Garrison Capital (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Joseph Tansey - CEO

Brian Chase - CFO

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Daniel Hahn - Controller

Analysts

Allison Rudary - Oppenheimer

Christopher Testa - National Securities

Operator

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our Web site, www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com and click on the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 earnings presentation under Upcoming Events.

It is now my pleasure to turn the webcast over to Mr. Joseph Tansey, CEO. You may begin.

Joseph Tansey

Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer; Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer; and Dan Hahn, our Controller.

On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our Web site, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and discuss the portfolio in greater detail. Brian will then discuss our financial performance, the refinancing of our CLO and our management change before opening up the lines for Q&A.

The overall credit market remains very challenging as liquidity in direct lending markets continues to increase based on robust investor demand for yields. This increase has resulted in new deals generally being executed at higher leverage levels with looser credit structures. Despite these dynamics, we remain focused on exercising patience and discipline in executing our investment strategy of pursuing only first-lien, senior secured investments, strong creditworthy companies.

In addition, we believe that the refinancing of our CLO which provides access to additional debt capacity have reduced overall cost, we will be able to further grow our balance sheet allowing us to take advantage of greater economies of scale and increase diversification across our portfolio. We believe this strategy of being patient and cautious in today's market will ultimately result in a good risk adjusted return for our shareholders over the long run.

Moving on to our third quarter results, we reported net investment income of $0.23 per share as compared to $0.27 in the second quarter, and our NAV declined approximately 1.5% to $11.25 per share. The decrease in our NAV was primarily due to an unrealized loss on Fusion 2015 vintage credit, which Mitch will discuss later in further detail.

Before moving on, I think it's worth noting that the 2015 vintage credit new represents approximately 3.1% of our total portfolio, thereby limiting additional downside potential related to those credits. We have announced the fourth quarter dividend of $0.23 per share and we believe it's fully aligned with our updated earnings projections based on our more cautious view of direct lending space and our more conservative credit underwriting guidelines. Overall, we continue to believe the company is well-positioned to deliver strong, stable returns going forward, and hope this will result in closing the wide gap between our stock currently trades and the net asset value of our portfolio.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mitch, who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Joe. Market conditions remain challenging due to the abundance of liquidity available in the middle markets. At this advanced stage of the credit cycle, it is of paramount importance to remain opportunistic, yet be both cautious and selective. We will continue to selectively invest in companies and deal structures that are durable and resilient in the event of economic volatility.

New par additions during the quarter totaled 51 million across 10 new portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 8.1%. We continue to find attractive relative value in larger club and syndicated deals, and as a result, continue our allocation of the portfolio to larger, more stable companies.

During the quarter, we [indiscernible] eight purchase transactions, one club deal, and one lower middle market origination. I'd like to highlight three deals which illustrate the breadth and depth of a sourcing platform. To a club relationship, we closed on an acquisition financing for KIKO [ph], the company that markets home decor products through retail channels, leverage on the deal was the modest 3.1 times with an un-level yield of 9.4%. Through a capital markets relationship, we closed on an acquisition financing for Fenian Insurance Solutions, a leading business services platform with deep expertise, distribution, marketing, and administration of a broad range of insurance products. Although leverage on the deal was above the average at 4.5 times, Fenian has long-term relationships and contracts with blue chip carriers, high recurring revenue stream and an unlevered yield of 9.1%.

Finally, while the larger transactions have yielded more attractive relative value as played, we are also comfortable executing on a refinancing in the lower middle market for Mother's market. The sponsor back company is a health food retail grocery store chain based in Southern California Department with a commercial bank and utilizing our ability to co invest across Garrison platform provided a 24 million firstly in their staff term financing with low leverage of 2.8 times through our tranche.

In addition to the new transactions discussed above, we continued our efforts to retain business with companies we've established relationships with are rolling our exposures in originated credits that were refinanced by the syndicated market. One example of this was QUALTECH, where we were incumbent lender and developed a high degree of comfort with the sponsor and the company performance today like participating in the acquisition financing we are able to retain a valued client.

