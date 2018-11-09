Kona Grill's (KONA) CEO Marcus Jundt on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us. Profitability continues to improve. For the first nine months of 2018 adjusted EBITDA increased 66%, compared to the same period last year. The higher profitability is a result of our continued focus on driving EBITDA as earnings are the key factor in determining the ultimate success for Kona Grill. With the cost savings initiatives in place and sustainable for the long-term we’re focused on execution and building sales.

Our sales have been impacted by some of the changes we have made earlier this year to Happy Hour times and offerings, and appointing Steve Schussler and myself as Co-CEOs, the Board’s directive is to revitalize the Kona Grill brand with what has made us successful over the years. These areas include becoming once again America’s best happy hour with items that provide a great value proposition without significantly impacting gross margin.

Our focus is on genuine hospitality and a passion for service. We will elevate our food and menu items such that every plate or cocktail is Instagram level. We will also return some of the recipes for long time favorite items back to the recipe that our guests know and love.

These items are pillars of what made Kona Grill successful in the past and what we believe are the necessary elements to get guests return to us over and over again. In addition to the items noted above, we recently introduced several programs to drive frequency and traffic within our restaurants.

In July, we launched our Konavore Rewards Program, the comprehensive loyalty program that rewards guests for more frequent patronage and should result in increased loyalty. We also rolled out a mobile app in conjunction with the loyalty program that makes it easier for guests to track their rewards and redeem points. We are very excited about that program and additional ways of we are able to engage with our guests.

We rolled out our newest menu on October 24th, with this menu rollout we expanded the global appeal of our branch with unique items from our scratch kitchen. We believe that constant innovation with our menu will help drive guest trial and frequency.

We implemented various marketing efforts, including advertising and media relations support, as well as targeted email and mobile marketing. We also launched our new website with a more contemporary design to align with our creative food and drink offerings. We also increased functionality to make it easier to navigate and use on a variety of devices better optimize for search functionality.

We continue to evaluate our underperforming restaurants and are focused on either improving their operating performance through some of the aforementioned items and/or strategic alternatives. As part of this evaluation, we made the difficult decision to close two underperforming restaurants during the quarter. We are evaluating alternatives for the others. We are diligently evaluating what we do and how we market to set this company up for long-term success.

Thanks, Marcus. Revenues were $37.4 million in the third quarter. Same-store sales declined 14.1%, driven primarily by a double-digit decrease in customer traffic. As previously mentioned, we implemented changes as part of our strategic decision to improve profitability by reducing the amount of promotional activity.

With our new menu rollout on October 24th, we added some old favorites to our Happy Hour menu to help drive sales. As Marcus alluded to, we will be updating our Happy Hour menu to further boost the value proposition and drive guest trial and frequency.

We have had 15 restaurants or about one-third of our restaurants coming to the comp base over the last two years. These restaurants are still early in their life cycle. The initiatives described earlier are intended to build sales and generate profitability levels that we are accustom to see in our matured restaurants.

Cost of goods sold continues to be strong at 25.9%, 120-basis-point improvement over last year. For the first nine months of 2018, we have seen a significant improvement in COGS, COGS as a percentage of revenues decreased 190 basis points to 25.6% compared to 27.5% last year. The decrease is attributed to streamlining recipes and processes to enable better consistency in execution of our menu. Also a favorable commodity environment and less promotional activity contributed to the year-over-year improvement.

Labor cost as a percent of sales increased slightly to 30% during the quarter, compared to 36.8% last year. Our teams did a great job at adjusting labor to align with sales during the quarter. The slight increase is attributable to deleverage of fixed labor and benefit costs on lower sales volume.

Restaurant operating expenses were flat at 16.5% as a percentage of revenues. Higher spend associated with digital, social and direct mail advertising were offset by lower travel and relocation costs. Overall, restaurant operating margins were 9.8% during the third quarter, compared to 10.2% in the same period last year.

We saw a slight reduction in adjusted EBITDA compared to last year at $1.1 million. We are diligently working on sales building and evaluating all components of our business to identify incremental cost savings opportunities.

For the first nine months of 2018, restaurant operating margins improved 170-basis-point to 12.1%, compared to 10.4% in the same period last year. The improvement in operating margin is attributable to the cost savings initiatives discussed earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $2.3 million or 66% to $5.7 million during the first nine months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

For the third quarter, we lowered G&A expenses by $763,000 or 23% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease is attributable to headcount reductions and our overall evaluation of service providers and contracts. The savings are also a testament to the hard work and efforts of our team.

As Marcus mentioned, we closed two restaurants during the quarter and recorded $2.2 million in expenses. These expenses represent an estimate for lease termination costs, a $1.8 million non-cash charge for the write-off of fixed assets and the write-off of deferred rent balances. We have $3.9 million in cash and $33.5 million in debt outstanding at September 30, 2018. We were in compliance with our debt covenants.

Capital expenditure net of insurance proceeds were $1.3 million for the first nine months of 2018 as we have significantly reduced our spent from previous years. We have made investments in technology initiatives during the quarter, which are aimed at improving the overall operations of our restaurants.

