly digest. Enjoy the work of our new authors below and follow your favorites. Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you are interested in our onboarding process, please see the brief discussion at the end of this digest.

Company Research / Tech / Growth Approach

Is Netflix Stock A Buy?

Netflix stock has corrected by about 30% from its all-time high.

Rising subscription growth has come at the cost of negative cash flow and ballooning debt.

Increasing competition within the industry is a growing concern for Netflix.

Netflix valuation still looks expensive even after the recent correction.

Profile :

I hold a degree in Finance and Investment. I have experience investing in both individual stocks and macro- driven ETFs. My writing strives to put the most recent market moves into the medium to long- term perspective, and uncover genuine buying opportunities. My main focus is on macro opportunities, including indexes, commodities, forex and bonds. However, I also write on interesting opportunities in stocks, with a particular focus on growth.

Company Research / International Value

Invest In The Famous German Mittelstand With This Stock

Germany's Mittelstand is the "engine of its economy": state owned KfW.

Mittelstand companies often have build considerable moats around them.

However it is not easy to invest in those companies as they tend to be closely held and often conservatively financed preferring bank loans over issuing bonds.

If an owner or founder lacks a suitable successor some companies are sold.

Indus Holding offers an opportunity for equity investors to buy a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies.

Profile :

I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly I invest in company with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Seeking Alpha Onboarding

New authors have to undergo a period of establishment on Seeking Alpha. Assuming an author is able to communicate their ideas clearly, they enter a period of close observation and additional training, if necessary.

In this period, we carefully review an author's work, probe for errors, and give tips for their development. In addition, we closely monitor the reaction of our community to new authors. Once we believe we understand the author's strengths and weaknesses, the author enters our normal editorial channels. If you have any suggestions for our process, we are always happy to hear them.

Interested in becoming a contributor? Find out more here.