Addition to the quarter we are offset by 68 million in repayments with a weighted average yield of 10.7 million. We receive full repayments on four loans, partial repayments on three investments that will refinance them to larger syndicated transactions that we remained in and the balance of the repayments came from ordinary course amortization, excess cash flow and asset sales. Of the four full repayments, three were for higher yielding credits that have been portfolio clients since 2014. As Joe mentioned, the rotation out of these early vintage high risk credits has transpired over a number of quarters. And as you can see on Page 7 seven of our earnings presentation, approximately 86% of our current portfolio was originated in the past two years. While the average yield of the portfolio based on current market values is compressed a somewhat to 9.6% from 10.4 last year. The repositioning of the portfolio to larger more stable credits is near completion.

Post quarter end, the pace of full repayment has moderated. With respect to portfolio performance realized and unrealized losses total $2.2 million or $0.14 a share for the quarter. This was primarily driven by $1.9 million negative credit related adjustments are on our investment in profusion. The company has a manufacturer of polymer-based products and continues to be pressured from increased labor and manufacturing expenses. In addition, volumes have largely failed to meet expectations, which also had a negative impact on performance.

A new CEO was hired in the first half of the year, and its taken steps to improve profitability. But at this point, the feasibility of returning to scale is still in question. Profusion remains the only account on non-accrual and with the additional write-down, the market value of accruals is decreased at 0.7% from 1.2% in the previous quarter. While we remain disappointed by the recovery levels on our older vintage credits, we feel good about the credit quality and repositioning of the current portfolio. Aggregate portfolio leverage averages 3.7 times EBITDA which remains well below domain within the middle market. More importantly, our portfolio mix has improved significantly across a number of different metrics. These include higher concentrations of floating rate and sponsor deals and larger, better capitalized companies with lower LTVs. This is clearly reflected in the average revenue and EBITDA levels of the company's NAV portfolio, which continues to grow quarter-over-quarter.

From an industry perspective, we have also continued to focus on solid defensible sectors with recession resilient attributes such as healthcare and business services.

We also utilize the risk grading system that reflects the quality of our portfolio on an ongoing basis at risk rating grades range from one for our highest rated companies to four for the lowest rated. While the weighted average risk rating remained flat at 2.3 quarter-over-quarter. Looking back at trends over the previous four quarters our weighted average risk rate has been steadily declining with review as a reflective of a larger, more stable credit that we have been pursuing.

Fourth quarter activity to date has been moderate relative to the pace we've experienced in previous years. It remains to be seen whether the stock market volatility in October will have any effect on average loan market in the coming months. We believe, however, that are opportunistic approach and air expensive network of relationships will continue to provide us with an active pipeline across the various size segments that comprise the middle market.

We're also equipped to capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically reads the opportunities and larger club and syndicated transactions rescue financings and attractive asset-based lending situations. In the meantime, we'll continue to service and retain our value to existing clients which often provide us the most attractive, risk adjusted return.

Now I'd like to pass the discussion to our CFO Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks, Mitch. As Joe noted net investment income for the third quarter of 2018, excuse me $3.7 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $4.7 million or $0.27 per share in the second quarter of this year. The decrease in NII is primarily driven by lower fee income and slightly higher interest expense during the quarter. In addition, the Board declared a 20 -- dividend of $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter payable on December 21, to shareholders of record as of December 7.

During our prior quarterly calls, I have noted that we expect our incentive fee will likely resume payment during the fourth quarter of this year, which will have a negative impact on our future earnings. But this in mind and in consideration of other relevant variables, I thought it would be worthwhile spending a moment walking through the rationale behind the new dividend level.

As we reported in our 8-K, filed on October 23, we recently, re-priced and upsize our CLO financing. This transaction effectively crystallized both the size and the funding costs of our liabilities for the foreseeable future. The balance sheet can grow to about $550 million and our blended cost of funds is about 4.1%, most of which is floating rate from our CLO. With these two variables fixed, go forward earnings will primarily be dictated by the net volume and yields of the investment portfolio.

