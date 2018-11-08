Kinross Gold: A Look At Q3 Results

The stock may trade in a range-bound fashion until the end of the year, while year-end selling is the main risk.

Kinross Gold (KGC) has recently reported its third-quarter earnings, missing analysts' estimates on both earnings and revenue. Back in September, Kinross Gold was one of the gold miners I looked at to play a possible rebound in gold miners' shares, and at that time I did not find the stock attractive enough. Kinross Gold shares are on the exact same level as in early autumn - better than Goldcorp (GG), worse than Barrick Gold (ABX). The earnings results are in line with the unfortunate trend of the earnings season - many gold miners disappointed, for one reason or the other. Without further ado, let's look at the numbers.

The company reported revenue of $754 million and a loss of $104 million, or $0.08 per share. The company produced 586,260 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 compared to 602,049 gold equivalent ounces in Q2. The decrease in production was followed by a slight increase in costs: all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1049 per ounce in Q3 compared to $1018 per ounce in Q2. The full-year guidance remained unchanged: 2.5 million ounces at AISC of $975 per ounce.

Source: Kinross Gold Q3 presentation.

The fact that production and cost guidance stay in place is a positive factor for the beaten Kinross Gold shares. At the same time, progress appeared to be muted on problematic fronts.

Previously, government of Mauritania, where Tasiast mine is situated, wanted to "improve economic benefits for the country," which are scary words for anyone who knows how many times miners were fleeced by hostile governments in less-favorable jurisdictions. While Kinross Gold management put on a brave face, the company immediately stopped the Phase Two expansion on Tasiast. Thus, the update on Tasiast was probably the most interesting thing in the report since it's a major negative factor that is affecting the stock.

Here's what Kinross had to tell investors:

Kinross continues to analyze alternative approaches to incrementally expand throughput at the Tasiast mine after pausing activities at the Phase Two project. The company also continues to advance tis discussions with the government of Mauritania regarding the activities in the country, including agreeing to a process with the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines to facilitate a resolution of the matter raised in the letter received from the government in May 2018.

Tasiast is a problem because it needs Phase Two; production cost of sales was $1310 per ounce at Tasiast in the third quarter compared to $715 per ounce at Round Mountain or $658 per ounce in Kupol. The company's presentation stated that significant improvements at Tasiast were made in October, but I guess the market will find them sufficient enough only when it sees the actual results of such improvements.

Another problem, the pit wall slide at Fort Knox, continued to impact the results (production cost of sales of $1015 per ounce). As per the company's presentation, the mine experienced an unseasonable amount of rainfall in the third quarter, which created additional challenges. Importantly, the fourth quarter is expected to be similar to the third quarter, which means no improvements.

Meanwhile, development projects are proceeding well, but we won't see tangible results before 2020. For the next year, analysts are calling for more pain since earnings are expected to be even lower than in 2018:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my opinion, the third quarter report did not deliver the necessary upside catalysts to change the trend of the stock. The confirmation of the full-year guidance should provide some support for the shares, but, given the stock has lost about 40% of its value since the beginning of the year, the prospect of year-end selling should not be taken lightly. In case the gold price does not have a major year-end rally, Kinross Gold shares may be stuck in the $2.50-$3.10 range until the end of the year in a range pattern that has been present since September.

