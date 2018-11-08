10 'Safer' Dividend Champions, Contenders, And Challengers To Gain 24.2% To 64.7% By November 2019

Analyst targets revealed $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" CCC WallStar stocks projected 22.66% more gains than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend CCC stocks also reported payout ratios, (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to validate their dividend support.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Say Ten WallStar CCC 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Could Net 24.22% to 64.68% Gains To November 2019

Two top yield "safer" dividend CCC dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus the yield-based strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, for October proved 20% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were distinguished by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 6, 2019 were:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) netted $646.77 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group Inc (GEO) netted $327.73 based on dividends plus price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) netted $298.56 based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) netted $288.27 based on a target price from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) netted $274.77 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $274.48 based on median target price estimate from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) netted $270.32 based on dividends and the median price estimate from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% more than the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) netted $259.55 based on estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) netted $243.21, based on dividends plus upside estimates from twenty analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) was found to net $242.17 per the median of estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 31.26% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" WallStar CCC Stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Safer Dividend November CCC WallStars

The late David Fish's Dividend Champion, Dividend Challenger, and Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 10/31/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 11/6/18 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields to produce the actionable conclusions in this article.

All Eleven Sectors Were Represented In The 67 "Safer" Wall Star Dividend CCC List

The Morningstar sectors were all represented by the set of 67 CCC firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of October 1. The sector representation broke out as follows: Industrials (11); Energy (4); Utilities (4); Real Estate (7); Basic Materials (4); Financial Services (16); Consumer Cyclical (8); Consumer Defensive (6); Healthcare (3); Communication Services (1); Technology (3).

Top ten Champion "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of November 6 included the first five sectors on the list above.

Finding CCC WallStars With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 90 of these 152 WallStar CCC stocks master list from which these 67 with "Safer" dividend producers were derived. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns plus free cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities however are easily redirected by a board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Good Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend High Yield CCC WallStars To 2019

Ten "Safer" Dividend CCC WallStar firms with the biggest yields October 31 per YCharts data lined up as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield CCC WallStar Dogs, To (12) Deliver 22.64% VS. (13) 18.46% Net Gains from All Ten by November, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten dividend CCC WallStar pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 22.66% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced 'safer' dividend CCC WallStar, The GEO Group Inc (GEO) showed the best net gain of 32.77% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend CCC WallStars as of November 6 were: Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN); Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI); PBF Logistics LP (PBFX); The GEO Group Inc (GEO), with prices ranging from $17.75 to $22.69.

Higher priced five "safer" dividend CCC WallStars as of November 6 were: Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP); GasLog Partners LP (GLOP); Hospitality Props Trust (HPT); Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP); W.P. Carey Inc, (WPC) with prices ranging from $23.30 to $64.99.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