As Mitch highlighted in his comments, the current credit environment is challenging and this renders future asset deployment more difficult to project. We plan on remaining disciplined and exercising caution. With this strategy in mind, we have modeled our earnings with measured capital deployment and significantly tighten spreads. We would prefer to be more conservative on our assumptions here, which will allow us to be more selective and prudent in our investment decisions, instead of reaching for yield with riskier assets.

To that effect, we believe the new dividend level is both achievable and sustainable in the current market conditions. We currently sit with about $130 million of liquidity, primarily within the CLO and within the SPS. Over the coming quarters, we should create more unrestricted liquidity at the GARS level at some of the loans at the company level are paid off and we opportunistically sell the lower tranche of the CLO that we retained in closing. We do expect repayment rates to slow down from what we've experienced over the past few years, as the spread on the overall portfolio starts to converge with where we are currently doing business. Taking this into account with our low cost of capital, we expect net deployments will likely be higher next year.

This concludes the prepared remarks for today's call. And now I'd like to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Allison Rudary with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Allison Rudary

Hi, good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions guys. Just a quick one on the refinancing in the CLO, is there -- last quarter I think you guys had talked about there being one-time charge coming for that, will that appear in 4Q of '18, and if so, what can we expect?

Daniel Hahn

Yes. Hey, Allison it's Dan. You will see the charge come through in the fourth quarter, and it will be roughly about $0.14 per share.

Allison Rudary

Okay. And then can you remind be again too what the incremental savings that you were able to achieve through this refinance will be?

Daniel Hahn

So we reduced the cost of our CLO by about 75-80 basis points. We would expect to see a penny or two savings per quarter.

Allison Rudary

And then the maturity will extend how long?

Daniel Hahn

The reinvestment period was extended to four years, so 2022.

Joseph Tansey

And the maturity, legal final is like seven years beyond that, I believe; legal [indiscernible] CLOs.

Allison Rudary

Okay, that makes sense. And then I think, for me, that's it. I just wanted to make sure I understood what was kind of going to happen to your financing costs going forward. So I'll stop there, and then let someone else ask. All right, take care, guys.

Joseph Tansey

Thanks, Allison.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Testa with National Securities. Your line is open.

Christopher Testa

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I might've missed this in the presentation. How much of the investments on the portfolio at 930 are considered core?

Daniel Hahn

Hey, Chris, this is Dan. We've actually moved away from the core versus transitory concept, given where we're putting money to work. So, we've kind of looked at everything as either club originated or purchased. That being said, there will be a small percentage, 10% to 20% of book that will be probably syndicated with the rest of the portfolio being what used to be deemed core.

Christopher Testa

Okay, all right. That makes sense, Dan. And sticking on that topic, the purchased loans were up to nearly 44% of the portfolio. And I mean that's up significantly quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. I mean does this sort of play into your remarks on the dividend, Brian? Are you guys expecting just more and more kind of syndicated purchases as opposed to more club and lower middle-market deals is that primarily what's going to weigh on yield and kind of led to the dividend reduction?

Brian Chase

The truth of it is, is the yields are starting to converge, right. I mean the delta between originated deals and club deals, and sort of the lower end of probably syndicated are fairly close. I mean, Mitch could probably give you a little bit more color on that. But we are certainly as the dividend is concerned, we wanted to make sure that we put it in a place where we could just look the broad spectrum of credit and just do the best deals that we see. And the spreads are dictated by the market at the end of the day. And our feeling is probably tighter rather than wider. So we took all of that into account when we set the dividend. And we also didn't want to have a lot of pressure on deployment. And so we have pretty modest deployment built into the projection.

And if we beat it and things turn out to be better that'll be great and we can take a look at that at that point in time. But we want to put ourselves in a very comfortable place in terms of what we're trying to achieve here, and we wanted that to align with our own kind of strategic objectives of protecting capital and not reaching for yield. Maybe Mitch has a little more to say on the yields.

