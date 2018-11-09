Hortonworks, Inc. (HDP) CEO Robert Bearden on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Reuben Gallegos - VP, IR

Robert Bearden - President, CEO & Chairman

Scott Davidson - CFO & COO

Analysts

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2018 Hortonworks, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

It is now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Mr. Reuben Gallegos, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, you may begin.

Reuben Gallegos

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Hortonworks Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today, we will provide a summary of the results announced in our press release issued after market close. With me are Rob Bearden, Chairman, President and CEO; and Scott Davidson, COO and CFO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and views about the future financial performance of the company, including our expectations regarding the anticipated merger with Cloudera market opportunity and growth, future partnerships, and future trends impacting our business. The statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

These risks are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

We will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results, we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Hortonworks' performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today’s press release.

Please note that this quarter in consideration of the anticipated merger of Cloudera, we will not be hosting a question and answer session at the conclusion of our remarks. So, with that said, I will turn the call over to Rob.

Robert Bearden

Thanks, Reuben. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our earnings call. For today’s call, I will recap the business highlights from the third quarter and Scott will take us through the financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

It has been a very exciting time at Hortonworks in the market from delivering industry leading technology to collaborating with key partners to accelerate the ecosystem. This quarter we took important steps to deliver innovations that better enable our customers to realize their goals in becoming data driven businesses and adopting a hybrid architecture and we continue to see very strong seasonal demand finishing out the year.

In August we announced innovations that enable customers to get operational and streaming insights into data generated at the edge by enterprises more quickly. For example Streams Messaging Manager or SMM is a new open source operations monitoring and management tool that provides end-to-end invisibility in enterprise cost environment. It allows operations, developers, and security governance teams to gain clearance insights about their Kafka clusters and understand the end-to-end flow of message streams.

SMM is available to customers through the Hortonworks' DataPlane Service allowing for a single instance of SMM to manage multiple Kafka clusters and for hybrid cloud deployment model. In addition the new release of HDF version 3.2 simplifies operations, delivers stronger integration and interoperability between HDF and HDP 3.0 and significantly increases performance for data immersion in hybrid environments.

Core improvements enhanced HDF performance while delivering a single open-source platform that integrates government, security and management across the entire daily lifecycle from the edge to analytics to real time decisions. And in September, we announced a new open hybrid architecture initiative alongside IBM and Red Hat. The recent announcement of proposed merger between IBM and Red Hat really spotlights the value of hybrid architectures in this collaborative effort to build a common enterprise deployment model is designed to enable big data workloads to run in a hybrid manner crossed on premises multi cloud and edge architectures.

In the initial phase of the initiative, HDP, HDF and the Hortonworks DataPlane Service will be optimized for use on Red Hat OpenShift an industry leading enterprise container in Kubernetes application platform. This enables users to develop and deploy containerized big data workloads ultimately making it easier for customers to manage data applications across hybrid cloud deployments.

In addition, we plan to enhance HDP through the optic cloud native architecture for on premise deployments separating compute and storage and containerizing HDP and HDF workloads. This allows customers to easily adopt a hybrid architecture for big data applications and analytics all of the common interest of security features, data governance and operations that enterprises require.

We also announced the general availability of the Hortonworks’ Data Analytics Studio or DAS which improves the productivity of business analyst by delivering faster insights from data scale. DAS makes business analyst self-sufficient and enhances their efficiency by providing them with diagnostic information operational tools and intelligent recommendations and is delivered as part of the Hortonworks' data point service.

In the addition of DAS is an important step forward in enabling Hortonworks customers to manage their data effectively across customers and environment for their on-premise or in the cloud.

And then in October, Hortonworks was cited as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave which was evaluating cloud data warehouses. The HDP and the DataPlane Services were evaluated for the report and received scores of five out of five in multi-cloud support, ability to execute data ingestion and streaming, collecting, elastic scale and these case or categories.

According to Forrester, Hortonworks provides a cost effective nimble and scalable architecture to implement data warehouses that are on premise, multi-cloud or hybrid cloud. Customers like its flexibility, open source platform, multi cloud support, data ingesting capabilities, performance and scale and its broad ecosystem of partners and tooling.

And finally last night we announced the merger of equals with Cloudera which will deliver the industry's first enterprise data cloud. This combination will create the world's leading next generation data platform provider and we're excited about the great potential that the combined company will have in the coming years.

We’re also encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received from our customers, partners and shareholders regarding the merger which we expect to close in the first quarter of 2019. As we prepare for the integration of our organizations the entire Hortonworks team remains focused on delivering the highest quality support to our customers. And we look forward to expanding our customers reach and capitalizing on market opportunities as we accelerate innovation for internet of things, streaming, hybrid cloud, data management, data warehousing and AI.

So, now let me turn it over to Scott who’ll provide a summary of the key financial highlights for the third quarter. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thanks Rob. Our third quarter 2018 total GAAP revenue was $87.2 million up 26% compared to the same period in 2017. Support subscription revenue was $65.4 million or 75% of total GAAP revenue for the third quarter up 23% compared to the same period in 2017. Also in the quarter, we closed 13 deals over $1 million in total contract value with eight of those deals including HDF.

We now have more than 60 customers with annual recurring revenue in excess of $1 million. International revenue grew approximately 43% year-over-year in the third quarter and accounted for approximately 33% of our total GAAP revenue for that. GAAP operating margin was negative 36% for the third quarter compared to negative 64% for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 6% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to negative 22% for the same period last year. Operating cash flow was $10.5 million for the third quarter compared to operating cash flow used of $15.4 million in the same period last year and cash and investments totaled $104.8 million as of September 30 compared to $72.5 million as of December 31, 2017 and $63.2 million as of September 30, 2017.

Lastly, in consideration of the anticipated merger with Cloudera we will not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter or for the year 2018 for further detail on the anticipated transaction we encourage you to review our recent SEC filings which can be found on our investor website. That concludes my remarks and I’ll turn it back over to Rob for some closing comments.

Robert Bearden

Thanks Scott. I want to close by thanking our founders who had the vision of making it even enterprise viable data platform that could process half of the world's data. I also want to thank our customers open source community, our partner’s, shareholders and employees for their hard work and continued support during our journey.

As I look back, we've accomplished a lot. We’ve transformed Hortonworks from a leading Hadoop provider to a premiere global data management platform company. We were the first open source software company to IPO in 10 years. We were the fastest enterprise software company to reach $100 million in revenue and we’ve defined the next generation open hybrid data architecture to address a very large complex and fast growing market.

We’ve made strategic acquisitions such as Onyara in 2015 to expand our unique capabilities at the edge and the results of our transformation are evident. Each year since our IPO in 2014, we've continually improved upon our own performance. In the fourth quarter 2017, we reached a critical financial milestone that becoming operational cash flow positive. Most recently we’ve transformed Hadoop with the release of HDP 3.0 which delivers significant new capabilities for the enterprise including an able, agile application deployment via the hybrid cloud and containerization support for the new machine learning and deep learning applications and optimization for running in the cloud.

With these achievements in mind, we're confident that combination of Cloudera and Hortonworks will position us for success as we continue to enable the modern data architecture from the edge to AI in a hybrid cloud environment. Also believe that the combined company can become one of the most important data management companies in the next 20 years. I look forward to supporting the team moving forward.

Thank you for joining us this evening. Operator, this concludes our call. Good bye.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentleman thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does include our program and we may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A