Thanks, Christy. As one of the founders of Kona Grill, I take great pride in this company. The Board’s decision to make the change in leadership was not taken lightly. Our focus is to revitalize the Kona Grill brand and drive guests return to our restaurant for what they love and know us for.

Thank you for your continued support. With that, I’d like to open the call up for questions you might have. Please open Operator -- please open the line for questions.

Hi. Good afternoon.

Good afternoon, Chris.

Hi, Chris.

I have several questions maybe kind of jumping around a little bit, but anyways. So you closed two units during the third quarter. Do you expect any closures in the fourth quarter?

The answer is, I believe it’s, no. Christi would you confirm that?

Christi Hing

I mean, there is nothing in the works at this time, but as always you know, we talked about with landlord discussion, evaluating strategic alternatives. So, Chris, we can’t give you a definitive answer. And always there are things that happen. If there’s negotiations that come into play and we enter into a termination agreement then that could changed that that answer. But as of right now we have 44 restaurants opened as of today.

Okay. Just want to make sure when I try to make my projections not to assume there is another closure or two near-term. So same-store sales down 14.1% in the quarter, can you tell us how the fourth quarter is trending. I know that kind of deal got worse in the previous quarters, why can’t comment on the fourth quarter?

Christi Hing

Yeah. I think, Chris, that’s why we are making some of the changes that we are making, I think, well, we made some changes to Happy Hour. We do see some of the items. Some of the times and so I know with the appointment of Marcus and Steve as Co-CEOs, we are really looking at revitalizing the brand with what we had become known for was a vibrant Happy Hour, lively bars and patios and so these are the things that we are going to do to try to increase guest traffic. So for the fourth quarter, it’s not much different then what it was for the third quarter as far as what we are seeing today, but that’s exactly why we are making these changes.

But you implementing some of these pretty much immediately, or we might see some positive impact by holiday season, December maybe?

Marcus Jundt

This is Marcus. We are implementing those changes before the holiday season. That is correct.

Okay.

Our objective is to create America’s best Happy Hour. You’ll see significant price reductions. You also see a reprint of the Happy Hour menu and there will be some items taken off and there will be some items added.

Okay.

And the food is -- the food will be -- it will be -- the presentation of the food will be different too, with the idea of making it more of a wild impact when the customer sees it.

So if you look ahead to 2019 you will be going up two years of negative comps with some pretty heavily negative comps in there, with all these changes you are immediately doing and your focus on driving traffic. Do you anticipate positive same-store sales in 2019 at some point, it’s hard to say, but?

Marcus Jundt

I’ll speak on behalf of both Steve and myself, we would be greatly disappointed if we don’t see an impact in some of the changes we will be making to our sales numbers and projections for same-store sales, yes.

Right. And then back to the -- you are talking about Happy Hour. I don’t know if you can break this up, but how as or call the same-store sales kind of performance for Happy Hour and versus overall comps if you know what I am trying to say in the recent years?

Marcus Jundt

Well, I think, historically, Kona Grill was known as the starter bar, known as the place that had one of the best Happy Hours in America. In fact, if you look at some of the units when they had fabulous numbers, you almost had a spillover from the patio and the Happy Hour areas of the restaurant into the dining. So as Happy Hours declined, I think, it’s also affected the dining experience. I think if we can rejuvenate the Happy Hour there will be a positive spillover for some of the dining.

Okay. I have asked this question on recent quarters, but if you remove the underperforming units, I don’t know if you want to say, there are eight of those or six of those, are restaurant level margins 5 points, 6 points ahead of your overall margin rate again?

Christi Hing

Yes. Chris, I don’t have exact numbers. But, yeah, I mean, the underperforming units definitely are impacting our overall profitability, even though our profitability is up year-over-year. Again, if you take those out, they would be definitely up even more. So we are at 12.1% for the first nine months. So you probably talking somewhere in the mid-teens if you take out those underperformers.

Okay. Got it. I see that G&A is $2.5 million in the quarter, if you look for a similar level fourth quarter and first quarter?

Christi Hing

No. Yeah. We definitely have gone down to a good run rate with Jim Kuhn leaving we will record some severance charges in the fourth quarter, but absent that the run rate that we’ve been for Q3, I think that’s a pretty good run rate. There are some -- sometimes some one-off item, but, I think, with our headcount with what it is, kind of call it, we were at $2.6 million, call it $2.6 million, $2.8 million, probably, for the fourth quarter, absent any unusual charges.

That does include severance or does not?

Christi Hing

Does not.

Okay. Just a couple more questions. Can you provide an update on this Alex Zheng from China, and whether he is still looking into a potential franchise agreement?

Marcus Jundt

At this moment we have nothing to announce.

Okay. And last, any update on your franchising, both internationally and domestically?

Marcus Jundt

That is -- we may have some potential domestically, but for the most part, I would not count on any future franchisees signed for next year.

Okay. All right. That’s all I got.

As far as…

Thank you.

Marcus Jundt

And as far as international, we only have two license, the Mexican closed and we have no future prospects in my opinion in the near-term for the units to be open.

Okay. That’s all I got. Thanks a lot.

Okay.