Mitch Drucker

I think I would say that we haven't abandoned the lower middle-middle market. We're just not seeing as much relative value in the lower middle market. If we know the sponsor and it's low leveraged and we're comfortable with the business we'll still pursue those. We'll still pursue the smaller club deals. And those deals are still clicking off yields of 8% to 9.5%. And we did [indiscernible] works in the third quarter, and we did a club deal KIKO [ph] in the third quarter. But what we're seeing here, we're looking, as Brian said, towards quality. And the larger companies at this point to us look more resilient. Right now it's about capital preservation.

And the larger companies, with the yields that they're giving in the 7.5% to 8% range are just more attractive. We have the low cost to capital. We were able to diversify smaller hold size. We're hitting the right industry segments, business services, healthcare, and software. So we feel comfortable. And our sourcing, it's not just buying the market, we're not -- there's no negative selection here. We're buying credits where we're working with our CLO group, the sponsors that we know, and our capital markets relationships to find like nuanced purchase transactions.

Christopher Testa

Got it. Okay, no, that's good color, Mitch. What I'm getting at too is I could certainly appreciate the relative value and would agree with you guys in principle that the larger borrowers are definitely safe from where you want to be at this point in the cycle. But just wondering, how much more challenging are you find it to kind of deploy capital into the syndicated market given [indiscernible] and other forms of, EBITDA add backs and collateral dilution, and it seems that that's more kind of confined to the core and -- excuse me, the upper middle market and broadly syndicated market. So how much more challenging has there been to navigate that and be able to pick and choose here?

Joseph Tansey

I'll take that one. This is Joe. There's a lot of credits that come through every day in all those markets and we really don't need to do a very large percentage of the deals that come across. And so, as Mitch was saying, really, we're looking for something where we see some value that maybe other market participants don't when you get into the lower end of the syndicated market, a lot of CLOs would pass because they're not that liquid. We also can get a good allocation because we might know the sponsor or the fact that we're willing to take and most likely hold a larger piece across our platform, not just within the BDC, but other vehicles that we manage and say, we're going to hold 20 million of it -- give them some anchors into the order. So there's a lot of different kind of, if you're looking at doing, one out of deals that come across your desk, you can usually try to find wasn't as we agree with everything you said about the challenges of the market documentation, covenants, all these kinds of things, that disqualify many things that are out there that we just wouldn't consider. But as I said, we don't have to take over the world. We just have to find a few good deals to do every quarter.

Christopher Testa

Okay, got it. Those are all my questions. Thanks for your time today.

Joseph Tansey

Sure. Chris, I know you have no more but I just want to add one more comment there.

Christopher Testa

Sure.

Joseph Tansey

About deployment, the issue with -- I think, actually we deployed quite nicely, right, like we've been selective. We stuck to our knitting, we've been discipline, we've done everything that really, I think we said we would do over the past few years. But if you actually look at the repayment over the last year, we've had 60% of the portfolio payoffs. It's just like a…

Christopher Testa

All right.

Joseph Tansey

Absolutely shocked, it's a shocking number. And so that really gives you a real sense for some of the spread tightening that's happened. We obviously don't expect next year to look like that, right? Or if there'll be spread tightening, it's not going to be 60% prepayment, right? Maybe one of the highest rates we've ever experienced here. And so, if we continue, the average we put out over the course of the last five quarters has been about 50 million, which has been pretty decent in this market. If the prepayment rate gets cut in half, you'll be net deployed, 20 million a quarter 30 million a quarter, just to give you a sense because I think that number sometimes overlooked.

Christopher Testa

Yes. I know that makes sense and that is helpful. I was just going by your comments on talking about more kind of measured deployment, combined with the lower yield. So, I was just thinking maybe you guys would kind of hold back a little bit on originations, just kind of given the issues I cited and how frothy the market is?

Joseph Tansey

Right? Yes.

Christopher Testa

Okay. Thank you for that.

Joseph Tansey

Sure.

Operator

Brian Chase

Great. I think that's all we have, and we'll see you next time. Thanks.

